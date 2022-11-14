48,000 University of California scholars set to strike for better pay Monday at 10 campuses

Newsletter Sign-Up
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) — A statewide strike is looming as nearly 50,000 University of California scholars are set to walk off the job on Monday — a move that could cancel some classes just weeks before final exams.
“I’m going to be on the picket line,” Margot Bezrutczyk said.
Postdoctoral fellow Bezrutczyk says banners are being painted and picket signs are ready for a strike on Monday.
“I have never felt such solidarity in my entire life,” she said.
Forty-eight thousand university workers at the University of California – from researchers to teaching assistants – plan to strike on UC’s 10 campuses after contract talks failed to reach an agreement over the past year. Union members, represented by United Auto Workers, say wages are a key part of the dispute. Some university employees earn less than $24,000 per year.
“If people are struggling to make ends meet and find accommodation, it means they won’t be able to focus and provide a good education for our students,” said university student Samuel Chan. from UC Berkeley.
On its website, university officials say UC continues to negotiate in good faith with the union, determined to find solutions to outstanding issues.
UC Berkeley officials say they are preparing for a strike but expect little disruption, saying in a statement: “Campus expects classes to remain as scheduled, offices will be open and campus will provide normal or equivalent services.”
But students say many classes have already been canceled or postponed.
“I don’t know what to expect. Half of them said we might not have class tomorrow,” said UC Berkeley student Arian Karimi.
“Almost all of my grad student-led chat sessions get canceled because they go on strike,” said UC Berkeley student Caroline Lobel.
And with final exams just weeks away, there are concerns.
“If it goes on for a while, it could be very disruptive,” Karimi said.
“I expect the ongoing strike to disrupt university activities – that’s part of the strike’s goal,” Bezrutczyk said.
A negotiation session was taking place this weekend at UC Irvine but, as of Sunday evening, no agreement had been reached.
A union rally is scheduled for Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Sproul Plaza on the UC Berkeley campus.
DUSSELDORF, Germany — Taylor Swift won big at Sunday’s MTV EMA. Swift, who led the nominations with Harry Styles with seven plays, walked away with four wins, including Best Artist, Best Video and Best Long Form Video.
Currently topping the charts with ‘Anti-Hero’ from her record breaking new album ‘Midnights’, Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards in Düsseldorf to collect her spoils, the latest in a long line of accolades for the songwriter. -interpreter. Accepting her first award of the night, she said “the fans are the only reason this is happening to me.”
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha opened the show with their hit collaboration “I’m Good (Blue),” a track that nearly didn’t get released.
Rexha explained on the mat “we had no idea it was going to blow up and go so viral on TikTok. And here we perform it and get nominated for ‘Best Collab’.
Hot on their toes, Muse returned to the EMAs for a fiery performance of “Will of the People,” which went on to win Best Rock Band. They dedicated their award to the Ukrainian people and Iranian women.
This year’s show was hosted by newlyweds Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Ora didn’t disappoint with a host of outfit changes and Waititi joked that he was channeling his inner popstar.
An absent Nicki Minaj also came out on top with a trio of awards for best song, best hip-hop and a category called super freaky girl. Styles, who is currently touring the United States, won the award for Best Live Performance.
After their Eurovision win in May, Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra gave one of the most powerful and moving performances of the night, turning the auditorium blue and yellow in support of Ukraine. Speaking on the red carpet, singer Oleg Psyuk explained that with their newfound fame they could support and bring awareness to the plight of the Ukrainian people.
“It is important for us to be a voice of Ukraine, to have the opportunity to be everywhere in the world, to play and to say about Ukraine, to say about the war, to talk about our culture, a culture that fights against war.”
British rapper Stormzy performed the ballad ‘Fire Babe’, released this week from his highly anticipated third album ‘This is What I Mean’.
OneRepublic performed their “Top Gun: Maverick” track “I Ain’t Worried,” with a special intro video from the man himself, Tom Cruise, which they said wasn’t easy to get.
Other performers on the night included Ava Max who shone in a giant diamond while singing “Million Dollar Baby” and Tate McRae who performed a medley of her hits, “She’s all i wanna be” and “uh oh”.
Voted for by fans, 17 gender-neutral categories were announced during the evening. The show, broadcast from the PSD Bank Dome, will air in more than 170 countries.
A Charlestown man has been arrested on suspicion of dealing fentanyl which led to multiple overdoses, police said.
Police responded to 1442 Hyde Park Avenue early Sunday morning to an overdose report. Local fire and emergency services were already on the scene caring for several overdose victims. The victims all regained consciousness after Narcan was administered, police said.
Boston EMS transported three adult women and one adult man to area hospitals for treatment. Officers learned the victims had sniffed a powdery substance before collapsing.
Police said they located a fanny pack containing 11 small plastic bags of a white powdery substance belonging to another person at the scene, identified as Gilbert Eatherton, 22, of Charlestown.
Eatherton was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and several other drug charges. He is expected to face trial at West Roxbury Court.
New Twitter boss Elon Musk apologized on Sunday for the site’s “super slow” microblogging in several countries. His apology came minutes after he said, “Twitter feels more and more alive.”
“Btw, I would like to apologize for how slow Twitter is in many countries. The app does over 1000 poorly grouped RPCs just to render a home timeline,” Musk said in a tweet.
It also announced an upcoming feature as the proliferation of fake accounts with the verified blue tick forced the company to suspend its $8 Twitter Blue program.
“Soon to be rolled out, Twitter will allow organizations to identify other Twitter accounts that are actually associated with them,” he said in another tweet.
The blue tick was previously reserved only for verified accounts of famous personalities, politicians, journalists and public figures. But Twitter opened a subscription program last week that allowed anyone to get it for $8 a month.
This led to a major hurdle for the company with several users posing as big brands on the site. The program was stalled last Friday, but Musk said it will likely be back by the “end of next week.”
Twitter also introduced an “Official” label for selected accounts, but it abruptly disappeared a few hours later.
Moscow could face oil supply shutdown if it doesn’t agree to price cap, US Treasury Secretary says
Russia may have no choice but to sell its crude at a price set by the United States and its allies if it wants to avoid a supply disruption, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Saturday. Bloomberg News.
“They are going to be looking for buyers, and we think they are going to have a hard time selling everything… We estimate there would be a close on December 5th unless they are willing to accept a price at or below the cap for buyers all over the world“, explained Yellen in the interview.
December 5 is the date when the EU ban on Russian oil transported by sea is expected to come into force. On the same day, the main economies of the Group of Seven – the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan – are expected to ban their companies from insuring, financing and to provide vessels for the transport of Russian oil, unless the cost of shipments is below the established ceiling price. The actual cap level has yet to be agreed, but earlier reports suggested it could be set at $60 a barrel, as opposed to the current market price of around $95.
Moscow has repeatedly said it will not supply oil to countries that approve a price cap.
“The price should be formed by the market based on the balance between supply and demand… We will not supply oil to countries that use the price cap. This is a bad precedent that could at any time spread to other suppliers, to all of world trade,Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak warned last month.
The country has a number of buyers for its oil, including China and India, which have increased purchases of Russian fuel since declarations banning or capping its price started coming in from the West. .
While Yellen thinks the price cap could incentivize Russian oil to accept the mechanism, some industry experts say up to 90% of fuel could continue to flow outside the cap mechanism as Russia uses options to circumvent the sanctions. For example, it has an entire fleet of its own tankers and could expand it further with Chinese and Indian vessels, while also being able to seek insurance from companies in the Middle East and Asia, eliminating the need for cooperation with the pretentious-minded Cape Western states.
Alibaba’s logistics arm, Cainiao, has installed lockers in Brazil for local customers to pick up their packages.
BEIJING – Ali Baba’Cainiao’s logistics arm announced on Monday the opening of its Latin American headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
The expansion comes as China’s retail growth slows – Alibaba for the first time did not release total sales for its flagship Singles Day shopping festival which ended on Friday. The company’s international e-commerce platform, AliExpress, recently turned its attention to South Korea and Brazil, in addition to a years-long attempt to break into Europe.
Cainiao ships most AliExpress orders from China to Brazil, the company said, saying it operates eight charter flights a week between the countries.
Low-cost drones and Bluetooth headphones are among the most popular products with local customers, the company said.
The logistics business, which also operates in China, accounted for 6% of Alibaba’s revenue in the quarter ended June 30.
Cainiao also works with local merchants in Brazil. The company officially opened a parcel sorting center in the country on Monday, following the October launch of sorting centers in Mexico City and Santiago, Chile.
The company says its local express delivery network covers more than 1,000 cities in Brazil, with one-day delivery to customers in Sao Paulo and some other cities.
Over the next three years, Cainiao said he plans to set up an additional 1,000 lockers in 10 cities across Brazil for delivering packages and food. The company also announced plans to launch nine more fulfillment centers in seven states in Brazil.
Cainiao said its expansion will also help Brazilian companies sell products such as coffee, nuts and propolis – a health product – to Chinese consumers through Alibaba’s Tmall e-commerce platform.
Alibaba took majority control of Cainiao in 2017. The logistics arm still ships and does business with other companies — most of Cainiao’s revenue comes from those third parties, according to a financial disclosure.
In the quarter ended June 30, revenue from the logistics business rose 5% year-on-year to 12.14 billion yuan ($1.71 billion).
By contrast, Alibaba said revenue from its international retail business this quarter fell 3% year-on-year to $1.57 billion, mainly due to difficulties in the European market. China trading, by far the company’s biggest business, saw revenue fall 2% to $20.45 billion.
Alibaba is expected to release its quarterly results on Thursday.
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the Republican Party does not have a single leader when asked if former President Donald Trump should remain as leader of the GOP.
MARGARET BRENNAN: And now we move on to Republican Senator from Arkansas, Tom Cotton, who was a regular on the 2022 campaign to boost GOP candidates. He’s come out with a new book called “Only the Strong,” and he’s joining us this morning from McLean, Virginia. Good morning to you, senator. And on this Veterans Day weekend, I want to thank you for your past military service.
COTTON: Well, thank you, Margaret. That’s nice of you, and thank you to all of our veterans for their service in all of our country’s wars.
BRENNAN: Let me come to the story of the moment. Democrats have faced historic headwinds. Eight in 10 Americans said they felt it was out of control. The Republicans had issues like the economy and crime that really worked in their favor. President Biden has a low approval rating. How did the Republicans end up with this total disappointment?
COTTON: Well, Margaret, I wouldn’t say it was a total disappointment. On the one hand, we had strong Republican leaders who had positive records of achievement who were winning very big victories. If you look at governors, like Ron DeSantis in Florida, Brian Kemp in Georgia, Mike DeWine in Ohio, Kim Reynolds in Iowa, Greg Abbott in Texas, we’ve had senators with the same victories, like Marco Rubio in Florida and Tim Scott in South Carolina, Ron Johnson in Wisconsin. But on the other hand, of course, we hoped that we would have won more seats. I think the lessons from our wins can be applied to some places where we fell a little short. We need to focus on accomplishments and serious substantive issues like crime, like our wide-open border, like fighting runaway inflation. Even in places where we’ve been a bit short, like Lee Zeldin’s run for governor in New York, he’s fared very well against Republicans in recent elections, and he’s probably helped save the House of Representatives by bringing four newly elected Republicans to Congress. at the finish line in New York. I think we have lessons in places where we’ve had victories that we can apply to places where we’ve been disappointed.
BRENNAN: Sure, but you lost the game in the Senate. Karl Rove blamed the quality of the candidates and specifically put the blame on former President Trump. He said: “Mr. Trump has turned what should have been a referendum on Mr. Biden’s terrible record into a choice between him and the current president. As in 2020, many voters chose Mr. Biden. Should Mr. Trump remain the leader of the Republican Party?
COTTON: Well, Margaret, when the party… when a party is out of power, like the Republicans are now, we don’t have a single leader. The former president is obviously very popular with many of our constituents–
BRENNAN: He’s the center of gravity.
COTTON: But we also have other important leaders, like some of those winners that I just mentioned earlier, like Brian Kemp in Georgia, Ron DeSantis in Florida. Last year, Glen Younkin scored a big victory in a blue-tinged Democratic state like Virginia. I hope to remain a leader in the United States Senate as well, in addition to people like some of those I just mentioned who have been re-elected, like Tim Scott. So when you’re in opposition, you don’t have one leader. That won’t be until we’ve completed the 24-24 nomination season, and we have–we have a new nominee.
BRENNAN: You said you’re not going to run for president in 2024. The former president says he intends to announce he’s running on Tuesday. Should he be the automatic candidate, or should he face a primary?
COTTON: Well, Margaret, since I chose not to be a candidate in 2024, I… I don’t plan to be an expert or a strategist…
BRENNAN: Well, you just threw out a whole bunch of names of guys who might run for president, senator. Do you approve of them?
COTTON: And I know almost all of them personally. And I respect their accomplishments, not just their big wins on Tuesday or last year in Glenn’s case, but also their accomplishments in power. But you know, I know everyone wants to focus on 2024 already. I just want to remind everyone that we’re still in the middle of the 2022 midterm because we’re in overtime in Georgia. And the most important thing we can do is elect Herschel Walker to make sure we can keep the pressure on the Democrats in the Senate so they don’t veer too far left, as they have over the past last two years. This is where I think everyone should stay focused for the next three weeks.
BRENNAN: Should the Senate leadership election be postponed until December and should Mitch McConnell remain as Republican leader in the Senate?
COTTON: Well, I don’t see why we would delay the election, since five or six of our leadership elections are uncontested. You know, the great wrestling champion Ric Flair used to say, to be the man, you have to beat the man. And so far, no one has had the courage to come forward and challenge Senator McConnell. So I support Senator McConnell. I support the other slate of candidates for our leadership elections. I think it’s best that we move forward with these elections, so that we can focus on Georgia’s runoff again.
