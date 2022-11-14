720 citations issued, 19 cars seized following San Jose sideshow, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — Officers seized 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating in and watching Saturday night side shows, the San Jose Police Department said Sunday.

In a large coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow that occurred at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.

“I think it’s time for something to finally happen,” said April Bringas, who lives nearby.

Bringas heard the show from inside his house.

“We were in the room watching TV and we just started hearing the tires screeching non-stop,” Bringas said.

Officers said several vehicles were abandoned at the scene, two of which were stolen vehicles. Officers also said they found an abandoned ghost weapon.

A resident also said he was the victim of a carjacking at gunpoint, according to the police department.

“Fantastic, applause to the San Jose police,” said a neighbor.

“I’m glad the San Jose Police Department did something,” said Ahsan Iqbal, who lives nearby.

Officers tell us that 82 juvenile contact reports have been made.

“It’s just frustrating because not only is it noise but also security because, for example, I have children at home and there have been times when they fired shots in air. It doesn’t make you feel safe and comfortable in your own home,” Bringas said.

This isn’t the first time San Jose police have given citations in a situation like this, but it appears to be one of the biggest Sideshow busts they’ve done.

“If it prevents it from happening again or slows them down, then yes, a step in the right direction,” Iqbal said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

