Alabama’s Dallas Turner hits Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart with brutal mask grab, pushes QB’s head into dirt

When Alice Grusová was a baby, her parents left her on a train station bench, with no idea what would become of her.

It was June 1942 and it was Marta and Alexandr Knapp’s last desperate act to save their daughter as their attempt to escape what was then Czechoslovakia ended in disaster.

The couple had fled Prague, but when their train stopped at Pardubice in eastern Bohemia, Nazi soldiers boarded in search of fleeing Jews.

Grusová – her married name – never saw her parents again. They were arrested and sent to Theresienstadt concentration camp, from where they were later deported to Auschwitz and murdered. His brother from his father’s previous marriage was also killed there.

It could have been their infant daughter’s fate too, had it not been for their high-stakes bet. This year, Grusová celebrated her 81st birthday – as well as her 60th wedding anniversary with her husband Miroslav. Living in Prague, they have three sons, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

This, she had always thought, was the sum total of her family, but earlier this year the retired pediatric nurse traveled to Israel where she reconnected with her Jewish heritage and met her only cousin. surviving sibling – as well as a larger family that she does not have. t know existed.

“I was very shocked when I found out, when I was 80, that I had such a big family,” she said in an emotional video call with CNN.

“I’m just sad it didn’t happen sooner,” added Grusová, who has battled cancer, hepatitis and spinal surgery.

The reunion happened thanks to the efforts of a curious woman 5,000 miles away in South Africa at the start of the pandemic. The incredible story has now been shared by online genealogy site MyHeritage.

With so much life waiting, Michalya Schonwald Moss delved into her family history on MyHeritage. She had always known that her family had been decimated by the Holocaust, but nothing prepared her for the discovery that 120 of her relatives had been murdered in Auschwitz.

Yet out of the unimaginable darkness, a tiny and most unexpected ray of hope emerged. With the help of professional genealogists in Slovakia and Israel, she unearthed the incredible story of a survivor: Grusová.

After being found on the station bench, the one-year-old girl was initially placed in an orphanage. Grusová, who has no memory of her parents, was later transferred to Theresienstadt. She remembers: “There was a nice woman who took care of us. I only remember glimpses of that time.

“And then I remember when I got typhoid and the workers there had to protect me from the Germans.

“I remember they were telling me to shut up, otherwise the bad Germans would come and kill us.”

Incredibly, she survived and after the war was reunited with her mother’s younger sister, Edith – or Editka as she calls her – who survived Auschwitz by being transferred to a labor camp.

Voice broken with emotion, Grusová called back to his aunt, who, like many survivors of the Nazi camps, had her ID number tattooed on her arm. She said: “She was so beautiful, she was slim, she had the tattoo. But I didn’t understand that at the time. »

At first the couple lived together in Czechoslovakia, but in 1947 his aunt emigrated to what was then Palestine. For reasons that remain unclear, Grusová was left behind and put up for adoption.

“I was six years old when my aunt left Czechoslovakia and I came to my new parents,” she said. “As a child, I was very sad that my aunt left. I did not understand why she did not take me with her.

“I was in contact with her for a while. She got married and had a son, who I last saw in a photo when he was two years old. But the correspondence with Edith ended. out of breath and, in 1966, “we got lost,” she said.

Grusová never knew what happened to his aunt – until his English-speaking son Jan translated a startling email his parents received from Schonwald Moss in 2021. He and his wife had spent years of trying to find his mother’s cousin, without success.

But with the help of professional researchers, Schonwald Moss had not only uncovered Grusová’s incredible story, but also found this cousin – Edith’s son, Yossi Weiss, now 67 and living in the town. Israeli from Haifa.

Weiss and Grusová “met” online last year, alongside other members of the newly discovered family tree. Weiss had known nothing of his cousin and his own life had been marred by tragedy – having lost his mother and son to suicide.

Over the summer, Grusová flew to Israel with her husband, their son Jan and his wife Petra to meet Weiss and members of her extended family, including Schonwald Moss, who had traveled from South Africa for the ‘opportunity.

Grusová told CNN, “They wanted to meet me and come visit me, but my cousin has cancer and he can’t travel.

“I was scared of the long journey at my age,” she said. “Now I’m so glad I went. I’m just sad it didn’t come sooner.

“If it hadn’t been for Covid, I never would have found out I had such a big family.”

Grusová – who speaks neither Hebrew nor English – communicated with her new parents through an interpreter. Together they visited her late aunt’s grave, the Theresienstadt Museum and the World Holocaust Remembrance Center at Yad Vashem, where she recorded her personal testimony and was also filmed for an Israeli news channel.

Simmy Allen, head of international media at Yad Vashem, was there at the time. He told CNN it was a “very emotional gathering”, adding: “The idea of ​​the family coming together and the different sides of the family really discovering their roots and coming to Yad Vashem to solidify that, so may their ancestors have a place that will remember them forever.

Grusová said: “My family has grown a lot. And Michalya continues to find more and more relatives.

Weiss told CNN he knew little about his mother’s previous life and was unable to explain why she left her cousin behind when she moved to what was then Palestine.

“From the moment she told me I knew she was working in a factory and she came back to town after the war and she was lucky to survive,” he said . “I knew she was married before and her husband was killed on the Russian front, but I didn’t know the chapter of Alice’s search.”

Of their reunion, he said: ‘I made sure I had some private time with Alice.

“We opened up about my mother coming to Israel and Alice staying behind and agreed that things were complicated.”

The question will forever remain unanswered, although Weiss has tried to make sense of it. “My mother was a Holocaust survivor who returned from the camps at the age of 25 and had just lost her husband. Alice was five years old. My mother couldn’t provide her with home, school, food and everything,” he said.

Perhaps she thought her niece would have been better off with adoptive parents, he added.

“It hurts me on a personal level because sometimes I fantasize about ‘what if,’” he said.

Grusová felt the same: “Of course, I thought about what my life would have been like. As a child, I was very sad that my aunt left. I didn’t understand why she hadn’t taken me with her.

“My cousin tried to explain it to me,” she added. “She was young, her life was saved by a miracle. I don’t blame him for anything. »

Of the meeting with Grusová, Weiss said, “She really wanted to see my mother’s grave. It was very important to her and it was part of the closure.

Being at Yad Vashem with Grusová when she recorded her testimony was particularly poignant, he said. “It was very emotional and not easy for anyone.”

Schonwald Moss agreed. “It was one of the most extraordinary, intimate and emotionally healing experiences of my life,” she told CNN.

The family is currently in talks with Steven Spielberg’s USC Shoah Foundation, which plans to record Alice’s video testimony in the new year.

“Finding out that a surviving family member we had never heard of, and that she was still alive and living in Prague, was like finding a living ghost. And then finding out her story was particularly heartbreaking,” Schonwald Moss said.

“Having her in our lives again taught us what life is like. Every day is a reparation for our family. And thanks to Alice and the sparkle in her eyes and the love she exudes, we have become a family again.

Roi Mandel, research director of MyHeritage, hailed the result for Grusová and her family. “Alice’s story is the story of many who survived the war and assumed they were alone in the world, not knowing there was another branch that had survived,” he said. -he declares.

“Decades of disconnection following the Iron Curtain that rose over Eastern Europe have come to an end thanks to technology that connects the pieces of a puzzle that seemed never to come together.”

Clarification: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Schonwald Moss was working with a Czech genealogist. The genealogist is based in Slovakia.