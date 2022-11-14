Alibaba’s Cainiao opens its LatAm headquarters in Brazil

Alibaba’s logistics arm, Cainiao, has installed lockers in Brazil for local customers to pick up their packages.

BEIJING – Ali Baba’ Cainiao’s logistics arm announced on Monday the opening of its Latin American headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The expansion comes as China’s retail growth slows – Alibaba for the first time did not release total sales for its flagship Singles Day shopping festival which ended on Friday. The company’s international e-commerce platform, AliExpress, recently turned its attention to South Korea and Brazil, in addition to a years-long attempt to break into Europe.

Cainiao ships most AliExpress orders from China to Brazil, the company said, saying it operates eight charter flights a week between the countries.

Low-cost drones and Bluetooth headphones are among the most popular products with local customers, the company said.

The logistics business, which also operates in China, accounted for 6% of Alibaba’s revenue in the quarter ended June 30.