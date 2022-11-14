Australian inquest asks if mum suffocated her 4 children

Ukraine’s rapid recapture of Kherson, the abandonment of which was only publicly announced by the Russians on Wednesday, paves the way for a critical phase of the war. A fall of territorial concessions by Moscow leaves Russia occupying a central block of territory – the land bridge to Crimea – which Ukraine will want to divide and inflict a catastrophic political defeat on the invaders.

Initially, it will be necessary for Ukraine to consolidate its gains in and around Kherson, to restore electricity and other public services, although there is no serious ground threat, now that the retreating Russian forces blew up much of the main Antonivsky road and railroad. bridges that led into the city for several hundred meters across the Dnipro River, the barrier the Russians now hope to rely on.

Of immediate concern is the explosion of part of the Nova Kakhovka dam, revealed by satellite images, which will further disrupt already strained power supplies and whose downstream impact is uncertain. The effect, however, is expected to be felt furthest south of the Russian-occupied river – an act which, according to the Geneva conventions, can be considered a war crime if it results in “consequent serious casualties among the population. civil”.

Antonivsky and Nova Kakhovka are the only crossings of the Dnipro south of the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, and without them (or even if they were intact) it will be difficult and dangerous for Ukrainian counterattacks to move forward there. . A glance at the map has led a growing number of commentators, Western and Russian, to suggest that an advance in the Zaporizhzhia sector towards Melitopol and Berdyansk is the next obvious point of counter-attack.

Ukraine’s success in Kherson – and make no mistake about it, driving out Russia with minimal civilian casualties is a major achievement – ​​was a victory achieved by destroying the Russian supply chain. This was concluded with US Himars artillery, almost certainly aided by good local intelligence to identify command and logistics centers in the field. But the favorable geography was also critical – the isolated position of Kherson west of the Dnipro.

The Zaporizhzhia front to the east is essentially a straight line through open country that hasn’t moved for months, so in theory Moscow’s forces should be well entrenched. Russia’s other advantage is that it has called up what it says are 300,000 conscripts, a third of which are at the front. But manpower alone doesn’t guarantee success – new recruits are often put ahead of more experienced troops, with reports of rookies thrown into battle with minimal training, poor equipment – only two out of seven vehicles armored would start without pushing – and mediocre pay.

At the same time, Russia’s tactical approach has so far been so inflexible that Kyiv will be convinced it can apply the same trick, to hit the invaders from the rear so their front line cannot beat effectively. From now on, the whole province of Kherson south of the Dnipro, up to the Crimea, is in the 50 mile range Himars rockets.

A notable article published last week by a Russian military blogger, Military Informant, acknowledged that Russia’s position on Kherson had been hopeless since the summer and that only a tenth of the supplies could be advanced. required. The writer then complained about Russia’s “archaic logistics systems” with long lead times, insufficient high-precision weaponry and, interestingly, “centralized depots,” which present attractive targets for Ukrainians to disrupt.

In this context, it was surprising that last week General Mark Milley, America’s top military officer, spoke of “diplomatic solutions” to the nearly nine-month war and argued that the Ukrainians had failed to fight the Russians only “to a standstill”. Concerns about a World War I-style stalemate between the two countries do not appear to be matched by the fall developments on the ground in Kherson and, before that, in the liberations near Kharkiv.

Milley’s position appears to be an outlier in the Biden administration, which also announced an additional $400m (£338m) in arms supplies last week and was backed by mid-election results. -mandate better than expected. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke of Kherson’s victory on Friday and said: ‘If Ukraine chose to stop fighting and give up, it would be the end of Ukraine’ – and , for now, Kyiv appears to be retaining US and western support to keep fighting next year.

The winter weather clearly makes the situation more complicated for both sides, although the ground should freeze, increasing the possibilities of maneuver, which will help the Ukrainian counter-attackers. Last month, Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defense, said he expected fighting to continue through the cold season. Ukraine, with the wind in its sails, will want to show that it can go further, before we speak again of an impasse.