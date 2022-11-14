Stromatolites form distinctive structures that can be recognized in rock.

Scientists have recently discovered that the stratified rocks found in Western Australia were formed by some of the oldest known life forms on Earth. The rocks in question are stromatolites located in the Pilbara craton of the region. These rocks are formed by the excretions of photosynthetic microbes, and until now scientists believed that the earliest known stromatolites date back 3.43 billion years. But new research has found rocks 3.48 billion years old in the same area. The discovery is important because it will help space scientists in their quest to find signs of life on Mars, which has a similar rock formation.

“The biological structures found in the Dresser Formation are known as stromatolites, which are the preserved remains of ‘microbial mats’ piled on top of each other. These mats form when communities of bacteria and other microbes secrete sticky substances that bind them together,” the UK’s Natural History Museum said in a press release. The museum’s Dr. Keyron Hickman-Lewis was part of the study, which was published in the journal Geology.

Mr Hickman-Lewis, a paleontologist, said: “If an archaeologist discovered the foundations of a ruined city, he would nevertheless know that it was built by people because it would bear all the hallmarks of being built by people. people – doors, roads and bricks.”

This is the earliest evidence of #Life on Earth dating from 3.48 BILLION years ago🤯 Scientists have examined the rocks of 🇦🇺 for evidence of life, hoping that the same methods can be applied to the rocks of 🇦🇺. #March. Find out how we could detect ancient life on Mars (1/4)🧵 pic.twitter.com/QG5SplaORT — Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) November 11, 2022

He added: “Similarly, there are many structural elements integral to stromatolites that allow us to identify their formation processes and decode their origins. We can almost be archaeologists in deep time.”

The latest discovery may aid in the analysis of Mars samples that will be brought back to Earth in the 2030s. Currently, the Perseverance rover is exploring the Red Planet’s surface near Jezero Crater. Space scientists believe that billions of years ago the crater housed a lake.

Layers of rock on Mars are oxidized in the same way, such as stromatolites in the Dresser Formation. Scientists believe the rusty orange color of rocks on Mars, such as stromatolites, may hold similar clues left by ancient Martian life.