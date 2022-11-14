Bayern Munich star Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is unlikely to play the starring role at the World Cup with Cameroon in the latest chapter of the former Stoke City striker’s fascinating story

You would think that if a striker has only managed to score five goals in 30 league appearances for Stoke City, he wouldn’t be special, would he?

But Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has defied odds, having a fascinating career since leaving the Premier League in 2018.

Getty Images – Getty Choupo-Moting is in great shape for Bayern

This season, Choupo-Moting has been in fine form for Bayern Munich, scoring eleven goals and making three assists in just 16 games in all competitions.

The Cameroon international is currently in top form since leaving Stoke for PSG before joining the German champions in 2020.

Now he is set to lead the ‘Indomitable Lions’ line at the 2022 World Cup as they take on Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland in Group G.

“He obviously has a fantastic agent”

The striker has come a long way since his time at Britannia Stadium.

His former striker partner Peter Crouch has previously praised his ‘fantastic agent’ for helping him secure a ‘proper’ transfer to France two years ago.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Crouch said: “You could see in training that he was a player, but it just didn’t go for him the way it should have on match day.

“It was probably normal for him to end up in Paris after Stoke. When he was around the dressing room looked like Paris Fashion Week. He used to wear clobbers that needed a bit of confidence to withdraw.

“Eric was a good boy and he obviously has a fantastic agent who gave him some fantastic opportunities.”

Getty Choupo-Moting were relegated with Stoke in 2018

The Hero in Europe

Many were confused during the switch to the Ligue 1 giants, but he ended up proving himself on the biggest stage.

Two years ago, Choupo-Moting was the hero in sending PSG to their first Champions League semi-final in 26 years.

He came off the bench to be a game-changer, playing a big part in the equalizer before scoring the winner in a 2-1 win over Atalanta.

In combination with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, he was able to fire in the only goal he scored for the club in Europe.

But what was important!

AFP OR LICENSORS The striker stepped in when PSG needed him

Botched international call

After moving to Bayern in 2021, Choupo-Moting’s career had another incredible story, but this time on the international stage.

Cameroon faced Cape Verde and Rwanda in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the striker’s place in the team was never in doubt.

However, he never received an invitation to join the team because the Cameroonian FA emailed himself instead of his player!

His father was commenting on the situation as he expressed his disappointment.

He said: “For me, it’s a lack of professionalism.

“When you send invitations, make sure you send them to the correct address. If that doesn’t happen, I don’t understand why it’s the fault of the club or Maxim.

Fortunately, he confirmed his place on the plane for Qatar this winter…

The mistake cost him some international caps

The infamous Stoke 17/18 team

A month after this issue, Choupo-Moting started in the semi-finals of the Champions League for Bayern against his former club PSG.

That appearance added his name to a crazy stat about the relegated Stoke side in 2018.

This meant that in this team, at least one player had played in the quarter or semi-finals of the competition in all but three years since 2004.

He joined players such as Xherdan Shaqiri, Bojan, Ibrahim Afellay and Bruno Martins Indi.