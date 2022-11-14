Biden and Xi meet amid efforts to ease tensions between their nations

The two leaders shook hands against a backdrop of flags and in their brief opening remarks emphasized the need to lay the foundations for a relationship.

“The world has come to a crossroads [and] we have to chart the right course,” said Xi, whose words have been translated into English. “The world expects China and the United States to handle the relationship properly.”

The two men, accompanied by their small team of assistants and translators, then disappeared to begin their meeting of several hours.

The high stakes for the summit seemed incongruous with its backdrop: the sun-drenched beaches of Bali, normally a mild vacation playground but hosting two dueling geopolitical giants on this day. The summit lasted nearly two years and came at a time of growing tension between the two nations.

Taiwan should be at the center of the conversation. On several occasions during his presidency, Biden has said the United States would defend the self-governing island – Beijing has long sought eventual unification – in the event of a Chinese invasion. But each time, administration officials stressed that the United States’ posture of “strategic ambiguity” toward Taiwan had not changed.

Biden was also expected to push Xi over his relationship with Russia. Xi and Russia’s Vladimir Putin declared a “boundless” friendship between their two countries in February, just days before Russia invaded Ukraine.

But since then Russia’s war has faltered and Putin – who was supposed to skip the G-20 – has become a global pariah. China has largely refrained from publicly criticizing this course but, although it has not supplied arms to Moscow, it continues to be a major buyer of Russian energy, helping to fund Russia’s war machine. Cheese fries.

The fact that Monday’s meeting took place was being sold as a victory. US officials were eager for Biden to meet Xi in person, to gauge the changes in a man he spent a lot of time with as vice president. And both men came to the meeting emboldened, with a renewed grip on power.

Xi recently won a new five-year term as president at a Communist Party congress and some observers believe he could possibly try to retain power for life. Biden, meanwhile, was bolstered by the Democrats’ historic midterm performance last week, the best performance in decades for a president and his ruling party.

For Biden, the trip has become something of a victory lap.

The president was in Cambodia on Sunday when an election in Nevada allowed Democrats to retain control of the Senate, although the House was up for grabs. Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser, told reporters that many of the world leaders Biden met in Asia congratulated him on his party’s victories.

But Biden’s face-to-face meeting with Xi highlighted the growing rift between two countries that once thought they could cooperate on at least global crises and trade. Even his Indonesian location – a neutral site on the sidelines of a multinational summit – hinted at frosty relations, as US officials conceded it was hard to imagine the two meeting in Washington or Beijing anytime soon. .

Almost all communication had ceased between Washington and Beijing the week of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s August trip to Taiwan, a visit that infuriated the Chinese. And there were public saber-rattlings ahead of the Bali bilat, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian saying China “will firmly defend our sovereignty, security and development interests while Biden said he was “unwilling to make fundamental concessions.”

But Biden again reiterated on Monday that while he viewed the 21st century as a rivalry between the United States and China, he said he was looking for “competition, not conflict.” Even more strained, the Biden administration blocked exports of advanced computer chips to China last month. The move, which was intended to bolster US competition against Beijing, was quickly condemned by Chinese officials. The administration also left in place Donald Trump-era tariffs on more than $350 billion worth of Chinese goods due to alleged unfair trade practices.

White House aides have left open the possibility that the two leaders could meet again next year.