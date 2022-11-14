Biden And Xi Meet In Bali. Here's What We Know So Far: Npr

toggle caption Left: Samuel Corum/Getty Images, Right: Kay Nietfeld/Pool/AFP Left: Samuel Corum/Getty Images, Right: Kay Nietfeld/Pool/AFP

BALI — President Biden is meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today for a conversation that the White House hopes will put some safeguards in an increasingly strained relationship between the two superpowers.

The two leaders agreed to sit together in Bali, Indonesia, just before the G-20 summit. Their meeting was scheduled to begin at 4:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 p.m. local time) and the White House said it should last a few hours. Next, Biden is expected to make remarks and answer questions at 8:30 a.m. ET (9:30 p.m. local time).

The White House played down expectations of any agreements or joint statements following the meeting given the lack of common ground between the leaders, presenting it instead as a chance to speak candidly about tensions between the two countries.

“He will have this opportunity to sit down, be totally blunt and direct and hear President Xi be totally blunt and direct in return,” Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan told traveling reporters. on Air Force One in Bali.

The White House hopes the leaders will “come out of this meeting with a better understanding and a way to responsibly manage this relationship and the competition,” Sullivan said.

The meeting follows the midterm elections, where Democrats occupied the Senate and cut their losses in the House of Representatives, giving Biden a boost ahead of his international travels. Sullivan said leaders who met with Biden during stops in Egypt and Cambodia were acutely aware of the midterm results.

In Beijing, at the recently concluded Party Congress, Xi consolidated his power, securing a third term as head of the ruling Chinese Communist Party and appointing a slate of his loyalists to senior political and military posts. But he also faces a weak national economy that has largely collapsed due to strict zero-COVID policies and dramatic property regulations championed by Xi.

Xi has indicated he is seeking to ease an otherwise strained relationship with the United States. “China is ready to work with the United States to find the right way to get along,” he said in a congratulatory message during a gala dinner at the American nonprofit. , the National Committee on United States-China Relations.

Yet China has pushed for the United States to agree to a litany of policy demands that the United States has declared or indicated as non-negotiable.

Last year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi presented a list of three basic demands to American diplomats in the Chinese port city of Tianjin. Among them: not to interfere with the Chinese political system, not to hinder China’s development and to respect Beijing’s claims on territories like Hong Kong or the democratic island of Taiwan.

The latter has been one of the biggest flashpoints in the relationship with the self-governing island of Taiwan. Beijing has long claimed Taiwan as its own, and has said that while it prefers to unify peacefully, it will use force if necessary. Biden has made a series of provocative statements about whether the United States is prepared to stand up for Taiwan – although the White House has insisted his stance has not deviated from longstanding policy on the issue. ‘island.

The White House insisted during the Xi-Biden meeting that President Biden’s goal was not to find common ground, but rather to ensure that the lines of communication remain open to the coming.

“I think it’s more, how can we find ways to communicate on these issues where we have deep fundamental differences in perspective or concerns, but we need to have an ongoing, ongoing conversation,” a senior official said. of the administration briefing reporters before Biden meets Xi.