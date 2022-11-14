Biden and Xi shake hands as they meet amid superpower tensions

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping opened their first in-person meeting on Monday since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago, amid growing economic and security tensions between the two superpowers as they vie for global influence.

Xi and Biden greeted each other with a handshake at a luxury hotel in Indonesia, where they are attending the G20 summit of major economies. Early in their conversation, Biden said he and Xi had a “responsibility” to show that their nations can “manage our differences” and identify areas of mutual cooperation. Xi added that he hoped the couple would “elevate the relationship” and was ready to have a “frank and in-depth exchange of views” with Biden.

Both men entered the highly anticipated reunion with a strengthened political position at home. The Democrats triumphantly retained control of the US Senate, with a chance to raise their rank by one point in a runoff election in Georgia next month, while Xi was awarded a third five-term term. years in October by the National Congress of the Communist Party, a break with tradition.

“We have very few misunderstandings,” Biden told reporters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Sunday, where he attended a gathering of Southeast Asian nations before leaving for Indonesia. “We just have to figure out where the red lines are and… what are the most important things for each of us over the next two years.”

Biden added, “His situation has changed, to put it plainly, at home.” The president said of his own situation: “I know I’m coming in stronger.”

White House aides have repeatedly sought to downplay any notion of conflict between the two nations and stressed they believe the two countries can work in tandem on common challenges such as climate change and health security.

But relations between the United States and China have become more strained under successive American administrations, as economic, trade, human rights and security differences have come to the fore.

As president, Biden has repeatedly chastised China for human rights abuses against the Uyghur people and other ethnic minorities, the crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong, coercive business practices, military provocations against autonomous Taiwan and differences over Russia’s continuation of its war. against Ukraine. Chinese officials have largely refrained from publicly criticizing Russia’s war, although Beijing has avoided any direct support such as arms supplies.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit on November 14, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

Taiwan has become one of the most contentious issues between Washington and Beijing. On several occasions during his presidency, Biden has said the United States would defend the island – which China is eyeing for possible unification – in the event of a Beijing-led invasion. But administration officials have repeatedly stressed that the US “one China” policy has not changed. The policy recognizes the government in Beijing while allowing informal relations and defense ties with Taipei, and its posture of “strategic ambiguity” about whether it would respond militarily if the island were attacked.

Tensions rose further when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., visited Taiwan in August, prompting China to retaliate with military drills and ballistic missile strikes in nearby waters.

The Biden administration also blocked exports of advanced computer chips to China last month — a national security measure that bolsters U.S. competition against Beijing. Chinese officials were quick to condemn the restrictions.

President Joe Biden listens to President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on November 14, 2022 in Bali, Indonesia. PA

And though the pair have held five phone or video calls during Biden’s presidency, White House officials say those meetings are no substitute for Biden being able to meet and measure Xi in person. This task is all the more important after Xi has tightened his grip on power through the party congress, as lower-level Chinese officials have been unable or unwilling to speak on behalf of their leader. .

Asked about the planned meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press conference last week that China is seeking “win-win cooperation with the United States”, while by reiterating Beijing’s concerns about the US stance on Taiwan.

“The United States must stop obscuring, hollowing out, and distorting the one-China principle, uphold basic norms of international relations, including respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non- -interference by other countries in the internal affairs of other countries,” he said.

Xi has stayed close to home throughout the global COVID-19 pandemic, where he has enforced a “zero-COVID” policy that has resulted in massive lockdowns that have disrupted global supply chains.

He made his first trip outside China since the start of the pandemic in September with a stopover in Kazakhstan and then Uzbekistan to participate in the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization with Putin and other leaders of the security group of ‘Central Asia.

White House officials and their Chinese counterparts have spent weeks negotiating all the details of the meeting, which is taking place at Xi’s hotel with translators providing simultaneous interpretation via headsets.

US officials were eager to see how Xi would approach the Biden meeting after cementing his position as the undisputed head of state, saying they would wait to assess whether that made him more or less likely to seek areas of cooperation with United States.

Biden and Xi each brought small delegations to the discussion, with U.S. officials expecting Xi to bring newly senior government officials to the meeting and expressing hope that this could lead to more substantive engagements down the line. .

Before meeting Xi, Biden first spoke with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is hosting the G-20 summit, to announce a series of new development initiatives for the archipelago nation, including investments in climate, security and education.

Many of Biden’s conversations and engagements during his three-country tour – which took him to Egypt and Cambodia before landing on the island of Bali on Sunday – were, by design, preparing him for his meeting with Xi. and sent a signal that the United States would compete in areas where Xi has also worked to expand his country’s influence.

In Phnom Penh, Biden sought to assert US influence and engagement in a region where China has also made inroads and where many nations feel allied with Beijing. He also sought information on what he should discuss with Xi in conversations with leaders from Japan, South Korea and Australia.

Xi Jinping speaks with US President Joe Biden during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit on November 14, 2022 in Bali, Indonesia. PA

The pair have a history that dates back to when Biden was vice president, when he embarked on a familiarization mission with Xi, then Chinese vice president, on trips that took Xi to Washington and Biden through trips to Tibet. plateau. The US president stressed that he knows Xi well and that he wanted to take advantage of this face-to-face meeting to better understand the position of the two men.

Biden liked to insert references to his conversations with Xi in his trips to the United States before the midterm elections, using the Chinese leader’s preference for autocratic governance to explain to voters why democracy should prevail.

The president’s view has been somewhat validated on the world stage, as White House aides say several world leaders approached Biden during his stay in Cambodia – where he was meeting with Asian allies to reassure them about the American commitment in the region in the face of China’s assertiveness. actions – to tell him that they followed the outcome of the midterm elections closely and that the results were a triumph for democracy.

US officials said no joint statement was expected after the meeting with Xi and downplayed expectations for policy breakthroughs. The White House said Biden plans to hold a press after his meeting with Xi.