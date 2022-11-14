Biden to meet Sunak as pressure mounts on PM over Northern Ireland protocol | North Ireland

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak will meet face to face for the first time on Wednesday as US diplomats step up pressure to agree a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol by next year’s anniversary.
The pair will meet at the G20 summit in Bali where Ukraine and the protocol are expected to be on the agenda, as well as a possible bilateral gas deal.
Biden has announced he will visit Northern Ireland for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next spring. In a phone call between the leaders when Sunak took office, the White House said Biden spoke about “the need to maintain momentum to reach a negotiated agreement.”
Last week the government said elections for the Northern Irish assembly in Stormont could be postponed until April to give talks between the UK and EU over controversial Brexit trade deals a chance.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he will introduce legislation to delay the date he must call an election by six weeks, with a further six weeks if necessary.
The prime minister is also expected to have individual talks with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, India’s Narendra Modi and Australia’s Anthony Albanese.
Sunak will arrive in Indonesia on Monday night for the summit, which was overshadowed by Russia’s presence, although Vladimir Putin has pulled out.
Officials said there was only a limited prospect of agreement on a communiqué between the leaders due to Russia’s presence, even on issues such as inflation and energy which have been affected by the war in Ukraine.
Number 10 said Sunak would use his first intervention at the G20 to address the war in Ukraine and condemn Russia in the presence of Sergei Lavrov. The veteran Russian foreign minister staged a walkout at a previous ministers’ meeting.
The prime minister will also present a five-point plan for the global economy in panel discussions which will also form part of the underpinnings of the autumn statement, Downing Street said.
He will say support is still needed for the most vulnerable – including international aid – but signal the end of more generalized support for middle-income families struggling with the cost of living, including on bills energy or mortgages.
“Dealing with the biggest economic crisis of a decade will require a concerted effort from the world’s biggest economies – these are not problems we can solve alone,” Sunak said before leaving for Indonesia. “At the G20, leaders must step up their efforts to correct the weaknesses in the international economic system that Putin has exploited for years.”
ORCHARD PARK, NY (AP) — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy but exciting home-and-away game between two of the NFL’s top teams, and the Minnesota Vikings have ended their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday.
The Vikings capitalized on two turnovers from Allen, taking a lead late in the fourth quarter when he mishandled a snap and fumbled in the end zone.
Greg Joseph put the Vikings ahead with a 33-yard field goal with 3:42 left in overtime. The game didn’t end until Allen, facing second-and-10 against Minnesota’s 20, forced a pass down the middle intended for Gabe Davis, only for Peterson to intercept it a few yards in. the end zone. He ran and slid across the turf to end the game.
Kirk Cousins threw for 357 yards and Justin Jefferson had a monster game with 10 catches for 193 yards for the NFC North-leading Vikings (8-2). Minnesota rallied to win while trailing with 2 1/2 minutes or less left in regulation for the fifth time this season.
The Bills (6-3) relinquished the AFC lead with their second straight loss, this one a thriller that featured several plays that turned the momentum in the lone final minute of regulation time.
The Bills, who clung to a 27-23 lead, looked to have won when they stopped Cousins winless on fourth base from the half-yard line with 49 seconds left.
On the next play, Allen missed center Mitch Morse’s snap and Minnesota linebacker Erik Hendricks dove into the end zone to collect it for a touchdown.
Allen overcame concerns about his injured throwing elbow by engineering a five-play, 69-yard drive to set up Tyler Bass’ 29-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining.
Vikings: Akyayleb Evans, starting in place of Cameron Dantz, who was placed on IR, did not return after suffering a concussion in the first half. … LT Christian Darrisaw was escorted down the tunnel to be assessed for a concussion in the fourth quarter.
Bills: LB Tremaine Edmunds did not return after a groin injury in the first half. … WR Jake Kumerow injured his ankle, ending his day.
Vikings: Host Dallas next Sunday.
Bills: Host Cleveland next Sunday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that investigators had uncovered more than 400 Russian war crimes and found the bodies of servicemen and civilians in areas of the Kherson region liberated from Russian occupation.
“Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found,” Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
He said “stabilization and restoration of law” had been established in 226 settlements affecting more than 100,000 people. Arrests of Russian soldiers and mercenaries continued.
Exclusive – ‘Sorry for them’: Nalini Sriharan, convict in Rajiv Gandhi case, in Gandhis
Driven by a lifelong ambition that began in a pedal car, George Russell finally made the kid with big dreams a reality by claiming his first Formula 1 victory at the São Paulo Grand Prix. Indeed, if there were any doubts about the pedigree of this young man, he took victory by fending off no fewer riders than his Mercedes teammate and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, with magnificent pedaling.
Russell was impeccable at Interlagos, the promise he showed during his short career was confirmed in force by a win that means so much to him and his Mercedes team. “It’s just the beginning guys,” he said, a prediction that’s hard to argue with after a standout performance. Head in hands and visibly upset he confessed: “I’m going to need tissues”, so much the emotion overwhelmed him. It was a sportingly recognized feat by Hamilton who was second ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. “Congratulations to George, he had an amazing race and he deserved it,” he said.
Russell started from pole and was unmatched up front, but he had taken advantage of perennial F1 antagonists Max Verstappen and Hamilton once again tangling in his wake. The pair clashed early in the race, dropping them on the pitch with Verstappen penalized for causing the incident.
This left Russell able to dictate in the clean air and drive a string of perfect laps to maintain his lead seamlessly until the final third, when he really had to work for it. With Hamilton back on the field, the pair were one and two, closed after a late safety car, and Mercedes made it clear they were free to race. The tension was palpable, the pressure immense and the slightest mistake would have cost Russell the victory but he was unfazed. He had 12 laps to go, metronomic and fast; the fastest lap followed the fastest lap and even Hamilton couldn’t challenge it.
With ice in his veins and the composure of a future champion, Russell took the unequivocal victory, which no doubt made it all the more memorable after a long journey to reach the top step. This 81st race in his fourth year in F1 after spending the previous three at Williams, was a huge result for the 24-year-old from King’s Lynn who had come to racing after following his brother to karting meetings and driving of his pedal car. around the paddock.
He grew up admiring Hamilton and in Brazil showed the skill, poise and precision of execution the seven-time champion has shown so often in the past. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is convinced that Russell is a future world champion in waiting and at Interlagos those credentials were on display. The victory is all the more remarkable as it comes after a brutal season where the uncompetitive Mercedes was not only off the pace, but a handful to drive and extremely physically demanding due to the rebounds and porpoises it suffered with. for most of the year. .
Pulling this out of the bag was therefore against all odds, and a testament to Russell and his team persisting in trying to maximize what they could from the car at every opportunity this year. They did so with all the skill they showed by taking advantage of the dominant periods, testimony to their operational precision, obviously not blunted by a difficult year.
This has been a long time coming for Mercedes. It is their first win in 21 races, their longest winless streak since the start of the turbo-hybrid era in 2014. Hamilton last won for the team at the Saudi Arabian GP in 2021 and they had wanted something positive, a trophy to take home. of this season. In this penultimate race of the year, Russell delivered.
The result is huge in terms of morale as the team looks to next season, with Red Bull having already secured the drivers’ and manufacturers’ double this year. So it’s a monkey on their back, but the moment belongs to Russell, an unforgettable achievement and surely the first of many to come.
Charles Leclerc was fourth for Ferrari, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon were fifth and eighth for Alpine. Verstappen and Sergio Pérez finished sixth and seventh for Red Bull, Valtteri Bottas ninth for Alfa Romeo and Lance Stroll tenth for Aston Martin.
Dexter Lawrence, Julian Love and the Giants’ defense didn’t let Xavier McKinney’s bye week injury set a negative tone to start the second half of their 2022 season.
Lawrence dominated the line of scrimmage. Love made two touchdown-saving tackles. And Wink Martindale’s defense forced two straight red-zone turnovers in Sunday’s fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium to defeat the Houston Texans, 24-16.
Two Daniel Jones touchdown passes and a Saquon Barkley rushing TD gave the Giants (7-2) their first season with more than six wins since 2016, with eight games to play.
Barkley carried the ball 35 times for 152 yards and the score, hours after national media had reported that the Giants and Barkley’s reps had discussed a contract extension but tabled talks until after the season.
A playoff berth is on rookie head coach Brian Daboll’s horizon, even if they make none of these victories look easy. The Giants offense went quiet late after a 14-point third quarter outburst, putting it on the defense to finish the game.
Texans QB Davis Mills (319 passing yards) drove the ball easily down the field the entire second half, but Martindale’s unit was opportunistic when it mattered most.
Leonard Williams punched the ball out from rookie Texans running back Dameon Pierce, and linebacker Jaylon Smith recovered the fumble at the Giants’ 11. Love had made a touchdown saving tackle on Texans tight end Jordan Akins’ 44-yard reception just prior.
Then on the next drive, Lawrence drew a holding penalty on Texans guard Kenyon Green to negate Mills’ TD pass to Brandin Cooks. And rookie safety Dane Belton — McKinney’s replacement for the foreseeable future — intercepted Mills in the end zone for a touchback on the next play.
Lawrence pressured Mills on the interception to Belton. Lawrence was a terror all game at defensive tackle. He recorded a sack, five tackles, five QB hits, a tackle for a loss, and a pass defended.
The Texans managed two late Kai Fairbain field goals, one after an Oshane Ximines forced fumble was overturned to an incomplete pass. But Graham Gano made a 49-yarder with 1:55 remaining for the Giants, as well.
After a slow first half, the Giants’ offense erupted for 14 points in the third quarter to take a 21-10 lead into the fourth. Daboll benched Kenny Golladay for the entire second half after two drops in the first.
Jones hit Darius Slayton for a 54-yard touchdown for a 14-3 lead with 12:33 to play in the third. Slayton broke a Jalen Pitre tackle and got a good block from tight end Tanner Hudson down the left sideline. Jones delivered a timely ball under pressure.
Mills answered with a 12-yard TD pass to Nico Collins. Mills had 61 passing yards on the drive, almost double his 35 for the entire first half. That slimmed the Giants’ lead to 14-10 at 8:06 of the third.
But the Giants responded. Jones hit newcomer Isaiah Hodgins for a 26-yard completion on third down deep into Houston territory. Then Barkley punched in a 2-yard TD run with 2:21 left in the third and a 21-10 lead.
That gave the home team some refreshing breathing room in a tight game.
The Giants had led 7-3 at half. But Sunday’s frustrating first half felt a lot like last season: a conservative offensive approach, costly mistakes, and plenty of boos from the crowd despite strong play from the defense.
Daboll used a formation with eight offensive linemen several times in the first half and seemed to have little faith in the passing game. The plan looked a lot like last year’s Giants offense that was trying to protect itself from mistakes rather than attack.
Golladay drew fans’ ire with two drops on his two first-half targets, including a brutal one with 1:37 remaining in the first half, running free and wide open across the field.
Punter Jamie Gillan struggled pinning the Texans deep, putting one kick into the end zone and landing another short at the Texans’ 26, prompting loud boos.
The Giants also committed four first-half penalties: three on offense and one on defense. O-lineman Jack Anderson’s false start on 4th and 1 on the Texans’ 36 at the start of the second quarter forced a punt when Daboll was prepared to go for it.
That offset a stellar first-half defense, allowing 86 net Texans offensive yards, including 66 rushing to Pierce. Houston only picked up first-half points when Daboll tried to give interior D-lineman Lawrence a breather on the Texans’ fourth drive.
Pierce promptly broke free for a 44-yard run, tackled by Love to save the touchdown. Fairbairn’s 38-yard field goal narrowed the Giants’ lead to 7-3 with 11:27 to play in the second quarter.
That was the Texans’ first positive drive of the day. The Giants defense had smothered Houston for a grand total of -3 yards on nine plays in the first quarter: three drives, all three-and-outs.
Jones had put the Giants ahead early with a 9-yard TD pass to tight end Lawrence Cager on their first possession, a 10-play, 68-yard drive that ate up more than five minutes.
It was a good thing Daboll’s team picked up those early points, too. Their conservative game plan, penalties and errors slowed their offense and the game to a crawl until their third quarter outburst — and a stout defense — secured the win.
Houston fell to 1-7-1 on the season. The Giants host the Detroit Lions (3-6) next week.
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll lit up the offensive line in the first half of the team’s Week 10 game Sunday against the Houston Texans.
The Giants offensive line was struggling with false start penalties early in the game, and “NFL RedZone” caught Daboll hitting some players. Guard Jack Anderson seemed to put most of the business on the sidelines.
In total, the Giants have been struggling with four penalties for 16 yards. Two of the penalties were false starts; Anderson had one and guard Tire Phillips had the other.
New York started things off on the right foot with a touchdown in their first practice of the game.
Daniel Jones led the team on a 10-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Lawrence Cager. It was a 9-yard play that put the team up 7-0 first.
Houston got a field goal in the second quarter. It was 7-3 at halftime.
Jones finished the first half with 106 passing yards on 9 of 12 throws. He also had two sacks. Saquon Barkley led the team with 75 rushing yards. Darius Slayton led the team with two catches for 41 yards.
New York entered the game after a bye week with a 6-2 record. Houston was 1-6-1.
