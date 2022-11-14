BJP releases 2nd list of 18 candidates for Delhi civic body elections

The total number of Civic Quarters in the Nation’s Capital has been reduced from 272 to 250. (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its second list of 18 candidates for the December 4 municipal elections in the city.

Earlier on Saturday, the party withheld names from 18 seats, as it released the first list of 232-seat candidates.

In today’s list, the party fielded Rani Bagh’s Jyoti Agarwal; Ravi Hans from Kohat Enclave; Kishan Bimad of Shakurpur; Meenu Goyal of Trinagar (W); Shamina Raja from Quraish Nagar; Manish Chadha from Paharganj; Urmil Gangwal of Raghubir Nagar (SC-W); Aruna Rawat of Raj Nagar (F); Lalit Bhamri from Daryaganj; Neeraj Gupta of Sangam Vihar C; Savita Vihar of Sangam Vihar B (F); Sri Niwaspuri by Rajpal Singh; Guddi Chaudhary from Meethapur; Rachna Mishra from Jaitpur (W); Prema Devi of Mayur Vihar Phase 1; Anil Gaur of Maujpur.

On Saturday, the party published its first list of 232 candidates for the municipal elections.

The party opposed Keshrani Khatri from Narela constituency (W), Anil Tyagi from Burari, Urmila Rana from Kadipur, Suman Sharma from Azadpur (W), Anubhav Dheer from, Adarsh ​​Nagar, Lallu Singh Thakur from Bhalswa, Divya Jha from Jehangirpuri, Gayatri Yadav from Samaypur Badli (W), Naveen Garg from Rohini-A, Narendra Solanki from Rithala, Vikesh Sethi from Model Town among others for the civic body-MCD- polls.

According to reports, the names of the BJP candidates were decided after going through a screening process after the BJP unit in Delhi was inundated with around 15,000 likely candidates seeking a ticket, with at least three aspirants vying for a seat.

The total number of civic wards in the nation’s capital has been reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Interior Ministry. The notification concerned the redistricting of the MCD districts.

The nomination process for the elections is already underway. November 14 is the deadline for submitting applications and the review of forms will take place on November 16. The deadline for withdrawing applications is November 19.

Notably, the BJP has governed civic bodies since 2007.

In the 2017 civic body polls, the BJP won 181 out of 270 wards. No ballot could be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 districts, while Congress managed to win 27.

The counting of votes will take place on December 7.

