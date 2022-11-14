Bodies of Washington’s father and 6-year-old son recovered from lake days after canoe capsized

The bodies of a Washington father and his six-year-old son were found on Sunday, three days after their canoe capsized with the man and his three sons on board, authorities said.

Divers found the bodies of the 32-year-old father and his six-year-old son around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on a small lake in the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge near Warden, Wash., the sheriff’s office said. Grant County.

The father had gone fishing in a canoe with his three sons, ages 10, 8 and 6, when the vessel capsized shortly before dark on Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

The 10-year-old son managed to swim to shore and survived up to seven hours out in the cold until family members found him around 11 p.m., officials said, who described him as a “very brave little boy”. “He was hospitalized for hypothermia.

CALIFORNIAN POLICE FIND ‘SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF BLOOD’ IN HOME OF MISSING 25-YEAR-OLD MOTHER

The body of the eight-year-old son was recovered early Saturday morning.

Eight agencies participated in the search for the missing father and son. Crews used divers, drones and dogs to scour the shoreline and search underwater, the sheriff’s office said.

The identities of the deceased father and two sons were to be released Monday after family members were notified, the sheriff’s office said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The family was from Othello, a town about 100 miles southwest of Spokane.