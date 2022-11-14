Rishi Sunak will call on his G20 counterparts for global action to address the rising cost of living.

–>

Nusa Dua:

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call on his G20 counterparts for coordinated global action to deal with international economic instability and rising costs of living, the UK Embassy in Jakarta said in a statement.

“Energy bills have skyrocketed thanks to Russia’s shutting down of gas taps and the World Bank predicts the economic aftershocks will reverberate around the world for years to come,” the statement said on Monday.

“The Prime Minister will use the G20 as an opportunity to denounce (Russian President Vladmir) Putin’s barbarity and force Russia to confront the global suffering caused by this senseless campaign of violence,” he said.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)