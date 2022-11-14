CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Every day, 22 veterans die by suicide. To bring that number down to zero, a Cape Coral salon owner is giving back to veterans in need.

For the past three years, on Veterans Day, Bob King, the owner of the salon Somewhere on 47th Terrace, has hosted an event to give back.

“Veterans are everything to me,” King said. “I served in the Marine Corps in the early 90’s.”

He has been a stylist for 27 years and soon realized that his brother and sisters needed help. That’s why for 22 hours straight, he has a cut-a-thon. For $25, members of the community could come and have their hair cut, and all proceeds would be donated to veterans.

Despite Hurricane Ian, King said it was something he had to do.

“Any veteran who needs help recovering from Hurricane Ian, we’re going to make sure we’re doing everything we can,” he explained.

At the end of the event on Saturday, the King’s Salon raised $5,000. He works with the local VA to give it to veterans.

“The support system is there and if any of the veterans need anything, our front door is always open,” King said.

If you weren’t able to make it to the event, you can purchase a $25 shirt at the show. These profits also go to veterans.