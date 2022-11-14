Check out Kendall Square’s new mural

Newsletter Sign-Up
A new surreal mural called “Charles Gate” has just been completed in Kendall Square.
The mural, painted by Boston-based muralist and graffiti artist Percy Fortini-Wright, is now on display at the MIT-owned 139 Main St. in Cambridge.
“Charles Gate” is intended to connect the community of Cambridge to the larger Charles River watershed by building on the synchronicities between local ecosystems and residents, according to a press release.
Using familiar imagery like the red line, the mural draws connections between parts of Cambridge and the natural environment, linking buildings and trains with fish, birds and water, the statement said.
“My goal was to convey a mural that connects the Charles River to the neighborhoods of Kendall and Cambridge. Many people may not realize that Charles River’s ecosystem is as diverse as the people who live here in the city itself. I see it as a window, or a portal, connecting worlds. Fortini-Wright said in the release.
“Flying fish and birds stoop to symbolize seeing things from different angles. The half-sun embodies the rising sun and the setting sun. The fish, birds, and suns are meant to represent the idea of finding an inner balance.
Fortini-Wright, whose work has been featured in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Heraldand unfit bostonianalso said he was inspired by his time fishing and painting along the Charles and in Cambridge.
“Percy is a legendary artist whose work frequently depicts the convergence of the built environment and nature,” Now + There curator Leah Triplett Harrington said in the release. “With ‘Charles Gate’ he personalizes the Charles River where he spent so much time.”
“Charles Gate” is a temporary mural commissioned by the MIT Investment Management Company (MITIMCo) and organized by Now + There, a Boston-based nonprofit organization.
The building housing the fresco was built in 1873 and restored in 2019. It has been in use since its construction.
“We love seeing the Charles River and Cambridge connections in this work,” Steven Marsh, senior vice president of MITIMCo, said in the release. “We already see so many of our friends, colleagues and neighbors discovering something new and fascinating every time they pass by.”
Boston
It could have happened differently. It could have gone wrong. The Giants had 14 days to simmer their final game, a disappointing performance in Seattle. During the bye week, they had lost a vital part of their emotional DNA when safety Xavier McKinney had an ATV accident.
And the opponent… well, you’re not human if you don’t notice that he’s not very good.
All of these things could have been in play on a blustery day at MetLife Stadium, the first day you had to admit that fall had finally arrived, that winter was definitely on deck. All of those things could have conspired to sabotage the Giants, to hamper their rocky road to the playoffs. All of these things could have been like stepping on a hidden mousetrap.
None of these things happened. The Giants started the game as efficiently as possible: three outs on defense, one touchdown on offense. The rest of the game may have been a grim grind, and it may have even been difficult for the Giants to keep their home crowd the whole way since the other 1-hour game show on the market was the amazing Bills-Vikings game.
The Giants didn’t care. They took care of business. They beat the Texans 1-7-1 24-16, they improved to 7-2 and they ensured there would be little mystery in the proceedings by leading end to end for the first time in the year.
“We did a lot of things right,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said. “Guys played hard, played physically, we had timely turnovers. It’s a great team victory. »
Daboll had extra motivation since his youngest daughter, Avery, was celebrating a birthday and had requested a winning game ball as a gift.
“Talk about the pressure,” he said.
The Giants’ motivation is simply to play a perfect game, which they did. Daniel Jones had the highest passer rating of his career – 153.3 – and he did so by completing 13 of 17 passes (two for touchdowns) and turning to put the ball on 42 times. Thirty-five of those transfers have passed through the ultra-reliable hands of Saquon Barkley, who has swung his way for 152 yards and a touchdown.
“It was fun,” Jones said of her afternoon. “To watch the guys up front, they did a great job, controlled the line of scrimmage. We had a great plan coming up and Saquon did a great job managing it.
Daboll blanched a bit when someone offered the word “conservative” to describe the game plan he put together for Houston.
“We tried to do what we thought we could do,” Daboll said. “Every week we do what we think we have to do for that particular game. If it’s 60 passes, it’s 60 passes. I wouldn’t give it a label, we’re just doing our best to formulate a plan.
The truth is, that was exactly what the Giants needed to do against a Texas team that is very much a reflection of their record. The Giants were good enough to overwhelm them on the defensive end of the ball, strong enough to overpower them on offense. So why risk mistakes, on both sides, that would allow the Texans to stay in the game?
So if this was a vanilla shot… well, vanilla can be delicious too, right?
“We have a lot of players with chips on their shoulders,” Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux said. “We have a lot of players who like to play with their backs to the walls.”
They’re also an interesting mix of veterans who’ve had nothing but failures with the Giants and newcomers who’ve had nothing but success in the first nine games of this season. But even when they taste success, they know how fragile it is.
It was the first game they weren’t hanging out in at some point. And while there wasn’t a moment after Jones found Lawrence Cager for the touchdown that gave them a 7-0 lead the Giants felt they were in danger of losing, it did lead to another win. a score – like the six of those who came before.
Cager, the ex-Jet, represents another element of the Giants that has become a real source of strength: guys who seize opportunities when they arise. Isaiah Hodgins, a recent Buffalo pickup, was another (two catches, 41 yards), as was McKinney backup Dane Belton, who took out Houston quarterback Davis Mills – snuffing out the last legitimate hope of miracle of the Texans.
Giants ? They don’t need miracles. They show up every week and they compete. Not every week will deserve to be preserved by the historical society. At 7-2, there isn’t a soul dressed in blue who cares. Not even a little.
New York Post
Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that he would not support former President Donald Trump if he ran for president in 2024.
Presenter George Stephanopoulos asked, “You said the media loves talking about Donald Trump, and maybe that’s right, it’s Donald Trump himself, and he plans to run for president on Tuesday. Is it a good idea?”
Sununu said, “For him, no. I think it’s a very bad idea for him.
Stephanopoulos asked, “Can you see under what circumstances you would support Donald Trump in 2024?
Sununu said, “Listen, not really, because I think there are going to be a lot of good candidates. I’m excited to see who’s running for president on both sides. I don’t think Joe Biden is running. This is a good thing. New ideas are going to be out there – the umpire of the first national primary here in New Hampshire has a lot of responsibility. We’re having a lot of fun with that to make sure we’re keeping them to a completely different standard from the rest of the country. We have to look you in the eye. Basic politics, the connection with the individual really matters in a place like New Hampshire.
Breitbart News
Joe Biden will clarify that the United States is not seeking a conflict with Beijing during his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Bali, but will stress Washington’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, according to senior White House officials.
The summit is the leaders’ first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office in January 2021. It will take place on the Indonesian island on Monday and comes amid growing tensions over Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that the China claims it as its territory. and vowed to “reunite”, by force if necessary.
Biden will outline US priorities on China’s “provocative” military actions near Taiwan, one of the officials said, adding that the main purpose of the summit was to “reduce misunderstandings and misperceptions and put in place measures that we believe will establish the rules of the road”.
Increased cooperation would not necessarily lead to substantial progress on “tricker issues” such as Taiwan, the official said. The goal is to “find ways to communicate” about these more difficult areas, “because the only thing worse than…having controversial conversations is having no conversations at all.”
Biden and Xi, whose last discussion took place over the phone in September, are not expected to make a diplomatic breakthrough, but will instead attempt to “reset” relations between Washington and Beijing.
“We are in competition. President Biden accepts this, but he wants to make sure that this competition is limited, that we build safeguards, that we have clear rules of conduct and that we do all of this to ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict. said a senior white official. said a home official.
The official, one of two who briefed reporters on Monday morning, said Biden’s approach has the backing of “allies and partners” in the region, including key allies Japan and Korea. from South. “There is broad support for our determination to build the foundation under the relationship to responsibly increase communications.”
Another senior official said, “Our view is that the lines of communication need to be open. I hope that’s something that President Biden makes clear enough to President Xi today: not just to open channels, but to allow key officials on both sides to really follow some of the meat of what the presidents will speak. ”
China drew widespread criticism in August after it held military exercises off Taiwan in response to a highly controversial visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In September, Biden said US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion – his most explicit statement on the issue to date – prompting another angry response from Beijing.
Superpower relations have sunk to their lowest level in decades, marred by rising tensions over issues ranging from Hong Kong and Taiwan to the South China Sea, coercive trade practices and US restrictions on Chinese technology.
Biden, buoyed by the military breakthrough in Ukraine and the Democrats’ retention in the US Senate, said ahead of the summit that he and Xi would draw “red lines” in their relationship.
But they won’t discuss specifics, White House officials say, and aren’t expected to issue a joint statement. Biden is expected to speak to reporters in Bali after the meeting, which could last more than two hours, but it is unclear whether he will hold a full press conference.
Monday’s meeting is the result of dozens of hours of discussions between US and Chinese officials over the past two months. Biden has held five phone and video calls with Xi since the start of 2021, but Monday’s talks will be their first in person since 2017, when Biden served as Barack Obama’s vice president. The last US President Xi met in person was Donald Trump, in 2019.
“I know Xi Jinping, he knows me,” Biden said over the weekend, adding that they had always had “direct discussions.”
The agencies provided reports.
theguardian
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Varondria White hopes she won’t have to again go through what she did Sunday. Then again, there would be one exception to that.
White is the mother of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Buffalo running back James Cook, whose teams faced each other at Highmark Stadium. Minnesota defeated the Bills 33-30 in overtime, and it was difficult for White to watch.
“Very, very tough,’’ she said. “This is the hardest game I’ve ever been a part of. It’s a blessing that both of them were in the game, but it was very nerve-wracking. I hope that they never play again.’’
White, though, was reminded that the Vikings and Bills could meet in February in the Super Bowl.
“That would be a good problem to have,’’ she said.
White was one of about 40 family members and friends to attend Sunday’s first meeting between the brothers at any level of football. Dalvin, 27, is in his sixth NFL season, and James, 23, is a rookie.
Most of the Cook fans came from South Florida, where the family is from. About 20 wore specially made hoodies that a relative had made.
The front of hoodies read “The Cook Showdown,” and it had photos of Dalvin and James. One sleeve had Dalvin’s name on it and the other had James’ name. On the back were No. 4 for Cook and No. 28 for James.
Dalvin had the better game, carrying 14 times for 119 yards and scoring on an 81-yard run. James had five carries for 22 yards.
“I did get crazy, yes,’’ White said about Dalvin’s touchdown run. “I threw my cup. I had a cup of hot cocoa.”
After the game, the brothers met on the field and exchanged jerseys.
“James was sad,’’ White said. “Dalvin was talking trash, of course. He was like, ‘Yeah, we told you.’ ’’
Vikings nose tackle Harrison Phillips returned to Buffalo after playing his first four NFL seasons with the Bills.
“It was very emotional for me, more the anticipation,’’ he said. “But once the game started I was really happy to know it felt like a normal football game.’’
Phillips had two tackles and a quarterback hit. He was in on the action when Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen mishandled a snap and lost a fumble from his 1-yard line with 41 seconds left in regulation that linebacker Eric Kendricks recovered in the end zone for a touchdown and a 30-27 lead.
“The linebackers were like, ‘Go do something,’ ” Phillips said of the play. “I was able to get some penetration. I don’t know who caused the fumble. I think I was there obviously (but Kendricks was at) the right place at the right time.”
After falling behind 30-27 following Kendricks’ touchdown, the Bills drove 69 yards in five plays and forced overtime on a 29-yard field goal by Tyler Bass with two seconds left in regulation. There was a controversial play on the drive.
With the Bills facing second-and-2 at their 40 and 24 seconds left, Allen threw a 20 yard pass to Gabe Davis to the Vikings 40. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said the play happened “right in front of me” and he believed Davis was out of bounds. Reviews in the final two minutes of a half are handled by the booth, and O’Connell was upset there wasn’t one.
NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson told a pool reporter after the game that the play should have been ruled as Davis being out of bounds. Anderson said a replay was seen after it was too late to make a change and that he would look into why the replay official did not call for a review.
The Vikings lost starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw and starting cornerback Akayleb Evans in the second half due to concussions.
Darrisaw was hurt in the fourth quarter and replaced by Blake Brandel. Evans, a rookie, was ruled out at the start of the second half and replaced by rookie Andrew Booth Jr. and later by Duke Shelley.
Evans started after cornerback Cameron Dantzler was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a left ankle injury. Dantzler must miss at least three more games.
O’Connell said edge rusher Za’Darius Smith stayed in the game at the end even though he had suffered a knee contusion. Smith, who now has 9½ sacks for the season, had a sack in the game as did fellow edge rusher Danielle Hunter.
Elon Musk’s Twitter will soon allow organizations to identify accounts affiliated with them, according to a tweet from the platform owner on Sunday.
“As it rolls out, Twitter will allow organizations to identify other Twitter accounts that are actually associated with them,” said the Tesla owner and now Twitter CEO.
A Twitter user, @JohnKrausPhotos, asked Musk if any user could be or create an organization or if Twitter would decide what constitutes an organization.
TWITTER MANAGER PUPPED IN Trash AFTER ELON MUSK TOLD TO LAY PEOPLE: REPORT
“At the end of the day, I think there’s no choice but Twitter to be the final arbiter, but I’m open to suggestions,” Musk said.
He told another user that organizations would be able to manage affiliations, so if an employee changes jobs, they won’t have to notify Twitter.
Musk took over Twitter on October 28, and since then he’s been looking for ways to take down the fake accounts.
JOURNALISTS LIGHT ON ELON MUSK FOR SAYING ‘MEDIA ELITE’ STOPPING TWITTER FROM ‘LEVATING CITIZEN JOURNALISM’
The plans, while sometimes fluid, include the implementation of Twitter Blue, where for $8 a month users can get a blue check mark on their profile.
Last week, Musk put a pause on the subscription service as an influx of fake accounts emerged. It then returned some users their verified badge.
For less than a few hours last week, a proposal was on the table to give companies a gray check mark, but it was taken off the table after heavy criticism from the public.
Fox
The Nebraska-born mountain lion didn’t miss many meals on his 700-mile trek to Illinois.
“He’s been a very successful predator,” said Joe Taft, who runs the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Indiana, where the young male ended up two weeks ago. “He is rather stocky for a boy who has walked a lot.”
Taft took in the young male lion on October 28, after he overstayed his home in suburban Springfield, Illinois, and federal wildlife officials sedated the animal and offered to bring him back in Nebraska, but Nebraska refused.
So they turned to Taft and its 260-acre big cat sanctuary.
It was a short-notice request, but Taft found a temporary cage for the animal. And a few days later, he and a vet gave her a thorough exam.
The lion had an obvious scar in a straight line running the length of its back. “It’s an old scar, it’s long and very narrow. I would run under a barbed wire fence.
He also had signs of injuries around his face and neck, as if he had fought another mountain lion, Taft said.
And there were ticks. But other than that, the animal seemed healthy and well-fed, despite its four-state journey. Taft and the vet didn’t have scales, but they estimated his weight at around 140 pounds.
The animal rejected the food Taft gave it the first few days. But once he moved the cat to a larger enclosure, his appetite returned. Taft gave him a deer leg. And then another. And then a legless deer carcass.
Taft also gave him a working name – NE-110, for the number on his ear tag.
Looking for love in the wrong places – Nebraska cougar in Illinois won’t find what it’s looking for
The long march of the Nebraska cougar ends in Indiana
A year ago, in the Niobrara River Valley, Sam Wilson placed a GPS collar on the animal. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s furbearer and carnivore officer determined the lion was about a year old — and a good candidate to disperse in search of its own territory and mate.
It was, and periodic reports from the collar helped Wilson and other biologists learn more about the behavior of mountain lions in Nebraska.
“It was about providing information that really interests us, in part because these cougars scattering across the east have captured a lot of public attention.”
But the animals are elusive, and unless they were captured by trail cameras or hit by cars, biologists didn’t have much information about their movements.
Radio collars changed that, providing hard evidence of how far animals could travel and clues to what habitat they preferred – whether they stuck to river systems or traveled across the country. .
The state monitors about 20 cougars through GPS collars, but the NE-110 covered the most ground. For nearly 12 months, Wilson and others were able to track it as it moved south and east through Nebraska, through Lincoln, through Iowa, and into Illinois.
“That’s exactly the kind of thing we were trying to learn by sticking younger cats that we thought were scattering.”
Cougars moving east in search of a mate have little luck; they are often found in states without resident lion populations, and females do not disperse like males, leaving them little chance of encountering a mate.
Thus, the males continue to move. “The result will likely be that the animal wanders the rest of its life,” Wilson said.
Unless he is hit by a car, shot by a farmer, or captured alive by wildlife officers.
Illinois knew the Nebraska Cat was coming. Wilson was giving his counterparts there updates on his progress – as he approached the Mississippi River, after the collar was reported in western Illinois and, the last week of October, when he reported from Springfield.
But it dragged on too long, and officials determined it “posed an imminent threat to residents and property and should therefore be removed,” according to a press release from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Wilson would not comment on the decision to tranquilize and move the cougar. “It was in Illinois. At this point, it is their skill for this animal. It is their decision.
But he explained why Nebraska didn’t take him back.
The state has a policy prohibiting wild animals from being moved more than 100 yards from where they are captured. This allows an animal to be released on the spot if it has been accidentally trapped or locked in a barn or other outbuilding.
“But it doesn’t allow people to move animals across the state; there are issues with that,” Wilson said.
Like territoriality. A transplanted animal may be killed by the resident population. And there are fears that a relocated animal could carry diseases that threaten a healthy habitat.
Also, once the cougar – or any other animal – has crossed the border, it is no longer Nebraska’s responsibility.
“When they are in a neighboring state, they are under the responsibility of that state. It boils down to this.
And now NE-110 is in the care of Taft, one of about 120 big cats from 24 states – including lions, tigers and leopards – cared for by his sanctuary.
For now, the Nebraska cougar lives in an enclosure originally built to house confiscated leopards from a meth lab. The space has three wooden den boxes, and the cat found one he liked.
But the arrangements are only temporary. Taft plans to build a 220-by-220-foot enclosure, with 20-foot walls, felled trees, rocks, and a water feature.
He estimated it would cost around $50,000. He’s looking for grants, but his nonprofit is also looking for donations. For more information, go to: efrc.org and click on “Support”.
The new puma house will be the center’s largest enclosure to date.
“It’s a wild animal. We just think the more space he has, the more comfortable he will be here.
Watch now: Lincoln area’s third mountain lion since December spotted at Air Park on Wednesday
Puma born in Nebraska killed in Montana
Puma kitten trapped and killed in northeast Nebraska
Cnn
