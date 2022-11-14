News
China rolls back ownership restrictions in bid to reverse economic slide
The partial relaxation of housing sector rules comes as Beijing also seeks to reduce the economic cost of strict Covid controls
Gophers look for 17th straight nonconference home win Monday against DePaul
DePaul represents the last nonconference opponent to beat the Gophers at Williams Arena, and DePaul also is Minnesota’s next opponent to come to The Barn for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Monday night.
In between, Minnesota has won 16 consecutive home games against non-Big Ten teams, including a 72-54 win over St. Francis Brooklyn on Friday and a 61-60 victory over Western Michigan on Nov. 7.
The Gophers had veterans Dawson Garcia and Ta’Lon Cooper lead the way in the Western Michigan win and a trio of freshmen — Jaden Henley, Joshua Ola-Joseph and Pharrel Payne — carry the load against St. Francis Brooklyn.
DePaul (2-0) beat Loyola (Maryland) and Western Illinois to start this season; they were picked to finish in last place (11th) in the Big East Conference preseason coaches’ poll in mid-October.
The Blue Demons beat the Gophers 73-68 in November 2019, which became Richard Pitino’s penultimate season as Minnesota’s head coach.
Monday’s matchup is part of eight contests in the Gavitt Games between the two leagues.
Young, Black and Right-Wing review – you’ll never believe who their heroes are | Television
JHere’s a quote attributed to journalism professor Jonathan Foster that feels increasingly relevant watching Young, Black and Right-Wing (Channel 4): “If someone says it’s raining and another person says it’s dry, it’s not up to you to name them both. Your job is to look out the fucking window and find out what’s real. We now live in a world of unprecedented disinformation, which puts programs like this in a more difficult position. It is not enough to simply share a plethora of viewpoints with detached voyeurism and present them all as equally valid; a television documentary cannot sustain that it is raining and drying at the same time.
Presenter Zeze Millz, to her credit, heeds some of the more dangerous rhetoric. She occasionally fires back with statistics and recognizes when her subjects’ arguments are racist. She also makes the show eminently watchable as a witty and expressive host with an ability to roll her eyes so hard you’re worried her retinas will pop out. But in the short hour-long span, we cycle through his own political beliefs and a variety of approaches to being young, right-wing, and black without really examining any of them.
Millz maintains his charisma by meeting different types of young right-wing Britons. She categorizes them as ‘TikTok influencers’, the ‘GB News generation’, ‘conservative entrepreneurs’ and ‘Christian conservatives’, with each group represented by one or two people. Perhaps the funniest part of the show is hearing who the subjects consider their personal heroes, including Mary Whitehouse, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Michael Gove. The one black hero mentioned is particularly hilarious, with GB News commentator Dominique Samuels’ choice of Kanye West having aged spectacularly badly since filming.
The arguments for being Conservative are complex, but the program nods to the main incentives for voting Conservative. The most balanced comes from Joseph, the entrepreneur who is an old school “get up by your boots” type. There is a pro-capitalism agenda that Millz clearly finds acceptable, and Joseph defends his Gordon Gekko worldview well. He acknowledges the systemic racism against budding black businesses, but thinks it’s just up to them to “work harder”. Although it has insidious nuances, it is at least coherent. Samuels’ insistence that racism doesn’t exist in Britain and that people confuse it with class conflict (it’s unclear why is better) and that sexually violent immigrants erode the fabric of society is less so. Millz ends up crying as she sees refugees landing on English soil, surprised at how emotional she is that they made it across alive. But if you come to the program with a modicum of sympathy for those fleeing war zones, watching this epiphany feels bizarre.
TikTok micro-influencer Hannah is even more confusing, with a jumble of hot takes that wouldn’t be out of place if heard during the Capitol storming. One minute she’s in “Marxism has destroyed the black family” mode, and then she spouts that there needs to be a social safety net in place to make sure women have their rapist’s babies. Perhaps most surprising is his defense of those who hurled racial slurs at his family, but that only proves that there’s not much point in looking for basic philosophy in “alt-right” talking points. ” scattered. Despite Millz’s raised eyebrows and occasional frustration, she still calls Hannah “brave” and platforms her hateful nonsense.
What Millz shrewdly conveys is that black people are “not a monolith,” but sadly she doesn’t dig much deeper than that. Millz herself identifies as a “centrist” and is open to hearing other viewpoints, both with the right and over a respectful coffee with Labor MP Dawn Butler. The two discuss how Butler thinks Labor best represents black interests, while admitting they aren’t perfect and need to do better. Yet, in the end, Millz concludes that it’s admirable that the right is steadfast in its beliefs. But even with limited space to say more, this conclusion does not stand up to scrutiny. Everyone leaves this documentary closed to new perspectives. Isn’t the ability to change your mind in the light of additional information the goal of any documentary or personal philosophy? Maybe it’s worth acknowledging that admiring the West, dehumanizing refugees, and insisting that “black people love nothing more than their own victimhood” isn’t worth praising unwavering commitment ? Yet Young, Black and Right-Wing argues that when it’s raining outside, we should still value the insistence that it’s dry.
Women’s basketball: Gophers rally, beat Lehigh on Maura Braun buzzer-beater
Maura Braun’s 3-pointer with less than a second on the clock capped a furious comeback by Minnesota as the Gophers improved to 2-0 with a 101-99 women’s basketball victory over Lehigh on Sunday at Williams Arena.
The Gophers had taken a 98-97 lead on Katie Borowicz’s half-court steal and layup with 9 seconds left, only to watch Lehigh’s Mackenzie Kramer, with Braun draped all over her, bank in a shot with 1.7 seconds left for a 99-98 lead.
But after a 30-second timeout by Minnesota coach Lindsay Whalen, the Gophers found Braun beyond the arc in the right-hand corner and she swished in the game-winner just before the buzzer sounded.
Braun scored a game-high 34 points and added three rebounds and four steals for Minnesota, which railed 82-72, with 7:07 remaining but steadily chipped.
Amaya Battle was instrumental down the stretch, scoring several big baskets on drives to keep Minnesota within spitting distance, and scored 17 points. Borowicz, a sophomore who missed all of last season after surgery to relieve pressure on her spine, had 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals for Minnesota.
Kramer, who attended St. Michael-Albertville, was one of several Minnesotans to lead the Mountain Hawks (1-2), shooting 4 of 5 from beyond the arc to score a team-high 26 points. Frannie Hottinger, a senior wing from Inver Grove Heights, added 25 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Dallas air show crash victim identified as former Keller councilman and U.S. Army veteran
WARNING: this sequence is graphic.
Keller, Texas, Mayor Armin Mizani on Saturday identified one of six people who died in a collision between two historic World War II military aircraft as Terry Barker, a U.S. Army veteran and former Keller city councilman.
“Terry Barker was loved by many. He was a friend and someone whose advice I often sought,” Mizani wrote in a tribute to Barker on Sunday. “Even after retiring from city council and flying for American Airlines, his love for the community was undeniable.”
A B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a P-63 Kingcobra fighter jet collided on Saturday afternoon in Dallas during a Wings Over Dallas air show, which bills itself as ‘the premier American air show of World War II. world”.
The show was scheduled for Nov. 11-13 over Veterans Day weekend and featured more than 40 World War II aircraft.
“Yesterday [Barker] was flying to honor the greatest generation,” Mayor Mizani said Sunday. “Today, the field of honor in front of Keller Town Hall will stand for another week in his honor.”
MEET THE AMERICAN WHO FIRST COMMANDED THE MARINES: REVOLUTIONARY WAR HERO SAMUEL NICHOLAS
Keller is a suburb of Fort Worth, located about 30 miles northwest of the site of Saturday’s crash.
The Allied Pilots Association, which represents American Airlines pilots, said Barker and another pilot who died in the crash, Len Root, were members of their union.
Video of the collision showed the P-63 fighter jet appearing to crash into the B-17 bomber, knocking both planes to the ground and triggering a large explosion.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said authorities were still working Sunday to identify the deceased and notify next of kin. No one on the ground was injured.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
Gophers volleyball sweeps Indiana in coach’s home-court finale
The ninth-ranked Gophers volleyball team swept Indiana on Sunday afternoon at Maturi Pavilion, winning 25-22, 25-9, 25-15 in what was Hugh McCutcheon’s final regular-season home match as head coach.
McCutcheon is retiring from his coaching position at the end of the season to take an administrative job at the U.
Carter Booth led Minnesota (17-7, 12-4 Big Ten) with nine kills and four blocks, while Taylor Landfair had eight kills. Rachel Kilkelly and CC McGraw paced the backcourt with 12 digs apiece.
The Gophers have four matches left in the regular season. They’ll finish off their Big Ten schedule on the road at Penn State, Rutgers, Ohio State and Nebraska over the next two weeks.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Quietly Used FTX Client Funds Without Raising Alarm, Sources Say
The quantitative trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried was able to quietly use client funds from its FTX exchange in a way that flew under the radar of investors, employees and auditors in the process, a source says.
The way they did it was to use billions of FTX users without their knowledge, the source says.
Alameda Research, the fund launched by Bankman-Fried, has borrowed billions in client funds from its founder’s exchange, FTX, according to a source familiar with the firm’s operations, who asked not to be named because the details were confidential.
The crypto exchange drastically underestimated the amount FTX needed to keep on hand if someone wanted to cash out, according to the source. Trading platforms are required by their regulators to hold enough money to match what customers deposit. They need the same cushion, if not more, in the event that a user borrows money to complete a transaction. According to the source, FTX didn’t have enough on hand.
Its biggest client, according to one source, was hedge fund Alameda. The fund was able to partially conceal this activity because the assets it traded never touched its own balance sheet. Instead of holding money, it borrowed billions from FTX users and then traded them, the source said.
None of this has been disclosed to customers, as far as CNBC is aware. In general, mixing client funds with counterparties and exchanging them without express consent under US securities law is illegal. This also violates FTX’s Terms of Service. Sam Bankman-Fried declined to comment on allegations of embezzlement from clients, but said his recent bankruptcy filing was the result of issues with a leveraged trading position.
“A margin position took a huge hit,” Bankman-Fried told CNBC.
In making some of these leveraged trades, the quantitative fund used an exchange-created cryptocurrency called FTT as collateral. In a loan agreement, collateral is usually the borrower’s promise to guarantee repayment. It’s often dollars or something else of value, like real estate. In this case, a source said that Alameda borrowed from FTX and used the exchange’s internal cryptocurrency, the FTT token, to collateralize these loans. The price of the FTT token plunged 75% in one day, making collateral insufficient to cover the transaction.
Over the past week, FTX has gone from a $32 billion cryptocurrency powerhouse to bankruptcy. The blurred lines between FTX and Alameda Research resulted in a massive liquidity crunch for both companies. Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO of FTX and said Alameda Research was closing. The company has since said it is removing trades and withdrawals, and disconnecting digital assets after an alleged $477 million hack.
Asked about the blurred lines between his companies in August, Bankman-Fried denied any conflict of interest and said FTX was a “neutral part of the market infrastructure.”
“I’ve put a lot of effort over the last few years trying to eliminate conflicts of interest there,” Bankman-Fried, 30, told CNBC in an interview. “I don’t run Alameda anymore. I don’t work for it, none of FTX does. We have separate teams – we don’t want to get preferential treatment. We want the best we can, treat everyone fairly. “
Margin of negociation
Part of the problem, according to the same source, was FTX’s complex leverage and margin trading network. Its “spot margin” trading feature allows users to borrow from other clients on the platform. For example, if a customer deposited a bitcoin, they could lend it to another user and earn a return.
But each time an asset was borrowed, FTX subtracted the borrowed assets from what it needed to hold in its portfolios to match customer deposits, a source said. In a typical situation, an exchange’s wallets should match what customers deposit. But because of this practice, the assets were not individually secured and the company underestimated the amount it owed its customers.
Trading company Alameda was also able to take advantage of this spot margin feature. A source claims that Alameda was able to borrow funds from customers, essentially for free.
The source explained that Alameda could deposit the FTT tokens it held as collateral and borrow customer funds. Even if FTX created more FTT tokens, it would not lower the value of the coin because these coins never made it to the open market. As a result, these tokens retained their market value, allowing Alameda to borrow against them – essentially receiving free money to trade with.
FTX had been able to maintain this pattern as long as it maintained the price of FTT and there was not a flood of client withdrawals on the exchange. In the week leading up to the bankruptcy filing, FTX did not have enough assets to handle customer withdrawals, the source said.
The external auditors likely missed this discrepancy because client assets are an off-balance sheet item and therefore would not be reported in FTX’s financial statements, the source said.
Everything fell apart last week.
CoinDesk reported that the majority of Alameda’s balance sheet consists of FTT tokens, shaking consumer and investor confidence. Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO of one of its biggest rivals, Binance, has publicly threatened to sell its FTT tokens on the open market, driving down the price of FTT.
This chain of events sparked a run on the exchange, with clients withdrawing around $5 billion before FTX suspended withdrawals. When the customers went to withdraw their money, FTX did not have the funds, sources said.
“No one saw this coming”
Former employees also told CNBC that the financial information they had access to about the company was inaccurate due to these accounting methods. CNBC has reviewed a screenshot of FTX financial data that a source said was taken last week. Although the company was insolvent at the time, a former employee said the data incorrectly suggested that even if all customers were to withdraw their funds, FTX would still have over $1 billion left over.
Three sources familiar with the company told CNBC they were blindsided by the company’s actions and that, to their knowledge, only a small cohort knew that customer deposits were being misused. Employees said that in some cases their savings were tied to FTX.
“We are just shocked and devastated,” a current FTX employee said. “I feel like I’m in a movie that plays out in real time. Nobody saw that coming.”
Due to the public backlash FTX has faced over these missing funds, employees who say they are just as devastated as customers are now facing financial hardship, harassment surrounding their involvement with the business and tarnished their future employment prospects.
“We couldn’t believe how betrayed we were,” said a former employee.
