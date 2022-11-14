News
Christina Applegate’s MS: Here’s why early symptoms are often overlooked
Actress Christina Applegate apparently overlooked early symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS) before being diagnosed last summer while filming the third and final season of ‘Dead To Me,’ which will be released on Netflix on November 17.
“I was diagnosed while we were working,” the Emmy winner recently told Variety during an interview.
“I had to call everyone and say, ‘I have multiple sclerosis, guys.’”
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE REVEALS HER ROLE IN ‘DEAD TO ME’ MAY BE LAST DUE TO MS DIAGNOSIS
She added: “And then it was kind of a learning curve – we all learn – what I was going to be able to do.”
The 50-year-old rose to fame as the silly girl in the raunchy TV comedy “Married…With Children,” but continued to show off her versatility performing from shows like “Friends” to popular films like “Anchorman.”
For her work, she is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 14.
She talks about her early signs and symptoms of MS.
What is MS?
Multiple sclerosis is a neurological disease of the brain and spinal cord, which together form the central nervous system that controls everything we do, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Although the cause of the disease is unclear, something triggers the immune system to attack the nervous system, the group also said.
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE SAYS ‘SIGNIFICANT CEREMONY’ WILL BE HER FIRST OUTING SINCE DIAGNOSED WITH MS
This attack on the nervous system damages the protective outer covering of nerve fibers, known as myelin, as well as the nerve fibers themselves.
Nerves send electrical signals that help us feel sensations and move muscles in the body.
MS disrupts the transmission of these nerve signals between the brain, spinal cord and the rest of the body, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Every MS patient’s experience is different.
“This disruption of communication signals causes unpredictable symptoms such as numbness, tingling, mood changes, memory problems, pain, fatigue, blindness and/or paralysis,” notes the company on its website.
However, each patient’s experience with MS is different.
Signs and symptoms
“Multiple sclerosis should be suspected when a younger person develops neurological symptoms,” said Dr. Jai S. Perumal, assistant professor of neurology at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York.
She links it to “the way you suspect a stroke when an older person” develops neurological symptoms.
Most people with MS show symptoms early in adulthood, usually between the ages of 20 and 40, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
A common early symptom includes vision difficulties, such as blurred vision or even blindness in one eye, the same source added.
Most patients also experience muscle weakness in the arms or legs and difficulty with balance which can become so severe that they have trouble walking or standing.
“MS can manifest as isolated loss of vision, numbness, tingling in the face [and] double vision, which typically lasts for days, not hours or minutes,” said Dr. Michael G. Ho, assistant clinical professor of neurology at UCLA in California.
‘KISSING DISEASE’ IN ADOLESCENTS MAY TRIGGER MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS: REPORT
Applegate said she “slept all the time” after her diagnosis and used a wheelchair to get around on set because it was difficult to walk, according to Variety.
Symptoms are subtle, often missed
But these symptoms are nonspecific and subtle, so they may initially be overlooked by patients.
“About half of all people with MS suffer from cognitive impairments such as difficulty concentrating, paying attention, remembering and poor judgment, but these symptoms are usually mild and are often overlooked,” according to the website. from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
“Sometimes when symptoms are mild and people recover fully, they may decide not to see a doctor.”
Applegate remembers having balance issues while filming a dance sequence on the first season of “Dead To Me” before he was officially diagnosed, according to The New York Times.
“I wish I had paid attention to it,” she told the publication. “But who was I to know?
She later noticed that her tennis game was starting to suffer, but she didn’t link it to a medical issue, the same report notes.
But Applegate’s experience may be common to other MS patients.
“Sometimes when symptoms are mild and people make a full recovery, they may decide not to see a doctor because they attribute it to a number of causes, including ‘pinched nerve’, stress, etc,” Perumal told Fox News Digital.
Some cases, however, can result in partial or complete paralysis, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke noted on its website.
Most patients experience temporary numbness, tingling, or tingling sensations.
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE MS DIAGNOSIS: WHAT ARE THE WARNING SIGNS?
Applegate told The Times she began having numbness and tingling in her extremities which worsened for several years before she was finally diagnosed last year.
Other characteristic symptoms include pain, difficulty speaking, tremors or dizziness.
A diagnosis of MS
“A diagnosis of MS is made based on the results of the MRI,” Perumal added. “A lumbar puncture is only necessary if the MRI is inconclusive.”
A patient with MS may only have symptoms temporarily, and then these symptoms partially or completely disappear over time. But then they can “relapse”.
“An MS exacerbation (also known as a relapse, attack, or flare-up) is the appearance of new symptoms or the worsening of old symptoms,” according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
“Current treatments work best when used early in the course of the disease.”
The relapse must last at least 24 hours and occur at least 30 days after the previous attack, with other causes – such as infection – being ruled out, the organization added.
“A relapse of MS is any neurological symptom, such as numbness, weakness, vision problems or impaired walking, among others, that appears and lasts for a few days or weeks” – then gradually fades, said Perumal.
“A patient with MS may have a normal examination between relapses.”
Current treatments are effective
The doctor noted that today there are very effective treatments for MS.
“Our current treatments work best when used early in the disease course. They are very good at preventing further injury and maintaining function, but they are not good at reversing injury sustained over time. years,” she said.
The doctor added: “If there’s one takeaway, it’s optimal early treatment.”
“People are going to see me for the first time as a person with a disability, and it’s very difficult,” Applegate told Variety.
“I’m trying to understand – and I’m also grieving for the person I was,” she added.
Heat waive Dru Smith, add center Orlando Robinson on two-way amid impending Yurtseven surgery
Amid the uncertainty surrounding center Omer Yurtseven, who is expected to miss at least three months due to the injury that has had him sidelined since the preseason, the Miami Heat are bringing in additional size.
Yurtseven, who had been projected for a possible rotation role, is expected to undergo surgery this week for what now is being termed a bone-spur fracture, according to a party familiar with the injury. Yurtseven is now not expected to make his season debut until at least March.
Because of that, rookie center Orlando Robinson, who played for the Heat during the preseason and has thrived with the team’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, is being added to the Heat’s mix on a two-way contract.
With teams limited to two such players, the Heat have waived guard Dru Smith, who currently is with the Skyforce, from his two-way contract. Forward Jamal Cain holds the Heat’s other two-way contract. Cain was recalled Friday from Sioux Falls and played in Saturday night’s victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets.
Players on two-way deals are limited to 50 games on NBA active rosters, with the amount of such games prorated based on when a player is signed. Robinson will be eligible for 43 games on the Heat active roster out of the 69 that remain.
Unlike adding a veteran into vacancy on the Heat’s standard roster, which is one shy of the league maximum of 15, players on two-way contracts do not count against the NBA salary cap or luxury tax.
Had the Heat instead added a veteran big man, with DeMarcus Cousins, Tristan Thompson and Hassan Whiteside among those available, it would have put the team into the onerous luxury tax.
In addition to Yurtseven’s injury, the Heat also have uncertainty with veteran big man Dewayne Dedmon, who has missed two games due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot and had been listed as questionable for Saturday’s victory with the ailment before pushing through.
With the Heat downsizing their power rotation in the wake of the offseason loss of veteran P.J. Tucker in NBA free agency to the Philadelphia 76ers, the only remaining true power players on the roster beyond starting center Bam Adebayo, had been Dedmon, seldom-used captain Udonis Haslem and neophyte 19-year-old first-round pick Nikola Jovic.
The Heat have been starting wing player Caleb Martin at power forward, with undersized Haywood Highsmith having received nominal minutes in a power role.
Robinson, who went undrafted out of Fresno State in June, appeared in all four of Sioux Falls’ games this season, averaging 20 points and 9.3 rebounds, while shooting .541 from the field.
Listed by the Heat at 6 feet 11, 245 pounds, Robinson is coming off a 16-point, nine-rebound performance in the Skyforce’s Saturday victory in Fort Wayne. Robinson appeared in four of the Heat’s five exhibitions in October, for a total of 48 minutes.
Robinson started 90 games at Fresno State, averaging 15.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.01 blocks in 30.9 minutes, shooting .476 from the field and .322 on 3-pointers. He then thrived with the Heat during summer league, earning his invitation to training camp.
Smith, who made the roster off a solid preseason after working with the Heat’s G League affiliate, had been considered backcourt insurance for the knee issue that has had guard Victor Oladipo out since the preseason.
Smith’s lone appearance with the Heat was a six-minute stint in the team’s lopsided road victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 26, when he had two points and one assist. The guard who went undrafted out of Missouri in 2021 then had 18 points and 11 rebounds in a G League victory for the Skyforce on Saturday night over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
()
Wakanda Forever Opening Weekend Box Office
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” by Marvel Studios.
disney
disney and Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” raked in an estimated $180 million on its domestic debut, earning it the record for the biggest debut of November and the second-best debut of 2022.
The long-awaited sequel to 2018’s hit “Black Panther” generated strong word of mouth ahead of its opening weekend, with critics praising the film for honoring the late Chadwick Boseman and pushing the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the future.
“Wakanda Forever” is expected to attract 12.7 million customers this weekend, according to data from EntTelligence. Only Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” attracted more moviegoers, pulling in 13.7 million during its opening weekend in May.
“Multiverse of Madness” is also the film that currently holds the record for the highest opening of 2022, with $187 million. If “Wakanda Forever” sees an increase in ticket sales on Sunday, it could top that number.
The film has already outperformed “Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” which grossed $158 million when it debuted in 2013, which was the highest-grossing November opening ever.
Ticket sales were fueled by an influx of African American and Hispanic moviegoers who flocked to theaters over the weekend. Like “Black Panther,” “Wakanda Forever” features a predominantly black cast, but it also has several Hispanic actors. Both of these demographics were hugely important to the box office success of the first film.
EntTelligence estimates that 36% of ticket buyers were African American, more than double the demographic typically represented for other Marvel films. Hispanic audiences accounted for 13% of ticket sales.
“‘Wakanda Forever’ lives up to expectations not only as an important blockbuster for Disney and theaters, but also as a memorial to Chadwick Boseman that fans share and experience together,” said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com.
The film also arrived in theaters during a lull in the theatrical calendar, providing a much-needed boost to the industry.
“After weeks of post-summer downturn, ‘Wakanda Forever’ was a powerful reminder of the power of an epic Marvel movie to generate blockbuster-like revenue in theaters,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.
“Wakanda Forever” accounted for 94% of all foot traffic in theaters nationwide and accounted for nearly 100% of all premium-format screenings over the weekend, according to data from EntTelligence.
Comscore’s Dergarabedian noted that the film should provide some much-needed momentum heading into the holiday, as it has limited competition, with no major blockbuster openings until Disney’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Dec. 16.
“Positive reception should help propel this film forward in the weeks to come as fans embrace the heartfelt pursuit of Black Panther’s story and the MCU’s move into its next phase,” Robbins of BoxOffice.com said.
Orioles prospect Heston Kjerstad named Arizona Fall League MVP
Despite enduring an early-career odyssey, Heston Kjerstad spent most of his first season playing in the Orioles’ farm system showing how talented he remains.
He put that on display throughout his time in the Arizona Fall League, earning the offseason development league’s Most Valuable Player honors. Playing for the Scottsdale Scorpions alongside fellow minor leaguers from the Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants, Kjerstad led the league in hits, doubles, extra-base hits and total bases, with his five home runs one off the AFL lead while his 1.007 OPS ranked sixth among qualified players. Former winners of the AFL MVP award include All-Stars Ronald Acuña Jr., Kris Bryant and Nolan Arenado.
A 23-year-old outfielder ranked as Baltimore’s No. 8 prospect according to Baseball America, Kjerstad was the second overall pick in the 2020 draft, with the power potential he showed from the left side at the University of Arkansas prompting the Orioles to draft him several picks earlier than he was expected to go. But he didn’t get the chance to try to prove himself to be the correct choice until exactly two years later, with his professional debut delayed by the heart condition myocarditis, which he developed shortly after the selection, and a severe left hamstring strain suffered this spring.
He finally played in a game in June, and in 65 appearances between Low-A Delmarva and High-A Aberdeen, Kjerstad hit .309 with an OPS of .851, with much of that success coming with the Shorebirds as he slashed .463/.551/.650 in 98 plate appearances. Although he mostly struggled after his promotion, he hit .300 with an .846 OPS in his final 13 games for Aberdeen.
He carried that success to Arizona. Kjerstad was a “Fall Star,” batting third for the American League team in the AFL’s all-star contest, and finished as the runner-up in the AFL home run derby.
Given how he performed in the AFL among other talented prospects, Kjerstad might have positioned himself to start next season with Double-A Bowie, within reach of an MLB debut by the end of the year. But given how his career has gone, he’ll likely be happy to start the season with any affiliate, as long as it means he’s playing baseball.
()
hundreds of thousands of people gathered to defend the public health system – RT in French
This November 13 in the Spanish capital, several hundred thousand demonstrators gathered “to support the public health system against the plan to destroy it”.
Several hundred thousand demonstrators gathered on November 13 in Madrid to defend the public health system in the region of the Spanish capital, and against a project to reform this sector, according to an official source.
Behind the slogan “Madrid comes together to support the public health system against the plan to destroy it”, dense crowds formed in four places in the capital, before converging in the direction of the town hall. “A healthcare system for all, your health should never depend on your wallet”, proclaimed a large green banner, as thousands of demonstrators chanted “a public healthcare system!”.
The demonstration gathered 200,000 people, according to a regional government spokesman, 650,000 according to the organizers.
The management of the regional government singled out
This demonstration, organized at the call of local associations and municipalities, targets the health policies of the president of the Madrid region, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, one of the figures of the Popular Party (PP, right). The elected official wants to develop public/private partnerships and restructure the local healthcare system.
The socialist government of Spain gave its support to the demonstrators: “Madrid is the region which invests the least in health per inhabitant. The national average is 1,700 euros per inhabitant and in Madrid it is 1,300 euros,” said the Minister for the Presidency, Felix Bolanos.
“It is the region with the fewest doctors and nurses per capita,” he added. According to him, the crisis in the region’s public health system is due to “disastrous management” on the part of the PP regional government.
The demonstration comes ahead of a strike, announced for November 21, by 5,000 doctors, including paediatricians, who are protesting against their “work overload”, their “endless” appointment books and the “insufficiency time spent with [leurs] patient”. They will join a strike movement by medical staff recently launched against new non-hospital urgent care centers, some of which only offer video consultations for lack of staff.
According to the unions, local care services in the Madrid region have been under pressure for several years, due to a lack of resources and staff. And according to them, poor regional management has increased these difficulties.
Business People: Hormel augments Brand Fuel leadership with Scott Aakre
OF NOTE- FOOD
Hormel Foods Corp., an Austin, Minn.-based provider of grocery store prepared food brands, announced the appointment of Scott Aakre as senior vice president of Brand Fuel, a Hormel center of excellence focused on consumer insights and innovation. Aakre has been with Hormel Foods since 1990.
AIRLINES
Twin Cities-based Sun Country Airlines announced the appointment Jennifer L. Vogel to its board of directors; Vogel was senior vice president, general counsel, secretary and chief compliance officer at the former Continental Airlines.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
Golden Valley-based engineering and consulting firm WSB announced that Ryan Earp has joined the organization as director of public engagement. Earp most recently was principal consultant with Environmental Resources Management.
DEVELOPMENT
LISC Twin Cities (Local Initiatives Support Corp.), St. Paul, announced its 2022 Developers of Color Initiative Cohort, focused on projects in Minneapolis recovery areas such as Lake Street, George Floyd Square, North Minneapolis, and a site in Brooklyn Center: Oduwa Aganmwonyi, Global Equity Holdings; Liam Cavin, ADL Urban Developers; Belkis Cruz, LBR Partners; Abe (Ibrahim) Demmaj, Grass Roots; Kamillah El-Amin, Hurriya Village Developments; Ephraim Eusebio, Modus Locus; Jennifer Kuria, Amani Construction & Development/Jenny Investments; Jimmy Loyd, Loyd Real Estate Partners; Wilson Molina, Molina Realtors; R. Lynn Pingol, MaKee Co.; Nawal Noor, Noor Companies; Olivia Maria Rodriquez Arrellin, Monarcas LVC; Nesret Theba, A.T.J.W., and Victoria Yepez, VY Management.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
JNBA Financial Advisors, Bloomington, announced that for the eighth year in a row, Barron’s has named CEO Richard S. Brown to its list of the Top 100 Independent Advisors. JNBA said Brown ranked tops on the list for Minnesota and 51st highest in the country. … U.S. Bancorp, Minneapolis, announced the election of Loretta E. Reynolds as a director of the company. Reynolds is a retired 3-star lieutenant general in the U.S. Marine Corps and is founder and chief executive officer of LEReynolds Group, an IT risk management consulting firm for business.
HEALTH CARE
Pathways, a Minneapolis nonprofit provider of holistic healing services for people with life-threatening and chronic physical illnesses, announced it has named Erika Backberg as executive director. Backberg previously was chief impact officer at the Kresser Institute for Functional Medicine. … Starkey, an Eden Prairie-based provider of hearing aids, announced the hire of Kenny Landherr as chief financial officer.
HONORS
The Minnesota National Guard announced that it has named Prime Therapeutics, an Eagan-based pharmacy benefits manager, as a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon company for its efforts in supporting military veterans and service members. … The Dakota County Soil and Water Conservation District announced that family farmers Dave and Maureen Fasbender have been named 2022 Outstanding Conservationist. … The Sea Tow Foundation, in conjunction with its Boating Safety Advisory Council, announced that Minneapolis advertising agency Colle McVoy received Second Place in the National Boating Industry Safety Awards in the Marine Public Relations, Advertising or Marketing category for its work for the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation, promoting boating and fishing safety.
LAW
Larkin Hoffman, Minneapolis, announced the addition of Heidi J. Bassett to its business litigation team. … Cozen O’Connor announced the addition of Miguel Alexander Pozo to its Minneapolis commercial litigation department. Pozo was most recently a senior vice president, general counsel and compliance officer at Minnesota Community Care.
SERVICES
Dog Training Elite, a national provider of dog training services, announced the opening of a franchise in the Twin Cities area, owned and operated by George Rehbein.
TECHNOLOGY
Yardstik, an Edina-based technology internet security company tailored to gig marketplaces and SaaS platforms, announced the promotion of Andrew Johnson from vice president of revenue and Go-to-Market at Branch, to chief operating officer. … Calabrio, a Minneapolis-based provider of customer engagement software, announced the hire of Dave Orstad as senior vice president of professional services and support. Previously, Orstad led global professional services at Accruent Software.
Germany should reduce dependence on China: Habeck – POLITICO
Berlin wants to diversify its business interests in Asia and become less dependent on China, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in an interview with DW in Singapore on Sunday.
“We are, of course, interested in trade with China, but not in stupid trade with China,” Habeck said in the interview with the German media.
He said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had highlighted the danger of overreliance on one country.
“Goods from critical sectors like telecommunications, the energy sector, chips and semiconductors need to be protected,” Habeck said. “That doesn’t mean there’s no opportunity to do business. But we have to make sure we have [our] own sovereignty in this area, and that is what we are doing now.
Last week, Habeck blocked Chinese investors from buying a German chip factory, saying the country needed to protect key industries from potential security threats.
Habeck said there could be certain sectors where Chinese investment would be “problematic”, including airports, hospitals or ports.
His comments come after Berlin gave Chinese state-owned Cosco the go-ahead to acquire part of a terminal in the strategically important port of Hamburg last month. The investment in the port was a watered down version of what Cosco had originally planned, but which still caused consternation within the ruling coalition in Berlin. Habeck, who opposed the investment, pointed out that the deal was watered down.
“I think it’s only half a measure, half a victory in a way,” Habeck said. “But we have to have unity in the Cabinet. And that was the only way to get that unity. So it was a step forward, but not all the way.”
