Chuck Carr, original Marlins player who once led NL in stolen bases, dead at 55

Chuck Carr, a Major League Baseball outfielder who was on the inaugural Florida Marlins team and led the National League in stolen bases in 1993, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 55 years old.

Carr’s family released a statement about his death on social media. The messages suggested Carr was battling health issues and was in hospital.

The native of San Bernardino, Calif., was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth round in 1986 before his release in 1988, signed with the Seattle Mariners and was eventually traded to the New York Mets for minor leaguer Reggie Dobie. He was part of the Mets organization for two years and was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1991 for minor league player Clyde Keller.

The Marlins started play in 1993 and Carr was selected in the team’s 1992 expansion draft. He became a Florida fan favorite in his first season when he led the NL in stolen bases with 58. He hit .267 with a .657 OPS and 41 RBI – one of the best seasons of his career.

He would spend two more seasons with Florida before playing for the Milwaukee Brewers and later the Houston Astros.

One of his most infamous incidents came near the end of his MLB career with the Astros in 1997. He came out at third base on a 2-0 count and when he was allegedly questioned by manager Phil Garner on why he would swing on this account. , Carr reportedly told Garner, “It’s not Chuckie’s game, Chuckie hacks on 2-0.”

He was released after that and in 1998 performed in Taiwan.