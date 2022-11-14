News
Column: More Justin Fields fireworks — and another missed opportunity. The Chicago Bears’ latest loss adds to the confusion.
On the final play of the Chicago Bears’ final drive Sunday, Justin Fields hit the top of his five-step drop but didn’t see anything he liked downfield. The Bears had three receivers in pattern plus a seven-man protection to help against a Detroit Lions blitz.
The Lions created pressure anyway and nothing immediately caught Fields’ eye. He hopped back, then shuffled right. By that point, the entire afternoon was in scramble mode.
Like only Fields can, the Bears quarterback eluded linebacker Alex Anzalone and tried to reset in the pocket. But then he had to dodge edge rusher Julian Okwara and elude Anzalone for a second time.
He was successful too. Until Okwara jumped back to his feet, got his arms around Fields’ shoulders and, with some help from defensive lineman John Cominsky, flung Fields to the Soldier Field grass for an upset-sealing sack.
Poof!
Once again, the Bears hopes of a game-winning drive and belief-building victory disappeared. That loss of 10 yards on fourth-and-8 ended their latest opportunity to succeed in a critical late-game situation.
The Lions, who arrived at Soldier Field 707 days removed from their last road victory and entered the fourth quarter behind by 14 points, stole a 31-30 victory. It was the Bears’ sixth loss in the last seven weeks.
“You have to be able to overcome things,” coach Matt Eberflus said.
For the fifth time this season, Fields and the offense had the ball late in the fourth quarter with a chance to engineer a tying or winning drive and couldn’t get it done.
“We’re putting up 30 points a game,” Fields said afterward. “So just finish when we get those late-game drives.”
His dissatisfaction was shared, particularly by a group of offensive players who have become irritated with their collective inability to flourish with games on the line.
“That’s the biggest frustration,” receiver Darnell Mooney said. “Every game has come to that last moment where we have the ball. If we can’t do things to make people respect us and fear giving us the ball back, then what we can do?”
The Bears surpassed 28 points for the fourth consecutive game and totaled 408 yards. Fields again provided a flurry of “Wow!” moments, rushing for 147 yards and two touchdowns and throwing two touchdown passes to tight end Cole Kmet.
It was difficult to determine which of Fields’ splash-play touchdowns was more invigorating — his 50-yard toss to Kmet late in the third quarter or his exhilarating 67-yard dash on a zone-read play in the fourth.
At this point, Fields’ highlight-reel exploits have become when-not-if events. And for many Bears fans, that right there is the juice, the only storyline that really matters.
Fields and the offense have made extraordinary growth since September and now are producing on an every-week basis. But inside the locker room, that doesn’t alleviate the sting that accompanied the latest missed opportunity.
Center Sam Mustipher was asked how he handles the mixed emotions of seeing the offense improving in its overall production while failing to add the exclamation point with a victory.
“I don’t know that I’d describe that we’re seeing the bright side of this,” he said. “It’s football. There are no moral victories. Where we’re sitting right now is not where we want to be. At the end of the day, if we have to score 45 points to win a football game, then that’s what we need to do.”
Added tight end Ryan Griffin: “When the game’s on the line, we have to be at our best. We have to look in the mirror and see if we’re doing everything we can to be prepared for those moments.”
Sunday’s loss was a total team effort with costly errors across all three phases. A list of the most critical mistakes included but was not limited to these:
- A holding penalty against rookie left tackle Braxton Jones that derailed a productive opening drive and led to a field goal.
- Kicker Cairo Santos missing a fourth-quarter extra point that wound up being the difference.
- Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon getting hit with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty for pushing Lions quarterback Jared Goff out of bounds. That aided the Lions’ first fourth-quarter touchdown drive.
- Cornerback Jaylon Johnson being called for an iffy hands-to-the-face foul against receiver Trinity Benson that negated a fourth-quarter interception by Jack Sanborn with the Bears ahead 24-10. Lions running back D’Andre Swift scored on a 9-yard run on the next play.
On top of that, the Bears defense failed to record a takeaway for the second consecutive game.
Fields’ worst mistake came with 10:38 remaining and the Bears ahead 24-17. On a screen play to Kmet, Fields didn’t like what he saw initially, then scrambled and tried to force a lob to his tight end near the right sideline.
It was a poor throw and a worse decision. Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah intercepted the pass and returned it 20 yards for a game-tying touchdown.
“Just a dumb play,” Fields said. “I can assure you that will never happen again. For the rest of my career.”
It didn’t take long for Fields to make up for that blunder. Three snaps to be exact. That’s when he broke loose up the middle, topped 20 mph on a dead sprint and had enough gas to cross the goal line on the longest run of his career — the 67-yard touchdown that electrified the home crowd.
Magic like that can’t be taught. And the Bears are blessed to have it. The floor for Fields and the offense has risen significantly over the past month, erasing any debate as to whether Fields is a capable starting quarterback.
Still, if he is to become the championship-caliber star many in Chicago already have coronated him as, eventually the offense has to get over the hump of being able to execute at a high level in the fourth quarter of close games, particularly through the air. Which means Fields has to complement his incredible running ability with reliability as a passer.
He completed only 2 of 6 fourth-quarter passes for 13 yards Sunday. That’s not an isolated incident either. In the loss to the Miami Dolphins a week earlier, Fields had 27 fourth-quarter passing yards and only two completions for 4 yards in the final two possessions with the game in the balance.
In the Bears’ seven losses this season, they’ve had 19 possessions that started in the fourth quarter and managed just one touchdown and 12 points.
Fields’ fourth-quarter passing numbers for the season: 27 of 51, 229 yards, three touchdowns, four interceptions, 12 sacks and a 51.8 passer rating.
Fields was asked what has been missing late in games that otherwise has been present throughout the last month.
“Execution. Just finish,” he said. “Pretty simple. I think that’s the next step for our offense.”
Mooney knows that with all the steps the offense has made in the last two months, that next one will require dogged effort and sharp concentration.
“In the NFL, most games are close,” he said. “When we have the ball late, we have to be able to be dominant with our two-minute (offense) and in the fourth quarter and at the end of these games. In practice, we dominate in that area.”
The Bears can only hope the game-day breakthrough is coming soon. Until then, the conversation on the state of the team and the promise for the future will remain muddled.
()
Energy bills: Older Britons will pay more but younger people will struggle the most, report finds | Energy bills
Seniors face higher income due to soaring energy costs this winter, but younger households are at greater risk of not being able to pay their bills or going into debt amid the energy cost crisis. life, according to a report.
As households across Britain turn on their heating, research from the Resolution Foundation think tank has found that older generations, particularly those over 75, will spend a greater share of their income, spending 5% to 8%, to their energy bills. For those under 50, the proportion is 5%.
But while older households face a bigger increase, it’s the younger generations, who have endured years of stalled wage growth and high rents, who will struggle the most to cope, according to the report.
Even with government support – which includes energy price freezes, a £400 bill rebate and lump sum payments for vulnerable households – the typical household energy bill will be 83% higher this winter than before the cost of living crisis.
“All generations are facing hardship from the growing cost of living crisis – but different generations are experiencing it very differently,” said Molly Broome, an economist at the Resolution Foundation.
“Middle-aged people will face the biggest bill increases and older generations will see the biggest squeeze on their incomes due to their larger, less energy-efficient homes.
“But it is young people who find it hardest to pay rising bills, as they are less likely to have savings to fall back on – and will therefore be forced to rely on older friends or family. , or could go without heating during the coming cold weather.
Younger households are up to four times more likely to have prepayment meters, which prevents them from spreading their energy costs evenly over the year. Nearly a fifth of households headed by a person under the age of 30 pay for gas and electricity, compared to around 5% of households headed by a person aged 65 and over.
While more than 80% of over-65s could use money from their checking account or savings to cover an unexpected expense, less than half of 20- to 29-year-olds could do the same.
Middle-aged households, those headed by someone aged 40-64, will see the biggest cash-flow bill increases, with typical annual energy bills rising by more than £1,000 from levels from before the crisis, to around £2,300. However, this reflects the fact that these households tend to be larger.
With so many households struggling to make ends meet, the Living Wage Foundation campaign group has renewed its calls for businesses to pay higher hourly wages. He is also waiting to see whether the government will raise the statutory minimum wage, now £9.50 for adults aged 23 and over, in next week’s autumn statement.
The voluntary living wage is set at £10.90 in the UK and £11.95 in London. The organization said giving low-paid workers a raise would help tackle in-work poverty and also help reinvigorate the struggling economy with a boost worth £1.7billion.
“With the cost of living rising, it’s never been more important for employers who can to step in and provide cost-of-living pay,” said Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation.
“By doing so, they will not only provide security and stability to their workforce, but they will also boost the local economy.”
Colts’ Jeff Saturday lands first win after week of scrutiny, old tweet about ‘awful’ Raiders goes viral
Jeff Saturday’s head coaching career with the Indianapolis Colts got off to a good start as he guided the team to a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Saturday’s first order of business was to reinstall Matt Ryan as the starting quarterback, and the veteran didn’t disappoint. Ryan was 21 for 28 with 222 passing yards and one touchdown pass. He also broke up a 39-yard run.
The Colts’ offense was bolstered by Jonathan Taylor’s 147 rushing yards. He had a 66-yard touchdown rush in the game. Parris Campbell led the way with seven catches for 76 yards.
Indianapolis allowed 309 yards and 18 first downs but managed to snap its three-game losing streak.
Saturday, who was hired by ESPN to replace Frank Reich, immediately came under intense scrutiny before taking office. That didn’t really ease the pressure when one of his Oct. 30 tweets went viral.
COLTS HIRING JEFF SATURDAY AS INTERIM COACH IS A ‘SHAME ON THE COACHING PROFESSION, SAYS HALL OF FAMER
“The Raiders look horrible,” he wrote as an analyst.
But after the victory, the NFL world gave its support on Saturday.
The Raiders, who have offensive firepower in Derek Carr and Davante Adams, have spat in recent weeks. Carr had two touchdown passes in Sunday’s loss and running back Josh Jacobs had a rushing touchdown, but the team couldn’t stop Indianapolis.
Carr was 24 for 38 with 248 passing yards. Jacobs rushed for 78 yards and Adams led the team with nine catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. Foster Moreau had three catches for 43 yards and another touchdown.
Las Vegas fell to 2-7 on the year. Indianapolis went to 4-5-1.
Japanese beef croquettes with a 30-year waiting list
It’s not a typo. Thirty. Years.
Founded in 1926, Asahiya sold meat products from Hyogo Prefecture – Kobe beef included – for decades before adding beef nuggets to shelves in the years following World War II.
But it wasn’t until the early 2000s that these fried potato and beef dumplings became an internet sensation, resulting in a ridiculously long wait for shoppers.
An unprofitable business idea
The coveted “extreme kibble” is one of four types of Kobe beef kibble available at Asahiya. Can’t wait three decades? The store’s Premier Kobe beef kibble currently has a more palatable four-year waiting list.
“We started selling our products through online shopping in 1999,” says Shigeru Nitta, Asahiya’s third-generation owner. “At that time, we were offering Extreme Croquettes as a trial.”
Growing up in Hyogo, Nitta has been visiting local ranches and beef auctions with her father since he was young.
He took over his father’s shop in 1994 when he was 30 years old.
After experimenting with e-commerce for a few years, he realized that customers were hesitant to pay big bucks for premium beef online.
Shigeru Nitta is the third generation owner of Asahiya.
It was then that he made a bold decision.
“We sold Extreme Kibbles for 270 JPY ($1.8) per piece…The beef in them alone costs about 400 JPY ($2.7) per piece,” Nitta explains.
“We have made affordable and tasty kibbles that demonstrate our shop concept as a strategy for customers to enjoy the kibbles and then hope they will buy our Kobe Beef after the first try.”
To limit the financial loss at first, Asahiya only produced 200 kibbles in her own kitchen next to her shop each week.
“We sell beef raised by people we know. Our store only sells meat produced in Hyogo Prefecture, whether it’s Kobe Beef, Kobe Pork, or Tajima Chicken. It’s been the style of the store since before I owned it,” says Nitta.
In fact, Nitta’s grandfather used to go to Sanda – another famous Wagyu breeding area in Hyogo – by bicycle with a handcart to collect the produce himself.
“Since that time, our store had links with local beef producers, so we didn’t need to source them from outside the prefecture,” Nitta adds.
Production has increased but popularity is growing
The cheap price of Extreme Kibbles goes against the quality of the ingredients. They are prepared fresh daily without preservatives. Ingredients include three-year-old A5-rated Kobe beef and potatoes sourced from a local ranch.
Nitta says he encouraged the ranch to use cow manure to grow the potatoes. The stems of the potatoes will then be fed to the cows, creating a cycle.
Eventually, his unique concept caught the attention of locals and the media. When a news story about Asahiya’s croquettes came out in the early 2000s, their popularity skyrocketed.
“We stopped selling them in 2016 because the waiting time increased to over 14 years. We thought we would stop orders, but we received many calls asking to continue offering them,” says Nitta.
The extreme kibbles are made with three-year-old A5-rated female Kobe beef.
Asahiya started taking orders for the kibble again in 2017, but raised the price.
“At that time, we raised the price to 500 JPY ($3.4)-540 JPY ($3.7) with the consumption tax. But since the export of Kobe beef started, the prices beef have doubled, so the fact that the kibble production is in deficit has not changed,” says Nitta.
Production has also increased from 200 croquettes per week to 200 croquettes per day.
“In reality, Extreme Kibbles have become much more popular than other products,” laughs Nitta, laughing at her own money-losing business idea.
“We hear that we should hire more people and make croquettes faster, but I think there is no trader who hires employees and produces more to make more deficit… I’m sorry for keeping them waiting. I want to make kibble quickly and send it as soon as possible, but if I do, the store will go bankrupt.”
Luckily, Nitta says about half of people who try the kibble end up ordering their Kobe beef, so it’s a good marketing strategy.
Nitta’s Mission: Helping More People Enjoy Kobe Beef
Each box of Extreme Croquettes, which includes five pieces, sells for JPY 2,700 ($18.40).
The store sends out a regular newsletter to pending customers informing them of the latest shipping estimate.
One week before the delivery date, the store will re-confirm delivery with patient customers.
“Of course, some people have changed their email address. For these people, we call them directly and let them know the delivery date. They can change their address themselves via our website or when we call them, they can let us know.” Nitta said.
Customers receiving kibble these days were placing their orders about 10 years ago.
Having a 30-year list of unprofitable orders to fulfill can be stressful, especially as the price of Kobe beef and labor continue to rise.
But something more important encouraged Nitta to continue.
The waiting time for these frozen Extreme Croquettes is currently around 30 years.
“When I first started selling kibble on the internet, I received many orders from isolated and remote islands. Most of them had heard of Kobe beef on TV but had never had it. because they had to go to the cities if they wanted to try it. I realized that there were so many people who had never eaten Kobe beef.
“Because of that, I kept offering kibble on a trial basis and got more orders for Kobe beef if they liked it. That’s why I started in the first place, so I didn’t really care if it was a deficit,” says Nitta.
One of the most memorable moments was when they received an order from a cancer patient who was about to have surgery while waiting for his Extreme Kibbles.
“I heard that our kibbles were the patient’s motivation to undergo surgery. That’s what surprised me the most,” says Nitta.
The patient survived and has placed several orders since then.
Nitta received a call from the patient who told her “I hope to live a long time without a recurrence of cancer” after tasting her kibbles.
“I still remember it. I was moved by the comment,” Nitta says.
By allowing more people to enjoy Kobe beef, he hopes the awareness of these kibbles will help promote the local industry.
“I’m grateful. By becoming famous, I think I can help the whole industry, not just my shop, by getting people who haven’t been interested in Kobe beef. I want as many people as possible to eat Kobe beef. Kobe beef — not just from my shop,” says Nitta.
How to enjoy beef croquettes now
Asahiya now has two locations: their original store in Takasago City and a store in Kobe City. Its frozen beef croquettes are only shipped to the domestic market.
Although Asahiya operates primarily as a butcher, Nitta says travelers can visit their Kobe shop, where they sell two types of ready-to-eat take-out snacks called “Tor Road” and “Kitanozaka” croquettes, named after the streets. neighbours.
“Kitanozaka” uses lean beef and costs 360 JPY ($2.5) each. “Tor Road” uses a short lanyard and chuck and costs 460 JPY ($3.1).
“We age the meat for 40 days and the potatoes for a month so they are sweeter,” says Nitta.
As for the future, the 58-year-old owner says they are considering expanding.
“I would like to create a little space where people could eat a little, maybe. Our store in Kobe is a tourist spot,” he says. “But if it becomes a restaurant, our neighboring restaurants might be annoyed because we also supply the meat to them.”
India to double trade with Russia – media – RT Business News
Using rupiah for trade settlements is expected to speed up the process, Indian Express reports
India is eager to double its trade with Russia despite calls from Western states to join their anti-Russian sanctions regime, the Indian Express reported on Sunday, citing the minutes of a recent high-level meeting between Russian and Indian officials.
“The Commerce Department said it was ready to support the initiative and, based on feedback from various exporters and business entities, it was confident to double Indo-Russian trade in the near future.“, Indicates the document, quoted by the media.
According to the report, Indian authorities believe that using the Indian rupee for trade settlements will help boost mutual trade. The country is expected to start trading with Russia in rupees in the near future, with major lender State Bank of India agreeing to facilitate the new mechanism in September. Also, earlier this week, the Indian government officially allowed international trade settlements in Indian rupees, according to the country’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The volume of trade between the two countries has increased significantly this year, mainly due to a sharp increase in Indian imports of Russian oil. India used to import less than 1% of its total crude oil from Russia, but since the start of the year it has come to cover around 22% of its oil needs with Russian fuel. Last month, Russia became India’s biggest oil supplier, overtaking Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
Earlier, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said India and Russia were heading towards an annual trade turnover of $30 billion. In 2021, trade turnover between the two countries stood at $12 billion, an all-time high at the time, according to Russian trade representative in India Alexander Rybas.
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson saves the day with ‘remarkable’ catch, 193 yards in win at Buffalo
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson returned to the locker room after Sunday’s dramatic victory at Highmark Stadium, he watched his game-saving catch on video.
It looked even better than he had initially thought.
In Minnesota’s 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, Jefferson caught a 32-yard pass from Kirk Cousins on fourth-and-18 at the Vikings 27 on the first play after the two-minute warning in regulation to keep a drive alive. Jefferson went high in the air in an attempt to grab the ball, and Bills cornerback Cam Lewis got two hands on it before the Vikings star ripped it away with one hand while falling to the ground.
“For sure,” Jefferson said of the catch looking even better on video. “Just the way my body … I went up, him catching the ball in his hands and me taking it away from him. I mean, the whole play was crazy.”
The Vikings didn’t score on that drive when Cousins was stopped on a sneak on fourth-and-inches from inside the 1-yard line with 49 seconds left. But Bills quarterback Josh Allen fumbled on the next play and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks recovered it in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown. Minnesota eventually went ahead for good on Greg Joseph’s 33-yard field goal with 3:42 left overtime.
“That was probably the craziest catch I’ve ever seen,” Kendricks said of Jefferson’s grab. “I felt like the guy had two hands on it, but J.J. had it underneath, and he just snatched it away with one hand.”
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell also was amazed by the reception.
“It was one of the most remarkable catches I’ve ever seen,” O’Connell said. “He’s such a special, special player. … He’s showed up time and time again when we’ve needed him.”
The Vikings sure needed Jefferson on Sunday against the powerful Bills, and he delivered. Jefferson caught 10 passes for a career-high 193 yards and a touchdown.
Jefferson caught a 22-yard touchdown pass on Minnesota’s first drive for a 7-0 lead. And he continued to come up with big receptions the rest of the game.
“I didn’t think that he could surpass what I already felt about him as a player, but he just keeps outdoing himself,” fellow Vikings receiver Adam Thielen said.
Jefferson joined the Vikings after helping lead LSU to a 15-0 season in 2019 and a national championship. He said the greatest game of his career remains LSU’s 42-25 win over Clemson in title game, but that Sunday’s win, in which the Minnesota came back from a 17-point third-quarter deficit, is also right up there.
“Definitely top two for sure, just off us being down and going up against a team like that,” Jefferson said. “It shows a lot how much this team is together and how much we fight together.”
The game had extra meaning for Jefferson since the Vikings for the first time faced wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who played for them from 2015-19 before being traded to Buffalo. In the trade, Minnesota received the No. 22 pick in the first round of the 2020 draft, which they used to select Jefferson.
Diggs had 12 catches Sunday for 128 yards.
“We talked after (the game),” Jefferson said. “It was just us congratulating (each other) on the performance. Both of us had great games, but we had a better one. But I love Stef. I love his game.”
The two agreed after the game to swap jerseys, although Jefferson said it was too cold to do it immediately. So they will make the exchange through the mail.
Authorities seize 100 pounds of fentanyl pills in San Bernardino
Authorities seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl in the city of San Bernardino on Thursday, officials said.
During a traffic stop, investigators found “evidence that led to a search warrant” for a home in the 200 block of East 9th Street, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. hurry.
Investigators seized 104 pounds of fentanyl pills, 5 ounces of methamphetamine and a firearm from the car and home, authorities said.
According to public health and law enforcement experts, fentanyl – a substance 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin – is increasingly disguised as prescription pills or added to other drugs.
No further information about the drug seizure has been released as an investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.
