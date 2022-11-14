Congress faces a busy lame session as it returns to Washington

Members of Congress are still unveiling the results of the midterm elections, but they will return to Washington on Monday with a lot to do, from funding the government to authorizing key defense programs.

Over the weekend, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said senators should expect “hard work” and “long hours” even if the final Senate composition of next year hinges on a runoff election in December in Georgia and whether the major House races remain volatile.

Most notably, Congress must pass a funding bill by Dec. 16 to avoid a government shutdown. Democrats could try to add special provisions to the bill — including funding for Ukraine’s war effort and the fight against COVID-19 — because the GOP is about to take the lead. control of the House and is more skeptical of these efforts.

A second priority is the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a bill that outlines defense priorities and authorizes their funding. Increased funding for Taiwan’s security in the face of Chinese threats and possible measures to punish Saudi Arabia for its decision to cut oil production could be considered.

On the Senate side, Schumer promised to hold a vote on a bill that would codify the right to same-sex marriage instead of relying on the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that made it legal across the board. United States.

Democrats fear the court’s conservative majority will reconsider that decision after overturning Roe v. Wade and the national right to abortion.

The Senate measure would need at least 10 Republican votes to overcome the filibuster threshold and move forward, so it’s unclear whether the Democratic measure will gain the required support.

Senators are also working on a bipartisan bill to reform how electoral votes are counted and certified to make it harder to challenge or overturn presidential results, which was highlighted during the 6 January 2021 riot at the US Capitol.

In addition, Congress will likely debate whether to raise the debt ceiling before the end of the year. Democrats say it’s vital to expand the nation’s borrowing power when the Treasury tells them it’s time, arguing the nation can’t risk default.

However, Republicans signaled they would be playing hardball and may not want to bless new borrowing given the Democrats’ heavy spending agenda of late.

Among the more bizarre issues, the Senate passed a bill earlier this year that would make daylight saving time permanent so the United States wouldn’t go back every November.

It is unclear whether the House will consider the bill before Congress expires. Some lawmakers want to take their time with the issue, given that children will be heading to school in the dark of the morning if the clocks aren’t changed in the fall.