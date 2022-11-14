Key events
My colleague Fiona Harvey had a great chat with Labour’s Ed Miliband over the weekend.
Labour’s shadow secretary for climate and the environment outlined his plans for an international renewable energy coalition, shared his thoughts on King Charles’ ban from the Cop and congratulated Cop26 President Alok Sharma, but said our government let him down by being garbage on the climate and undermining it. .
Read his full interview below – it’s well worth a watch.
Lula will speak at the conference
patrick greenfield
Hello from Sharm el-Sheikh and welcome to our coverage of the second week of Cop27. Here’s what to look for on the Climate Summit’s Water and Gender Day:
Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will speak at Cop27 later today. In his first speech after winning elections last month, he pledged to fight for zero deforestation in the Amazon. The current regime and incoming Lula administration have been in contact with Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo – the other two major rainforest nations – to form an alliance.
So far countries are taking an informal stocktaking of this morning’s COP27 plenary, with UN climate boss Simon Stiell urging countries to use their remaining time in Egypt to ‘build the necessary bridge to progress on 1.5C, adaptation, finance and loss and damage.
If you want to go into detail on the level of agreement so far, Carbon Brief’s policy editor, Simon Evans, has gone through the draft negotiating text and highlighted the progress (or lack thereof). Note that something being [in brackets] in the UN negotiations means that it is still being negotiated.
Water and the effects of the climate crisis on water scarcity will come under scrutiny on Monday, reports the Guardian’s environment editor Fiona Harvey. She wrote a fantastic curtain-raiser on what to watch this week.
World leaders are meeting at the G20 in Bali, Indonesia, over the next two days, where the climate crisis will be discussed by major powers. Xi and Biden are due to speak, with climate talks still on hold between the world’s biggest economies after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which China says violated its sovereignty.
I'm Helena Horton, an environmental journalist here at the Guardian, and I'll be running the blog until my colleague Bibi Van Der Zee takes over this afternoon.
We're halfway through (unless there's too much time!) and today is shaping up to be a busy, big day for Brazil with a rumored – but not yet confirmed – appearance from Lula. It's also Water Day, and those of us who have experienced drought this year know what a critical issue it is.
Today the focus will be on gender, and we will hear from indigenous women later.
