News
Dave Hyde: Tua Tagovailoa answering all questions as Dolphins beat Browns, move into AFC East lead
There’s no precedent for this. Not for Tua Tagovailoa leading most NFL heavyweight quarterback statistics after two seasons where he couldn’t beat out a journeyman quarterback.
Not for chants of “M-V-P” cascading down on him from a Hard Rock Stadium crowd on Sunday after two years of his franchise trying mightily to replace him.
Not for 143 passes without an interception after his previous coach cursed him at halftime in Tennessee for poor decision-making.
Not for 9.1 yards a pass attempt through 10 games to better Dan Marino’s 9.0 in his magical 1984 season.
Not for leading these Dolphins to first-place in the AFC East for the first time this deep in a season since 2008, and to 7-3 for the first time since 2002.
“Any more questions?” Tagovailoa said at the end of another big Sunday for him in the Dolphins 39-17 win against Cleveland when the media offerings ran out. “You guys don’t have any questions?”
No, he’s answered plenty this season, including most of mine raised the previous two years. I’m out of questions. I’ve seen the light after these back-to-back-to-back performances against Detroit, Chicago and Cleveland where Tagovailoa threw nine touchdowns against no interceptions and a Dolphins offense went over 30 points in three consecutive games for the first time since 2009.
“I don’t think there’s been a close interception or turnover in there,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “You’re talking about being aggressive, have an aggressive style of football play as an offense and you can call pass plays and know you’re going, going to give [the] defense it back.”
How hard is that? Look at Buffalo star quarterback Josh Allen to see how difficult it is to go without turnovers. He fumbled a ball at his end zone to let Minnesota take a late lead, then threw an interception in the end zone to lose in overtime.
Still, Tagovailoa completed 25-of-32 passes Sunday for 285 yards and three touchdowns. That’s three consecutive games of three touchdown passes after doing that just once in 23 games over his first two years. Do you see the change?
He put it down to schematic changes that McDaniel brought and, “really just the guys that I’m surrounded with. I’m not able to make the plays that I’m able to do if we don’t have the guys up front blocking and the running backs with the run game.”
There’s no dismissing the Dolphins running for 195 yards on 33 carries on Sunday to show there’s an another layer to this offense emerging. This offensive line, maligned for years, is taking form as when Tagovailoa took off his jersey after Sunday’s game a team official commented how clean it still was.
He wasn’t sacked Sunday. He’s been sacked just twice in the previous four games (both against Detroit). That helps explain the way he spun the game on his finger, and the Dolphins didn’t punt for the first time since 2003.
“It’s phenomenal to watch him commit to the process,’’ McDaniel said. “It’s the third game in a row I didn’t feel a high or a low from him. He just tried to execute each and every play.”
Cleveland’s defense set up to stop Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. It was as effective as any defense, too, as Hill had five catches for 44 yards and Waddle had four for 66 yards. That’s not much by their standards. So Tagovailoa found others. Trent Sherfield, Alec Ingold and Raheem Mostert each had four catches.
“He is really seeing the field well,” McDaniel said. “I think sometimes how fast he is playing and how fast he is processing, you cut the tape on it, it looks like he might be throwing to No. 1 or 2 [options], but he is progressing through eligible one through five in his progression with lightning speed.
“That’s really making it frustrating for a defensive front. You’re in pass rush mode and you can’t get to them; that can wear on you. So he is doing a lot of things visually, manipulating defenders, making really good throws and getting the ball out.”
For two years, the Dolphins coaches, front office and owner tried to replace Tagovailoa with Deshaun Watson and Tom Brady. For two years, media like me wondered if he was “The Man”. Now he’s showing what he can do with a coach with a good scheme who believes in him and a good cast around him.
He leads NFL passers in everything from passer rating to yards per attempt. He has the Dolphins sitting in first place in the AFC East. He heard those M-V-P chants and waved to the crowd.
“Any more questions?” as he said to reporters Sunday.
None here.
()
News
The deadly, insane stunt that helped launch America as air power
The dismal record of First Aero Squadron in Mexico confirmed the view of many in the higher ranks of the military that the aircraft were unsafe and unreliable. With Congress sharing this yellowish attitude, aviation remained an afterthought in military budgets. By the time the United States officially entered the war on April 6, 1917, the air component of the Army—still within the Signal Corps but soon to become the discrete branch of the military known as the Air Service— could muster only 35 pilots and 55 aircraft, of which “51 were obsolete and four were obsolete”, as Pershing later joked.
Billy Mitchell had learned fly in 1916, paying out of pocket for flying lessons as the army considered him too old to be a pilot at 36. He was among the first to realize how far the United States had fallen behind in aviation. In March 1917, a month before the country declared war on Germany, the War Department sent him to France to report on developments in the military use of aircraft. To this end he made repeated flights over the Western Front, first as a passenger in French reconnaissance planes, then as the pilot of a single-seat Spad bearing his personal seal – an eagle of silver on a scarlet disc his mechanic had copied. of a dollar bill. His first-hand observations informed the detailed reports he sent back to Washington and shaped the theories of air power he would test in 1918, when US Air Service squadrons finally went into battle.
Mitchell’s alarm about the state of American aviation was shared by a new federal entity, the Aircraft Production Board, as well as some members of Congress. The turning point came in late May 1917, when the French government wired an urgent call for planes and engines. After the council approved the request, military leaders quickly drew up plans to manufacture 20,474 new planes in just 12 months. Congress backed the program with the largest one-time appropriation — $640 million — in U.S. history to this point.
Within days of the French call, the production board commissioned two of the country’s top automotive engineers, Elbert J. Hall and Jesse Vincent, to design a new aircraft engine that could be used on a range of airframes. The men sequestered themselves in a suite at the Willard Hotel in downtown Washington and came up with the basic design in less than a week. Their design is heavily inspired by concepts developed by French, British and German manufacturers. Still, the Liberty engine was revolutionary, widely considered the most important American aeronautical advance of the war. Unlike most aircraft engines, which were handcrafted like fine Swiss watches, the 400 horsepower twelve-cylinder Liberty was expressly designed for mass production, with interchangeable parts that would make it easy to repair. Nearly 5,000 would be made by Packard and other automakers before the War Department ended production in March 1919.
But the War Department’s vow to “darken the skies of Germany with airplanes” would ultimately prove hollow. The Liberty engine was a rare achievement. Industrial policy or not, the country’s small aircraft industry simply did not have the capacity to meet the sudden demand.
To be fair, the industry would end the war in much better shape than it had started – production increased about 18 times from 1917 to 1918, leading to rapid improvements in airframe design, engines , instruments and manufacturing techniques. But the gains would come too late to make a meaningful difference in the air war. In the end, only a few hundred American aircraft – two-seat DH-4s based on a British design – would see combat on the Western Front.
The armistice of November 11, 1918 had a devastating effect on American aircraft manufacturers. Within months, some had closed while others struggled to survive. In Seattle, the Boeing Airplane Co. began manufacturing furniture and speedboats. Glenn L. Curtiss and a few other aircraft designers rolled out prototype commercial passenger aircraft, in the optimistic belief that scheduled air service would soon follow. He did, but not in the United States. By late 1919, several commercial airlines were operating in Europe, including one that carried passengers between London and Paris in converted Farman F-60 bombers (another was KLM, the Dutch carrier, which still flies today). In the months following the war, the threat of foreign domination was a recurring theme in aviation publications such as Flying and Air Service Journalwho in January 1919 published a front-page article under the headline “The United States Lags Far Behind Europe in Preparations for Air Transport”.
No one was more alarmed by the dismal state of post-war aviation in the United States than Mitchell and the “air-conscious” cronies who had followed him to staff positions in Washington. Adding to Mitchell’s frustration, the top post in the post-war Air Service had gone not to him but to Major General Charles T. Menoher, a sober-minded gunner with no flying experience; Mitchell would be his deputy. Nonetheless, Menoher was a capable leader whose experience as a division commander on the Western Front had opened his eyes to the possibilities of air power. He may not have Mitchell’s messianic fervor, but he shared his concern over the near collapse of America’s aircraft industry. “Government is virtually the only market for aircraft builders,” Menoher said in a statement to Congress on July 11, 1919, in which he asked for help in keeping them afloat. Otherwise, he warned, “within six months, all aircraft manufacturers will be out of the aircraft business and the government will have no source from which to obtain its aircraft and aircraft engines.”
Menoher was exaggerating, but there was no denying his broader point. Outrageous failures to purchase aircraft during the war had dampened public and congressional enthusiasm for government spending on new aircraft, especially now that the fighting was over. In the end, Congress only approved $25 million for the Air Service’s 1920 budget, less than a third of what Mitchell and Menoher had requested (and about 5% of its peak time). of war).
Mitchell and his Air Service colleagues were desperate for ways to prove the plane’s peacetime value. In the spring, Army pilots began patrolling for wildfires in California, an effort soon extended to Oregon. Aerial cameras and photography techniques developed for battlefield reconnaissance were promoted for commercial purposes, such as city mapping and real estate advertising. And in June, military pilots began conducting border patrols in Texas after several incursions linked to Pancho Villa, who remained at large more than three years after Pershing’s ill-fated invasion of northern Mexico.
But Mitchell, a natural showman, wanted to make a splash. And in September 1919, he announced his plan to make it happen: a transcontinental airplane race. The “endurance and reliability test” was sold to superiors as a “field exercise” and restricted to military pilots, who would compete on a voluntary basis and only if their commanders thought they were up to the challenge. Cash prizes were banned. But no one was fooled by his military appearance. The transcontinental race was a publicity stunt. Mitchell hoped a positive outcome would rally the public behind his goals in Washington and also locally, where the air service was pushing cities and towns to build airfields — or “aerodromes” — as an essential first step toward commercial air service. . It was a cheap industrial policy.
The “air derby”, as it was sometimes called in the press, was a bold and risky undertaking. More than 60 planes split into two groups – one in Long Island, the other in San Francisco – would take off for the opposite coast some 2,700 miles away, passing each other in the middle and vying for flight times and times passed the fastest.
The contest pilots, many of whom were veterans, had never attempted a journey of such unlikely duration, and for good reason. Like all aircraft of the time, the surplus DH-4s and the single-seat fighters they would fly were almost comically ill-suited for long-range travel – or arguably any travel. Open cockpits offered little protection from wind and cold. The engines were deafening and sometimes caught fire in flight. Primitive flight instruments were of only marginal value to pilots trying to keep their bearings in clouds and fog. But that was only part of the challenge. The route through the country almost entirely lacked permanent airfields – or any form of aviation infrastructure. There was no radar, air traffic control system or radio network. Weather forecasts were rudimentary and often wrong.
In the absence of electronic beacons or formal aeronautical charts, pilots would follow train tracks or compass headings that wandered drunk at every turn. Every hour or two – they hoped – they would land at one of 20 refueling stops between the coasts. Most of these “check stops” were makeshift grass or dirt airfields that had been hastily marked out and stocked with fuel, spares and other supplies, sometimes just hours before the start of the race.
Politices
News
Dolphins ran the football, stopped the run in convincing win over Browns; Ogbah, Crossen exit early
Beyond how quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put together another stellar performance, the Miami Dolphins did something that successful football teams, at their core, are historically able to do: They ran the football and stopped the run.
The Dolphins went into Sunday’s convincing 39-17 win over the Browns a bit questionable in both areas. They ranked 29th in the league through nine weeks in rushing offense, and although they’ve been generally stout against the run, they were coming off a season-worst 252 yards rushing allowed in Chicago — granted, 178 of that came from quarterback scrambles of the Bears’ Justin Fields.
Against Cleveland, the Dolphins ran for a season-best 195 yards. In his second week with the team, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. went for 119 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Raheem Mostert, receiving half the workload with eight carries, rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown.
“There’s no shortcut around it,” coach Mike McDaniel said. “It’s something that you’re very proud of as a coach because it’s an entire group really dedicating themselves to the craft.”
McDaniel was known for coordinating a strong ground game at his previous stop in San Francisco. With two former 49ers tailbacks now together in Miami and 10 regular-season weeks of working on his wide-zone scheme, it’s starting to come together.
“Just happy with how everyone kept their head down and was grinding to earn that result,” McDaniel continued. “That’s months and months of strain and deliberate practice that you can be fortunate enough to have a game like that.”
Miami wouldn’t have nearly been able to dominate on the ground like it did if its defense had not contained Browns running back Nick Chubb and Cleveland’s rushing attack that went into Sunday third in the league.
Chubb, outside of a fourth-quarter 33-yard touchdown run when the Dolphins already led by multiple scores, was held to 30 yards on his other 10 carries. Kareem Hunt was limited to 9 yards on six attempts. Jacoby Brissett, not nearly the mobile quarterback that Fields is, did have 40 rushing yards on seven carries.
“That’s something that we’re pretty confident in,” said McDaniel of the run game, understanding some statistics have been skewed by not containing running quarterbacks. “It was a tremendous challenge. They do an unbelievable job in Cleveland to really dominate the time of possession and utilize one of — if not, the best — runner in the league. It was cool to watch our team rally behind that. They knew the challenge that was in front of them.”
The physical tone on both sides of the ball was set early when linebacker Elandon Roberts, who finished tied for the team lead with seven tackles, drove all 227 pounds of Chubb into the ground violently. Wilson did it on the other side with hard running on a fourth-and-1 conversion and going downhill for 18 yards.
“Sometimes, it’s just time to be a Mike linebacker,” Roberts said of his big hit. “I feel like I’m one of the top run stoppers in the league so when a guy like Chubb and other guys in the NFL are great backs and physical and do what they do I like to embrace that challenge and just wanted to send a message out there to my defense.”
Stopping the run also allowed the Dolphins pass rush to come at Brissett in waves. Three times, Miami had instances where two rushers combined for a sack with Christian Wilkins and Melvin Ingram finishing with a full sack each and Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips both getting half a sack.
“Everybody’s hungry,” said Wilkins, “Everybody’s trying to go eat, but we’re doing it for each other and we’re doing it together.”
Ogbah, Crossen injured
Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah left the game Sunday with an elbow injury. Ogbah, who has struggled in 2022 and dealt with a back injury earlier this season, was ruled out for the remainder of the game upon the start of the second half.
Cornerback and special teamer Keion Crossen was seen walking off the field and into the locker room with a shoulder injury suffered on a punt return play. He was also ruled out shortly thereafter.
Crossen had a special teams tackle Sunday while Ogbah was held without a stat.
Ogbah didn’t start either as he remains at three starts on the year. After signing a four-year, $65 million contract, he has just 10 tackles and one sack in 2022.
Jackson active, doesn’t play
Dolphins offensive lineman Austin Jackson was available to play for the first time since the team’s Sept. 11 opener against the New England Patriots, but he did not play Sunday against the Browns.
The Dolphins kept their same offensive line as last week with Brandon Shell at right tackle and Robert Jones at left guard, where he’s playing for the injured Liam Eichenberg.
Jackson suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1. He was placed on injured reserve and activated last week but he remained inactive for the win at the Chicago Bears, when he entered doubtful.
This past week, Jackson ramped up his practice workload to participate in Thursday and Friday drills. Since he’s been out, the veteran Shell has impressed at the right tackle spot that belonged to Jackson to start the season. Eichenberg is now on IR with a knee injury, and Jones has played for him there.
Left tackle Terron Armstead was also active and played throughout after going into Sunday questionable with his nagging toe injury and a calf ailment.
Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was out against the Browns. Bridgewater had a flare-up with a chronic knee issue this past week and the Dolphins “wanted to be smart about it,” according to an NFL Network report.
With Bridgewater down, rookie Skylar Thompson had backup quarterback duties behind Tagovailoa and even got in at the end of the blowout victory.
Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield played and scored a touchdown after he was a late add to the team’s injury report on Sunday morning with a toe ailment.
Healthy Dolphins inactives were wide receivers River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma, running back Myles Gaskin and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Ezukanma, the rookie fourth-round pick, has been inactive all 10 weeks this season.
Miami had both safeties Verone McKinley and Eric Rowe active and rotating on Sunday with Rowe getting the start and most of the snaps. In weeks prior, one was kept inactive while the other played a majority of defensive snaps in the team’s effort to replace injured strong safety Brandon Jones.
Last week in Chicago, it was Rowe starting while McKinley remained on the practice squad before getting signed to the active roster Saturday. On Oct. 30 in Detroit, Rowe was made inactive while McKinley received an elevation for the game.
When playing with Rowe, Jevon Holland would play his usual free safety spot. When with McKinley, Holland would drop down into the box while McKinley plays back in a center-field role.
()
News
FBI admits flirting with banned spyware – NYT – RT World News
Agency director tells Congress it purchased license to use Israeli remote spy tool Pegasus
The FBI has purchased a license for the banned Israeli spyware Pegasus, agency director Christopher Wray admitted during a closed session of Congress in December, according to a New York Times report on Saturday. However, the agency reportedly stopped using it amid a wave of negative publicity around the tool.
While Wray initially claimed that the powerful phone hacking program was purchased only in 2018 “being able to figure out how bad guys might use itinternal agency documents and court records seen by The Times revealed that some officers planned to use it in criminal investigations and had drawn up detailed plans to convince bureau management to approve such use. They have continued to roll it out due to the growing storm of bad public relations as abuse of the technology by other governments to spy on their own citizens, journalists and political dissidents has come to light.
Court documents also suggest that the FBI has not completely ruled out the use of Pegasus in the future – or the deployment of a similar hacking tool. Pegasus allows the user to take remote control of the target’s phone, access messages, contacts, microphone and camera without their knowledge.
The US Commerce Department blacklisted Pegasus developer NSO Group last year, barring US companies from doing business with it. While NSO has protested that its technology cannot be used to hack US phone numbers, it makes a similar tool called Phantom that is designed to do just that. The FBI tested Phantom as well as Pegasus before halting all efforts to roll out the products in July 2021, according to the Times, indicating it could have considered hacking into the phones of Americans as well as foreigners.
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) took issue with Wray’s selective confession, calling it “completely unacceptable for the FBI Director to provide misleading testimony about the bureau’s acquisition of powerful hacking tools, then wait months to tell the full story to Congress and the American peoplein a statement to The Times. Office “owes the Americans a clear explanation as to whether future operational use of NSO tools is still on the table,” he said. FBI management eventually acknowledged in a letter to Wyden that it had purchased a license”to explore the potential legal use of the NSO product” as well as the already recognized “potential security issues.”
Congress is reportedly drafting a bill to ban government agencies from using foreign commercial spyware such as Pegasus and Phantom.
RT
News
Dolphins play complete game in win over Browns, go into bye on four-game win streak and leading division
You wanted an all-around dominant performance? You got an all-around dominant performance.
After the Miami Dolphins needed either the offense to pick up the defense or vice-versa in their first six wins of the season, they finally put a complete game together from both sides of the ball.
The Dolphins had quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go for a third consecutive three-touchdown game, ran for a season-high 195 yards and had their defense hold strong for much of the afternoon, defeating the Cleveland Browns, 39-17, on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami, beginning to play its most consistent football, goes into its bye week 7-3 for the franchise’s best 10-game start since 2001.
Coupled with the Buffalo Bills’ overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings later Sunday, the Dolphins are in first place in the AFC East and second only to the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference.
Tagovailoa, after leading the Dolphins to shootout victories over the Lions and Bears the past two weeks, had another stellar outing, completing 25 of 32 passes for 285 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. It was good for a passer rating of 135, following up Tagovailoa’s two highest-rated performances of his career, 138.7 against the Lions and 135.7 at the Bears. The Dolphins are 13-1 in the past 14 games Tagovailoa has started and finished, dating back to last season.
He and the Miami offense blew open Sunday’s matchup with the Browns (3-6) between the end of the first half and start of the second. Starting with the ball after halftime, the Dolphins doubled down after scoring right before intermission.
The Dolphins took a 17-7 lead into halftime when Tagovailoa connected with Trent Sherfield in the corner of the end zone while Sherfield tapped his toes perfectly inbounds for his first touchdown with Miami, two weeks after having one taken away in Detroit.
“That ball wasn’t even supposed to come to me,” said Sherfield, who quipped it was his second time in the end zone with the Dolphins. “I just looked straight up in the air, and I just knew it was there. Tua trusted in me to go make a play. It was a great ball.”
The well-placed pass from the third-year quarterback came shortly after a rope he threw to the sideline on a quick out to Jaylen Waddle to convert third-and-6.
Then, Miami’s opening drive of the second half went 70 yards in six plays, with running back Raheem Mostert’s 24-yard touchdown capping it.
In what was the Dolphins’ top rushing output of the season, new acquisition Jeff Wilson went for 119 yards on 17 carries and Mostert finished with 65 on eight attempts — both with a rushing touchdown.
The Miami defense mostly held up, aside from an opening drive where Cleveland easily maneuvered down the field and a 33-yard touchdown run to star Browns running back Nick Chubb early in the fourth quarter.
Chubb finished with 63 yards rushing — 33 on the touchdown. The Dolphins recovered a Chubb fumble that Zach Sieler forced and Xavien Howard secured in the first half. Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the Palm Beach County product who once starred at Dwyer High and was Dolphins backup last season, went 22 of 35 for 212 yards and a touchdown without an interception. Miami
After the two touchdowns between the end of the first half and start of the second, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill short over the middle for a 2-yard score. After a late turnover on downs, Wilson scored a 20-yard touchdown.
The Browns opened the scoring Sunday with a double South Florida connection as Brissett threw a 1-yard touchdown to former Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant. Miami allowed a 48-yard return to Jerome Ford on the opening kickoff and 38-yard pass from Brissett to Donovan Peoples-Jones on the first play from scrimmage. A Jerome Baker pass interference set Cleveland up at the 1.
The Dolphins responded with an opening drive where they had 42 yards rushing and 42 passing and was capped by an Alec Ingold 13-yard touchdown reception from Tagovailoa. Miami converted a fourth-and-1 on its side of the field with Wilson, who also later had a physical 18-yard scamper.
Before the first quarter concluded, the Dolphins turned the Browns over with Howard recovering the Chubb fumble that was forced by Sieler. Early in the second quarter, Miami converted that into 3 points on a 39-yard Jason Sanders field goal after Tagovailoa found Jaylen Waddle for a 29-yard chunk on a skinny post deep over the middle.
The Miami receiving stats were spread out. Waddle had 66 receiving yards, Sherfield 63, the fullback Ingold 45, Hill 44 and tight end Mike Gesicki had 31.
The only possession where Miami didn’t come up with points were a turnover on downs on fourth-and-1 where the team was in short field-goal range at the Cleveland 14 -yard line in the first half and the final kneeldowns.
Bradley Chubb got in on his first sack with the Dolphins in his second game with his new team, splitting a first-quarter sack with Christian Wilkins. Later in the first half, Wilkins split another sack with Melvin Ingram on a play where Chubb also provided pressure off an edge. In the fourth quarter, Ingram combined with Jaelan Phillips for a third Miami sack.
Wilkins was also flagged for a roughing-the-passer penalty in the third quarter that extended a Browns drive that resulted in a field goal.
Sanders, while making his two field-goal attempts Sunday, missed a pair of extra points.
The Dolphins have their idle week and return to action on Nov. 27 against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Inauguration of a memorial in honor of the victims of Sandy Hook : NPR
NEWTOWN, Conn. — Bunches of flowers floated counter-clockwise in the waters of the circular Memorial Pool, passing the engraved names of the 20 freshmen and six educators killed a short distance away. Sandy Hook Elementary School almost 10 years ago.
The long-awaited memorial to the victims officially opened to the public on Sunday, attracting regular visitors throughout the day. There was no ceremony, in keeping with Newtown tradition of marking birthdays and other memories of the shooting with quiet reflection.
“It takes your breath away,” said Nora Smith, a nearby Monroe resident who visited the memorial with her husband, Kevin. “It’s something you care about because you feel so bad for these families.”
A path from the small parking lot descends a hill to the center of the memorial – a man-made water feature with a sycamore sprouting from an island in the middle. The 26 names are carved on top of a stone wall supporting the pool. A cobbled driveway surrounds the feature, its outer ring lined with black-eyed Susan flowers. Other paths lead past a variety of field plantings.
Bryan Woolston/AP
With the leaves of the trees having fallen, the new Sandy Hook School is now visible from the memorial. The new school was built on the same property, but not in the same footprint as the old one, which was demolished after the December 14, 2012 shooting.
Relatives of the victims were offered a private visit on Saturday. Others, including Jennifer Hubbard, visited earlier by private appointment. His daughter, Catherine Violet Hubbard, 6, was one of the children who died in the shooting.
“It took my breath away in the sense of seeing Catherine’s name and seeing what was created to honor those who lost…the families, those who survived – they lost their innocence,” said she declared. “And the community. We have all suffered because of December 14.
“I think the memorial is so perfectly appointed to honor and provide a place of contemplation and reflection for a day that truly changed the country,” said Hubbard, who is now executive director of the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary in Newtown.
Nelba Marquez-Greene, whose 6-year-old daughter Ana Grace Marquez-Greene died in the shooting, took to Twitter on Saturday to thank those who worked on planning the memorial for years.
“Ten years. A life and a blink of an eye,” she wrote. “Ana Grace, we used to wait for you to come home. Now you’re waiting for us. Wait, baby. Wait.”
Several visitors refused to speak to the few journalists present on Sunday. Others discussed their thoughts but would not give their full names, saying the day was dedicated to the victims. Many in Newtown fear the media rush that comes to town on each shooting anniversary.
“It’s a tough day,” said one woman, her eyes filling with tears as she walked back to her vehicle after viewing the memorial.
City police occasionally stop at the site, which also has surveillance cameras.
Visitors get their first view of the memorial in the small parking lot overlooking the site. Near the start of a path down the hill, a plaque welcomes visitors and includes a quote from former President Barack Obama when he spoke at a vigil in Newtown two days after the shooting.
“Here in Newtown, I come to offer a nation’s love and prayers,” reads Obama’s quote. “I am very aware that mere words cannot match the depth of your grief, nor heal your wounded hearts.
“I can only hope it helps to know that you are not alone in your grief; that our world too has been torn apart; that all across this country of ours we have cried with you,” says the plaque. .
City voters approved $3.7 million for the cost of the memorial last year. Much of the cost was offset when the State Bond Commission approved granting the city $2.5 million for the project.
The project faced several challenges after the city established a special commission to oversee planning for the memorial in fall 2013. Some proposed sites were rejected, including one near a hunting club where gunfire could be heard, and officials cut the cost of the project by $10 million for fear that voters would approve it.
City officials say the memorial will be open as long as weather permits this winter, then reopen in the spring.
For Newtown First Selectman Dan Rosenthal, the city’s top elected official, the memorial is both a low-key and intense tribute to those killed in the shooting.
“When you’re in the hollow, at the water’s edge, there’s a very peaceful serenity,” he said. “You stand in front of this water feature and the magnitude… There are 26 cornerstones at the water’s edge, it’s pretty overwhelming.”
NPR News
News
RJ Barrett benched in 2nd half of embarrassing Oklahoma City defeat
Tom Thibodeau’s fruitless search for answers Sunday led to RJ Barrett on the bench.
James Dolan couldn’t have been happy from his baseline seat witnessing Sunday’s atrocity, a 145-135 defeat to the Thunder that represented the most points allowed by the Knicks in regulation since 1979.
Part of it was foul trouble, with Barrett collecting his fourth personal early in the third quarter. But Thibodeau never re-inserted his second-leading scorer.
“I’m fine,” Barrett reassured, “I’ve played a lot of basketball.”
Still, Sunday was the low point for Barrett during another inconsistent season. He shot 2-for-10 while missing multiple out-of-control attempts at the rim.
And although Barrett has taken pride in defending the opposition’s top perimeter threat, Alexander, who dropped 37 points, just became the latest star to put up big numbers in that matchup.
“It falls on me for sure because I was guarding Shai and he got me into some foul trouble,” Barrett said. “And that’s not good. I got to do a better job of not fouling. Especially the silly one in the third. So I got to do better with that, too.”
Thibodeau, who has become increasingly flexible (some might say desperate) with his rotations, closed Sunday with three starters — Julius Randle, Jericho Sims and Cam Reddish — and two reserves — Immanuel Quickley and Evan Fournier.
They cut the lead to single digits but never truly threatened OKC’s victory.
“We just got behind by so much,” Thibodeau explained of benching Barrett. “We were looking for life and that group that was in there gave us a little bit of a spark and so that’s what we went with.”
Although Fournier missed all three of his fourth-quarter shots and was booed from the Garden matinee crowd, Thibodeau never returned to Barrett, Jalen Brunson or Quentin Grimes.
“Once we cut the deficit to 10, 8, I wanted to see where it would go,” Thibodeau said.
Brunson is a playmaking spark plug but continues to be a defensive liability, which has helped the opposition feel giddy about launching a league-high 40.4 3-point attempts per game against the Knicks before Sunday’s embarrassment.
Brunson was certainly understanding of his fourth-quarter DNP.
“I wouldn’t have played myself either, the way I was playing defensively,” he said.
Barrett, despite his benching and ugly performance, pushed back at the idea that he’s struggled this season at finishing at the rim.
He said that was more isolated to Sunday.
“Don’t say that. I’m shooting 60-something percent in the paint (down to 58.8% after Sunday). Look at some stats,” Barrett said. “But a day like today, they were packing the paint. The sprays were available. We just have to do more what they did. Everybody touch the ball. Everybody moving. It’s a lot on me. I took a lot of bad shots.”
()
Dave Hyde: Tua Tagovailoa answering all questions as Dolphins beat Browns, move into AFC East lead
The deadly, insane stunt that helped launch America as air power
Dolphins ran the football, stopped the run in convincing win over Browns; Ogbah, Crossen exit early
FBI admits flirting with banned spyware – NYT – RT World News
Dolphins play complete game in win over Browns, go into bye on four-game win streak and leading division
Inauguration of a memorial in honor of the victims of Sandy Hook : NPR
RJ Barrett benched in 2nd half of embarrassing Oklahoma City defeat
China rolls back ownership restrictions in bid to reverse economic slide
Gophers look for 17th straight nonconference home win Monday against DePaul
Young, Black and Right-Wing review – you’ll never believe who their heroes are | Television
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Why online slots are popular casino games
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News3 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Why online slots are popular casino games
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident