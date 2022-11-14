The Russian army has earned a reputation for looting its way through Ukraine, taking washing machines, electronics, cultural artifacts and even the bones of Empress Catherine II’s lover. But the latest flight – including seven raccoons, two she-wolves, peacocks, a llama and a donkey from Kherson Zoo – has entered the realm of prank.
Deadly blast in Istanbul labeled a terrorist attack – POLITICO
An explosion that killed at least six people and injured more than 80 others in Istanbul on Sunday has been qualified as a terrorist attack, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay has said, according to the official Anadolu news agency.
“We consider this to be a terrorist act following an attacker, who we believe to be a woman, who detonated the bomb,” Oktay told reporters.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier said the blast “smelled like terrorism”, Anadolu reported. Erdoğan spoke just before leaving for Indonesia to attend the G20 summit.
The blast happened around 4:20 p.m. local time on a shopping street near Taksim Square, the news agency said, citing Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya. Police and emergency services cordoned off the scene.
The Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation.
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 39, Cleveland Browns 17
Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ win over the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday:
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist
This was as close to that elusive complete game as the Dolphins have been this season. The blemishes were the missed extra points, and the 48-yard kickoff return to open the game. But the Dolphins continue to improve and played their best game of the season Sunday, which are good things heading into a bye week.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
The Dolphins put together a complete performance where both the offense and defense stood up, showing you what this team can be when both are clicking. It wasn’t the shootouts the Dolphins had to win in Detroit or Chicago. They didn’t have to rely on the defense to pick up the offense, like against the Steelers. They combined another stellar outing from Tua Tagovailoa with a season-high rushing total and a solid defensive performance. Great way to go into the bye week.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
If the run game is going to hit this level, the Dolphins become a new level of potent on offense. They piled up more than 30 points despite unremarkable games by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Tua Tagovailoa and his team are in full flight.
Steve Svekis, Sports Senior Content Editor
The Dolphins had their most complete performance of the season, with Tua Tagovailoa stringing together a third straight stellar performance. Plus, the run game really asserted itself. Miami heads to its week off at 7-3 for the first time since 2001.
This will be updated.
()
Japan accuses its neighbor of violating its sovereignty — RT World News
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida slammed Beijing for escalating tensions in the East China Sea
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued an unusually harsh rebuke to China, accusing Beijing of violating his country’s sovereignty and stoking tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.
“There have been continuous and escalating actions by China in the East China Sea that violate Japan’s sovereignty,” Kishida told his fellow heads of state at the East Asia Summit in Cambodia on Sunday. “China also continues to take measures that escalate regional tensions in the South China Sea.”
Kishida was apparently referring to Chinese incursions into the waters around the Senkaku Islands, which are controlled by Tokyo but also claimed by Beijing. Going beyond Japan’s direct territorial concerns, he also hinted that China was jeopardizing regional security in the Taiwan Strait, and he expressed “serious concern” on the human rights of China’s Uyghur ethnic minority.
China has stepped up military exercises around Taiwan and severed defense and climate ties with Washington after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a controversial visit to the self-governing island in August . These exercises included the firing of ballistic missiles, five of which landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the East China Sea, according to Japan’s Defense Ministry. At the time, Tokyo protested the incident through diplomatic channels.
Kishida made the comments the same day he met US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit. Those talks largely focused on North Korea’s provocations, including a series of missile tests, but the leaders also “reiterated their determination to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”, according to a statement from the White House.
Beijing’s position is that Taiwan is an integral part of China – the so-called “One China” politics – and that China “will inevitably be reunited.” A white paper published in August says that while Beijing will strive to achieve this reunification peacefully, it reserves the right to use military force.
READ MORE:
Japan upset with Russia over disputed islands
Biden’s administration has pledged to continue providing weaponry and military training to Taiwanese forces, even as it pursues a policy of recognizing – but not endorsing – China’s claim to sovereignty over the island .
RT
From the archives: A 1972 benefit concert rocked the San Diego stadium
Fifty years ago, the first KGB Charity Ball drew nearly 52,000 people to what was then known as San Diego Stadium for a concert featuring Quicksilver Messenger Service, the J. Geils Band and Foghat , among others.
It was the first stadium concert to allow fans onto the pitch. Tickets cost a modest $1.01 – to match the KGB radio frequency – and proceeds went to United Crusade (now United Way).
Extract from the Evening Tribune, Monday, November 13, 1972:
Fans rock the stadium for a charity concert
By Joe Cromwell
Who ever thought the likes of J. Geils, Jesse Colin Young and Dr. Hook would top The Beatles or Jimi Hendrix in an outdoor show?
It seems unlikely, but given the right time, price and place, anything is possible.
Radio station KGB’s first annual charity ball is now in the record books as the most popular rock concert in local history. The afternoon event drew 51,778 fans who migrated to the stadium in San Diego yesterday, costing the bare minimum to get in.
What made it even sweeter was knowing the net proceeds were going to charity – in this case, the 1972 United Crusade.
Although the price was cheap, the entertainment was not.
Well, almost.
The J. Geils Band capped off the concert with some of the best boogies heard here in recent times. Guitarist Geils contributed loud, throaty instrumentals that had fans dancing and cheering throughout the Mission Valley resort.
Singer Peter Wolf was the drawing card, however, as he pranced, danced and jumped, looking like a combination of Rod Stewart, Ian Anderson and Mick Jagger.
Parodies of John Lee Hooker and music by Muddy Waters put the icing on the cake. The stadium bulletin board read, “The J. Geils Band — Oh Yeh.” Fans underlined the last two words.
In contrast, the performance of Quicksilver Messenger Service. With the exception of “Fresh Air” and “Whatcha Gonna Do About Me”, the band’s set mostly suffered from disorganization.
It didn’t seem like any of the band members knew what to do next, and besides, it didn’t seem like they cared. Without the Geils group, the evening could have ended on a bitter note. Literally.
Jesse Colin Young, formerly with the Youngbloods, brought his new band to town yesterday, showing local music fans where the Youngbloods talent lies.
Young, sitting on a stool and playing acoustic guitar most of the time, played many compositions not associated with him or the Youngbloods. The Beatles’ “I’ve Just Seen A Face,” Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” and John Lennon’s “Imagine” all got the Young treatment.
Foghat, its members formerly with Savoy Brown, also debuted in San Diego. Their highlights included their current hit, “I Just Want To Make Love To You” and an encore rendition of Chuck Berry’s “Maybelline”.
The two remaining bands on the bill, Dr Hook and the Medicine Sow and Boone’s Farm, took time off but did little to impress listeners.
Dr. Hook’s big hit a few months ago, “Sylvia’s Mother,” got a faded treatment. This turned out to be the highlight of their wasted set.
California Daily Newspapers
Oleg Zubkov steals raccoons and other animals from the Kherson zoo
A private Crimean zoo, Taigan Lion Park, owned by Oleg Zubkov, filmed him grabbing raccoons by the tails and throwing them into cages in a YouTube video titled “We’re in Kherson.” Oleg Zubkov catches raccoons with BARE HANDS!!!”
The video showed him with two assistants manhandling the llama in a ramshackle, windowless van as a dog yelped nearby. Another video uploaded on Sunday showed two wolves he said came from Kherson zoo being unloaded at the Crimean zoo as two Russian TV channels filmed the event. He called it “temporary evacuation”.
“It will be much better for wolves here: big territory, Crimean sun, and besides after quarantine they will have a male,” Zubkov said. “It was their dream to live here,” he said in comments to Russian media on YouTube.
He said the animals, including the cubs, would be returned after Russia reoccupies Kherson.
“For us, it’s a humanitarian mission. These animals have no zoological value for us. We have our own wolves. We have 75 raccoons. We could do canned raccoon meat,” he said before guffawing, in what sounded like a goofy joke. “Sorry. But seriously, we have a lot of raccoons, but we took these animals to keep them alive and for the people of Kherson to be happy to see them alive again. The animals are in good hands.
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry released one of the videos and warned of retaliation for the theft of the raccoon.
The occupiers stole everything from Kherson: paintings from art galleries, antiquities from museums, historical manuscripts from libraries. But their most valuable loot was a raccoon they stole from a zoo. Steal a raccoon and die. pic.twitter.com/1mqBrrKjHQ
— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 13, 2022
Ukrainian troops retook the strategic southern town last week after a Russian retreat. Kherson was one of the first major cities to fall to the full-scale Kremlin invasion that began in February. The move was greeted with celebrations in the streets after months of Russian occupation.
Kherson residents celebrate liberation and describe trauma of occupation
The animals’ removal was widely reported in Russian media, portrayed as a small bright spot in an otherwise bleak picture. This came to light when Russian nationalist poet and blogger Anna Dolgareva boasted on Telegram that the ‘only good news’ about Moscow’s surrender of Kherson was that her friend managed to ‘steal a raccoon’ from the Kherson zoo. .
“We will not return the raccoon,” Dolgareva said. “We will recover Kherson.”
She said that a Telegram channel about the Kherson raccoon Raccoon was created.
Ukrainian animal activist Oleksander Todorchuk confirmed the report on Facebook.
Last month, Russia’s designated head of administration in Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, said Russia had removed the bones of Grigory Potemkin from his grave in Kherson. Potemkin, an 18th-century Russian military figure, annexed Crimea, founded the city, ruled Russia’s imperial lands in the region, and created the Black Sea Fleet. He was also known as the lover and close protege of Empress Catherine II, known as Catherine the Great.
The loss of the city of Kherson shatters Putin’s war aims in Ukraine
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of taking disabled children from Kherson to Crimea and Russia, as well as taking prisoners of war. Independent local media channels broadcast videos of buses, fire engines, construction equipment and even a model train and its children’s wagons, all driven from Kherson in the days before the surrender of the city by Moscow.
The Kherson Kremlin-appointed administration also removed hundreds of valuable artworks and icons from Kherson, emptying the gallery from October 31 to November 3 and taking the works away, wrapped in rags and packed in unmarked vans in Crimea before the Russian surrender. from Kherson, according to museum staff in a November 4 Facebook post.
“They call it ‘evacuation’. In our language, that’s ‘looting’,” the post said. The works were later exhibited in the Central Taurida Museum in the Crimean city of Simferopol. Kherson police have announced a criminal investigation into the theft of the works, although they are focusing on stabilizing the recently recaptured city.
Police also reported that Russian forces stole four official cars from a medical center, hospital IT equipment, medicines, civilian cars, boats and hunting weapons.
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of looting or damaging hundreds of Ukrainian cultural institutions during the war.
Russian forces also mined buildings and blew up a TV tower, communications towers and bridges in central Kherson, according to Ukrainian officials. Local media reported witnesses who said they saw Russians removing building materials, furniture and household appliances from Kherson.
washingtonpost
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
By LM OTERO and JILL BLEED (Associated Press)
DALLAS (AP) — National transportation officials are in Dallas on Sunday investigating the cause of the midair crash of two historic military planes during an air show that left six people dead.
A World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed to the ground in a ball of flames on Saturday, leaving crumpled wreckage in a grassy area inside the Dallas Executive Airport perimeter, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the city’s downtown.
The crash came three years after the crash of a bomber in Connecticut that killed seven, and amid ongoing concern about the safety of air shows involving older warplanes. The company that owned the planes flying in the Wings Over Dallas show has had other crashes in its more than 60-year history.
The crash claimed six lives, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday, citing the county medical examiner. Authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims, he said. Dallas Fire-Rescue told The Dallas Morning News there were no reports of injuries on the ground.
Armin Mizani, the mayor of Keller, Texas, said Terry Barker, a retired pilot for American Airlines, was in the B-17 bomber that crashed. Mizani is the mayor of the town where Barker lived and said he learned of Baker’s death from his family.
Mizani said Barker’s death has been difficult for his town of 50,000, where many of its residents know each other.
“It’s definitely a big loss in our community,” he said. “We’re grieving.”
Barker was an Army veteran who flew helicopters during his military service. He later worked for American Airlines for 36 years before retiring in 2020, Mizani said.
The National Transportation Safety Board took control of the crash scene, with local police and fire providing support, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said. The Federal Aviation Administration also was going to investigate, officials said. The planes collided and crashed about 1:20 p.m., the FAA said in a statement.
Officials did not specify how many people were inside each plane, but Hank Coates, president of Commemorative Air Force, the company that owns the planes and put on the air show, said one of the aircraft, a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, typically has a crew of four to five people. The other, a P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane, has a single pilot. The aircraft are flown by highly trained volunteers, often retired pilots, he said.
John Cudahy is president of the International Council of Air Shows, a trade group that sets the standards air shows follow and oversees the training of pilots and air bosses. Cudahy said that typically at air shows there is a Friday rehearsal where the pilots fly through the entire show to practice, so the Saturday show is actually the second time the pilots have flown the show. There are also detailed briefings each day to go over the plan for the air show and cover exactly where each pilot will be and their roles in the show.
“It’s still to early to figure out what happened yesterday. I’ve watched the tape several times and I can’t figure it out and I’ve been doing this for 25 years,” Cudahy said.
Several videos posted on social media showed the fighter plane flying into the bomber, causing them to quickly crash to the ground and setting off a large ball of fire and smoke.
Air shows must obtain special waivers from the FAA and all of the pilots have to demonstrate their skills in low flying and other maneuvers used in air shows, said John Cox, a former airline captain with more than 50 years’ experience. Cox is also founder of Safety Operating Systems, a company that helps smaller airlines and corporate flight services from around the world with safety planning.
Each air show is overseen by an “air boss” who serves as the flight controller for the event, Cox said.
“If there’s any adjustments that have to be made, it’s the air boss that makes those calls and the pilots comply with that,” he said. In addition, any pilot with a mechanical problem would announce it to the air boss, he said.
Air shows typically rely on extremely detailed plans, including contingencies for emergencies, Cox said. For example, any pilot who ran into trouble could break out of formation and go to a designated area free of other planes that is identified by a landmark of some kind.
The B-17, a cornerstone of U.S. air power during World War II, is an immense four-engine bomber used in daylight raids against Germany. The Kingcobra, a U.S. fighter plane, was used mostly by Soviet forces during the war. Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of World War II and only a handful remain today, largely featured at museums and air shows, according to Boeing.
The Commemorative Air Force has had previous crashes during its more than 60-year history, including a deadly 1995 crash near Odessa, Texas, involving a B-26 bomber that killed five crew members, according to an NTSB report. The plane crashed while practicing for an air show. The NTSB determined that the probable cause was the failure of the pilot to maintain minimum airspeed for flight.
In 2001, two separate West Texas crashes involving planes owned by the group — one in April and one in May — killed three people. In June 2005, two people were killed when a single-engine plane owned by the group crashed in Williamson, Georgia.
The Commemorative Air Force, previously called the Confederate Air Force until members changed its name in 2001 to avoid any association with the Civil War, had been headquartered in Midland, Texas, but relocated to Dallas in 2014.
Wings Over Dallas bills itself as “America’s Premier World War II Airshow,” according to a website advertising the event. The show was scheduled for Nov. 11-13, Veterans Day weekend, and guests were to see more than 40 World War II-era aircraft. Its Saturday afternoon schedule of flying demonstrations included the “bomber parade” and “fighter escorts” that featured the B-17 and P-63.
The story has been corrected to reflect that the P-63 Kingcobra is not a jet.
Bleed reported from Little Rock, Arkansas. Associated Press reporters Bobby Caina Calvan in New York City; Ken Miller in Oklahoma City; Dave Kolpack in Fargo, North Dakota; Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska, and Juan A. Lozano in Houston contributed to this report.
Despite sidelined, Sen. Warren says Democratic midterm win ‘belongs’ to Biden
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Sunday that midterm victories belong to President Biden and added that he puts the candidates in a position to “talk about what Democrats stand for.”
NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd asked Warren if she was worried Democrats couldn’t win against “normal Republicans” after noting that NBC exit polls showed Republicans were favored on all subjects except abortion.
“I don’t have such a concern,” Warren said. “Donald Trump with his pretentiousness and his really awful selection of candidates has done his party no favors, but this victory belongs to Joe Biden. It belongs to Joe Biden and the Democrats who fought for working people. we were doing were important and popular.”
Warren touted the Cut Inflation Act and said Biden had positioned Democrats to “talk about what Democrats stand for.”
BIDEN VOWS ‘NOT’ DIFFERENT IN THE NEXT TWO YEARS DESPITE THE MAJORITY TELL US WE’RE HEADING IN THE ‘WRONG DIRECTION’
“The President’s leadership put us in a position, every candidate, up and down the ballot, to talk about what Democrats stand for and what we deliver. And in doing so, we were able to address the values and economic security for people across this country. And it’s certainly paid off. It’s paid off at historic levels,” Warren said.
But experts have watched how often Biden appears to be sidelined in this year’s midterm races. CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona suggested Sunday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that Democrats were able to win “in spite of Joe Biden” and not because of him.
“I mean, you see Biden, he sat on the campaign trail in a lot of key races, he wasn’t doing big campaign efforts, he wasn’t in the center and that seemed to help the Democrats,” he said. she declared.
Biden was asked what he might say to the two-thirds of Americans who think he shouldn’t run for office in 2024 during a press conference on Wednesday.
BIDEN FACING 2024 FAR-LEFT GROUP OPPOSITION: ‘DON’T RUN JOE’
“Look at me,” the president told reporters.
Warren was also asked about Biden’s student loan forgiveness plans and whether she would codify her plan into law if he got help in court.
“I’d love to codify what the president is doing, but here’s the key. I have no doubt that the president has the legal authority to cancel student load debt. President Trump has done it. The president Obama did it, and President Biden has done it now on paying off student debt, but we have a court in Texas, and if they’re playing politics instead of following the law, they put the program in danger,” she said.
“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin also declared Biden the true winner after the midterm elections.
“He’s had some big victories in terms of infrastructure, in terms of the economy, so the messaging needs to change. And I think that’s a pretty big lesson to take from midterms because Biden has in lost fewer seats than any president in a decade. That’s saying something, that’s saying something, and I think that’s an important lesson,” Hostin said Wednesday.
Fox
