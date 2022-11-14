Despite sidelined, Sen. Warren says Democratic midterm win ‘belongs’ to Biden

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Sunday that midterm victories belong to President Biden and added that he puts the candidates in a position to “talk about what Democrats stand for.”

NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd asked Warren if she was worried Democrats couldn’t win against “normal Republicans” after noting that NBC exit polls showed Republicans were favored on all subjects except abortion.

“I don’t have such a concern,” Warren said. “Donald Trump with his pretentiousness and his really awful selection of candidates has done his party no favors, but this victory belongs to Joe Biden. It belongs to Joe Biden and the Democrats who fought for working people. we were doing were important and popular.”

Warren touted the Cut Inflation Act and said Biden had positioned Democrats to “talk about what Democrats stand for.”

BIDEN VOWS ‘NOT’ DIFFERENT IN THE NEXT TWO YEARS DESPITE THE MAJORITY TELL US WE’RE HEADING IN THE ‘WRONG DIRECTION’

“The President’s leadership put us in a position, every candidate, up and down the ballot, to talk about what Democrats stand for and what we deliver. And in doing so, we were able to address the values ​​and economic security for people across this country. And it’s certainly paid off. It’s paid off at historic levels,” Warren said.

But experts have watched how often Biden appears to be sidelined in this year’s midterm races. CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona suggested Sunday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that Democrats were able to win “in spite of Joe Biden” and not because of him.

“I mean, you see Biden, he sat on the campaign trail in a lot of key races, he wasn’t doing big campaign efforts, he wasn’t in the center and that seemed to help the Democrats,” he said. she declared.

Biden was asked what he might say to the two-thirds of Americans who think he shouldn’t run for office in 2024 during a press conference on Wednesday.

BIDEN FACING 2024 FAR-LEFT GROUP OPPOSITION: ‘DON’T RUN JOE’

“Look at me,” the president told reporters.

Warren was also asked about Biden’s student loan forgiveness plans and whether she would codify her plan into law if he got help in court.

“I’d love to codify what the president is doing, but here’s the key. I have no doubt that the president has the legal authority to cancel student load debt. President Trump has done it. The president Obama did it, and President Biden has done it now on paying off student debt, but we have a court in Texas, and if they’re playing politics instead of following the law, they put the program in danger,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin also declared Biden the true winner after the midterm elections.

“He’s had some big victories in terms of infrastructure, in terms of the economy, so the messaging needs to change. And I think that’s a pretty big lesson to take from midterms because Biden has in lost fewer seats than any president in a decade. That’s saying something, that’s saying something, and I think that’s an important lesson,” Hostin said Wednesday.