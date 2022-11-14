Despite sidelined, Sen. Warren says Democratic midterm win ‘belongs’ to Biden

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Sunday that midterm victories belong to President Biden and added that he puts the candidates in a position to “talk about what Democrats stand for.”
NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd asked Warren if she was worried Democrats couldn’t win against “normal Republicans” after noting that NBC exit polls showed Republicans were favored on all subjects except abortion.
“I don’t have such a concern,” Warren said. “Donald Trump with his pretentiousness and his really awful selection of candidates has done his party no favors, but this victory belongs to Joe Biden. It belongs to Joe Biden and the Democrats who fought for working people. we were doing were important and popular.”
Warren touted the Cut Inflation Act and said Biden had positioned Democrats to “talk about what Democrats stand for.”
BIDEN VOWS ‘NOT’ DIFFERENT IN THE NEXT TWO YEARS DESPITE THE MAJORITY TELL US WE’RE HEADING IN THE ‘WRONG DIRECTION’
“The President’s leadership put us in a position, every candidate, up and down the ballot, to talk about what Democrats stand for and what we deliver. And in doing so, we were able to address the values and economic security for people across this country. And it’s certainly paid off. It’s paid off at historic levels,” Warren said.
But experts have watched how often Biden appears to be sidelined in this year’s midterm races. CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona suggested Sunday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that Democrats were able to win “in spite of Joe Biden” and not because of him.
“I mean, you see Biden, he sat on the campaign trail in a lot of key races, he wasn’t doing big campaign efforts, he wasn’t in the center and that seemed to help the Democrats,” he said. she declared.
Biden was asked what he might say to the two-thirds of Americans who think he shouldn’t run for office in 2024 during a press conference on Wednesday.
BIDEN FACING 2024 FAR-LEFT GROUP OPPOSITION: ‘DON’T RUN JOE’
“Look at me,” the president told reporters.
Warren was also asked about Biden’s student loan forgiveness plans and whether she would codify her plan into law if he got help in court.
“I’d love to codify what the president is doing, but here’s the key. I have no doubt that the president has the legal authority to cancel student load debt. President Trump has done it. The president Obama did it, and President Biden has done it now on paying off student debt, but we have a court in Texas, and if they’re playing politics instead of following the law, they put the program in danger,” she said.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin also declared Biden the true winner after the midterm elections.
“He’s had some big victories in terms of infrastructure, in terms of the economy, so the messaging needs to change. And I think that’s a pretty big lesson to take from midterms because Biden has in lost fewer seats than any president in a decade. That’s saying something, that’s saying something, and I think that’s an important lesson,” Hostin said Wednesday.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady lined up as a receiver for a pair of plays in Tampa Bay’s win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
The first time the legendary 45-year-old quarterback has been discovered.
The next time, running back Leonard Fournette threw the ball to Brady. Brady slipped and fell as the ball was in the air, and Seattle’s Tariq Woolen made a bounding interception.
As Brady was on the ground, he kicked out a foot and Woolen tripped over it, preventing a longer comeback.
Tampa Bay led 14-3 at the time with just under seven minutes left in the third quarter. Instead of capping off what was otherwise a solid drive, the Buccaneers turned it around with an ill-advised play.
But, in the end, it worked for Tampa Bay as they hung on for a 21-16 win over Seattle. It’s the second straight win for Tampa Bay after ending a three-game losing streak last week.
Brady went 22-29 for 258 yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception.
The match was played in Munich, Germany. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he expects more games to be played in Germany in the future.
With the win, Brady moves to 4-0 in international play. Sunday was the closest game Brady has played outside of the United States. The other three were blowouts while Brady was with the Patriots.
Brady led the Patriots to wins in London in 2009 and 2012, where they beat the Buccaneers and Rams by a combined score of 70-14. The Brady-led Patriots enjoyed similar success in Mexico City in 2017, where they blasted the Raiders 33-8.
Brady has three career receptions for 65 yards and no touchdowns. His longest catch was 36 yards in 2015. Brady hasn’t caught a pass since 2018. His first catch in the NFL was a 23-yard catch in 2001, which was a first down.
The Polytechnic University of Catalonia says it suddenly learned that the photographer attached to the notorious unit was a neo-Nazi
The Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC) has removed a photo exhibit of Dmitry Kozatsky, a Ukrainian activist from the notorious neo-Nazi Azov regiment. The exhibition ran in a university library from October 18 until Sunday, when it was abruptly removed.
The University said it chose to cancel the exhibit after being alerted to Kozatsky, also known by his military call sign “Orest,” and his neo-Nazi views.
“Regarding the information revealed about the author of the exhibition at the Ferraté Library, we inform that the work has been withdrawn and that the University was not aware of the author’s ideology. The UPC radically rejects Nazism and regrets the situation created,” the university said in a statement.
Photos featured in the exhibit were taken by the fighter during the siege of Azovstal earlier this year, with the militant eventually ending up in Russian custody. Orest was released from captivity in a prisoner exchange between Kyiv and Moscow later in the conflict.
It was not immediately clear how the University managed to overlook Orest’s opinions, given that he never actually concealed them and proudly displayed various hate symbols on social media. The downfall of the exhibit only came when Anatoly Shariy, a popular Ukrainian opposition blogger and outspoken critic of the Kyiv government, who currently resides in Spain, learned of the event earlier in the day. .
Shariy claimed that he contacted “several influential journalists” in the country, declaring on social networks that the University “will long remember this exhibit.” Apart from that, the blogger encouraged his followers to spam the University with screenshots of Orest’s now-deleted posts, where he displayed various neo-Nazi hate symbols.
Shariy predicted that the spam attack will be countered by “dumb nazis” trying to reject offensive images like “Russian Propaganda”. Indeed, a handful of pro-Ukrainian users have come forward on the University’s social media, claiming the screenshots were faked and accusing it of supporting Moscow with the cancellation of the photo exhibit. of Kozatsky on his opinions.
Orest’s offensive posts included the fighter showing off a pizza he baked with a ketchup swastika topping. Apart from that, Orest posted a mirror photo of himself wearing a black hoodie with the Ukrainian coat of arms and “14/88” written on it. The digital coding is widely seen as a symbol of hate and is extremely popular among various neo-Nazi groups.
The code references racist concepts originating from the late American white supremacist and convicted national terrorist David Lane, namely his fourteen words and the 88 precepts. On its own, ’88’ is considered a reference to the ‘Heil Hitler’ salute, as ‘H’ is the 8th letter of the alphabet.
Ole Miss fell to Alabama on Saturday in a crucial SEC matchup, 30-24, but there was at least one play that sparked debate involving quarterback Jaxson Dart.
In the third quarter, Dart was trying to avoid Alabama’s pass rush when he was met by linebacker Dallas Turner. Dart and the Rebels started a pass-action game and when he got the ball back, Turner grabbed him by the facemask and twisted his helmet and dragged him down.
Dart’s helmet fell off the game and Turner appeared to put his hands on his own head, seeming to signal that he didn’t want to do what he did.
Alabama received a 15-yard penalty on the play and it helped the Rebels set up a score later in practice. However, Turner was not kicked out of the game, which some fans claimed.
LSU’S HAROLD PERKINS JR HAS CAREER GAME AGAINST ARKANSAS; BRIAN KELLY INVOKS “JORDAN FLU GAME” BUT THERE IS A TWIST
Later in the match, Turner shoved Dart’s head into the ground after making a tackle. He still managed to stay in the game.
Dart finished 18 for 31 with 212 passing yards and a touchdown pass
Alabama managed to avoid losing a third game in 2022. Nick Saban’s team remains in position to have a 10-win season. The program hasn’t had a three-game losing streak since 2010.
The effort was pitiful. The defense was egregious. The score was embarrassing.
James Dolan couldn’t have been happy from his baseline seat witnessing Sunday’s atrocity, a 145-135 defeat to the Thunder that represented the most points allowed in the Tom Thibodeau era.
The Knicks (6-7) couldn’t excuse the performance to a top-flight opponent since the Thunder (6-7), the youngest team in the NBA with an average age just a hair over 23, is still rebuilding and projected for the draft lottery.
OKC came to the Garden and shot 63%, including 55% from beyond the arc. The Knicks left the court to a round of boos.
The first fallout was an extended benching of RJ Barrett, who struggled Sunday and logged only two minutes of the second half. Barrett finished with just 19 minutes and four points on 2-of-10 shooting.
He was burned by OKC’s Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, the budding superstar who the Knicks passed over in 2018 to draft Kevin Knox. Alexander finished with 37 points and eight assists, becoming the latest reminder of what the Knicks’ are lacking — a true star.
Thibodeau had the Knicks arrive early for the noon game — their earliest tipoff thus far — to hold a walkthrough on the MSG court. The afternoon weekend contests in Manhattan are famous for flat performances, commonly labeled the hangover affect.
At first, Thibodeau’s maneuver appeared to help. The Knicks set a franchise record for points in the opening quarter with 48, which gave them a 12-point edge heading into the second.
Then things fell apart.
The Knicks were shredded from long distance by OKC, which dropped 43 points in the second quarter and led at the break, 79-73. The bleeding never stopped.
Allowing 79 points in the first half might’ve caused Thibodeau an aneurysm at any other moment in his coaching career, but these Knicks have adopted a fast-paced offensive-minded philosophy that often translates to higher scores.
Still, no matter the strategy, the defensive performance was inexcusable.
The reception of the boat of the NGO SOS Méditerranée by France will “encourage the networks of smugglers” and “reinforce the problem”, according to the former Minister of the Interior Gérard Collomb.
Asked by Point On November 13, the former Minister of the Interior Gérard Collomb strongly denounced the docking of the Ocean Viking in Toulon, because it constitutes, according to him, a “breach, creating a precedent”.
“For me, this can only encourage the networks of smugglers for whom migrants are a source of considerable earnings […] To stick only to a reaction of sensitivity, one reinforces the problem more than one solves it, by creating a call for air”, he specified in the columns of the weekly.
The former interior minister also expressed on Twitter his disapproval two days earlier: “Beyond the emotion about the fate of people, the reception in France of the Viking Ocean marks a turning point in immigration policy in France. When in 2018 the creation of a hot spot in Toulon was considered, I opposed it with all my might and resigned.
The refoulement of several hundred migrants off the Italian coast has sparked a diplomatic row between Rome and Paris. On the evening of November 8, these migrants were not allowed to return to Italian territory, even though Rome had given its approval for three relief ships in the Mediterranean to dock in Italian ports.
The government of Georgia Meloni then allowed some – and not all – of the migrants to get off the dock, to the chagrin of Paris and humanitarian organizations. This volte-face by Rome provoked the ire of the French government, Paris denouncing the “unacceptable behavior” of the Italian authorities, “contrary to the law of the sea and the spirit of European solidarity”, according to a French government source quoted by the AFP.
On November 11, the boat of the NGO SOS Méditerranée operating off the coast of Libya finally brought the migrants to France, a first. An exceptional welcome, by “duty of humanity”, according to Gérald Darmanin. But in announcing his decision, the Minister of the Interior had indicated that as a form of retaliation, France had decided to suspend “with immediate effect” the planned reception of 3,500 migrants currently in Italy. The head of the Italian government had for her part denounced a French reaction “aggressive, incomprehensible and unjustified”.
On November 13, government spokesman Olivier Véran said that Paris had asked Europe “to decide very quickly on the follow-up to be given”. This one judges that “Italy discards its responsibility on its neighbors and its French friends”.
