Dexter Lawrence dominates as Giants defense preserves 7th win over Texans
Dexter Lawrence, Julian Love and the Giants’ defense didn’t let Xavier McKinney’s bye week injury set a negative tone to start the second half of their 2022 season.
Lawrence dominated the line of scrimmage. Love made two touchdown-saving tackles. And Wink Martindale’s defense forced two straight red-zone turnovers in Sunday’s fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium to defeat the Houston Texans, 24-16.
Two Daniel Jones touchdown passes and a Saquon Barkley rushing TD gave the Giants (7-2) their first season with more than six wins since 2016, with eight games to play.
Barkley carried the ball 35 times for 152 yards and the score, hours after national media had reported that the Giants and Barkley’s reps had discussed a contract extension but tabled talks until after the season.
A playoff berth is on rookie head coach Brian Daboll’s horizon, even if they make none of these victories look easy. The Giants offense went quiet late after a 14-point third quarter outburst, putting it on the defense to finish the game.
Texans QB Davis Mills (319 passing yards) drove the ball easily down the field the entire second half, but Martindale’s unit was opportunistic when it mattered most.
Leonard Williams punched the ball out from rookie Texans running back Dameon Pierce, and linebacker Jaylon Smith recovered the fumble at the Giants’ 11. Love had made a touchdown saving tackle on Texans tight end Jordan Akins’ 44-yard reception just prior.
Then on the next drive, Lawrence drew a holding penalty on Texans guard Kenyon Green to negate Mills’ TD pass to Brandin Cooks. And rookie safety Dane Belton — McKinney’s replacement for the foreseeable future — intercepted Mills in the end zone for a touchback on the next play.
Lawrence pressured Mills on the interception to Belton. Lawrence was a terror all game at defensive tackle. He recorded a sack, five tackles, five QB hits, a tackle for a loss, and a pass defended.
The Texans managed two late Kai Fairbain field goals, one after an Oshane Ximines forced fumble was overturned to an incomplete pass. But Graham Gano made a 49-yarder with 1:55 remaining for the Giants, as well.
After a slow first half, the Giants’ offense erupted for 14 points in the third quarter to take a 21-10 lead into the fourth. Daboll benched Kenny Golladay for the entire second half after two drops in the first.
Jones hit Darius Slayton for a 54-yard touchdown for a 14-3 lead with 12:33 to play in the third. Slayton broke a Jalen Pitre tackle and got a good block from tight end Tanner Hudson down the left sideline. Jones delivered a timely ball under pressure.
Mills answered with a 12-yard TD pass to Nico Collins. Mills had 61 passing yards on the drive, almost double his 35 for the entire first half. That slimmed the Giants’ lead to 14-10 at 8:06 of the third.
But the Giants responded. Jones hit newcomer Isaiah Hodgins for a 26-yard completion on third down deep into Houston territory. Then Barkley punched in a 2-yard TD run with 2:21 left in the third and a 21-10 lead.
That gave the home team some refreshing breathing room in a tight game.
The Giants had led 7-3 at half. But Sunday’s frustrating first half felt a lot like last season: a conservative offensive approach, costly mistakes, and plenty of boos from the crowd despite strong play from the defense.
Daboll used a formation with eight offensive linemen several times in the first half and seemed to have little faith in the passing game. The plan looked a lot like last year’s Giants offense that was trying to protect itself from mistakes rather than attack.
Golladay drew fans’ ire with two drops on his two first-half targets, including a brutal one with 1:37 remaining in the first half, running free and wide open across the field.
Punter Jamie Gillan struggled pinning the Texans deep, putting one kick into the end zone and landing another short at the Texans’ 26, prompting loud boos.
The Giants also committed four first-half penalties: three on offense and one on defense. O-lineman Jack Anderson’s false start on 4th and 1 on the Texans’ 36 at the start of the second quarter forced a punt when Daboll was prepared to go for it.
That offset a stellar first-half defense, allowing 86 net Texans offensive yards, including 66 rushing to Pierce. Houston only picked up first-half points when Daboll tried to give interior D-lineman Lawrence a breather on the Texans’ fourth drive.
Pierce promptly broke free for a 44-yard run, tackled by Love to save the touchdown. Fairbairn’s 38-yard field goal narrowed the Giants’ lead to 7-3 with 11:27 to play in the second quarter.
That was the Texans’ first positive drive of the day. The Giants defense had smothered Houston for a grand total of -3 yards on nine plays in the first quarter: three drives, all three-and-outs.
Jones had put the Giants ahead early with a 9-yard TD pass to tight end Lawrence Cager on their first possession, a 10-play, 68-yard drive that ate up more than five minutes.
It was a good thing Daboll’s team picked up those early points, too. Their conservative game plan, penalties and errors slowed their offense and the game to a crawl until their third quarter outburst — and a stout defense — secured the win.
Houston fell to 1-7-1 on the season. The Giants host the Detroit Lions (3-6) next week.
Giants’ Brian Daboll steps into offensive line after struggles against Texans
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll lit up the offensive line in the first half of the team’s Week 10 game Sunday against the Houston Texans.
The Giants offensive line was struggling with false start penalties early in the game, and “NFL RedZone” caught Daboll hitting some players. Guard Jack Anderson seemed to put most of the business on the sidelines.
In total, the Giants have been struggling with four penalties for 16 yards. Two of the penalties were false starts; Anderson had one and guard Tire Phillips had the other.
New York started things off on the right foot with a touchdown in their first practice of the game.
Daniel Jones led the team on a 10-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Lawrence Cager. It was a 9-yard play that put the team up 7-0 first.
Houston got a field goal in the second quarter. It was 7-3 at halftime.
Jones finished the first half with 106 passing yards on 9 of 12 throws. He also had two sacks. Saquon Barkley led the team with 75 rushing yards. Darius Slayton led the team with two catches for 41 yards.
New York entered the game after a bye week with a 6-2 record. Houston was 1-6-1.
Hyde10: Defense stands up, Tua keeps going — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 39-17 win over Browns
Take a break.
No, really, take a break with the Dolphins celebrating a 39-17 win against Cleveland by having a bye week.
This was as complementary a game as they’ve had in a while with the defense shutting down Cleveland’s strong running game and the offense continuing to point up big points.
Here are 10 thoughts on the game:
1. Stat of the game: Nick Chubb 11 carries, 63 yards. At half, he had 16 yards on six carries. Cleveland’s big chance Sunday was for Chubb to hit his 105.1-yard average in games. Until he ran for a 33-yard touchdown in a 30-10 game, his noteworthy play was a fumble caused by defensive tackle Zach Sieler. The Dolphins have given up big yards to speedy quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields but haven’t given up a 100-yard game to a running back this year.
2. Player of the Game: Tua Tagovailoa. The first “M-V-P” chant began at Hard Rock Stadium in the second half. He completed 25 of 32 for 285 yards and three touchdowns. He hasn’t thrown an interception since he returned from his concussion four games ago. And this offense? It’s the first time since 2009 that the Dolphins scored 30 points in three straight games.
3. The 17 points the Dolphins defense gave up? It says why the fight for a home playoff game matters. The Dolphins defense has given up an average 32.8 points on the road through five games. They haven’t given up more than the 24 points to Minnesota at home. Cleveland’s offense entered Sunday averaging 24.9 points a game (same as the Dolphins). After an opening drive for a touchdown, the Dolphins defense took over. It wasn’t easy, as added injuries to their secondary meant they ended the game with reserves like Elijah Campbell, Justin Bethel and Eric Rowe in the secondary with former practice-squader Verone McKinley. Sure, it helped playing a career backup in Jacoby Brissett (22-35, 212 yards, sacked three times). But here were Cleveland’s possessions after the first drive: Fumble, turnover on downs, punt, end of half, field goal, touchdown, turnover on downs.
4. If you wonder why the Dolphins, like most teams, win the coin toss and defer the decision, Sunday showed why. The Dolphins blew open the game in the in the middle four minutes of the game. First, the defense held Cleveland to a 37-second possession at the end of the first half and the Dolphins got the ball with 1:31 left. Tua ended a 53-yard drive with a beautiful 14-yard pass to Trent Sherfield for a touchdown with 32 seconds left in the half. That made it 17-7. They then took the second-half kickoff and Raheem Mostert ran the final 24 yards of a 70-yard drive for a touchdown. Dolphins led, 24-7. Those back-to-back possessions are what teams want to seize games and that’s what the Dolphins did on Sunday.
5. Here’s what you haven’t heard about much this season: The Dolphins offensive line. You didn’t again Sunday as the big Cleveland defensive threat, Myles Garrett, was kept quiet. The Browns entered as a top rushing team, but it was the Dolphins who had 18 carries for 87 yards at half (4.8-yard average). The Dolphins played three struggling defenses in Detroit, Chicago and Cleveland. They controlled them, too, with the line playing its part. This line was a story of the offseason, as two free agents were bought to shore it up in the annual make-over. The difference is this season’s additions are working in the offense of coach Mike McDaniel, offensive coordinator Frank Smith and line coach Matt Applebaum.
6. Did the Dolphins strike subtle gold at the trade deadline? The trade that made headlines was for Bradley Chubb, and he had some impact Sunday with three tackles and a half-sack. But the fifth-round pick traded to San Francisco for Jeff Wilson Jr. is paying big dividends. He came from the same offense in San Francisco and looks it. He had 17 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. That followed his nine-carry, 51-yard game in his Dolphins debut last week against Chicago. It’s a good swap of talent, a struggling Chase Edmonds for a productive Wilson.
7. Everything went to script Sunday as Buffalo lost to Minnesota in overtime, 33-30. That puts the Dolphins a half-game up in the the AFC East. There’s a long way to the end, of course, but who saw this coming? Buffalo has an easier ride to the end of the season. Here’s their schedule: Cleveland, at Detroit, at New England, New York Jets, Miami, at Chicago, at Cincinnati and New England. AFC East opponents aside, the Bills play one winning team (Cincinnati) the rest of the way.
8. Quick hits:
* Christian Wilkins continued his strong season with seven tackles (three solo), a sack and tackle for loss;
* Special team problems included a 48-yard kickoff for the Browns to open the game, and Jason Sanders missing two extra points. That follows a missed 29-yard field goal last week;
* It’s the first Dolphins 7-3 start since 2001.
9. Every good season has unexpected finds. Undrafted cornerback Kader Kohou has been one (as I’ve written in a column). Receiver Trent Sherfield is another as the third receiver in this offense. Cedric Wilson was the free-agent buy from Dallas, but he has six catches for 63 yards this season. Erik Ezukanma had a big preseason as a fourth-round rookie. Sherfield, though, does a bit of everything — receiving, blocking, special teams — that coaches love. His 14-yard touchdown was a well-run route to the back of the end zone that got him open. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will be the forever focus of this offense. But Sherfield’s four catches on four targets for 63 yards on Sunday show he has become a contributor in this offense. He also wants people to know about it as he was called for taunting after a fourth-quarter catch for 27 yards.
10. Next week: Bye. The Dolphins get one of the later bye weeks (there are two later weeks of byes). They entered Sunday remarkably healthy, something McDaniel noted recently.
Taylor Swift showcases one of her most daring looks yet at the MTV EMAs
She can still make the whole place sparkle.
Taylor Swift made a fierce appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards on November 13 in Dusseldorf, Germany. In a daring look, the “Anti-Hero” singer wore a sexy David Koma ensemble, which included a black bodysuit layered over a bejeweled chain-link skirt covered in dazzling emerald stones surrounded by tiny crystals. She accessorized with black slingback sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti and a collection of fashion-forward earrings.
For glam, Taylor swept her locks up into a bun with her signature bangs hanging down and added a pointed cat eye and a glossy lip.
Later that evening, the 32-year-old, who was nominated in six categories, won Best Artist and Best Long Form Video for ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’.
Taylor’s appearance at the awards show comes three months after she won video of the year at the 2022 MTV VMAs. That night, she also announced her 10th studio album Midnights. Released on October 21, the album reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts, and Taylor became the first artist in the chart’s more than 64-year history to hold every song spot in the top 10.
Vikings storm back to stun Buffalo 33-30 in overtime for seventh straight win
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Vikings definitely showed the world Sunday they are for real.
The Vikings hardly looked like an elite team for much of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. But they stormed back from a 17-point third-quarter deficit and won 33-30 after Greg Joseph kicked a 33-yard field goal with 3:42 left in overtime and Patrick Peterson had an interception in the end zone with 1:12 remaining.
The seventh straight win by the Vikings made them 8-1. Heading into the game, many had doubted Minnesota due to a weak schedule and having all of its previous wins being one-score games.
With 50 seconds left in regulation and the Vikings down 27-23, quarterback Kirk Cousins was stopped short on fourth-and-goal at the Buffalo 1, and it looked as if the Bills would win. But on the next play, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen fumbled the snap and linebacker Eric Kendricks recovered it in the end zone with 37 seconds left for a 30-27 lead.
But the Bills drove down the field for a 29-yard field goal by Tyler Bass with two seconds remaining.
On the first possession of overtime, the Vikings had first-and goal at the Buffalo 2. But Dalvin Cook lost three yards on a run, Cousins was sacked for a loss of 10 yards and Cousins threw an incompletion. They then had to settle for the 33-yard field goal by Joseph.
But Paterson later would save the game after Bills had second-and-10 at the Minnesota 20 with the interception. Buffalo (6-3) was threatening to win the game with a touchdown or at least tie the score with a field goal.
Minnesota trailed 27-10 in the third quarter and looked headed for an ugly loss. But the Vikings got an 81-yard touchdown run by Cook late in the third quarter and a 3-yard TD run by fullback C.J. Ham with 4:34 left in regulation to cut the deficit to 27-23.
Allen had been listed as questionable with a right elbow injury, but he started and didn’t look to be affected by his injury until perhaps his fumbled snap. Allen completed 29 of 43 passes for 330 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Cousins had some early struggles, which included throwing two ugly interceptions. But Cousins, who completed 30 of 50 passes for 357 yards and a touchdown, led the dramatic comeback.
The Vikings looked good at the start, going 74 yards on their first drive to take a 7-0 lead on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Justin Jefferson. But then Buffalo took over.
The Bills scored the next 17 points on a pair of Devin Singletary touchdown runs and a Bass field goal to go up 17-7. At the half, the Bills led 24-10.
In the third quarter, with the Vikings trailing 27-10, Cook gave them life with the 81-yard touchdown run, the longest of his career, to cut the deficit to 27-17. Then they got the 3-yard touchdown run by Ham to cut the deficit to 27-23. But Joseph missed the extra point, meaning Minnesota would need a touchdown, rather than a field goal to stay in the game. They got the touchdown on Kendricks’ fumble recovery.
Nataša Pirc Musar to become Slovenia’s first female president | Slovenia
A liberal lawyer and former data protection commissioner backed by Slovenia’s centre-left government has been elected the country’s first female president after beating her conservative rival in a runoff on Sunday.
With 99% of the votes counted, Nataša Pirc Musar was in the lead with 53.8% of the vote, ahead of veteran conservative Anže Logar with 46.1%. While both candidates ran as independents, they were backed by centre-left and right-wing political blocs in the small Eastern European country of 2 million, a member of the EU for 15 years.
Logar, foreign minister in the last government of right-wing populist former prime minister Janez Janša, won the first round in October without securing the required majority.
But polls in recent weeks had indicated popular support around Pirc Musar. There were suggestions that Logar was suffering after failing to distance himself from his former boss, a divisive figure and close ally of Hungarian far-right leader Viktor Orbán.
Slovenian Green Prime Minister Robert Golob, who succeeded Janša last June, warned that a vote for the conservative candidate would plunge his country back into “dark times”. Turnout for Sunday’s vote was up from the last election in 2017, at 50.6%.
A former journalist and presenter of Slovenia’s leading news programme, Ljubljana-born Pirc Musar completed further training at CNN and the University of Salford’s media department before completing a doctorate in law at the University of Vienna. . She was elected Slovenian Commissioner for Access to Public Information in 2004.
She was also hired to protect the interests of Slovenian-born Melania Trump during her husband’s US presidency, preventing companies from marketing products bearing her name.
During the election campaign, much of the media attention has focused on the lucrative network of businesses owned by her and her husband, amid allegations that they have placed some of their fortunes in havens. tax.
In a mockery, former Prime Minister Janša described the second round as a clash between the values of Slovenian independence on the one hand and the values of tax havens on the other.
In the Slovenian parliamentary system, the role of the president is mainly ceremonial. However, Pirc Musar has indicated that she will behave differently from incumbent President Borut Pahor, who rarely intervened on domestic policy issues during his two five-year terms.
“I have never been silent when it was necessary to speak, especially not in the past two years,” she said when she entered the presidential race at the end of September. “After the last Janez Janša government came to power, I spoke out, because the rule of law was collapsing before our eyes.”
The 54-year-old said she would like to see Slovenia connect to the “core of Europe”, especially with countries that believe in human rights and constitutional values.
Week 10 recap: Justin Fields has another big day, but Chicago Bears defense can’t hold off Detroit Lions in 31-30 loss
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields had another incredible running game Sunday at Soldier Field, rushing for 147 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown.
But that wasn’t enough to help the Bears to a victory
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell earned his first road win with the 31-30 victory. It was the Lions’ first victory on opponents’ turf since beating the Bears on Dec. 6, 2020, at Soldier Field.
The Lions took the 31-30 lead on Jamaal Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 21 seconds to play. That capped a 91-yard drive that included a 44-yard pass from Jared Goff to Tom Kennedy, who got by cornerback Jaylon Johnson.
The Bears had a chance to win it in the final two minutes, but Fields was sacked twice in their final three plays.
A week after running for an NFL quarterback record 178 yards against the Miami Dolphins, Fields ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. He completed 12 of 20 passes for 167 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Fields went from a cringeworthy mistake to mind-blowing touchdown in about a minute of game time earlier. He threw a pick-six to Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah that tied the game early in the fourth quarter, then broke free for a 67-yard touchdown run.
Fields weaved threw the Lions defense at the line of scrimmage and then outran four Lions defenders to the end zone. Okudah was in pursuit until making a final diving tackle attempt at the 5-yard line.
Fields’ touchdown, followed by a missed extra point from kicker Cairo Santos, gave the Bears a 30-24 lead.
The Bears looked like they were ready to cruise to a win late in third quarter, when Cole Kmet was wide open behind the Lions defense.
Fields launched a pass right to him, and Kmet made the catch, running the final 18 yards untouched into the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown, his second of the day. Earlier in the third quarter, Fields hit Kmet with a 6-yard touchdown pass for a 17-10 Bears lead.
But the Lions hit back in the fourth quarter on a drive aided by four Bears penalties.
Patrick Scales was called for holding on the punt. Kyler Gordon was flagged for unnecessary roughness for a late hit on Jared Goff. And Jaylon Johnson was penalized twice for illegal hands to the face, one of which negated a Jack Sanborn interception.
For the game, the Bears committed nine penalties for 86 yards.
Fields’ interception came on a poor decision and throw, and Okudah returned the pick 21 yards for a touchdown.
Here’s how the Week 10 game unfolded.
Inactives announced
The Bears will be without three starters when they face the Lions.
Right guard Teven Jenkins (hip), cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) are inactive for the Bears.
Undrafted rookie cornerback Jaylon Jones could see more time in place of Vildor, while veteran Michael Schofield could fill in for Jenkins, who popped up on the injury report midweek.
The Bears activated wide receiver Byron Pringle off injured reserve Saturday, and receivers N’Keal Harry and Velus Jones Jr. are inactive. It is the second straight week Jones, a rookie third-round pick, is inactive. He sat out against the Miami Dolphins after the Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool last week. Harry wasn’t listed on the injury report all week, so it appears he was pushed out of the mix with Pringle back.
Defensive back Harrison Hand and offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter are also inactive for the Bears.
For the Lions, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, defensive linemen Michael Brockers and Austin Bryant, cornerback Chase Lucas, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, offensive tackle Matt Nelson and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez are inactive.
The Fields follow-up
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had the same reaction as most of the rest of the football world Sunday as he watched quarterback Justin Fields’ 61-yard touchdown run unfold against the Miami Dolphins.
“Honestly? It was like, ‘Holy cow.’ But not with that type of talk,” Getsy said. “It was a pretty unbelievable play.”
There’s a balance this week at Halas Hall as Chicago buzzes about how Fields rushed for a regular-season NFL quarterback record 178 yards Sunday in the 35-32 loss to the Dolphins and as local and national talking heads forecast great things for his future.
Changing of the vanguard?
As the Bears prepare to finish their first swing through division opponents Sunday when they play host to the Lions at Soldier Field, it’s a good time to look back on general manager Ryan Poles’ bold declaration during his introductory news conference.
“The most important piece is we’re gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back,” he said in January.
Poles and coach Matt Eberflus are 0-2 in the division so far, losing to the Packers 27-10 in Green Bay in Week 2 and to the Vikings 29-22 in Minneapolis in Week 5. At the midpoint of the season, it’s worth noting winds could be changing in the division.
The latest in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights trustees laid another piece of groundwork Monday that would allow the Bears to proceed with their plans for a massive redevelopment of Arlington International Racecourse by approving a zoning change that would allow a sports betting facility in the area.
A sports betting facility is part of the Bears’ $5 billion proposal to create a new NFL stadium and a mixed-use commercial and residential district on the 326-acre Arlington Park site. Trustees also approved a “road map” agreement intended to guide further negotiations around the site, for which the team signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement in 2021.
Halftime: Bears 10, Lions 10
Bears quarterback Justin Fields put more of his running magic on display late in the second quarter.
On third-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Fields escaped a sack attempt from Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs at the 10 and thundered into the end zone for a touchdown and a 10-10 tie at halftime.
His run capped a 75-yard touchdown drive in which Fields hit Byron Pringle for a 12-yard pass and Darnell Mooney for a 13-yarder that got the Bears to the 4-yard line.
Fields completed 5 of 8 passes for 51 yards and ran eight times for 69 yards before halftime. Khalil Herbert had five carries for 30 yards.
The Bears hurt themselves with penalties in the first half. Braxton Jones and Pringle were both called for holding penalties, and Cole Kmet was called for a face mask.
The Lions took a 10-3 lead on Jared Goff’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth down with 7:21 to play in the second quarter.
Goff had completions of 21, 14, 22 and 20 yards on the drive. Bears cornerback Lamar Jackson, who was filling in for Jaylon Johnson, was called for pass interference against wide receiver Tom Kennedy in the end zone, bringing the Lions to the 1-yard line. The Bears defense came up with three big stops short of the goal line, but Wright was wide open in the end zone on fourth down.
Johnson was listed on the injury report with an oblique injury during the week.
The Bears and Lions traded field goals on their opening drives. Bears kicker Cairo Santos made a 33-yarder and Michael Badgley, who filled in for the Bears for one game this year while Santos was out, made a 25-yarder.
