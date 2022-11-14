Does a candidate have to submit a new application?

Pin 0 Shares

working document

Pattie Hunt Sinacole advises and shares data on unemployment rates over the past 2+ years Ask the Job Doc. boston.com Q: I had a summer internship canceled during the summer of 2020. I was disappointed, to say the least. I’m still interested in this company, but I don’t know how I should reapply. I am graduating in December 2022. Summer 2020 seems to be so far away. I don’t even know if they will remember me. They may be in a different location, compared to where they were in January 2020, when I first applied for this internship. I don’t know how to approach them. A: Seize the day, that’s what I say! The world changed in March 2020. Let me share some data with you. I just shared this information with a trade association in Massachusetts. In April 2020, the unemployment rate in the Bay State was over 17%. Seventeen percent is extremely high for Massachusetts or any state! Today, the unemployment rate sits at just over 3% in Massachusetts. Usually the unemployment rate moves a percentage or two, or even just a tenth of a percentage or two. COVID-19 has impacted our personal lives and our professional lives. This pandemic has touched almost every square inch of the globe. As we return to some normalcy, many employers are struggling to find talent. Many have dropped out of the workforce, whether it’s a baby boomer who’s retired or a professional who’s ‘hung up a shingle’ and started his own business. Here are my recommendations: Contact the company and introduce yourself again. If you have a contact at this company, contact that person. It could be a recruiter, hiring manager, or even a friend. It is important to restore this relationship. Share the story of getting an internship that was later canceled by COVID. Connect with a few people associated with this company, including your original contact if still employed by this company. Follow the company on LinkedIn and look for changes since 2020. Has their website changed? Has their leadership changed? Are they hiring? Did some offices close while others remained open? Dust off your CV and update it. Tailor it to the business. If the business is a nonprofit, emphasize the nonprofit experience in your background. If the business is in technology, be sure to highlight technology experiences and downplay other experiences. You should NEVER fabricate a resume. You can, however, move the balls up, down, or eliminate them altogether. You can have more than one CV. Maybe one is focused on sales and the other on project management. You should be careful not to confuse them or call them J. Smith version 1 and J. Smith version 2, or something similar. Make sure your LinkedIn profile is up to date. Profiles with a photo look longer, so make sure you’ve uploaded a decent photo. You don’t have to hire a professional photographer unless you want to. Many ask a friend or family member to take a photo using a phone. Wear a decent shirt or blouse. Your background should be neutral. The background can be a brick wall, a neutral wall or against some trees. Although I love dogs, they probably shouldn’t be in your photo. Finally, don’t sit on the sidelines. Get closer and reconnect. What if they’re hiring and you’ve never pursued a possible role? Even if the company doesn’t hire employees at your level, you have nothing to lose. Seize the day! Newsletter Sign-Up Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com

var consent=”grant”;

/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */

const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );

if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {

/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.

* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.

* This will comment for now, until further notice.

*/

//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {

// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;

//}

/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.

* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.

* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.

* Documentation

*/

if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {

consent=”revoke”;

}

}

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)

{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?

n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};

if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;

n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;

t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];

s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,

‘

fbq(‘consent’, consent);

fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);

fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);

var consent=”grant”;

/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */

const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );

/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.

* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.

* This will comment for now, until further notice.

*/

//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {

// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;

//}

/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.

* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.

* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.

* Documentation

*/

if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {

consent=”revoke”;

}

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()

{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}

;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;

n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;

t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,

document,’script’,’

fbq(‘consent’, consent);

fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);

fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);

Boston