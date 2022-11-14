News
Dolphins play complete game in win over Browns, go into bye on four-game win streak and leading division
You wanted an all-around dominant performance? You got an all-around dominant performance.
After the Miami Dolphins needed either the offense to pick up the defense or vice-versa in their first six wins of the season, they finally put a complete game together from both sides of the ball.
The Dolphins had quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go for a third consecutive three-touchdown game, ran for a season-high 195 yards and had their defense hold strong for much of the afternoon, defeating the Cleveland Browns, 39-17, on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami, beginning to play its most consistent football, goes into its bye week 7-3 for the franchise’s best 10-game start since 2001.
Coupled with the Buffalo Bills’ overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings later Sunday, the Dolphins are in first place in the AFC East and second only to the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference.
Tagovailoa, after leading the Dolphins to shootout victories over the Lions and Bears the past two weeks, had another stellar outing, completing 25 of 32 passes for 285 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. It was good for a passer rating of 135, following up Tagovailoa’s two highest-rated performances of his career, 138.7 against the Lions and 135.7 at the Bears. The Dolphins are 13-1 in the past 14 games Tagovailoa has started and finished, dating back to last season.
He and the Miami offense blew open Sunday’s matchup with the Browns (3-6) between the end of the first half and start of the second. Starting with the ball after halftime, the Dolphins doubled down after scoring right before intermission.
The Dolphins took a 17-7 lead into halftime when Tagovailoa connected with Trent Sherfield in the corner of the end zone while Sherfield tapped his toes perfectly inbounds for his first touchdown with Miami, two weeks after having one taken away in Detroit.
“That ball wasn’t even supposed to come to me,” said Sherfield, who quipped it was his second time in the end zone with the Dolphins. “I just looked straight up in the air, and I just knew it was there. Tua trusted in me to go make a play. It was a great ball.”
The well-placed pass from the third-year quarterback came shortly after a rope he threw to the sideline on a quick out to Jaylen Waddle to convert third-and-6.
Then, Miami’s opening drive of the second half went 70 yards in six plays, with running back Raheem Mostert’s 24-yard touchdown capping it.
In what was the Dolphins’ top rushing output of the season, new acquisition Jeff Wilson went for 119 yards on 17 carries and Mostert finished with 65 on eight attempts — both with a rushing touchdown.
The Miami defense mostly held up, aside from an opening drive where Cleveland easily maneuvered down the field and a 33-yard touchdown run to star Browns running back Nick Chubb early in the fourth quarter.
Chubb finished with 63 yards rushing — 33 on the touchdown. The Dolphins recovered a Chubb fumble that Zach Sieler forced and Xavien Howard secured in the first half. Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the Palm Beach County product who once starred at Dwyer High and was Dolphins backup last season, went 22 of 35 for 212 yards and a touchdown without an interception. Miami
After the two touchdowns between the end of the first half and start of the second, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill short over the middle for a 2-yard score. After a late turnover on downs, Wilson scored a 20-yard touchdown.
The Browns opened the scoring Sunday with a double South Florida connection as Brissett threw a 1-yard touchdown to former Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant. Miami allowed a 48-yard return to Jerome Ford on the opening kickoff and 38-yard pass from Brissett to Donovan Peoples-Jones on the first play from scrimmage. A Jerome Baker pass interference set Cleveland up at the 1.
The Dolphins responded with an opening drive where they had 42 yards rushing and 42 passing and was capped by an Alec Ingold 13-yard touchdown reception from Tagovailoa. Miami converted a fourth-and-1 on its side of the field with Wilson, who also later had a physical 18-yard scamper.
Before the first quarter concluded, the Dolphins turned the Browns over with Howard recovering the Chubb fumble that was forced by Sieler. Early in the second quarter, Miami converted that into 3 points on a 39-yard Jason Sanders field goal after Tagovailoa found Jaylen Waddle for a 29-yard chunk on a skinny post deep over the middle.
The Miami receiving stats were spread out. Waddle had 66 receiving yards, Sherfield 63, the fullback Ingold 45, Hill 44 and tight end Mike Gesicki had 31.
The only possession where Miami didn’t come up with points were a turnover on downs on fourth-and-1 where the team was in short field-goal range at the Cleveland 14 -yard line in the first half and the final kneeldowns.
Bradley Chubb got in on his first sack with the Dolphins in his second game with his new team, splitting a first-quarter sack with Christian Wilkins. Later in the first half, Wilkins split another sack with Melvin Ingram on a play where Chubb also provided pressure off an edge. In the fourth quarter, Ingram combined with Jaelan Phillips for a third Miami sack.
Wilkins was also flagged for a roughing-the-passer penalty in the third quarter that extended a Browns drive that resulted in a field goal.
Sanders, while making his two field-goal attempts Sunday, missed a pair of extra points.
The Dolphins have their idle week and return to action on Nov. 27 against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium.
This story will be updated.
Inauguration of a memorial in honor of the victims of Sandy Hook : NPR
NEWTOWN, Conn. — Bunches of flowers floated counter-clockwise in the waters of the circular Memorial Pool, passing the engraved names of the 20 freshmen and six educators killed a short distance away. Sandy Hook Elementary School almost 10 years ago.
The long-awaited memorial to the victims officially opened to the public on Sunday, attracting regular visitors throughout the day. There was no ceremony, in keeping with Newtown tradition of marking birthdays and other memories of the shooting with quiet reflection.
“It takes your breath away,” said Nora Smith, a nearby Monroe resident who visited the memorial with her husband, Kevin. “It’s something you care about because you feel so bad for these families.”
A path from the small parking lot descends a hill to the center of the memorial – a man-made water feature with a sycamore sprouting from an island in the middle. The 26 names are carved on top of a stone wall supporting the pool. A cobbled driveway surrounds the feature, its outer ring lined with black-eyed Susan flowers. Other paths lead past a variety of field plantings.
Bryan Woolston/AP
With the leaves of the trees having fallen, the new Sandy Hook School is now visible from the memorial. The new school was built on the same property, but not in the same footprint as the old one, which was demolished after the December 14, 2012 shooting.
Relatives of the victims were offered a private visit on Saturday. Others, including Jennifer Hubbard, visited earlier by private appointment. His daughter, Catherine Violet Hubbard, 6, was one of the children who died in the shooting.
“It took my breath away in the sense of seeing Catherine’s name and seeing what was created to honor those who lost…the families, those who survived – they lost their innocence,” said she declared. “And the community. We have all suffered because of December 14.
“I think the memorial is so perfectly appointed to honor and provide a place of contemplation and reflection for a day that truly changed the country,” said Hubbard, who is now executive director of the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary in Newtown.
Nelba Marquez-Greene, whose 6-year-old daughter Ana Grace Marquez-Greene died in the shooting, took to Twitter on Saturday to thank those who worked on planning the memorial for years.
“Ten years. A life and a blink of an eye,” she wrote. “Ana Grace, we used to wait for you to come home. Now you’re waiting for us. Wait, baby. Wait.”
Several visitors refused to speak to the few journalists present on Sunday. Others discussed their thoughts but would not give their full names, saying the day was dedicated to the victims. Many in Newtown fear the media rush that comes to town on each shooting anniversary.
“It’s a tough day,” said one woman, her eyes filling with tears as she walked back to her vehicle after viewing the memorial.
City police occasionally stop at the site, which also has surveillance cameras.
Visitors get their first view of the memorial in the small parking lot overlooking the site. Near the start of a path down the hill, a plaque welcomes visitors and includes a quote from former President Barack Obama when he spoke at a vigil in Newtown two days after the shooting.
“Here in Newtown, I come to offer a nation’s love and prayers,” reads Obama’s quote. “I am very aware that mere words cannot match the depth of your grief, nor heal your wounded hearts.
“I can only hope it helps to know that you are not alone in your grief; that our world too has been torn apart; that all across this country of ours we have cried with you,” says the plaque. .
City voters approved $3.7 million for the cost of the memorial last year. Much of the cost was offset when the State Bond Commission approved granting the city $2.5 million for the project.
The project faced several challenges after the city established a special commission to oversee planning for the memorial in fall 2013. Some proposed sites were rejected, including one near a hunting club where gunfire could be heard, and officials cut the cost of the project by $10 million for fear that voters would approve it.
City officials say the memorial will be open as long as weather permits this winter, then reopen in the spring.
For Newtown First Selectman Dan Rosenthal, the city’s top elected official, the memorial is both a low-key and intense tribute to those killed in the shooting.
“When you’re in the hollow, at the water’s edge, there’s a very peaceful serenity,” he said. “You stand in front of this water feature and the magnitude… There are 26 cornerstones at the water’s edge, it’s pretty overwhelming.”
RJ Barrett benched in 2nd half of embarrassing Oklahoma City defeat
Tom Thibodeau’s fruitless search for answers Sunday led to RJ Barrett on the bench.
James Dolan couldn’t have been happy from his baseline seat witnessing Sunday’s atrocity, a 145-135 defeat to the Thunder that represented the most points allowed by the Knicks in regulation since 1979.
Part of it was foul trouble, with Barrett collecting his fourth personal early in the third quarter. But Thibodeau never re-inserted his second-leading scorer.
“I’m fine,” Barrett reassured, “I’ve played a lot of basketball.”
Still, Sunday was the low point for Barrett during another inconsistent season. He shot 2-for-10 while missing multiple out-of-control attempts at the rim.
And although Barrett has taken pride in defending the opposition’s top perimeter threat, Alexander, who dropped 37 points, just became the latest star to put up big numbers in that matchup.
“It falls on me for sure because I was guarding Shai and he got me into some foul trouble,” Barrett said. “And that’s not good. I got to do a better job of not fouling. Especially the silly one in the third. So I got to do better with that, too.”
Thibodeau, who has become increasingly flexible (some might say desperate) with his rotations, closed Sunday with three starters — Julius Randle, Jericho Sims and Cam Reddish — and two reserves — Immanuel Quickley and Evan Fournier.
They cut the lead to single digits but never truly threatened OKC’s victory.
“We just got behind by so much,” Thibodeau explained of benching Barrett. “We were looking for life and that group that was in there gave us a little bit of a spark and so that’s what we went with.”
Although Fournier missed all three of his fourth-quarter shots and was booed from the Garden matinee crowd, Thibodeau never returned to Barrett, Jalen Brunson or Quentin Grimes.
“Once we cut the deficit to 10, 8, I wanted to see where it would go,” Thibodeau said.
Brunson is a playmaking spark plug but continues to be a defensive liability, which has helped the opposition feel giddy about launching a league-high 40.4 3-point attempts per game against the Knicks before Sunday’s embarrassment.
Brunson was certainly understanding of his fourth-quarter DNP.
“I wouldn’t have played myself either, the way I was playing defensively,” he said.
Barrett, despite his benching and ugly performance, pushed back at the idea that he’s struggled this season at finishing at the rim.
He said that was more isolated to Sunday.
“Don’t say that. I’m shooting 60-something percent in the paint (down to 58.8% after Sunday). Look at some stats,” Barrett said. “But a day like today, they were packing the paint. The sprays were available. We just have to do more what they did. Everybody touch the ball. Everybody moving. It’s a lot on me. I took a lot of bad shots.”
China rolls back ownership restrictions in bid to reverse economic slide
The partial relaxation of housing sector rules comes as Beijing also seeks to reduce the economic cost of strict Covid controls
Gophers look for 17th straight nonconference home win Monday against DePaul
DePaul represents the last nonconference opponent to beat the Gophers at Williams Arena, and DePaul also is Minnesota’s next opponent to come to The Barn for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Monday night.
In between, Minnesota has won 16 consecutive home games against non-Big Ten teams, including a 72-54 win over St. Francis Brooklyn on Friday and a 61-60 victory over Western Michigan on Nov. 7.
The Gophers had veterans Dawson Garcia and Ta’Lon Cooper lead the way in the Western Michigan win and a trio of freshmen — Jaden Henley, Joshua Ola-Joseph and Pharrel Payne — carry the load against St. Francis Brooklyn.
DePaul (2-0) beat Loyola (Maryland) and Western Illinois to start this season; they were picked to finish in last place (11th) in the Big East Conference preseason coaches’ poll in mid-October.
The Blue Demons beat the Gophers 73-68 in November 2019, which became Richard Pitino’s penultimate season as Minnesota’s head coach.
Monday’s matchup is part of eight contests in the Gavitt Games between the two leagues.
Young, Black and Right-Wing review – you’ll never believe who their heroes are | Television
JHere’s a quote attributed to journalism professor Jonathan Foster that feels increasingly relevant watching Young, Black and Right-Wing (Channel 4): “If someone says it’s raining and another person says it’s dry, it’s not up to you to name them both. Your job is to look out the fucking window and find out what’s real. We now live in a world of unprecedented disinformation, which puts programs like this in a more difficult position. It is not enough to simply share a plethora of viewpoints with detached voyeurism and present them all as equally valid; a television documentary cannot sustain that it is raining and drying at the same time.
Presenter Zeze Millz, to her credit, heeds some of the more dangerous rhetoric. She occasionally fires back with statistics and recognizes when her subjects’ arguments are racist. She also makes the show eminently watchable as a witty and expressive host with an ability to roll her eyes so hard you’re worried her retinas will pop out. But in the short hour-long span, we cycle through his own political beliefs and a variety of approaches to being young, right-wing, and black without really examining any of them.
Millz maintains his charisma by meeting different types of young right-wing Britons. She categorizes them as ‘TikTok influencers’, the ‘GB News generation’, ‘conservative entrepreneurs’ and ‘Christian conservatives’, with each group represented by one or two people. Perhaps the funniest part of the show is hearing who the subjects consider their personal heroes, including Mary Whitehouse, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Michael Gove. The one black hero mentioned is particularly hilarious, with GB News commentator Dominique Samuels’ choice of Kanye West having aged spectacularly badly since filming.
The arguments for being Conservative are complex, but the program nods to the main incentives for voting Conservative. The most balanced comes from Joseph, the entrepreneur who is an old school “get up by your boots” type. There is a pro-capitalism agenda that Millz clearly finds acceptable, and Joseph defends his Gordon Gekko worldview well. He acknowledges the systemic racism against budding black businesses, but thinks it’s just up to them to “work harder”. Although it has insidious nuances, it is at least coherent. Samuels’ insistence that racism doesn’t exist in Britain and that people confuse it with class conflict (it’s unclear why is better) and that sexually violent immigrants erode the fabric of society is less so. Millz ends up crying as she sees refugees landing on English soil, surprised at how emotional she is that they made it across alive. But if you come to the program with a modicum of sympathy for those fleeing war zones, watching this epiphany feels bizarre.
TikTok micro-influencer Hannah is even more confusing, with a jumble of hot takes that wouldn’t be out of place if heard during the Capitol storming. One minute she’s in “Marxism has destroyed the black family” mode, and then she spouts that there needs to be a social safety net in place to make sure women have their rapist’s babies. Perhaps most surprising is his defense of those who hurled racial slurs at his family, but that only proves that there’s not much point in looking for basic philosophy in “alt-right” talking points. ” scattered. Despite Millz’s raised eyebrows and occasional frustration, she still calls Hannah “brave” and platforms her hateful nonsense.
What Millz shrewdly conveys is that black people are “not a monolith,” but sadly she doesn’t dig much deeper than that. Millz herself identifies as a “centrist” and is open to hearing other viewpoints, both with the right and over a respectful coffee with Labor MP Dawn Butler. The two discuss how Butler thinks Labor best represents black interests, while admitting they aren’t perfect and need to do better. Yet, in the end, Millz concludes that it’s admirable that the right is steadfast in its beliefs. But even with limited space to say more, this conclusion does not stand up to scrutiny. Everyone leaves this documentary closed to new perspectives. Isn’t the ability to change your mind in the light of additional information the goal of any documentary or personal philosophy? Maybe it’s worth acknowledging that admiring the West, dehumanizing refugees, and insisting that “black people love nothing more than their own victimhood” isn’t worth praising unwavering commitment ? Yet Young, Black and Right-Wing argues that when it’s raining outside, we should still value the insistence that it’s dry.
Women’s basketball: Gophers rally, beat Lehigh on Maura Braun buzzer-beater
Maura Braun’s 3-pointer with less than a second on the clock capped a furious comeback by Minnesota as the Gophers improved to 2-0 with a 101-99 women’s basketball victory over Lehigh on Sunday at Williams Arena.
The Gophers had taken a 98-97 lead on Katie Borowicz’s half-court steal and layup with 9 seconds left, only to watch Lehigh’s Mackenzie Kramer, with Braun draped all over her, bank in a shot with 1.7 seconds left for a 99-98 lead.
But after a 30-second timeout by Minnesota coach Lindsay Whalen, the Gophers found Braun beyond the arc in the right-hand corner and she swished in the game-winner just before the buzzer sounded.
Braun scored a game-high 34 points and added three rebounds and four steals for Minnesota, which railed 82-72, with 7:07 remaining but steadily chipped.
Amaya Battle was instrumental down the stretch, scoring several big baskets on drives to keep Minnesota within spitting distance, and scored 17 points. Borowicz, a sophomore who missed all of last season after surgery to relieve pressure on her spine, had 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals for Minnesota.
Kramer, who attended St. Michael-Albertville, was one of several Minnesotans to lead the Mountain Hawks (1-2), shooting 4 of 5 from beyond the arc to score a team-high 26 points. Frannie Hottinger, a senior wing from Inver Grove Heights, added 25 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
