The Russian army has earned a reputation for looting its way through Ukraine, taking washing machines, electronics, cultural artifacts and even the bones of Empress Catherine II’s lover. But the latest flight – including seven raccoons, two she-wolves, peacocks, a llama and a donkey from Kherson Zoo – has entered the realm of prank.
Dolphins put together complete performance in win over Browns, go to bye on four-game win streak
You wanted an all-around dominant performance? You got an all-around dominant performance.
After the Miami Dolphins needed either the offense to pick up the defense or vice-versa in their first six wins of the season, they finally put a complete game together from both sides of the ball.
The Dolphins had quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go for a third consecutive three-touchdown game, ran for a season-high 195yards and had their defense hold strong for much of the afternoon, defeating the Cleveland Browns, 39-17, on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami, beginning to play its most consistent football, goes into its bye week 7-3 for the franchise’s best 10-game start since 2001. The Dolphins are 13-1 in the past 14 games Tagovailoa has started and finished, dating back to last season. Cleveland, which was coming off its bye, dipped to 3-6.
Tagovailoa, after leading the Dolphins to shootout victories over the Lions and Bears the past two weeks, had another stellar outing, completing 25 of 32 passes for 285 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. It was good for a passer rating of 135, following up Tagovailoa’s two highest-rated performances of his career, 138.7 against the Lions and 135.7 at the Bears.
He and the Miami offense blew Sunday’s matchup with the Browns open between the end of the first half and start of the second. Starting with the ball after halftime, the Dolphins doubled down after scoring right before intermission.
The Dolphins took a 17-7 lead into halftime when Tagovailoa connected with Trent Sherfield in the corner of the end zone while Sherfield tapped his toes perfectly inbounds for his first touchdown with Miami, two weeks after having one taken away in Detroit.
The well-placed ball from the third-year quarterback came shortly after a rope he threw to the sideline on a quick out to Jaylen Waddle to convert third-and-6.
Then, Miami’s opening drive of the second half went 70 yards in six plays, with running back Raheem Mostert’s 24-yard touchdown capping it.
In what was the Dolphins’ top rushing output of the season, new acquisition Jeff Wilson went for 119 yards on 17 carries and Mostert finished with 65 on eight attempts – both with a rushing touchdown.
The Miami defense mostly held up, aside from an opening drive where Cleveland easily maneuvered down the field and a 33-yard touchdown run to star Browns running back Nick Chubb early in the fourth quarter.
Chubb finished with 63 yards rushing – 33 on the touchdown. The Dolphins recovered a Chubb fumble that Zach Sieler forced and Xavien Howard secured in the first half. Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the Palm Beach County product who once starred at Dwyer High and was Dolphins backup last season, went 22 of 35 for 212 yards and a touchdown without an interception. Miami
After the two touchdowns between the end of the first half and start of the second, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill short over the middle for a 2-yard score. After a late turnover on downs, Wilson scored a 20-yard touchdown.
The Browns opened the scoring Sunday with a double South Florida connection as Brissett threw a 1-yard touchdown to former Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant. Miami allowed a 48-yard return to Jerome Ford on the opening kickoff and 38-yard pass from Brissett to Donovan Peoples-Jones on the first play from scrimmage. A Jerome Baker pass interference set Cleveland up at the 1.
The Dolphins responded with an opening drive where they had 42 yards rushing and 42 passing and was capped by an Alec Ingold 13-yard touchdown reception from Tagovailoa. Miami converted a fourth-and-1 on its side of the field with Wilson, who also later had a physical 18-yard scamper.
Before the first quarter concluded, the Dolphins turned the Browns over with Howard recovering the Chubb fumble that was forced by Sieler. Early in the second quarter, Miami converted that into 3 points on a 39-yard Jason Sanders field goal after Tagovailoa found Jaylen Waddle for a 29-yard chunk on a skinny post deep over the middle.
The Miami receiving stats were spread out. Waddle had 66 receiving yards, Sherfield 63, the fullback Ingold 45, Hill 44 and tight end Mike Gesicki had 31.
The only possession where Miami didn’t come up with points were a turnover on downs on fourth-and-1 where the team was in short field-goal range at the Cleveland 14 -yard line in the first half and the final kneeldowns.
Bradley Chubb got in on his first sack with the Dolphins in his second game with his new team, splitting a first-quarter sack with Christian Wilkins. Later in the first half, Wilkins split another sack with Melvin Ingram on a play where Chubb also provided pressure off an edge. In the fourth quarter, Ingram combined with Jaelan Phillips for a third Miami sack.
Wilkins was also flagged for a roughing-the-passer penalty in the third quarter that extended a Browns drive that resulted in a field goal.
Sanders, while making his two field-goal attempts Sunday, missed a pair of extra points.
The Dolphins have their idle week and return to action on Nov. 27 against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium.
This story will be updated.
()
Deadly blast in Istanbul labeled a terrorist attack – POLITICO
An explosion that killed at least six people and injured more than 80 others in Istanbul on Sunday has been qualified as a terrorist attack, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay has said, according to the official Anadolu news agency.
“We consider this to be a terrorist act following an attacker, who we believe to be a woman, who detonated the bomb,” Oktay told reporters.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier said the blast “smelled like terrorism”, Anadolu reported. Erdoğan spoke just before leaving for Indonesia to attend the G20 summit.
The blast happened around 4:20 p.m. local time on a shopping street near Taksim Square, the news agency said, citing Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya. Police and emergency services cordoned off the scene.
The Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation.
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 39, Cleveland Browns 17
Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ win over the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday:
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist
This was as close to that elusive complete game as the Dolphins have been this season. The blemishes were the missed extra points, and the 48-yard kickoff return to open the game. But the Dolphins continue to improve and played their best game of the season Sunday, which are good things heading into a bye week.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
The Dolphins put together a complete performance where both the offense and defense stood up, showing you what this team can be when both are clicking. It wasn’t the shootouts the Dolphins had to win in Detroit or Chicago. They didn’t have to rely on the defense to pick up the offense, like against the Steelers. They combined another stellar outing from Tua Tagovailoa with a season-high rushing total and a solid defensive performance. Great way to go into the bye week.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
If the run game is going to hit this level, the Dolphins become a new level of potent on offense. They piled up more than 30 points despite unremarkable games by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Tua Tagovailoa and his team are in full flight.
Steve Svekis, Sports Senior Content Editor
The Dolphins had their most complete performance of the season, with Tua Tagovailoa stringing together a third straight stellar performance. Plus, the run game really asserted itself. Miami heads to its week off at 7-3 for the first time since 2001.
This will be updated.
Japan accuses its neighbor of violating its sovereignty — RT World News
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida slammed Beijing for escalating tensions in the East China Sea
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued an unusually harsh rebuke to China, accusing Beijing of violating his country’s sovereignty and stoking tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.
“There have been continuous and escalating actions by China in the East China Sea that violate Japan’s sovereignty,” Kishida told his fellow heads of state at the East Asia Summit in Cambodia on Sunday. “China also continues to take measures that escalate regional tensions in the South China Sea.”
Kishida was apparently referring to Chinese incursions into the waters around the Senkaku Islands, which are controlled by Tokyo but also claimed by Beijing. Going beyond Japan’s direct territorial concerns, he also hinted that China was jeopardizing regional security in the Taiwan Strait, and he expressed “serious concern” on the human rights of China’s Uyghur ethnic minority.
China has stepped up military exercises around Taiwan and severed defense and climate ties with Washington after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a controversial visit to the self-governing island in August . These exercises included the firing of ballistic missiles, five of which landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the East China Sea, according to Japan’s Defense Ministry. At the time, Tokyo protested the incident through diplomatic channels.
Kishida made the comments the same day he met US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit. Those talks largely focused on North Korea’s provocations, including a series of missile tests, but the leaders also “reiterated their determination to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”, according to a statement from the White House.
Beijing’s position is that Taiwan is an integral part of China – the so-called “One China” politics – and that China “will inevitably be reunited.” A white paper published in August says that while Beijing will strive to achieve this reunification peacefully, it reserves the right to use military force.
READ MORE:
Japan upset with Russia over disputed islands
Biden’s administration has pledged to continue providing weaponry and military training to Taiwanese forces, even as it pursues a policy of recognizing – but not endorsing – China’s claim to sovereignty over the island .
From the archives: A 1972 benefit concert rocked the San Diego stadium
Fifty years ago, the first KGB Charity Ball drew nearly 52,000 people to what was then known as San Diego Stadium for a concert featuring Quicksilver Messenger Service, the J. Geils Band and Foghat , among others.
It was the first stadium concert to allow fans onto the pitch. Tickets cost a modest $1.01 – to match the KGB radio frequency – and proceeds went to United Crusade (now United Way).
Extract from the Evening Tribune, Monday, November 13, 1972:
Fans rock the stadium for a charity concert
By Joe Cromwell
Who ever thought the likes of J. Geils, Jesse Colin Young and Dr. Hook would top The Beatles or Jimi Hendrix in an outdoor show?
It seems unlikely, but given the right time, price and place, anything is possible.
Radio station KGB’s first annual charity ball is now in the record books as the most popular rock concert in local history. The afternoon event drew 51,778 fans who migrated to the stadium in San Diego yesterday, costing the bare minimum to get in.
What made it even sweeter was knowing the net proceeds were going to charity – in this case, the 1972 United Crusade.
Although the price was cheap, the entertainment was not.
Well, almost.
The J. Geils Band capped off the concert with some of the best boogies heard here in recent times. Guitarist Geils contributed loud, throaty instrumentals that had fans dancing and cheering throughout the Mission Valley resort.
Singer Peter Wolf was the drawing card, however, as he pranced, danced and jumped, looking like a combination of Rod Stewart, Ian Anderson and Mick Jagger.
Parodies of John Lee Hooker and music by Muddy Waters put the icing on the cake. The stadium bulletin board read, “The J. Geils Band — Oh Yeh.” Fans underlined the last two words.
In contrast, the performance of Quicksilver Messenger Service. With the exception of “Fresh Air” and “Whatcha Gonna Do About Me”, the band’s set mostly suffered from disorganization.
It didn’t seem like any of the band members knew what to do next, and besides, it didn’t seem like they cared. Without the Geils group, the evening could have ended on a bitter note. Literally.
Jesse Colin Young, formerly with the Youngbloods, brought his new band to town yesterday, showing local music fans where the Youngbloods talent lies.
Young, sitting on a stool and playing acoustic guitar most of the time, played many compositions not associated with him or the Youngbloods. The Beatles’ “I’ve Just Seen A Face,” Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” and John Lennon’s “Imagine” all got the Young treatment.
Foghat, its members formerly with Savoy Brown, also debuted in San Diego. Their highlights included their current hit, “I Just Want To Make Love To You” and an encore rendition of Chuck Berry’s “Maybelline”.
The two remaining bands on the bill, Dr Hook and the Medicine Sow and Boone’s Farm, took time off but did little to impress listeners.
Dr. Hook’s big hit a few months ago, “Sylvia’s Mother,” got a faded treatment. This turned out to be the highlight of their wasted set.
Oleg Zubkov steals raccoons and other animals from the Kherson zoo
A private Crimean zoo, Taigan Lion Park, owned by Oleg Zubkov, filmed him grabbing raccoons by the tails and throwing them into cages in a YouTube video titled “We’re in Kherson.” Oleg Zubkov catches raccoons with BARE HANDS!!!”
The video showed him with two assistants manhandling the llama in a ramshackle, windowless van as a dog yelped nearby. Another video uploaded on Sunday showed two wolves he said came from Kherson zoo being unloaded at the Crimean zoo as two Russian TV channels filmed the event. He called it “temporary evacuation”.
“It will be much better for wolves here: big territory, Crimean sun, and besides after quarantine they will have a male,” Zubkov said. “It was their dream to live here,” he said in comments to Russian media on YouTube.
He said the animals, including the cubs, would be returned after Russia reoccupies Kherson.
“For us, it’s a humanitarian mission. These animals have no zoological value for us. We have our own wolves. We have 75 raccoons. We could do canned raccoon meat,” he said before guffawing, in what sounded like a goofy joke. “Sorry. But seriously, we have a lot of raccoons, but we took these animals to keep them alive and for the people of Kherson to be happy to see them alive again. The animals are in good hands.
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry released one of the videos and warned of retaliation for the theft of the raccoon.
The occupiers stole everything from Kherson: paintings from art galleries, antiquities from museums, historical manuscripts from libraries. But their most valuable loot was a raccoon they stole from a zoo. Steal a raccoon and die. pic.twitter.com/1mqBrrKjHQ
— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 13, 2022
Ukrainian troops retook the strategic southern town last week after a Russian retreat. Kherson was one of the first major cities to fall to the full-scale Kremlin invasion that began in February. The move was greeted with celebrations in the streets after months of Russian occupation.
Kherson residents celebrate liberation and describe trauma of occupation
The animals’ removal was widely reported in Russian media, portrayed as a small bright spot in an otherwise bleak picture. This came to light when Russian nationalist poet and blogger Anna Dolgareva boasted on Telegram that the ‘only good news’ about Moscow’s surrender of Kherson was that her friend managed to ‘steal a raccoon’ from the Kherson zoo. .
“We will not return the raccoon,” Dolgareva said. “We will recover Kherson.”
She said that a Telegram channel about the Kherson raccoon Raccoon was created.
Ukrainian animal activist Oleksander Todorchuk confirmed the report on Facebook.
Last month, Russia’s designated head of administration in Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, said Russia had removed the bones of Grigory Potemkin from his grave in Kherson. Potemkin, an 18th-century Russian military figure, annexed Crimea, founded the city, ruled Russia’s imperial lands in the region, and created the Black Sea Fleet. He was also known as the lover and close protege of Empress Catherine II, known as Catherine the Great.
The loss of the city of Kherson shatters Putin’s war aims in Ukraine
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of taking disabled children from Kherson to Crimea and Russia, as well as taking prisoners of war. Independent local media channels broadcast videos of buses, fire engines, construction equipment and even a model train and its children’s wagons, all driven from Kherson in the days before the surrender of the city by Moscow.
The Kherson Kremlin-appointed administration also removed hundreds of valuable artworks and icons from Kherson, emptying the gallery from October 31 to November 3 and taking the works away, wrapped in rags and packed in unmarked vans in Crimea before the Russian surrender. from Kherson, according to museum staff in a November 4 Facebook post.
“They call it ‘evacuation’. In our language, that’s ‘looting’,” the post said. The works were later exhibited in the Central Taurida Museum in the Crimean city of Simferopol. Kherson police have announced a criminal investigation into the theft of the works, although they are focusing on stabilizing the recently recaptured city.
Police also reported that Russian forces stole four official cars from a medical center, hospital IT equipment, medicines, civilian cars, boats and hunting weapons.
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of looting or damaging hundreds of Ukrainian cultural institutions during the war.
Russian forces also mined buildings and blew up a TV tower, communications towers and bridges in central Kherson, according to Ukrainian officials. Local media reported witnesses who said they saw Russians removing building materials, furniture and household appliances from Kherson.
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
By LM OTERO and JILL BLEED (Associated Press)
DALLAS (AP) — National transportation officials are in Dallas on Sunday investigating the cause of the midair crash of two historic military planes during an air show that left six people dead.
A World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed to the ground in a ball of flames on Saturday, leaving crumpled wreckage in a grassy area inside the Dallas Executive Airport perimeter, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the city’s downtown.
The crash came three years after the crash of a bomber in Connecticut that killed seven, and amid ongoing concern about the safety of air shows involving older warplanes. The company that owned the planes flying in the Wings Over Dallas show has had other crashes in its more than 60-year history.
The crash claimed six lives, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday, citing the county medical examiner. Authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims, he said. Dallas Fire-Rescue told The Dallas Morning News there were no reports of injuries on the ground.
Armin Mizani, the mayor of Keller, Texas, said Terry Barker, a retired pilot for American Airlines, was in the B-17 bomber that crashed. Mizani is the mayor of the town where Barker lived and said he learned of Baker’s death from his family.
Mizani said Barker’s death has been difficult for his town of 50,000, where many of its residents know each other.
“It’s definitely a big loss in our community,” he said. “We’re grieving.”
Barker was an Army veteran who flew helicopters during his military service. He later worked for American Airlines for 36 years before retiring in 2020, Mizani said.
The National Transportation Safety Board took control of the crash scene, with local police and fire providing support, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said. The Federal Aviation Administration also was going to investigate, officials said. The planes collided and crashed about 1:20 p.m., the FAA said in a statement.
Officials did not specify how many people were inside each plane, but Hank Coates, president of Commemorative Air Force, the company that owns the planes and put on the air show, said one of the aircraft, a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, typically has a crew of four to five people. The other, a P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane, has a single pilot. The aircraft are flown by highly trained volunteers, often retired pilots, he said.
John Cudahy is president of the International Council of Air Shows, a trade group that sets the standards air shows follow and oversees the training of pilots and air bosses. Cudahy said that typically at air shows there is a Friday rehearsal where the pilots fly through the entire show to practice, so the Saturday show is actually the second time the pilots have flown the show. There are also detailed briefings each day to go over the plan for the air show and cover exactly where each pilot will be and their roles in the show.
“It’s still to early to figure out what happened yesterday. I’ve watched the tape several times and I can’t figure it out and I’ve been doing this for 25 years,” Cudahy said.
Several videos posted on social media showed the fighter plane flying into the bomber, causing them to quickly crash to the ground and setting off a large ball of fire and smoke.
Air shows must obtain special waivers from the FAA and all of the pilots have to demonstrate their skills in low flying and other maneuvers used in air shows, said John Cox, a former airline captain with more than 50 years’ experience. Cox is also founder of Safety Operating Systems, a company that helps smaller airlines and corporate flight services from around the world with safety planning.
Each air show is overseen by an “air boss” who serves as the flight controller for the event, Cox said.
“If there’s any adjustments that have to be made, it’s the air boss that makes those calls and the pilots comply with that,” he said. In addition, any pilot with a mechanical problem would announce it to the air boss, he said.
Air shows typically rely on extremely detailed plans, including contingencies for emergencies, Cox said. For example, any pilot who ran into trouble could break out of formation and go to a designated area free of other planes that is identified by a landmark of some kind.
The B-17, a cornerstone of U.S. air power during World War II, is an immense four-engine bomber used in daylight raids against Germany. The Kingcobra, a U.S. fighter plane, was used mostly by Soviet forces during the war. Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of World War II and only a handful remain today, largely featured at museums and air shows, according to Boeing.
The Commemorative Air Force has had previous crashes during its more than 60-year history, including a deadly 1995 crash near Odessa, Texas, involving a B-26 bomber that killed five crew members, according to an NTSB report. The plane crashed while practicing for an air show. The NTSB determined that the probable cause was the failure of the pilot to maintain minimum airspeed for flight.
In 2001, two separate West Texas crashes involving planes owned by the group — one in April and one in May — killed three people. In June 2005, two people were killed when a single-engine plane owned by the group crashed in Williamson, Georgia.
The Commemorative Air Force, previously called the Confederate Air Force until members changed its name in 2001 to avoid any association with the Civil War, had been headquartered in Midland, Texas, but relocated to Dallas in 2014.
Wings Over Dallas bills itself as “America’s Premier World War II Airshow,” according to a website advertising the event. The show was scheduled for Nov. 11-13, Veterans Day weekend, and guests were to see more than 40 World War II-era aircraft. Its Saturday afternoon schedule of flying demonstrations included the “bomber parade” and “fighter escorts” that featured the B-17 and P-63.
___
The story has been corrected to reflect that the P-63 Kingcobra is not a jet.
___
Bleed reported from Little Rock, Arkansas. Associated Press reporters Bobby Caina Calvan in New York City; Ken Miller in Oklahoma City; Dave Kolpack in Fargo, North Dakota; Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska, and Juan A. Lozano in Houston contributed to this report.
