RICHMOND — A solo driver was taken to hospital after being hit by gunfire over the weekend on Interstate 580, authorities said.

In a statement late Sunday, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division said dispatchers learned of an accident just before 1 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 580 lanes near Central Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found an abandoned vehicle that appeared to have been caught in a shootout.

Shortly after, Richmond Police spoke to CHP officers, telling them a man with gunshot wounds had come to a nearby house asking for help.

Male police fired on the highway. He was transported by CHP helicopter to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for treatment of his injury. His condition was unavailable Sunday evening.

Detectives from the CHP Investigative Services Unit handling the case did not share any motives or words from any suspects in custody, and did not release any descriptions of suspects or associated vehicles.

Anyone with information can call the CHP Investigation Line at 707-917-4491.

