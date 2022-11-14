News
Elon Musk apologizes for Twitter. here’s why
New Twitter boss Elon Musk apologized on Sunday for the site’s “super slow” microblogging in several countries. His apology came minutes after he said, “Twitter feels more and more alive.”
“Btw, I would like to apologize for how slow Twitter is in many countries. The app does over 1000 poorly grouped RPCs just to render a home timeline,” Musk said in a tweet.
It also announced an upcoming feature as the proliferation of fake accounts with the verified blue tick forced the company to suspend its $8 Twitter Blue program.
“Soon to be rolled out, Twitter will allow organizations to identify other Twitter accounts that are actually associated with them,” he said in another tweet.
The blue tick was previously reserved only for verified accounts of famous personalities, politicians, journalists and public figures. But Twitter opened a subscription program last week that allowed anyone to get it for $8 a month.
This led to a major hurdle for the company with several users posing as big brands on the site. The program was stalled last Friday, but Musk said it will likely be back by the “end of next week.”
Twitter also introduced an “Official” label for selected accounts, but it abruptly disappeared a few hours later.
News
Yellen outlines US plan to trap Russia on oil — RT Business News
Moscow could face oil supply shutdown if it doesn’t agree to price cap, US Treasury Secretary says
Russia may have no choice but to sell its crude at a price set by the United States and its allies if it wants to avoid a supply disruption, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Saturday. Bloomberg News.
“They are going to be looking for buyers, and we think they are going to have a hard time selling everything… We estimate there would be a close on December 5th unless they are willing to accept a price at or below the cap for buyers all over the world“, explained Yellen in the interview.
December 5 is the date when the EU ban on Russian oil transported by sea is expected to come into force. On the same day, the main economies of the Group of Seven – the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan – are expected to ban their companies from insuring, financing and to provide vessels for the transport of Russian oil, unless the cost of shipments is below the established ceiling price. The actual cap level has yet to be agreed, but earlier reports suggested it could be set at $60 a barrel, as opposed to the current market price of around $95.
Moscow has repeatedly said it will not supply oil to countries that approve a price cap.
“The price should be formed by the market based on the balance between supply and demand… We will not supply oil to countries that use the price cap. This is a bad precedent that could at any time spread to other suppliers, to all of world trade,Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak warned last month.
The country has a number of buyers for its oil, including China and India, which have increased purchases of Russian fuel since declarations banning or capping its price started coming in from the West. .
While Yellen thinks the price cap could incentivize Russian oil to accept the mechanism, some industry experts say up to 90% of fuel could continue to flow outside the cap mechanism as Russia uses options to circumvent the sanctions. For example, it has an entire fleet of its own tankers and could expand it further with Chinese and Indian vessels, while also being able to seek insurance from companies in the Middle East and Asia, eliminating the need for cooperation with the pretentious-minded Cape Western states.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
News
Alibaba’s Cainiao opens its LatAm headquarters in Brazil
Alibaba’s logistics arm, Cainiao, has installed lockers in Brazil for local customers to pick up their packages.
BEIJING – Ali Baba’Cainiao’s logistics arm announced on Monday the opening of its Latin American headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
The expansion comes as China’s retail growth slows – Alibaba for the first time did not release total sales for its flagship Singles Day shopping festival which ended on Friday. The company’s international e-commerce platform, AliExpress, recently turned its attention to South Korea and Brazil, in addition to a years-long attempt to break into Europe.
Cainiao ships most AliExpress orders from China to Brazil, the company said, saying it operates eight charter flights a week between the countries.
Low-cost drones and Bluetooth headphones are among the most popular products with local customers, the company said.
The logistics business, which also operates in China, accounted for 6% of Alibaba’s revenue in the quarter ended June 30.
Cainiao also works with local merchants in Brazil. The company officially opened a parcel sorting center in the country on Monday, following the October launch of sorting centers in Mexico City and Santiago, Chile.
The company says its local express delivery network covers more than 1,000 cities in Brazil, with one-day delivery to customers in Sao Paulo and some other cities.
Three-year plan
Over the next three years, Cainiao said he plans to set up an additional 1,000 lockers in 10 cities across Brazil for delivering packages and food. The company also announced plans to launch nine more fulfillment centers in seven states in Brazil.
Cainiao said its expansion will also help Brazilian companies sell products such as coffee, nuts and propolis – a health product – to Chinese consumers through Alibaba’s Tmall e-commerce platform.
Alibaba’s logistics arm, Cainiao, has installed lockers in Brazil for local customers to pick up their packages.
Alibaba took majority control of Cainiao in 2017. The logistics arm still ships and does business with other companies — most of Cainiao’s revenue comes from those third parties, according to a financial disclosure.
In the quarter ended June 30, revenue from the logistics business rose 5% year-on-year to 12.14 billion yuan ($1.71 billion).
By contrast, Alibaba said revenue from its international retail business this quarter fell 3% year-on-year to $1.57 billion, mainly due to difficulties in the European market. China trading, by far the company’s biggest business, saw revenue fall 2% to $20.45 billion.
Alibaba is expected to release its quarterly results on Thursday.
News
Republicans “do not have a single leader”
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the Republican Party does not have a single leader when asked if former President Donald Trump should remain as leader of the GOP.
MARGARET BRENNAN: And now we move on to Republican Senator from Arkansas, Tom Cotton, who was a regular on the 2022 campaign to boost GOP candidates. He’s come out with a new book called “Only the Strong,” and he’s joining us this morning from McLean, Virginia. Good morning to you, senator. And on this Veterans Day weekend, I want to thank you for your past military service.
COTTON: Well, thank you, Margaret. That’s nice of you, and thank you to all of our veterans for their service in all of our country’s wars.
BRENNAN: Let me come to the story of the moment. Democrats have faced historic headwinds. Eight in 10 Americans said they felt it was out of control. The Republicans had issues like the economy and crime that really worked in their favor. President Biden has a low approval rating. How did the Republicans end up with this total disappointment?
COTTON: Well, Margaret, I wouldn’t say it was a total disappointment. On the one hand, we had strong Republican leaders who had positive records of achievement who were winning very big victories. If you look at governors, like Ron DeSantis in Florida, Brian Kemp in Georgia, Mike DeWine in Ohio, Kim Reynolds in Iowa, Greg Abbott in Texas, we’ve had senators with the same victories, like Marco Rubio in Florida and Tim Scott in South Carolina, Ron Johnson in Wisconsin. But on the other hand, of course, we hoped that we would have won more seats. I think the lessons from our wins can be applied to some places where we fell a little short. We need to focus on accomplishments and serious substantive issues like crime, like our wide-open border, like fighting runaway inflation. Even in places where we’ve been a bit short, like Lee Zeldin’s run for governor in New York, he’s fared very well against Republicans in recent elections, and he’s probably helped save the House of Representatives by bringing four newly elected Republicans to Congress. at the finish line in New York. I think we have lessons in places where we’ve had victories that we can apply to places where we’ve been disappointed.
BRENNAN: Sure, but you lost the game in the Senate. Karl Rove blamed the quality of the candidates and specifically put the blame on former President Trump. He said: “Mr. Trump has turned what should have been a referendum on Mr. Biden’s terrible record into a choice between him and the current president. As in 2020, many voters chose Mr. Biden. Should Mr. Trump remain the leader of the Republican Party?
COTTON: Well, Margaret, when the party… when a party is out of power, like the Republicans are now, we don’t have a single leader. The former president is obviously very popular with many of our constituents–
BRENNAN: He’s the center of gravity.
COTTON: But we also have other important leaders, like some of those winners that I just mentioned earlier, like Brian Kemp in Georgia, Ron DeSantis in Florida. Last year, Glen Younkin scored a big victory in a blue-tinged Democratic state like Virginia. I hope to remain a leader in the United States Senate as well, in addition to people like some of those I just mentioned who have been re-elected, like Tim Scott. So when you’re in opposition, you don’t have one leader. That won’t be until we’ve completed the 24-24 nomination season, and we have–we have a new nominee.
BRENNAN: You said you’re not going to run for president in 2024. The former president says he intends to announce he’s running on Tuesday. Should he be the automatic candidate, or should he face a primary?
COTTON: Well, Margaret, since I chose not to be a candidate in 2024, I… I don’t plan to be an expert or a strategist…
BRENNAN: Well, you just threw out a whole bunch of names of guys who might run for president, senator. Do you approve of them?
COTTON: And I know almost all of them personally. And I respect their accomplishments, not just their big wins on Tuesday or last year in Glenn’s case, but also their accomplishments in power. But you know, I know everyone wants to focus on 2024 already. I just want to remind everyone that we’re still in the middle of the 2022 midterm because we’re in overtime in Georgia. And the most important thing we can do is elect Herschel Walker to make sure we can keep the pressure on the Democrats in the Senate so they don’t veer too far left, as they have over the past last two years. This is where I think everyone should stay focused for the next three weeks.
BRENNAN: Should the Senate leadership election be postponed until December and should Mitch McConnell remain as Republican leader in the Senate?
COTTON: Well, I don’t see why we would delay the election, since five or six of our leadership elections are uncontested. You know, the great wrestling champion Ric Flair used to say, to be the man, you have to beat the man. And so far, no one has had the courage to come forward and challenge Senator McConnell. So I support Senator McConnell. I support the other slate of candidates for our leadership elections. I think it’s best that we move forward with these elections, so that we can focus on Georgia’s runoff again.
News
Timberwolves hold off short-handed Cavaliers for much-needed win
After three quarters of solid basketball that had Minnesota in a good spot to grab a key, much-needed win over a short-handed Cavaliers team in Cleveland, things got difficult in the final frame.
That’s just the way of life for the Timberwolves right now.
In the end, Minnesota survived a poor offensive frame mixed with a 27-point fourth quarter explosion from Cavaliers guard Darius Garland to escape with a 129-124 victory.
“There was some shot selection in the fourth quarter that started their run, and obviously one guy got super hot. We tried a lot of different things to get him shut down,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “But I’m not here to be super picky right now. Good win by our guys.”
It’s true, Minnesota will take what it can get at this point. The win comes off the heels of six losses in seven games. And there were plenty of positives to be found through the first three quarters. The biggest was the play of the much-maligned D’Angelo Russell. The starting point guard struggled mightily through the first 13 games of the season. But he delivered Sunday.
Russell opened the game with a 15-point first quarter on the strength of 6-for-6 shooting. He remained hot through the duration of the contest, finishing with a season-best 30 points on 11-for-13 shooting to go with 12 assists.
The latter was just as important for Minnesota, as the floor general’s ball movement and generosity contributed to one of the team’s best offensive showings in recent memory.
“Just playing the game, just being himself, being aggressive, it sets the tone for us,” Wolves center Rudy Gobert said. “And it wasn’t just about him scoring. I felt like he was really sharp, making the right play, finding the open man. And you can tell that he’s just being himself, playing within the flow of the game. It definitely sets the tone for us.”
Minnesota was shooting 64 percent from the field through the first 36 minutes. Russell was cooking. Karl-Anthony Towns took advantage of his 1-on-1 matchup with defensive stalwart Evan Mobley to the tune of 29 points on 11-for-16 shooting. Towns also had 13 rebounds, as he and Gobert recorded double-doubles in the same contest for the first time all season.
Minnesota led by as many as 24 points. All was taking form for a Wolves team off to a snail-like start to the season.
The Cavaliers were sans all-stars Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchell — plus another rotation player in Dean Wade. That left Cleveland sans many offensive weapons. But it still had Garland.
The all-star guard entered the game shooting 35 percent from the field and 30 percent from deep. But left as the lone true offensive threat for the Cavaliers, he fired at will Sunday. He took 16 shots in the final frame, making eight of them — including six triples. He finished the game with 51 points.
“Obviously, Garland got hot,” Gobert said. “We’ll watch film, but when someone gets hot, we’ve got to take that away a little quicker. We took a little too long to react.”
Particularly on a night where there weren’t any other options for Minnesota to truly worry about. No other Cleveland player eclipsed 16 points. The Wolves compounded problems in the final frame by becoming disjointed offensively, going 7 for 21 from the field with four turnovers, all while allowing the Cavaliers to grab six offensive rebounds.
The finish certainly didn’t match the start. Cleveland trailed by 17 with five minutes to play, but moved to within two in the final minute. In the end, though, the Wolves (6-8) held on. With the Cavaliers (8-5) inbounding, down three points with 6.5 seconds to play, Gobert tipped away the in-bounds pass for the game-securing steal.
“We stayed with it. And this is a game that could have slipped away from us, and we didn’t let that happen because we stayed focused,” Gobert said. “We still got some stops when we needed them, and we knocked down our free throws. It’s a good win for us.”
News
Resurgent Saquon Barkley gives Giants reason to make huge offer
Julian Love wasted no time finding a word to describe the 7-2 Giants.
“Badass,” Love said after Giants 24, Texans 16. “We’re a badass team, I think.
“We know that when it gets closer we will have the advantage over the teams.”
The Giants have every reason to believe they’re a playoff team largely because of the badass who wears No. 26.
Saquon Barkley rushed the ball a career-high 35 times for 152 yards and a touchdown and carried the Giants on his back in this comeback Player of the Year revenge season.
Whether he has to wait until the end of the season or not, he’s just finished giving the Giants all the reason they need to make him an offer he can’t refuse.
PAYQUON.
Barkley is in no rush to secure the dream deal that will go a long way towards making him a giant for life, simply because it has become clear to the giants that they need him as much as he wants. giants.
General manager Joe Schoen and the face of the franchise have filed their recent preliminary negotiations until the end of the season.
“Obviously we couldn’t come to an agreement over the bye week, and my mindset is just to focus on the rest of the season,” Barkley said. “When that opportunity comes around again, focus on it.”
I asked him if he was okay while waiting for the end of the season.
“I don’t really care, to be honest,” Barkley said. “I just want to win football matches.”
After all the defeats he has suffered, it is exhilarating for Barkley to finally win football games.
“I’m just glad we got to have this conversation…I know what they think of me,” Barkley said. “They spoke very highly of me. We couldn’t do anything on the bye week, and I agree with Joe, just lock it down and worry for the rest of the season and make sure no distractions from it spring.
What if the Giants change their minds about waiting before making a deal?
“I think I talked a little bit before the contracts even came up about how I feel about this place, where I want my legacy to be this place,” Barkley said. “I want to be a Giant for life.”
The gold standard at running back is Christian McCaffrey ($16 million per season) followed by Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott ($15 million). There’s still the franchise tag option, but Barkley is making his case to cash in more. While it’s risky to give a running back a second contract, remember that Barkley won’t be 26 until February.
“He’s one of those unique talents that comes up so often,” said Matt Breida.
And just imagine when Daniel Jones, a role model in efficiency (career-best 153.3) on Sunday, starts to use it as a weapon out of the backfield (1-8 reception).
“I want to be part of the reason to help us get back on track, and we’re doing that right now,” Barkley said.
No one had to tell him he had 35 litters. “I guess my body felt it, I guess,” Barkley said with a laugh. “I’m trying my best not to focus on it and block it and stay locked in the game one game at a time. It’s like that. We managed to get the double, to get the win, and it’s my job to be a pro and take care of my body.
The Giants made it clear they were interested in Bully Ball, charging the beef as they did in front of Barkley.
“I love it,” he said. “It’s kind of just lining up to let you know we’re going to run the ball. They couldn’t stop us.
Throughout the game, Barkley urged his offensive line.
“It’s fun to block for him,” Tire Phillips said. “When you see him on the sidelines, Saquon is a very energetic player. He stayed there with the O-Line: ‘Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go’. When we were in caucus: ‘Let’s go, let’s go. If you catch this person, it will open. Like his confidence, why not block for a guy like that?
Before the two-minute warning, Barkley slid to stay inbounds on a first down ahead of a 49-yard field goal from Graham Gano. Barkley had struggled to stay out of bounds at the end of the Jacksonville game.
“I have to keep the clock running, four-minute situation,” he said. “It’s not worth trying to run over a guy and being pushed out of bounds. I kind of learned my lesson from Jacksonville.
Barkley remembers getting 40 touches — 28 carries for 211 yards and 1 TD and 12 receptions for 94 yards in Penn State’s 21-19 win over Iowa on September 23, 2017. It was his fourth game over 150 yards as a giant. .
“I think our attack goes through it,” Nick Gates said.
Badass Barkley after the bye week.
“He was fresh,” Daboll said. “So he had a really good week of training. We would give him the ball at the 20 and he would run the ball to the end zone, 80 yards out, then come back and do it again.
PAYQUON.
News
After standout game, Patrick Peterson dons chains on Vikings’ flight home
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — How good was cornerback Patrick Peterson’s game on Sunday? He was selected to wear chains around his neck on the Vikings’ flight back to the Twin Cities.
After three previous road wins, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got plenty of publicity for wearing chains on the plane that teammates put around his neck. Videos made it onto social media, including one with the quarterback dancing shirtless while wearing seven or eight chains following a 20-17 win at Washington on Nov. 6.
Well, after Minnesota’s dramatic 33-30 overtime win Sunday over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, the Vikings put up a video of Peterson on the flight home dancing around wearing about a half-dozen chains.
Peterson, 32, had two interceptions in the game, both in the end zone. He picked off Josh Allen early in the fourth quarter and then clinched the win an interception with 1:12 on the clock.
“He’s been doing it for the longest time,’’ said Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks. “He’s one of the best players who ever was in the NFL.”
Peterson made eight Pro Bowls with the Arizona Cardinals from 2011-2020 and is now in his second season with the Vikings. After he played well in Minnesota’s 34-26 win over Arizona on Oct. 30, Peterson made a big deal out the Cardinals not re-signing him due to a belief he had lost a step.
“It feels real good,’’ Peterson cracked about his two interceptions Sunday. “It’s just too bad that my two picks came (two weeks after the game against Arizona).’’
On the first interception, with the Bills leading 27-17 and 10:42 left in regulation, they went for it on fourth-and-2 at the Minnesota 7. Peterson returned the pick 39 yards from five yards deep in the end zone to the Vikings 34, setting up a 3-yard touchdown run by C.J. Ham that cut the deficit to 27-23 with 4:34 left in regulation.
“I did a good job of pushing (Bills tight end Dawson Knox) out of bounds, and I became a free player,’’ Peterson said.
The second interception was even bigger. After the Vikings had gone ahead 33-30 in overtime on Greg Joseph’s 33-yard field goal with 3:42 remaining, the Bills had second-and-10 at the Minnesota 20 with 1:19 left.
A game-winning touchdown was a possible for Buffalo, or at least a tying field goal. But Peterson stepped in front of a pass intended for Gabe Davis two yards deep in the end zone and fell down at the Vikings 5 after a 7-yard return.
“The last interception that sealed the game, that was a really big play obviously to close out the game and get the victory,’’ said Peterson who said he “undercut” the route and had a sense Allen was going to throw the ball back across the field.
Peterson now has three interceptions in his 12th season. He recently told the Pioneer Press he wants to play three more seasons, all with the Vikings, and make at least one more Pro Bowl.
“He’s a gold-jacket player, a for sure hall of famer,’’ Vikings nose tackle Harrison Phillips said. “He’s an incredible football player and he always shows up when you need him.’’
Before wearing a gold jacket, Peterson got to don some gold chains on the flight home. After all, Cousins had said before the flight took off that he wasn’t planning to put on yet another performance.
“I think we reached the mountaintop last week,’’ Cousins said. “I don’t know if there’s anywhere to go from here. Somebody else might have to take the mantle.”
