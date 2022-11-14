for the West, “there are good and bad invasions”, notes the Colombian president – ​​RT in French

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has clarified his position internationally by distancing himself from Western condemnations of Moscow and Caracas, which according to him respond above all to the geopolitical interests of the moment.

In an interview given to France 24 on November 12, the first left-wing Colombian president Gustavo Petro, elected in June, delivered his vision of the international situation, considering among other things that the responsibilities in the outbreak of the Ukrainian conflict are shared. He also returned to Venezuela’s return to the international scene, which he supports, as well as the problem of drug trafficking in his country.

Ukraine: a geopolitical “game” that led to a “Russian reaction”

Asked about statements by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was just as responsible as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the outbreak of hostilities, Gustavo Petro put the conflict into perspective with other past operations. “We have been able to observe a certain number of invasions in the 21st century, in Libya, in Syria”, he recalled, stressing that certain external interventions are applauded, but others condemned, alluding to the United States and their allies, who validated the intervention against Colonel Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, but strongly condemned the Russian intervention in Ukraine. “There are therefore good and bad invasions”, deplores Gustavo Petro, noting that the legitimacy of external interventions varied according to “the geopolitical interests” considered.

But the person in charge, it is rather Putin than Zelensky? , the relaunch the journalist. “It’s a question that I will let you decide,” replied the Colombian president, considering that “a game […] allowed the construction of a Russian reaction”, a reaction which took place against “a people who had nothing to do with this affair”. “We must oppose the invasion of Libya, that of Ukraine, that of Palestine, that of Syria and Iraq […] and that of Western Sahara”, he insisted, rejecting any double standard in the denunciation of violations of international law.

According to him, “we must propose peace in Ukraine”, and Latin America could also play a role in this direction by adopting common initiatives. “If Lula wants to join the Mexican president and other leaders in asking for an immediate truce and dialogue, we are ready to do so,” he said.

A series of Latin and Central American countries do not share the Western point of view in the Ukrainian conflict: Mexico has refused to join the anti-Russian sanctions, like Brazil. Lula, who recently prevailed over Jair Bolsonaro, has repeatedly criticized Western policy towards Moscow and warned that he will not change Brasilia’s diplomatic line, which is geared towards finding a way out. to the conflict.

Petro supports Venezuela’s return to the international scene

Gustavo Petro also returned to the situation in Venezuela and the remarkable return of its president Nicolas Maduro on the international scene. While relations between the two countries have improved significantly since his election, with in particular the reopening of the borders between the two countries, closed for more than three years, the Colombian leader confirmed that he supported the exit of his Venezuelan counterpart. of a certain diplomatic isolation.

Seeing himself reproached by the journalist from France 24 for “legitimizing someone who does not deserve it” by evoking the human rights violations of which Nicolas Maduro is accused, Gustavo Petro was surprised by a question taking the form of a “political position” and recalled that the United Nations has recognized the legitimacy of the Venezuelan president. “Human rights violations, which, in my opinion, have actually occurred in Venezuela, have been even worse in Colombia”, he added, pointing again to the differences in “treatment” between nations and leaders according to their political color and their international positioning.

“When thousands of young people were shot by the army […]when, in the last demonstration of young people, 100 of them were killed and 200 […] captured, what is it? “, he launched, in reference to the violent repression of the social movements which had taken place under the presidency of his predecessor Ivan Duque (now “distinguished member” of the Wilson Center, an American think tank) with a series of excesses and abuses by law enforcement denounced by the United Nations. Gustavo Petro also specified that he had proposed the re-establishment of the Inter-American Convention on Human Rights “as a major treaty on the continent, from Alaska to Patagonia”.

For Gustavo Petro, we must “build a path that allows the 2024 elections to be a social pact in Venezuela”, and that they take place peacefully. “What interests me is that there is peace in Venezuela so that there is also peace in Colombia”, insisted the Head of State, who took part on November 11 in a meeting between representatives of the Venezuelan power and opposition in Paris, alongside the French and Argentinian presidents Emmanuel Macron and Alberto Fernandez.

Regarding the internal situation of his country, the Colombian president also indicated that peace negotiations with the guerrilla movement of the ELN (National Liberation Army) would be held soon, while his predecessor had interrupted them. .

About the cocaine traffic which originates in particular in Colombia, Gustavo Petro gave a very negative assessment of the war against the cartels, which according to him resulted in nearly “one million deaths in Latin America” ​​without reducing the influence of these criminal networks. On the contrary, these are according to him much more powerful than at the time of Pablo Escobar, who “would pale in front of their organization”.

The mafias now constitute “real armies, which control entire areas […] and bring certain states to their knees”, according to the Colombian president, who specified that the American leaders were aware of the failure of their anti-drug policy, but that they could only be “very cautious” on the subject. The Colombian president pleads for his part for a global approach to the problem more than just repression, and discussed this subject on October 22 with the director of the CIA, William Joseph Burns, in Bogota.