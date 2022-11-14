Mr. Mandal served as Governor of Haryana between 1990 and 1995.

–>

Chandīgarh:

Former Governor of Haryana and former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Bihar, Dhanik Lal Mandal, has died in Chandigarh at the age of 90.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tribute to Mr Mandal who died on Sunday.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of former Governor of Haryana, Shri Dhanik Lal Mandal ji. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and admirers! May God grant eternal peace to the soul of the deceased. Om Shanti,” Mr Dattatreya tweeted.

Chief Minister Khattar said Mr Mandal will always be remembered as a capable politician, administrator and social worker.

“It is very sad to hear of the passing of former Governor of Haryana, Shri Dhanik Lal Mandal ji,” Mr Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mr. Mandal served as Governor of Haryana between 1990 and 1995.

In a tweet, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expressed his condolences over the passing of the socialist leader, who was also the former Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Kumar described Mr. Mandal’s death as an irreparable loss to Indian society and politics and as a personal loss to him.

Mandal’s last rites will be performed with state honours, Mr Kumar said.

Born on March 30, 1932 in Belha, Madhubani of Bihar, Mr. Mandal was elected to the Bihar Assembly three times in 1967, 1969 and 1972. He served as Speaker of the Bihar Assembly in 1967.

Mr Mandal was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 and served as Minister of State for Home Affairs until January 1980. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the second time in 1980.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)