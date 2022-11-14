Despite promising to take in 3,500 migrants from other European Union member states as part of a redistribution scheme, France has only received 38 people since June – and will not accept any more after Italy refused access to the port for an NGO migrant “taxi” ship.

The agreement for the redistribution of migrants from countries along the common external border of the European Union, such as Greece, Italy and Spain, was concluded earlier this year, with France – currently doing pressure on the new right-wing Italian government to continue allowing NGOs to transport migrants to Italian shores – promising to take in 3,500 migrants out of a total of 8,000 to be redistributed in the EU.

However, only 38 migrants have been sent to France since the agreement was signed, according to Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi – and now French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has said France will not receive any more migrants under the program because Italy was refusing access to the port. to a migrant transport NGO that ended up docking in the French city of Toulon instead, The Giornale reports.

The French migrant transport operator SOS Méditerranée and its Norwegian-flagged vessel the ocean viking dropped off just over 230 migrants in Toulon on Friday, with Interior Minister Darmanin saying letting the ship dock was exceptional and blaming Italy for not allowing the ship to enter the port, warning of “serious consequences “.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is pushing for tougher policies on illegal migration, said the French reaction was “incomprehensible and unjustified” as well as “aggressive”.

Interior Minister Piantedosi announced last month that he would crack down on migrant transport NGOs, saying ships picking up migrants in the Mediterranean were “not in line with the spirit of European and Italian rules in security and border control and the fight against illegal immigration”.

Piantedosi also said he would use security decrees passed by former interior minister Matteo Salvini, the populist leader of the League (Lega) party which is a coalition with Meloni’s Brothers of Italy (FdI ) and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italy, which was credited with greatly reducing the number of illegal arrivals when he held the post in 2018 and 2019, as well as the number of drownings.

Salvini, who is now deputy prime minister and infrastructure minister, praised Piantedopsi, saying: “A message for human traffickers and their accomplices: in line with the center-right electoral platform, the italy will no longer tolerate illegal trade, immigration and uncontrollable landings. Foreign NGOs should act accordingly.

