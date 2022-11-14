Gettysburg College postpones event for people tired of ‘white cis men’

Gettysburg College has postponed a painting and writing event organized by its Gender Sexuality and Resource Center for people “tired of white cis men.”

The private college of Pennsylvania proposed the event as part of a senior peace and justice project, or “P&J”, but has since postponed it after it was shared online.

The event, originally scheduled for Saturday, November 12, invited people to “come paint and write about” how tired they are of straight white men.

STUDENTS RIP ‘WOKE’ COLLEGES FOR HALLOWEEN ‘OFFENSIVE’ COSTUME WARNINGS: ‘DON’T THINK THIS IS THEIR PLACE’

The pieces from the event would then be displayed in the school dining hall for the campus to view.

An unnamed Gettysburg alumnus told Fox News Digital that he was “quite upset” by the event and that “as a cis white male, the fact that people are basically allowed to discriminate based on sexuality and race was never in the Gettysburg that I was taught.”

“Even as a conservative, the one thing Gettysburg was always striving for was diversity, equity, and inclusion, but in a good way, you could have conservatives, you could have liberals, you could have real conversations,” he said. “You could have this academic back and forth as a liberal arts college.”

The former student told Fox News Digital he thought the event was postponed because “they thought they were going to get away with it” until “it was shared on an Instagram thing with 2 million people”.

“And a bunch of people saw it, and they were like, ‘What the hell is this?’” he said, adding that he thought the event sent a “negative” message to Gettysburg alumni and potential donors.

WOKE UNIVERSITIES’ NEW CRUSADE FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE: FIGHT AGAINST “FATPHOBIA”

“I hope they take this as a learning experience and push back some of that awareness that you have seen, because the primary goal of the school should be to educate the next generation and to ensuring that we have a society that continues to function and think critically,” he said.

A current Gettysburg College senior who spoke on anonymity for fear of punishment told Fox News Digital that they were “not at all surprised that a poster like this is going around the college. , given that there was a public drag show in the middle of campus three or four weeks before that.”

“Normally, the rhetoric on posters of this nature tends to be more inclusive and welcoming to the target student groups. But that rhetoric is just divisive,” the student said. “The faculty on campus always preach unity among students on campus but never do anything to implement that unity.”

“The school should not allow this type of rhetoric because it openly and boldly challenges what the college says it wants from its student body,” the senior continued.

The student said that this “incident, like many other incidents at Gettysburg College, makes me feel like the school is incompetent” and that “the school no longer allows students to speak freely, they don’t let that students’ ideas and concerns be heard that correspond to their ideas that the school wishes to promote.

UNIVERSITIES EMBRACE ACADEMY AWAKENING MADNESS TO CRUSH FREEDOM OF SPEECH

“The school doesn’t have a clear picture of what students really think of college,” the student said. “Most are angry and discouraged that the school is improving not only because of this event, but many other events that happened before it.”

This is not the first such incident to occur on a college campus in America. In 2019, Yale student Isis Davis-Marks wrote an op-ed that pledged to monitor and collect dirt on white males on campus in order to undermine them in possible future confirmation hearings later. in life.

“I’m looking at you, white boy,” the student wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the University of California, Berkeley, white people were barred from common areas of off-campus student housing last August. Other colleges in America have seen similar initiatives targeting white people.

Neither Gettysburg College nor the student organizer in charge of the event responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.