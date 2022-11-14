Giants defense carries team to win over Texans, second place

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Dexter Lawrence, Julian Love and the Giants’ defense didn’t let Xavier McKinney’s bye week injury set a negative tone to start the second half of their 2022 season.
It wasn’t pretty. But Lawrence dominated the line of scrimmage. Love made two touchdown-saving tackles. And Wink Martindale’s defense forced two straight red-zone turnovers in Sunday’s fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium to defeat the Houston Texans, 24-16.
The win vaulted the Giants (7-2) into second place in the NFC East once the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) fell in overtime to the Green Bay Packers.
“It was a challenge, honestly,” Love said of pushing through McKinney’s absence. “Guys are put into different roles and positions. It was a grind of a week. We really wanted to get on top of things. It wasn’t perfect. But guys stepped up.”
Two Daniel Jones touchdown passes and a Saquon Barkley rushing TD gave the Giants their first season with more than six wins since 2016, with eight games to play.
Barkley carried the ball 35 times for 152 yards and the score, hours after national media had reported that the Giants and Barkley’s reps had discussed a contract extension but tabled talks until after the season. Darius Slayton had 95 yards receiving and a TD.
A playoff berth is on rookie head coach Brian Daboll’s horizon, even if they make none of these victories look easy. The Giants offense went quiet late after a 14-point third quarter outburst, putting it on the defense to finish the game.
Texans QB Davis Mills (319 yards passing) drove the ball easily down the field the entire second half, but Martindale’s unit was opportunistic when it mattered most.
“All plays in the red zone are big,” Lawrence said. “It’s guys being prepared and fearless.”
Leonard Williams punched the ball out from rookie Texans running back Dameon Pierce, and linebacker Jaylon Smith recovered the fumble at the Giants’ 11. Love had made a touchdown saving tackle on Texans tight end Jordan Akins’ 44-yard reception just prior.
“We like to strive for greatness, and we never think that we’re out of a fight,” Smith said.
Then on the next drive, Lawrence drew a holding penalty on Texans guard Kenyon Green to negate Mills’ TD pass to Brandin Cooks. And rookie safety Dane Belton — McKinney’s replacement for the foreseeable future — intercepted Mills in the end zone for a touchback on the next play.
Lawrence pressured Mills on the interception to Belton. Lawrence was a terror all game at defensive tackle. He recorded a sack, five tackles, five QB hits, a tackle for a loss, and a pass defended.
“He’s able to shine now that we’re winning,” Love said of Lawrence. “You can see his game taking over. We know he’s an All-Pro, Pro Bowl level player. We’re lucky to have him.”
The Texans managed two late Kai Fairbairn field goals, one after an Oshane Ximines forced fumble was overturned to an incomplete pass. But Graham Gano made a 49-yarder with 1:55 remaining for the Giants, as well.
Houston fell to 1-7-1 on the season. The Giants host the Detroit Lions (3-6) next week confident in their ability to pick up McKinney, who is out long-term with a left hand injury due to a bye week ATV accident in Cabo, Mexico.
“The number one thing for me was, being a vet, year seven, a leader, understanding how much ‘X’ loves this game and loves this team and wants to be there for us, it was immediately being there for him,” Smith said. “Wanting to make sure that his mental was OK.
“It’s not something he wanted to happen,” Smith added. “But it’s a blessing to still have him here. He still leads. For us, that next man up mentality matters. We’ve got to be able to rally together. So that’s the biggest thing about us staying as a unit and doing whatever we gotta do to get a win.”
After a slow first half, the Giants’ offense erupted for 14 points in the third quarter to take a 21-10 lead into the fourth. Daboll benched Kenny Golladay for the entire second half after two drops in the first.
Jones hit Slayton for a 54-yard touchdown for a 14-3 lead with 12:33 to play in the third. Slayton broke a Jalen Pitre tackle and got a good block from tight end Tanner Hudson down the left sideline. Jones delivered a timely ball under pressure.
Mills answered with a 12-yard TD pass to Nico Collins. Mills had 61 passing yards on the drive, almost double his 35 for the entire first half. That slimmed the Giants’ lead to 14-10 at 8:06 of the third.
But the Giants responded. Jones hit newcomer Isaiah Hodgins for a 26-yard completion on third down deep into Houston territory. Then Barkley punched in a 2-yard TD run with 2:21 left in the third and a 21-10 lead.
The Giants had led 7-3 at half after a frustrating first two quarters of offense that felt a lot like last season with a conservative approach, costly mistakes, and plenty of boos.
Daboll used a formation with eight offensive linemen several times and showed little faith in the passing game. And the fans booed Golladay for his drop and punter Jamie Gillan for landing a punt at the Texans’ 26 while trying to pin them deep.
But Jones put the Giants ahead early with a 9-yard TD pass to tight end Lawrence Cager on their first possession, and Houston managed -3 yards of total offense in the first quarter on nine plays and three drives.
Only when the Giants’ Lawrence came off the field for a breather did Pierce break free for a 44-yard run in the second quarter. Love made the touchdown saving tackle on Pierce to force a Fairbairn field goal, though, and foreshadow the finish.
“Good to get another win,” Daboll said. “I thought we did a lot of things well. Some things obviously to clean up on — like there always is.”
()
A once-luxurious Miami Beach hotel that hosted the Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its heyday in the 1960s imploded on Sunday after falling into disrepair and abandonment in recent years.
Kennedy, The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones and Sammy Davis Jr. have all performed at this iconic hotel or made a special appearance since it opened in 1957.
The Beatles even held one of their signature performances for “The Ed Sullivan Show” at the hotel.
The 17-story Deauville Hotel at 6701 Collins Avenue fell on its own after a series of explosions set off, kicking up a large cloud of dust. Demolition of the iconic hotel began in March after it was deemed unsafe in 2021.
The property has fallen into disrepair over the years and was closed in 2017 after an electrical fire. Miami Beach officials and the family that own the hotel have been battling it out over millions of dollars in fines for various code violations.
It is unclear what will now happen with the lot which enjoys a prime location on the beach.
The historic Deauville Hotel in Miami was demolished on Sunday after it was deemed unsafe last year
Spectators watched from a safe distance on the seafront as the building was demolished
Footage showed the building moments before it collapsed in seconds
The hotel, located at 6701 Collins Avenue, was designed in modern Miami style by Melvin Grossman and opened in 1957.
The station rose to fame in 1964 after the Beatles stayed and performed in the 538-story building
The Deauville closed in 2017 after a fire in the electrical room and damage from Hurricane Ida.
The owners, the Meruelo family, were later sued by Miami Beach in 2019 for neglecting the resort.
Earlier this year, a demolition permit was issued by the Miami Building and Zoning Department after owners of the 538-room hotel submitted a report last December claiming it was unsafe.
The city began demolishing the hotel’s main entrance and famous metallic red sign in March and then spent weeks preparing for the demolition of the entire complex.
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, a billionaire developer from New York, wanted to buy the property and build a 350-foot (107-meter) hotel and condo tower, but that plan is in limbo. The area has a height limit of 200 feet (61 meters) and a city ballot measure that would have allowed taller construction to fail on Tuesday.
City officials say Ross may still be interested in purchasing the land if another plan can be worked out.
The pool deck at the Deauville Miami Beach hotel was abandoned after it closed in January. The hotel closed in 2017 after a fire in the electrical room and damage from Hurricane Ida
A vintage postcard shows the pool terrace at the seaside resort of Deauville. The hotel opened in 1957 and has since hosted many celebrities
A vintage postcard shows the Deauville swimming pool when it was inaugurated in 1957
The city began demolishing the hotel’s main entrance and famous metallic red sign in March
The Deauville complex, once named Hotel of the Year, opened in 1957. The modern Miami-style complex included a large swimming pool, ice rink, beauty salon, radio station and several restaurants catering to the public. Miami elite.
Celebrities have been drawn to the iconic hotel, including Judy Garland who performed at Deauville in November 1961.
That same year, Kennedy spoke there at the 1961 Young Democrat Convention.
The Beatles performed in Deauville in 1964, recording six songs for “The Ed Sullivan Show”, attracting an estimated TV audience of 70 million.
Some of the hit songs The Beatles sang were: She Loves You, This Boy, All My Loving, I Saw Her Standing There, From Me to You and I want to Hold your Hand.
It was their second performance on the show, after their premiere at Sullivan’s studio in New York.
The Fab Four stayed on the 12th floor of Deauville and nearly missed their introduction as crazed crowds delayed their entry from the hotel lobby to the Napoleon Ballroom.
Other celebrities such as Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones and Sammy Davis Jr. have also performed there.
In 1961, President John F Kennedy gave a speech to Democrats in The Magic City in Deauville
Archive footage shows the Beatles rehearsing in the hotel basement, relaxing on the hotel beach and walking through the lobby with security
The Beatles perform in Deauville on their first and only visit to The Magic City
British pop group The Beatles with a police escort at the Deauville Hotel in Miami Beach
dailymail us
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields took the first question in his postgame news conference Sunday at Soldier Field and immediately made a promise.
That pick-six he threw to Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah? The one he tried to float to Cole Kmet while being pressured by two Lions defenders? The one that helped the Lions stage a fourth-quarter comeback for a 31-30 victory?
“I can assure you that will never happen again for the rest of my career,” Fields said. “I’ve just got to dirt it and play the next play.”
Fields’ throw, which Okudah returned 20 yards for a touchdown, was one of the most glaring mistakes of the second half. But Fields was far from the only Bears player to walk away from their third straight loss with a regrettable play.
A litany of errors in all phases had the Bears feeling like they gave away an easy win.
Nine penalties for 86 yards, including four that aided the Lions’ first fourth-quarter touchdown drive. That ugly Fields interception. Kicker Cairo Santos’ missed extra point. A big chunk play the Bears defense gave up that propelled the Lions’ winning touchdown drive.
“We have to overcome adversity when it’s put our way, and that could come in a lot of different fashions, a lot of different ways,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “It could be a call here, a call there. It could be an interception that we might throw. Whatever those adversities are, we have to do a good job of resetting and then making the plays at the end to win the game.
“That’s about growth for us. It’s about a mindset, and the guys know that and are determined to do that.”
The Bears penalties started well before the fourth quarter. Holding calls on left tackle Braxton Jones and wide receiver Byron Pringle, a face-mask call on Kmet and a pass interference call on cornerback Lamar Jackson all affected first-half drives.
But the costliest calls came during one Lions drive in the fourth quarter, starting with a holding call on long snapper Patrick Scales on a Bears punt. Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon was called for unnecessary roughness for a late hit while quarterback Jared Goff was going out of bounds. And cornerback Jaylon Johnson was twice called for illegal use of hands, the second one negating linebacker Jack Sanborn’s interception.
The Lions scored on D’Andre Swift’s 9-yard touchdown run one play later to cut the Bears lead to 24-17.
Johnson declined to speak to reporters after the game through a Bears representative, who said Johnson likely would talk to the media at a Monday news conference instead. So it wasn’t fully clear what happened on the second play.
More than one Bears player wondered about some of the penalties that were called. But they also acknowledged the need to rebound from them.
“We already know how the calls go,” safety Eddie Jackson said. “We can’t do nothing about that. We’ve just got to stay disciplined and do our jobs.
“I feel like some of the calls were kind of BS. But again, you’ve got to leave no doubt. You’ve got to come in and do what we have to do, don’t put ourselves in those type of situations, especially when we’ve got a 14-point lead.”
After Fields’ interception, he seemed to reclaim momentum with a jaw-dropping 67-yard touchdown run. But when Santos lined up for the extra point, the football left his foot and bent to the left, giving the Bears only a six-point lead.
Santos said he needed to watch the film to figure out what went wrong.
“How the ball flew, something tells me (it was) something in the operation, and it comes down to me just trusting everything and going through it,” Santos said. “It didn’t come off right. That’s not how we operate. So I just have to look at what happened, (look at) myself and make the correction.”
Film correction also will have to address how Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy got so far between Johnson and Jackson on third-and-8 to allow Goff to hit him with a 44-yard pass.
Two plays later, the Lions scored the winning touchdown on Jamaal Williams’ 1-yard run, and the Bears and Fields couldn’t deliver on their final drive.
“We can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot,” Jackson said. “I’m just tired of getting up here and saying the same thing every week. It’s just becoming repetitive. We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do.”
Kmet said the game reminded him of the last time the Lions beat the Bears in Chicago on Dec. 6, 2020 — the Lions’ last road win against anyone before Sunday.
In that game, the Bears had a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter but frittered it away. Mitch Trubisky fumbled in the final two minutes, setting up the Lions’ winning 7-yard touchdown drive. And the Bears offense couldn’t capitalize on one final chance.
This Bears team, in a clearly rebuilding season, has different expectations than that one did. But even if this is a season of development for many, players still want the feeling of seizing an opportunity for a win when it’s presented — rather than throwing it away with mistakes.
“We understand where this is going here obviously, but you want to build a big-picture thing? You’ve got to win some games,” Kmet said. “So you’ve got to get that feeling and understand how to do it.
“When we’re able to break through this thing and figure it out and be able to execute late in the game, it’s going to be really good for us going forward.”
()
Schools
Half of this year’s newly elected Rhodes Scholars grew up in New England or are currently studying here.
The selected students – 32 in total – will go to the University of Oxford in England next October to pursue major higher education, with two or three years of free study. The class of 2023 includes three students from MIT, four from Harvard and five from Yale.
Here are the 16 scholars from or studying in New England.
Tessa KJ Haining—Newton, Massachusetts
A senior at Harvard University, Haining is currently completing a double major in chemistry and comparative literature. She is also a varsity rower, violinist, and co-director of the Harvard Dietary Concerns Outreach and Helpline. At Oxford, Harding plans to complete a master of philosophy in the history of science, medicine and technology.
Alice NC Hauser—Kennebunk, Maine
A student at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, Hauser majored in philosophy and piano performance. She has musical and legal fields, and also works to mentor Syrian refugees. At Oxford, Alice will be pursuing an MSc in Refugee and Forced Migration Studies.
Isaac A. Robinson – Milton, Mass.
Robinson is a computer science and math major at Harvard University. He is a college heavyweight rower and co-chair of the Harvard College Democrats, and plans to complete a Master of Science in advanced computer science at Oxford.
Margaret T. Williams – Greenwich, Connecticut
A native of Connecticut, Williams is an economics major at the United States Military Academy. She interned at the White House and plans to work as an army engineer. She is also an athlete, with accolades in lacrosse and soccer. At Oxford, she plans to complete a Master of Philosophy in Development Economics.
John B. Cook – Long Island City, New York
After graduating from MIT this year, Cook began his master’s at the same school in electrical engineering and computer science. At Oxford, he will pursue an MSc in Internet Social Sciences.
Matthew Kearney – Austin, TX
Kearney is a senior majoring in electrical engineering and computer science and philosophy at MIT. His research interests include artificial intelligence and machine learning. He is also captain of the MIT cross-country team. He will pursue an MSc through a research degree in statistics at Oxford.
Jupneet K. Singh – Somis, CA
A chemistry graduate from MIT, Singh is a cadet lieutenant colonel in the US Air Force’s ROTC program. She plans to become a military surgeon and has done research in biochemistry. Singh has also created several local youth programs. At Oxford, she will pursue an MSc in evidence-based social intervention and policy evaluation.
Henry A. Cerbone – Albright, West Virginia
Cerbone is a Harvard senior pursuing bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science with a concentration in self-taught robotics. He is also an opinion columnist and photographer. At Oxford, Henry plans to complete a Doctor of Philosophy in Biology.
Amisha Kambath – San Ramon, CA
Kambath is a social studies major at Harvard. She worked in several political programs in college and interned at the NAACP. Kambath plans to complete an MA in English Studies (English and American Studies) at Oxford.
Lauren Kim – Chicago, Illinois
A Harvard graduate, Kim will receive a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and engineering science and a master’s degree in chemistry and chemical biology this year. Kim’s passions and accomplishments revolve around public health. At Oxford, she will pursue a Master of Science in International Health and Tropical Medicine.
Brian H. Wee – Erie, Colorado
Wee is a Harvard double major in Chemical Biology and Physics and Government. He has extensively studied the impact of COVID-19 on immunocompromised people and volunteers at the Harvard Homeless Shelter. Wee plans to complete the Masters of Science in International Health and Tropical Medicine.
Sophie M. Huttner — Sarasota, Florida
Huttner is a global affairs specialist at Yale. Among other extracurricular activities, she works as a volunteer interpreter in Spanish and Portuguese for women fleeing gender-based violence. She plans to complete an MSc in Refugee and Forced Migration Studies at Oxford.
Henry Large—Washington, D.C.
Large is a senior at Yale, where he majored in history and Spanish and played rugby. Her academic and volunteer work around the world revolves around Latin American migration crises. At Oxford, he will pursue a Master of Philosophy in Latin American Studies, then plans to join the Marine Corps.
James A. Mullins – Hershey, Pennsylvania
A senior at Yale, Mullins majors in ethics, politics and economics. He has interned at several policy-oriented organizations and served as Co-Chair and Solidarity Chair of the Yale Black Men’s Union. He plans to complete an MSc in Criminology and Criminal Justice at Oxford.
Ulysteen J. Oates – Knoxville, Tennessee
Oates is a political science major at Yale. He completed several policy-oriented internships and served in Yale student government. At Oxford, Oates intends to pursue a Masters of Philosophy in Politics.
Veer Sangha – Columbia, Missouri
Sangha is a Yale College senior majoring in Computer Science, Statistics, and Data Science. His research focuses on artificial intelligence and healthcare. Veer will be pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy in Health Data Science at Oxford.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
If you looked at the schedule for the Orlando Magic’s ongoing season-long seven-game homestand before it started, a 3-2 record through the first five games would’ve felt like an optimistic outlook.
But that’s exactly what the Magic (4-9) have done so far entering Monday’s matchup vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3-11) at Amway Center.
While it may have felt like the Magic let games get away from them in their defeats to the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 5 — they lost after blowing a 20-point third-quarter lead and a De’Aaron Fox 31-foot buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime — and the league-worst Houston Rockets on Nov. 7, their wins have been more impressive.
Victories over the defending champion Golden State Warriors, the Dallas Mavericks — a Western Conference finalist from last year — and the Phoenix Suns, who had last season’s best regular-season record, are wins to be proud of regardless of the circumstances.
Now it’s time for them to finish the homestretch on a high note, with Magic also playing the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday at Amway Center to wrap up the homestand.
“Just being home, in front of these home fans, is something that’s special,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “The energy they give and keep providing our guys is a big key to us doing what we’ve been doing. Our learning lessons as each game has gone on have been big for us.”
Those lessons have included details such as improved communication when in a switching defense, not fouling as much or moving the ball and spacing the floor better offensively.
“We’ve talked constantly about being able to protect the rim, getting better there; our ability to defend the 3,” Mosley said. “That Houston game hit us pretty good. But staying the course on the little things. Those are things we’re trying to hit home on: Protection of the paint, taking away the 3 and defending without fouling. We’ll have to continue to improve at taking care of the basketball as well.”
Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball with be available Monday after being absent for the Magic’s win over the Hornets on Oct. 28. Ball was sidelined for the first 13 games because of a sprained left ankle. He made his debut in Charlotte’s loss at the Miami Heat on Saturday, finishing with 15 points (6-of-17 shooting, 1 of 9 on 3s), six assists and six rebounds in 28 minutes.
Paolo Banchero (sprained left ankle) was listed as questionable on the Magic’s Sunday injury report, as expected. He missed the wins over the Mavericks and the Suns with the injury.
Mosley said Banchero practiced Saturday, adding, “He went through all the drills we put forth for him.”
The coach said that Banchero’s status remains day-to-day and he’ll be a game-time decision for Monday.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
Hornets forwards Gordon Hayward (left shoulder contusion) and Cody Martin (left knee surgery) are listed as out while guard Dennis Smith Jr. (sprained left ankle) is doubtful to play.
The Magic will wear their all-black City Edition uniforms, which also feature a metallic gray accent, for the first time and will unveil the City Edition court that’ll be used when they wear the jerseys at home.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Brittney Griner, the WNBA star held hostage by Russia, has been transferred to a prison camp somewhere in the country, according to her lawyers. It remains unclear which camp Griner was moved to, but testimonies from prisoners, including other Americans, describe the grim conditions she is likely to face there.
Griner had been held in a pre-trial detention center in Moscow since her arrest in February for transporting a small number of vaping cartridges containing cannabis oil.
The United States has accused Russia of using the incident to falsify large-scale drug trafficking charges against Griner in order to seize her as political bargaining chip. A court’s upholding of her 9-year sentence at the end of last month means she is now being moved to a camp somewhere outside the capital.
The camps, known as penal colonies, are often former Soviet gulag prison camps and inmates are usually held in crumbling, overcrowded barracks, sometimes with 50 to 60 people sleeping in rows of bunks.
Paul Whelan, the former U.S. Marine held hostage like Griner and imprisoned in a camp for nearly two years, told ABC News in 2020 that the conditions there were “Dickensian.”
“It’s pretty spooky. Pretty run down,” Whelan said then, speaking from prison. “We kind of live on top of each other.”
Prisoners only share a few toilets and are only allowed to use a shower once or twice a week, Whelan said, with no hot water the rest of the time.
Whelan is currently being held in Correctional Colony-17, a camp for foreign prisoners in Mordorvia, an area about 300 miles from Moscow known for its large number of prison camps. Trevor Reed, the other ex-US Marine who was freed in a prisoner exchange earlier this year after 986 days in detention, was held at a nearby camp.
Griner will also almost certainly be sent to a prison camp for foreign female prisoners.
Whelan said the barracks are often cold in the winter as temperatures drop well below freezing outside and many prisoners are sick. Medical treatment in the camps is minimal, with prisoners regularly reporting that they have been denied requests for medical consultations for weeks and have often been denied medication to treat chronic illnesses.
Inmates are forced to work in the camps, most often sewing clothes or making other goods, sometimes including tourist souvenirs. Prisoners work eight hours a day – sometimes longer – in sweatshop-like conditions and receive a few dollars each month for their work.
A normal day, according to Whelan, sees prisoners waking up at 6 a.m. and having to do 15 minutes of physical exercise on the parade square before starting their shifts.
Endemic physical torture is well documented in Russian prisons, but most experts believe high-level inmates like Griner will be shielded from it because it would harm their usefulness as bargaining chips and embarrass authorities.
Both Reed and Whelan said they were protected from physical abuse but had been subjected to solitary confinement and other forms of psychological pressure. Reed told ABC News in May that he spent repeated 15-day stints in solitary confinement as punishment for his refusal to work for his captors. Inmates are prohibited from lying down or sometimes even sitting during the day in these cells, which are usually only a few meters long and sometimes have holes in the floor for toilets.
Whelan was placed on an escape watch list, which meant that every night for years he was woken up every two hours with a flashlight shone in his face to make sure he was still there, according to his family.
Other political prisoners described being sent to solitary confinement for offenses as minor as an unbuttoned uniform.
Despite the camp conditions, some prisoners said they were still better than those in remand centers, where prisoners are held in their cells almost 24 hours a day.
Guards are not posted in the barracks itself, and in practice much of daily prison life is organized by criminal gangs who oversee order in the barracks, current prisoners told ABC News. and old. Both Reed and Whelan described being generally treated well by their fellow inmates.
“Everyone works as a team, so there’s a kind of brotherhood,” Whelan told ABC in 2020. “The guards call me ‘Tourist,’” he said.
Reed said his frequent confrontations with prison authorities earned him the respect of other prisoners.
“I was constantly fighting and resisting the government there,” he said. “The prisoners inside the Russian prison, the criminal element there, they respected that.”
By law, prisoners should be allowed to speak regularly to family by phone, but prison officials frequently restricted Reed and Whelan’s communications for long periods of time, sometimes withholding letters and phone calls for weeks, and also preventing communication with the US Embassy. For the past few months, Whelan has been able to talk on the phone most weeks with her parents.
Maria Alyokhina, a member of the anti-Kremlin art group Pussy Riot, who spent a year and a half in a camp for a 2012 protest at a cathedral, told Reuters this week that Griner supporters should write her letters.
“Don’t leave anyone alone with this system,” she said.
ABC News
There were smiles all around in the Dolphins postgame locker room Sunday, especially by, and nearby, the two newest additions to the team — edge rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.
And why not?
These guys, both acquired at the Nov. 1 trade deadline, are the real deal, and their talent and attitude are fitting in well with the rest of the team. The Dolphins (7-3) needed pass rush help and they needed help running the ball. That’s why they got Chubb and Wilson.
Separately, each provides an answer for their side of the ball.
But together, they provide a path for the Dolphins to get to the playoffs, and maybe even win a game or two.
“Those two guys right there just add extra confidence to our team and our morale,” running back Raheem Mostert said.
And they bring good vibes in the process.
In one part of Sunday’s postgame locker room Wilson, who rushed for 119 yards in the Dolphins’ 39-17 victory over Cleveland, was playing along with a questioner who asked how good this team could be potentially.
“I don’t know,” Wilson said with a laugh. “I guess you’ll have to stay tuned to find out, huh?”
In another part of the locker room Chubb, who had three tackles, a half sack, and three quarterback hits, and fellow edge rusher Jaelan Phillips recreated the sack dance they developed before the game.
“Before the game we were talking and we felt like we’d have a good opportunity so we just tried to come up with some sack dances, talked about it, went out there and executed,” Chubb explained. “That’s all it was.”
Chubb, acquired from Denver, and Wilson, acquired from San Francisco, combined Sunday to give the Dolphins the 1-2 punch they needed in two critical areas.
Last week’s 35-32 victory in Chicago, the Dolphins debut for both players, was just a tease. Chubb had one tackle. Wilson had 72 yards from scrimmage (51 rushing, 21 receiving and a touchdown).
Their performances against Cleveland showed their capabilities, and stirred dreams of what lies ahead, which figures to be a line of good performances even, if it comes down to it, in cold weather playoff games.
Chubb is about action and opportunity, both for himself and others.
Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the former Dolphins quarterback and Palm Beach county native, absorbed 14 hits and was under pressure all game.
Chubb talked about the offensive line chaos he saw at the line of scrimmage with himself, Phillips, and Melvin Ingram on the field together.
“I see them pointing and talking and communicating, and kind of like over-talking, kind of getting themselves out of their game,” he said. “When you’ve got three dynamic people like that on the field there’s not much you can do so it’s just fun to continue to build with these guys.
“I feel like we did that off just raw talent. Imagine when we start leading and understanding how each other rushes and stuff like that. It’s going to be lights out.”
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was outstanding with 285 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions, offered similar sentiment about the running game, which posted a season-best 195 yards rushing.
“Our running backs, with Raheem and Jeff, I mean, I’ve never seen a duo like this, and I’ve never been a part of a back field like that before, so this is cool,” he said before adding, “outside of the college realm, of backs in the NFL.”
Fullback Alec Ingold had no hesitation when asked what Wilson brings to the table.
“Energy,” he said. “He’s a ball of energy, man. You see that with yards after contact, you see that with the way he hits the hole with speed, decisiveness.”
The Chubb and Wilson acquisitions, when considered together, could be among the best acquisitions the Dolphins made recently. It sure seemed that way Sunday.
Wilson was asked whether this is special.
“Like I said, I think it’s [too] early to tell,” he said. We’ve got a long journey, a long ride, but the way those guys have brought me in, the love at the facility everybody around has showed me.
“Man, I can’t wait to see how it unfolds.”
()
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Why online slots are popular casino games
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident