Here are which parts of Mass. are most likely to have snow on Wednesday

Time

Snow will be concentrated west of Highway 495. Only the western part of Massachusetts is expected to see snow Tuesday night. National Weather Service

Alas, after weeks of abnormally warm days, winter might finally be upon us (or at least normal fall temperatures).

After a spell of cool temperatures earlier in the week, the first snowfall event of the season could impact parts of Massachusetts Wednesday morning.

National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Torry Gaucher said the cold weather was ushered in on Sunday along with the rain, signaling the arrival of colder air from Canada.

Gaucher said most of the week should be at average or slightly below average temperatures for this time of year. The maximum each day will be between 40 and 50 degrees, with overnight minimums in the low to mid-30s.

“It’s also going to be a bit cooler than it actually is, as we’re going to have gusty northwesterly winds,” he said. “So it won’t be very cold there, but it will be cooler than the actual air temperature.”

The next weather system will strike Tuesday night, according to the NWS, likely beginning between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and ending with the morning commute.

Here’s what to expect with Monday’s weather forecast



Expect a drastic drop in temperatures as forecasters call for ‘well below normal’ cold



“This will likely bring some of the first snow for the interior of Massachusetts,” he said.

Areas west of Route 495 but north of I-90 will have the highest likelihood of seeing light snow accumulation, Gaucher said. The most snow will be visible on the higher ground in the North Worcester Hills and in the North Berkshires.

Residents of those areas may need to dust their cars Wednesday morning, Gaucher said. But closer to 495 and the Mass Pike we will only see light snow, maybe a dusting.

“It’s going to be difficult for the snow to stick, especially because it’s been very hot. Ground temperatures are warm,” Gaucher said. “As the snow starts to pile up on the roads, it’s likely to melt. Most of the stuff that actually sticks and builds up is probably going to be on grassy surfaces, car roofs, those kinds of surfaces.

Berkshire and Franklin counties could receive up to 2 inches of snow in spots, according to the NWS. Hampshire and Hampden counties, as well as the western part of Middlesex county, could see up to an inch. The rest of the state is unlikely to see snow.

Only the western part of Massachusetts is expected to see snow Tuesday night. – National Meteorological Service

“Some of the higher elevations, like the North Berkshires, can still experience mixed precipitation, but for the vast majority of people they will be dealing with rain Wednesday morning,” Gaucher said.

The rain will continue through Wednesday, easing by mid-afternoon, according to the NWS. The rest of the week should be clear with highs in the mid to high 40s and low to mid 30s.

But things could change, and you should continue to check your local forecasts, Gaucher said.

“Especially with any happening at the start of winter, it’s always good to keep monitoring the forecast for any updates,” he said.

Daily local weather forecast Today



Rain

Mon



Quite sunny

Tue



Mostly cloudy

Marry



Rain

Game



Mostly cloudy

Fri



Quite sunny

Sat



Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 41°

30°

Down arrow