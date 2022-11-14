News
How to Scan a QR Code With Your iPhone or Android Phone (No App Needed)
Your smartphone is full of surprises. There’s an app if you want to use your phone as a magnifying glass or scanner. Tap or click here for hidden apps on your smartphone and how to find them.
Third-party programs take up space on your phone, and many are redundant thanks to your phone’s built-in capabilities. Tap or click here for common apps you can remove right now.
Quick Response Codes, better known as QR Codes, are those pixelated squares you see in restaurants, advertisements, stores, food packaging, business cards, airline tickets, and more. Some developers would let you believe that you need to download their app to scan them. Spoiler: your phone can do this with built-in features.
Follow the maze
QR codes were originally created to track auto parts, but are now used for much more.
How many calories are in these fries? Where can you buy the outfit you see in an ad? How many miles can this car travel on a gallon of gasoline? A quick QR code scan can solve all of these questions and more. Think of this technology as a smart barcode.
QR codes existed long before smartphones, and your device can scan them right out of the box. Here’s how to use this useful feature without third-party software.
Use your phone’s native capabilities to avoid malware
Third-party scanning apps are popular, making them prime malware delivery systems. Hackers hide dangerous code in these useful apps, which can steal your money, hijack your personal information, or even take control of your device.
RELATED: QR Code App Caught Hiding Malware – Check Your Phone!
How to Scan a QR Code With Your iPhone’s Camera App
Your iPhone’s built-in Camera app can scan QR codes, and it’s as easy as taking a photo. Here’s how:
- Open the Camera app and hold your iPhone, so that the QR code appears in the viewfinder.
- Your phone should recognize the QR code and send you a notification.
- Tap the notification to open the QR code link.
How to scan a QR code with your Android phone
Your Android phone’s camera can probably scan QR codes without using a third-party app. Here’s how:
- Open the Camera app and hold your Android phone for the QR code to appear in the viewfinder.
- Your phone should recognize the QR code and send you a notification.
- Tap the notification to open the QR code link.
- If you are not aware, go to Settings and activate QR code scanning.
Use your Samsung’s Camera app
Samsung’s camera app comes with native support for QR code scanning. Here’s how:
- Open the Camera app and hold your Samsung phone for the QR code to appear in the viewfinder.
- Your phone should recognize the QR code and send you a notification.
- Tap the notification to open the QR code link.
- If you are not aware, go to Settings and activate QR code scanning.
Use Google Lens
Google Lens started out as a feature in Pixel phones, but quickly became standard in many Android phones. The tool is part of your camera app and can do everything from identifying a dog breed to translating text. Here’s how to use it:
- Open your Camera app and press More > Google Lens.
- You will now have a lens icon that you can use whenever you open your camera that can scan QR codes.
- You can also use Google Assistant to activate Google Lens. Say “OKGoogle,” then touch Google lens at the bottom right.
Tap or click here to get even more out of Google Lens.
Use Bixby
Samsung’s virtual assistant can help you learn about anything with a QR code. Here’s how:
- Launch your camera app and tap Bixby Vision.
- Then press Allow to enable permissions. Enable all contextual permissions.
- Scan and press Go to navigate to view the contents of the QR code.
Although convenient and entertaining, scanning a QR code can expose you to malware and scams. Tap or click here for tips on what to look for.
Dexter Lawrence, Julian Love, Giants defense preserve 7th win over Texans
Dexter Lawrence, Julian Love and the Giants’ defense didn’t let Xavier McKinney’s bye week injury set a negative tone to start the second half of their 2022 season.
It wasn’t pretty. But Lawrence dominated the line of scrimmage. Love made two touchdown-saving tackles. And Wink Martindale’s defense forced two straight red-zone turnovers in Sunday’s fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium to defeat the Houston Texans, 24-16.
“It was a challenge, honestly,” Love said of pushing through McKinney’s absence. “Guys are put into different roles and positions. It was a grind of a week. We really wanted to get on top of things. It wasn’t perfect. But guys stepped up.”
Two Daniel Jones touchdown passes and a Saquon Barkley rushing TD gave the Giants (7-2) their first season with more than six wins since 2016, with eight games to play.
Barkley carried the ball 35 times for 152 yards and the score, hours after national media had reported that the Giants and Barkley’s reps had discussed a contract extension but tabled talks until after the season. Darius Slayton had 95 yards receiving and a TD.
A playoff berth is on rookie head coach Brian Daboll’s horizon, even if they make none of these victories look easy. The Giants offense went quiet late after a 14-point third quarter outburst, putting it on the defense to finish the game.
Texans QB Davis Mills (319 yards passing) drove the ball easily down the field the entire second half, but Martindale’s unit was opportunistic when it mattered most.
“All plays in the red zone are big,” Lawrence said. “It’s guys being prepared and fearless.”
Leonard Williams punched the ball out from rookie Texans running back Dameon Pierce, and linebacker Jaylon Smith recovered the fumble at the Giants’ 11. Love had made a touchdown saving tackle on Texans tight end Jordan Akins’ 44-yard reception just prior.
“We like to strive for greatness, and we never think that we’re out of a fight,” Smith said.
Then on the next drive, Lawrence drew a holding penalty on Texans guard Kenyon Green to negate Mills’ TD pass to Brandin Cooks. And rookie safety Dane Belton — McKinney’s replacement for the foreseeable future — intercepted Mills in the end zone for a touchback on the next play.
Lawrence pressured Mills on the interception to Belton. Lawrence was a terror all game at defensive tackle. He recorded a sack, five tackles, five QB hits, a tackle for a loss, and a pass defended.
“He’s able to shine now that we’re winning,” Love said of Lawrence. “You can see his game taking over. We know he’s an All-Pro, Pro Bowl level player. We’re lucky to have him.”
The Texans managed two late Kai Fairbairn field goals, one after an Oshane Ximines forced fumble was overturned to an incomplete pass. But Graham Gano made a 49-yarder with 1:55 remaining for the Giants, as well.
Houston fell to 1-7-1 on the season. The Giants host the Detroit Lions (3-6) next week confident in their ability to pick up McKinney, who is out long-term with a left hand injury due to a bye week ATV accident in Cabo, Mexico.
“The number one thing for me was, being a vet, year seven, a leader, understanding how much ‘X’ loves this game and loves this team and wants to be there for us, it was immediately being there for him,” Smith said. “Wanting to make sure that his mental was OK.
“It’s not something he wanted to happen,” Smith added. “But it’s a blessing to still have him here. He still leads. For us, that next man up mentality matters. We’ve got to be able to rally together. So that’s the biggest thing about us staying as a unit and doing whatever we gotta do to get a win.”
After a slow first half, the Giants’ offense erupted for 14 points in the third quarter to take a 21-10 lead into the fourth. Daboll benched Kenny Golladay for the entire second half after two drops in the first.
Jones hit Slayton for a 54-yard touchdown for a 14-3 lead with 12:33 to play in the third. Slayton broke a Jalen Pitre tackle and got a good block from tight end Tanner Hudson down the left sideline. Jones delivered a timely ball under pressure.
Mills answered with a 12-yard TD pass to Nico Collins. Mills had 61 passing yards on the drive, almost double his 35 for the entire first half. That slimmed the Giants’ lead to 14-10 at 8:06 of the third.
But the Giants responded. Jones hit newcomer Isaiah Hodgins for a 26-yard completion on third down deep into Houston territory. Then Barkley punched in a 2-yard TD run with 2:21 left in the third and a 21-10 lead.
The Giants had led 7-3 at half after a frustrating first two quarters of offense that felt a lot like last season with a conservative approach, costly mistakes, and plenty of boos.
Daboll used a formation with eight offensive linemen several times and showed little faith in the passing game. And the fans booed Golladay for his drop and punter Jamie Gillan for landing a punt at the Texans’ 26 while trying to pin them deep.
But Jones put the Giants ahead early with a 9-yard TD pass to tight end Lawrence Cager on their first possession, and Houston managed -3 yards of total offense in the first quarter on nine plays and three drives.
Only when the Giants’ Lawrence came off the field for a breather did Pierce break free for a 44-yard run in the second quarter. Love made the touchdown saving tackle on Pierce to force a Fairbairn field goal, though, and foreshadow the finish.
“Good to get another win,” Daboll said. “I thought we did a lot of things well. Some things obviously to clean up on — like there always is.”
()
Video: Two planes crash at Dallas Airshow
The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.
DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed into the ground Saturday during an air show in Dallas, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky.
The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement. The collision happened during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said on Sunday that six people died in the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board later confirmed the deaths at a Sunday afternoon news conference.
“Authorities will continue to work today on the investigation and identification of the deceased,” he said on social media. “Please pray for their families and everyone involved.”
At Sunday’s press conference, the NTSB confirmed there were five crew members on the B-17 and one aboard the P-63.
According to the NTSB, none of the planes had a flight data recorder, also known as a “black box”. The NTSB said videos and photos of witnesses will be decisive for the investigation.
Anyone with videos and photos is encouraged to contact the NTSB at [email protected]
Commemorative Air Force spokeswoman Leah Block said the Houston-based plane was not offering rides to paying customers at the time.
The B-17, a huge four-engined bomber, was a cornerstone of American air power during World War II. The Kingcobra, an American fighter aircraft, was used primarily by Soviet forces during the war. Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of World War II and only a handful remain today, widely displayed in museums and air shows, according to Boeing.
The NTSB also said the wreckage debris was scattered but mostly contained on airport property.
Debris from the crash fell on southbound Highway 67, sources told WFAA’s Jason Whitely. The southbound and northbound lanes of the highway. 67 were arrested due to the accident, according to Dallas police.
Several videos posted on Twitter showed two planes appearing to collide in mid-air before they both rapidly descended, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke into the sky.
Marvella Garcia, who worked with the show as a Chevrolet brand ambassador, said she was speaking with someone who was conducting an investigation when the crash happened, and the person she was speaking with says “wow, look at that explosion”.
“I looked and said ‘oh, that’s part of the show,’” Garcia said. “There’s a show within the show. Planes will pass each other and then there are little explosions.”
Garcia said she soon realized it wasn’t part of the show. She said she’s worked for several shows like this where it’s normal to see re-enactments involving planes and explosions.
“Some people just thought it was a re-enactment,” Garcia said of the crowd’s reaction to the crash. “Every time this happened everyone was a bit in shock, is this really happening or is it just a re-enactment?”
Airshow safety – especially with older military aircraft – has been a concern for years. In 2011, 11 people were killed in Reno, Nevada, when a P-51 Mustang crashed into onlookers. In 2019, a bomber crashed in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, killing seven people. The NTSB then said it had investigated 21 crashes since 1982 involving World War II bombers, resulting in the deaths of 23 people.
Wings Over Dallas bills itself as “America’s premier WWII airshow,” according to a website advertising the event. The show was scheduled for November 11-13, Veterans Day weekend, and guests were expected to see more than 40 World War II aircraft.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted the following statement on Saturday:
“As many of you have seen, we had a terrible tragedy in our city today during an airshow. Many details remain unknown or unconfirmed at this time. @NTSB took control of the crash scene with @DallasPD and @DallasFireRes_q continue to provide support. »
Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation President and former Republican State Representative Jason Villalba said he was at the air show today.
“We left at noon but George and I had planned to take a ride on the B-17,” Villalba told the WFAA. “We didn’t because it was full. Wow.”
The FAA issued the following statement to the WFAA:
A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas around 1:20 p.m. local time on Saturday. At that time, it is not known how many people were on board the two planes. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide additional updates.
The Air Force/Wings Over Dallas Commemorative sent this statement to the WFAA:
“This afternoon, two planes were involved in a mid-air collision at Dallas Executive Airport. The planes were a B-17 and a P-63 Kingcobra, both from Houston. We have no information on the status of the flight crews. As emergency responders work on the crash. The Commemorative Air Force is working with local authorities and the FAA, and the NTSB will conduct a full investigation into the cause of the crash. the accident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Dave Hyde: Tua Tagovailoa answering all questions as Dolphins beat Browns, move into AFC East lead
There’s no precedent for this. Not for Tua Tagovailoa leading most NFL heavyweight quarterback statistics after two seasons where he couldn’t beat out a journeyman quarterback.
Not for chants of “M-V-P” cascading down on him from a Hard Rock Stadium crowd on Sunday after two years of his franchise trying mightily to replace him.
Not for 143 passes without an interception after his previous coach cursed him at halftime in Tennessee for poor decision-making.
Not for 9.1 yards a pass attempt through 10 games to better Dan Marino’s 9.0 in his magical 1984 season.
Not for leading these Dolphins to first-place in the AFC East for the first time this deep in a season since 2008, and to 7-3 for the first time since 2002.
“Any more questions?” Tagovailoa said at the end of another big Sunday for him in the Dolphins 39-17 win against Cleveland when the media offerings ran out. “You guys don’t have any questions?”
No, he’s answered plenty this season, including most of mine raised the previous two years. I’m out of questions. I’ve seen the light after these back-to-back-to-back performances against Detroit, Chicago and Cleveland where Tagovailoa threw nine touchdowns against no interceptions and a Dolphins offense went over 30 points in three consecutive games for the first time since 2009.
“I don’t think there’s been a close interception or turnover in there,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “You’re talking about being aggressive, have an aggressive style of football play as an offense and you can call pass plays and know you’re going, going to give [the] defense it back.”
How hard is that? Look at Buffalo star quarterback Josh Allen to see how difficult it is to go without turnovers. He fumbled a ball at his end zone to let Minnesota take a late lead, then threw an interception in the end zone to lose in overtime.
Still, Tagovailoa completed 25-of-32 passes Sunday for 285 yards and three touchdowns. That’s three consecutive games of three touchdown passes after doing that just once in 23 games over his first two years. Do you see the change?
He put it down to schematic changes that McDaniel brought and, “really just the guys that I’m surrounded with. I’m not able to make the plays that I’m able to do if we don’t have the guys up front blocking and the running backs with the run game.”
There’s no dismissing the Dolphins running for 195 yards on 33 carries on Sunday to show there’s an another layer to this offense emerging. This offensive line, maligned for years, is taking form as when Tagovailoa took off his jersey after Sunday’s game a team official commented how clean it still was.
He wasn’t sacked Sunday. He’s been sacked just twice in the previous four games (both against Detroit). That helps explain the way he spun the game on his finger, and the Dolphins didn’t punt for the first time since 2003.
“It’s phenomenal to watch him commit to the process,’’ McDaniel said. “It’s the third game in a row I didn’t feel a high or a low from him. He just tried to execute each and every play.”
Cleveland’s defense set up to stop Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. It was as effective as any defense, too, as Hill had five catches for 44 yards and Waddle had four for 66 yards. That’s not much by their standards. So Tagovailoa found others. Trent Sherfield, Alec Ingold and Raheem Mostert each had four catches.
“He is really seeing the field well,” McDaniel said. “I think sometimes how fast he is playing and how fast he is processing, you cut the tape on it, it looks like he might be throwing to No. 1 or 2 [options], but he is progressing through eligible one through five in his progression with lightning speed.
“That’s really making it frustrating for a defensive front. You’re in pass rush mode and you can’t get to them; that can wear on you. So he is doing a lot of things visually, manipulating defenders, making really good throws and getting the ball out.”
For two years, the Dolphins coaches, front office and owner tried to replace Tagovailoa with Deshaun Watson and Tom Brady. For two years, media like me wondered if he was “The Man”. Now he’s showing what he can do with a coach with a good scheme who believes in him and a good cast around him.
He leads NFL passers in everything from passer rating to yards per attempt. He has the Dolphins sitting in first place in the AFC East. He heard those M-V-P chants and waved to the crowd.
“Any more questions?” as he said to reporters Sunday.
None here.
The deadly, insane stunt that helped launch America as air power
The dismal record of First Aero Squadron in Mexico confirmed the view of many in the higher ranks of the military that the aircraft were unsafe and unreliable. With Congress sharing this yellowish attitude, aviation remained an afterthought in military budgets. By the time the United States officially entered the war on April 6, 1917, the air component of the Army—still within the Signal Corps but soon to become the discrete branch of the military known as the Air Service— could muster only 35 pilots and 55 aircraft, of which “51 were obsolete and four were obsolete”, as Pershing later joked.
Billy Mitchell had learned fly in 1916, paying out of pocket for flying lessons as the army considered him too old to be a pilot at 36. He was among the first to realize how far the United States had fallen behind in aviation. In March 1917, a month before the country declared war on Germany, the War Department sent him to France to report on developments in the military use of aircraft. To this end he made repeated flights over the Western Front, first as a passenger in French reconnaissance planes, then as the pilot of a single-seat Spad bearing his personal seal – an eagle of silver on a scarlet disc his mechanic had copied. of a dollar bill. His first-hand observations informed the detailed reports he sent back to Washington and shaped the theories of air power he would test in 1918, when US Air Service squadrons finally went into battle.
Mitchell’s alarm about the state of American aviation was shared by a new federal entity, the Aircraft Production Board, as well as some members of Congress. The turning point came in late May 1917, when the French government wired an urgent call for planes and engines. After the council approved the request, military leaders quickly drew up plans to manufacture 20,474 new planes in just 12 months. Congress backed the program with the largest one-time appropriation — $640 million — in U.S. history to this point.
Within days of the French call, the production board commissioned two of the country’s top automotive engineers, Elbert J. Hall and Jesse Vincent, to design a new aircraft engine that could be used on a range of airframes. The men sequestered themselves in a suite at the Willard Hotel in downtown Washington and came up with the basic design in less than a week. Their design is heavily inspired by concepts developed by French, British and German manufacturers. Still, the Liberty engine was revolutionary, widely considered the most important American aeronautical advance of the war. Unlike most aircraft engines, which were handcrafted like fine Swiss watches, the 400 horsepower twelve-cylinder Liberty was expressly designed for mass production, with interchangeable parts that would make it easy to repair. Nearly 5,000 would be made by Packard and other automakers before the War Department ended production in March 1919.
But the War Department’s vow to “darken the skies of Germany with airplanes” would ultimately prove hollow. The Liberty engine was a rare achievement. Industrial policy or not, the country’s small aircraft industry simply did not have the capacity to meet the sudden demand.
To be fair, the industry would end the war in much better shape than it had started – production increased about 18 times from 1917 to 1918, leading to rapid improvements in airframe design, engines , instruments and manufacturing techniques. But the gains would come too late to make a meaningful difference in the air war. In the end, only a few hundred American aircraft – two-seat DH-4s based on a British design – would see combat on the Western Front.
The armistice of November 11, 1918 had a devastating effect on American aircraft manufacturers. Within months, some had closed while others struggled to survive. In Seattle, the Boeing Airplane Co. began manufacturing furniture and speedboats. Glenn L. Curtiss and a few other aircraft designers rolled out prototype commercial passenger aircraft, in the optimistic belief that scheduled air service would soon follow. He did, but not in the United States. By late 1919, several commercial airlines were operating in Europe, including one that carried passengers between London and Paris in converted Farman F-60 bombers (another was KLM, the Dutch carrier, which still flies today). In the months following the war, the threat of foreign domination was a recurring theme in aviation publications such as Flying and Air Service Journalwho in January 1919 published a front-page article under the headline “The United States Lags Far Behind Europe in Preparations for Air Transport”.
No one was more alarmed by the dismal state of post-war aviation in the United States than Mitchell and the “air-conscious” cronies who had followed him to staff positions in Washington. Adding to Mitchell’s frustration, the top post in the post-war Air Service had gone not to him but to Major General Charles T. Menoher, a sober-minded gunner with no flying experience; Mitchell would be his deputy. Nonetheless, Menoher was a capable leader whose experience as a division commander on the Western Front had opened his eyes to the possibilities of air power. He may not have Mitchell’s messianic fervor, but he shared his concern over the near collapse of America’s aircraft industry. “Government is virtually the only market for aircraft builders,” Menoher said in a statement to Congress on July 11, 1919, in which he asked for help in keeping them afloat. Otherwise, he warned, “within six months, all aircraft manufacturers will be out of the aircraft business and the government will have no source from which to obtain its aircraft and aircraft engines.”
Menoher was exaggerating, but there was no denying his broader point. Outrageous failures to purchase aircraft during the war had dampened public and congressional enthusiasm for government spending on new aircraft, especially now that the fighting was over. In the end, Congress only approved $25 million for the Air Service’s 1920 budget, less than a third of what Mitchell and Menoher had requested (and about 5% of its peak time). of war).
Mitchell and his Air Service colleagues were desperate for ways to prove the plane’s peacetime value. In the spring, Army pilots began patrolling for wildfires in California, an effort soon extended to Oregon. Aerial cameras and photography techniques developed for battlefield reconnaissance were promoted for commercial purposes, such as city mapping and real estate advertising. And in June, military pilots began conducting border patrols in Texas after several incursions linked to Pancho Villa, who remained at large more than three years after Pershing’s ill-fated invasion of northern Mexico.
But Mitchell, a natural showman, wanted to make a splash. And in September 1919, he announced his plan to make it happen: a transcontinental airplane race. The “endurance and reliability test” was sold to superiors as a “field exercise” and restricted to military pilots, who would compete on a voluntary basis and only if their commanders thought they were up to the challenge. Cash prizes were banned. But no one was fooled by his military appearance. The transcontinental race was a publicity stunt. Mitchell hoped a positive outcome would rally the public behind his goals in Washington and also locally, where the air service was pushing cities and towns to build airfields — or “aerodromes” — as an essential first step toward commercial air service. . It was a cheap industrial policy.
The “air derby”, as it was sometimes called in the press, was a bold and risky undertaking. More than 60 planes split into two groups – one in Long Island, the other in San Francisco – would take off for the opposite coast some 2,700 miles away, passing each other in the middle and vying for flight times and times passed the fastest.
The contest pilots, many of whom were veterans, had never attempted a journey of such unlikely duration, and for good reason. Like all aircraft of the time, the surplus DH-4s and the single-seat fighters they would fly were almost comically ill-suited for long-range travel – or arguably any travel. Open cockpits offered little protection from wind and cold. The engines were deafening and sometimes caught fire in flight. Primitive flight instruments were of only marginal value to pilots trying to keep their bearings in clouds and fog. But that was only part of the challenge. The route through the country almost entirely lacked permanent airfields – or any form of aviation infrastructure. There was no radar, air traffic control system or radio network. Weather forecasts were rudimentary and often wrong.
In the absence of electronic beacons or formal aeronautical charts, pilots would follow train tracks or compass headings that wandered drunk at every turn. Every hour or two – they hoped – they would land at one of 20 refueling stops between the coasts. Most of these “check stops” were makeshift grass or dirt airfields that had been hastily marked out and stocked with fuel, spares and other supplies, sometimes just hours before the start of the race.
Dolphins ran the football, stopped the run in convincing win over Browns; Ogbah, Crossen exit early
Beyond how quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put together another stellar performance, the Miami Dolphins did something that successful football teams, at their core, are historically able to do: They ran the football and stopped the run.
The Dolphins went into Sunday’s convincing 39-17 win over the Browns a bit questionable in both areas. They ranked 29th in the league through nine weeks in rushing offense, and although they’ve been generally stout against the run, they were coming off a season-worst 252 yards rushing allowed in Chicago — granted, 178 of that came from quarterback scrambles of the Bears’ Justin Fields.
Against Cleveland, the Dolphins ran for a season-best 195 yards. In his second week with the team, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. went for 119 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Raheem Mostert, receiving half the workload with eight carries, rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown.
“There’s no shortcut around it,” coach Mike McDaniel said. “It’s something that you’re very proud of as a coach because it’s an entire group really dedicating themselves to the craft.”
McDaniel was known for coordinating a strong ground game at his previous stop in San Francisco. With two former 49ers tailbacks now together in Miami and 10 regular-season weeks of working on his wide-zone scheme, it’s starting to come together.
“Just happy with how everyone kept their head down and was grinding to earn that result,” McDaniel continued. “That’s months and months of strain and deliberate practice that you can be fortunate enough to have a game like that.”
Miami wouldn’t have nearly been able to dominate on the ground like it did if its defense had not contained Browns running back Nick Chubb and Cleveland’s rushing attack that went into Sunday third in the league.
Chubb, outside of a fourth-quarter 33-yard touchdown run when the Dolphins already led by multiple scores, was held to 30 yards on his other 10 carries. Kareem Hunt was limited to 9 yards on six attempts. Jacoby Brissett, not nearly the mobile quarterback that Fields is, did have 40 rushing yards on seven carries.
“That’s something that we’re pretty confident in,” said McDaniel of the run game, understanding some statistics have been skewed by not containing running quarterbacks. “It was a tremendous challenge. They do an unbelievable job in Cleveland to really dominate the time of possession and utilize one of — if not, the best — runner in the league. It was cool to watch our team rally behind that. They knew the challenge that was in front of them.”
The physical tone on both sides of the ball was set early when linebacker Elandon Roberts, who finished tied for the team lead with seven tackles, drove all 227 pounds of Chubb into the ground violently. Wilson did it on the other side with hard running on a fourth-and-1 conversion and going downhill for 18 yards.
“Sometimes, it’s just time to be a Mike linebacker,” Roberts said of his big hit. “I feel like I’m one of the top run stoppers in the league so when a guy like Chubb and other guys in the NFL are great backs and physical and do what they do I like to embrace that challenge and just wanted to send a message out there to my defense.”
Stopping the run also allowed the Dolphins pass rush to come at Brissett in waves. Three times, Miami had instances where two rushers combined for a sack with Christian Wilkins and Melvin Ingram finishing with a full sack each and Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips both getting half a sack.
“Everybody’s hungry,” said Wilkins, “Everybody’s trying to go eat, but we’re doing it for each other and we’re doing it together.”
Ogbah, Crossen injured
Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah left the game Sunday with an elbow injury. Ogbah, who has struggled in 2022 and dealt with a back injury earlier this season, was ruled out for the remainder of the game upon the start of the second half.
Cornerback and special teamer Keion Crossen was seen walking off the field and into the locker room with a shoulder injury suffered on a punt return play. He was also ruled out shortly thereafter.
Crossen had a special teams tackle Sunday while Ogbah was held without a stat.
Ogbah didn’t start either as he remains at three starts on the year. After signing a four-year, $65 million contract, he has just 10 tackles and one sack in 2022.
Jackson active, doesn’t play
Dolphins offensive lineman Austin Jackson was available to play for the first time since the team’s Sept. 11 opener against the New England Patriots, but he did not play Sunday against the Browns.
The Dolphins kept their same offensive line as last week with Brandon Shell at right tackle and Robert Jones at left guard, where he’s playing for the injured Liam Eichenberg.
Jackson suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1. He was placed on injured reserve and activated last week but he remained inactive for the win at the Chicago Bears, when he entered doubtful.
This past week, Jackson ramped up his practice workload to participate in Thursday and Friday drills. Since he’s been out, the veteran Shell has impressed at the right tackle spot that belonged to Jackson to start the season. Eichenberg is now on IR with a knee injury, and Jones has played for him there.
Left tackle Terron Armstead was also active and played throughout after going into Sunday questionable with his nagging toe injury and a calf ailment.
Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was out against the Browns. Bridgewater had a flare-up with a chronic knee issue this past week and the Dolphins “wanted to be smart about it,” according to an NFL Network report.
With Bridgewater down, rookie Skylar Thompson had backup quarterback duties behind Tagovailoa and even got in at the end of the blowout victory.
Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield played and scored a touchdown after he was a late add to the team’s injury report on Sunday morning with a toe ailment.
Healthy Dolphins inactives were wide receivers River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma, running back Myles Gaskin and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Ezukanma, the rookie fourth-round pick, has been inactive all 10 weeks this season.
Miami had both safeties Verone McKinley and Eric Rowe active and rotating on Sunday with Rowe getting the start and most of the snaps. In weeks prior, one was kept inactive while the other played a majority of defensive snaps in the team’s effort to replace injured strong safety Brandon Jones.
Last week in Chicago, it was Rowe starting while McKinley remained on the practice squad before getting signed to the active roster Saturday. On Oct. 30 in Detroit, Rowe was made inactive while McKinley received an elevation for the game.
When playing with Rowe, Jevon Holland would play his usual free safety spot. When with McKinley, Holland would drop down into the box while McKinley plays back in a center-field role.
()
FBI admits flirting with banned spyware – NYT – RT World News
Agency director tells Congress it purchased license to use Israeli remote spy tool Pegasus
The FBI has purchased a license for the banned Israeli spyware Pegasus, agency director Christopher Wray admitted during a closed session of Congress in December, according to a New York Times report on Saturday. However, the agency reportedly stopped using it amid a wave of negative publicity around the tool.
While Wray initially claimed that the powerful phone hacking program was purchased only in 2018 “being able to figure out how bad guys might use itinternal agency documents and court records seen by The Times revealed that some officers planned to use it in criminal investigations and had drawn up detailed plans to convince bureau management to approve such use. They have continued to roll it out due to the growing storm of bad public relations as abuse of the technology by other governments to spy on their own citizens, journalists and political dissidents has come to light.
Court documents also suggest that the FBI has not completely ruled out the use of Pegasus in the future – or the deployment of a similar hacking tool. Pegasus allows the user to take remote control of the target’s phone, access messages, contacts, microphone and camera without their knowledge.
The US Commerce Department blacklisted Pegasus developer NSO Group last year, barring US companies from doing business with it. While NSO has protested that its technology cannot be used to hack US phone numbers, it makes a similar tool called Phantom that is designed to do just that. The FBI tested Phantom as well as Pegasus before halting all efforts to roll out the products in July 2021, according to the Times, indicating it could have considered hacking into the phones of Americans as well as foreigners.
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) took issue with Wray’s selective confession, calling it “completely unacceptable for the FBI Director to provide misleading testimony about the bureau’s acquisition of powerful hacking tools, then wait months to tell the full story to Congress and the American peoplein a statement to The Times. Office “owes the Americans a clear explanation as to whether future operational use of NSO tools is still on the table,” he said. FBI management eventually acknowledged in a letter to Wyden that it had purchased a license”to explore the potential legal use of the NSO product” as well as the already recognized “potential security issues.”
Congress is reportedly drafting a bill to ban government agencies from using foreign commercial spyware such as Pegasus and Phantom.
