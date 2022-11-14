Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her years-long effort to get pregnant while married to actor Brad Pitt, adding that she wished someone had told her to freeze her eggs when she was younger .

“I was trying to get pregnant. It was a hard road for me, the road of making babies,” Aniston Told Seduce in a recent interview.

“All the years and years and years of speculation – it was really difficult,” said the Friends star added. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I threw everything on it.

“I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs.’ You just don’t think so,” she said.

Aniston went on to say that her split from Brad Pitt in 2005 after five years of marriage made matters worse, as people assumed the divorce resulted from her choosing a career over children.

“Those were absolute lies,” Aniston said of the “narrative that I was just being selfish, [that] I just cared about my career, adding, “the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage is because I wouldn’t give him a child.”

Now, at 53, Aniston says “the ship has sailed”, adding, “I actually feel a little bit of relief now because there’s no more, ‘Can I?’ I don’t need to think about it anymore.”

As Aniston discusses her wish that someone advised her to freeze her eggs when she was younger, the rest of Hollywood howls pro-abortion rhetoric, as states vote to enshrine women’s right to kill their unborn children in their constitutions.

In the midterm elections, California voters overwhelmingly voted for a state constitutional amendment that will enshrine the right to abortion until birth. Similarly, voters in Vermont overwhelmingly voted in favor of an election measure allowing the right to kill unborn babies.

Meanwhile, an initiative in Montana was on the ballot that would have required doctors to provide health care to babies who survive attempted abortions. While the race has not yet been started, only 47% of the votes were “YES” with 80% of the votes.

