Admitting that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit during the Ukraine War was a mistake, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan also tried to extend an olive branch for the Pakistani military. Image Courtesy AFP

Lahore: Imran Khan, who paid an official visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin even as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, admitted the move was a mistake.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan also tried to extend an olive branch to the Pakistani military, saying it could play a constructive role in his future plans.

“The neutrals told me it was a good time to visit Russia. I didn’t know Russia would attack

Ukraine. There are different views on Russia and the West,” Imran Khan said.

The Pakistani leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), however, tried to justify his meeting with Vladimir Putin by pointing out that Pakistan needed cheap oil, gas, wheat and military equipment from Russia to overcome its economic crisis.

“We need Russia to buy cheap oil, gas, wheat and military hardware. I had told the neutrals that the plot would destroy the economy,” Imran Khan said.

