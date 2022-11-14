India on Istanbul explosion that killed 6

India conveyed its “sincere condolences” to the Turkish people. (Representative)

New Delhi:

India on Sunday conveyed its “sincere condolences” to the Turkish government and people for the “tragic loss of life” in an explosion in Istanbul.

India extends its deepest condolences to the Government and people of Turkey for the tragic loss of life in the explosion that took place in Istanbul today. Our sympathies also go out to those who suffered injuries. We wish them a speedy recovery. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) November 13, 2022

According to reports, the bomb exploded in a crowded street in the Turkish capital, killing six people and injuring dozens.

“India extends its deepest condolences to the government and people of Turkey for the tragic loss of life in the explosion that took place in Istanbul today,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam tweeted. Bagshi.

“Our sympathies also go out to those who were injured. We wish them a speedy recovery,” he said.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)