Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

By LM OTERO and JILL BLEED (Associated Press)
DALLAS (AP) — National transportation officials are in Dallas on Sunday investigating the cause of the midair crash of two historic military planes during an air show that left six people dead.
A World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed to the ground in a ball of flames on Saturday, leaving crumpled wreckage in a grassy area inside the Dallas Executive Airport perimeter, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the city’s downtown.
The crash came three years after the crash of a bomber in Connecticut that killed seven, and amid ongoing concern about the safety of air shows involving older warplanes. The company that owned the planes flying in the Wings Over Dallas show has had other crashes in its more than 60-year history.
The crash claimed six lives, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday, citing the county medical examiner. Authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims, he said. Dallas Fire-Rescue told The Dallas Morning News there were no reports of injuries on the ground.
Armin Mizani, the mayor of Keller, Texas, said Terry Barker, a retired pilot for American Airlines, was in the B-17 bomber that crashed. Mizani is the mayor of the town where Barker lived and said he learned of Baker’s death from his family.
Mizani said Barker’s death has been difficult for his town of 50,000, where many of its residents know each other.
“It’s definitely a big loss in our community,” he said. “We’re grieving.”
Barker was an Army veteran who flew helicopters during his military service. He later worked for American Airlines for 36 years before retiring in 2020, Mizani said.
The National Transportation Safety Board took control of the crash scene, with local police and fire providing support, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said. The Federal Aviation Administration also was going to investigate, officials said. The planes collided and crashed about 1:20 p.m., the FAA said in a statement.
Officials did not specify how many people were inside each plane, but Hank Coates, president of Commemorative Air Force, the company that owns the planes and put on the air show, said one of the aircraft, a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, typically has a crew of four to five people. The other, a P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane, has a single pilot. The aircraft are flown by highly trained volunteers, often retired pilots, he said.
John Cudahy is president of the International Council of Air Shows, a trade group that sets the standards air shows follow and oversees the training of pilots and air bosses. Cudahy said that typically at air shows there is a Friday rehearsal where the pilots fly through the entire show to practice, so the Saturday show is actually the second time the pilots have flown the show. There are also detailed briefings each day to go over the plan for the air show and cover exactly where each pilot will be and their roles in the show.
“It’s still to early to figure out what happened yesterday. I’ve watched the tape several times and I can’t figure it out and I’ve been doing this for 25 years,” Cudahy said.
Several videos posted on social media showed the fighter plane flying into the bomber, causing them to quickly crash to the ground and setting off a large ball of fire and smoke.
Air shows must obtain special waivers from the FAA and all of the pilots have to demonstrate their skills in low flying and other maneuvers used in air shows, said John Cox, a former airline captain with more than 50 years’ experience. Cox is also founder of Safety Operating Systems, a company that helps smaller airlines and corporate flight services from around the world with safety planning.
Each air show is overseen by an “air boss” who serves as the flight controller for the event, Cox said.
“If there’s any adjustments that have to be made, it’s the air boss that makes those calls and the pilots comply with that,” he said. In addition, any pilot with a mechanical problem would announce it to the air boss, he said.
Air shows typically rely on extremely detailed plans, including contingencies for emergencies, Cox said. For example, any pilot who ran into trouble could break out of formation and go to a designated area free of other planes that is identified by a landmark of some kind.
The B-17, a cornerstone of U.S. air power during World War II, is an immense four-engine bomber used in daylight raids against Germany. The Kingcobra, a U.S. fighter plane, was used mostly by Soviet forces during the war. Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of World War II and only a handful remain today, largely featured at museums and air shows, according to Boeing.
The Commemorative Air Force has had previous crashes during its more than 60-year history, including a deadly 1995 crash near Odessa, Texas, involving a B-26 bomber that killed five crew members, according to an NTSB report. The plane crashed while practicing for an air show. The NTSB determined that the probable cause was the failure of the pilot to maintain minimum airspeed for flight.
In 2001, two separate West Texas crashes involving planes owned by the group — one in April and one in May — killed three people. In June 2005, two people were killed when a single-engine plane owned by the group crashed in Williamson, Georgia.
The Commemorative Air Force, previously called the Confederate Air Force until members changed its name in 2001 to avoid any association with the Civil War, had been headquartered in Midland, Texas, but relocated to Dallas in 2014.
Wings Over Dallas bills itself as “America’s Premier World War II Airshow,” according to a website advertising the event. The show was scheduled for Nov. 11-13, Veterans Day weekend, and guests were to see more than 40 World War II-era aircraft. Its Saturday afternoon schedule of flying demonstrations included the “bomber parade” and “fighter escorts” that featured the B-17 and P-63.
___
The story has been corrected to reflect that the P-63 Kingcobra is not a jet.
___
Bleed reported from Little Rock, Arkansas. Associated Press reporters Bobby Caina Calvan in New York City; Ken Miller in Oklahoma City; Dave Kolpack in Fargo, North Dakota; Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska, and Juan A. Lozano in Houston contributed to this report.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Sunday that midterm victories belong to President Biden and added that he puts the candidates in a position to “talk about what Democrats stand for.”
NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd asked Warren if she was worried Democrats couldn’t win against “normal Republicans” after noting that NBC exit polls showed Republicans were favored on all subjects except abortion.
“I don’t have such a concern,” Warren said. “Donald Trump with his pretentiousness and his really awful selection of candidates has done his party no favors, but this victory belongs to Joe Biden. It belongs to Joe Biden and the Democrats who fought for working people. we were doing were important and popular.”
Warren touted the Cut Inflation Act and said Biden had positioned Democrats to “talk about what Democrats stand for.”
BIDEN VOWS ‘NOT’ DIFFERENT IN THE NEXT TWO YEARS DESPITE THE MAJORITY TELL US WE’RE HEADING IN THE ‘WRONG DIRECTION’
“The President’s leadership put us in a position, every candidate, up and down the ballot, to talk about what Democrats stand for and what we deliver. And in doing so, we were able to address the values and economic security for people across this country. And it’s certainly paid off. It’s paid off at historic levels,” Warren said.
But experts have watched how often Biden appears to be sidelined in this year’s midterm races. CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona suggested Sunday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that Democrats were able to win “in spite of Joe Biden” and not because of him.
“I mean, you see Biden, he sat on the campaign trail in a lot of key races, he wasn’t doing big campaign efforts, he wasn’t in the center and that seemed to help the Democrats,” he said. she declared.
Biden was asked what he might say to the two-thirds of Americans who think he shouldn’t run for office in 2024 during a press conference on Wednesday.
BIDEN FACING 2024 FAR-LEFT GROUP OPPOSITION: ‘DON’T RUN JOE’
“Look at me,” the president told reporters.
Warren was also asked about Biden’s student loan forgiveness plans and whether she would codify her plan into law if he got help in court.
“I’d love to codify what the president is doing, but here’s the key. I have no doubt that the president has the legal authority to cancel student load debt. President Trump has done it. The president Obama did it, and President Biden has done it now on paying off student debt, but we have a court in Texas, and if they’re playing politics instead of following the law, they put the program in danger,” she said.
“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin also declared Biden the true winner after the midterm elections.
“He’s had some big victories in terms of infrastructure, in terms of the economy, so the messaging needs to change. And I think that’s a pretty big lesson to take from midterms because Biden has in lost fewer seats than any president in a decade. That’s saying something, that’s saying something, and I think that’s an important lesson,” Hostin said Wednesday.
Sports
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady lined up as a receiver for a pair of plays in Tampa Bay’s win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
The first time the legendary 45-year-old quarterback has been discovered.
The next time, running back Leonard Fournette threw the ball to Brady. Brady slipped and fell as the ball was in the air, and Seattle’s Tariq Woolen made a bounding interception.
As Brady was on the ground, he kicked out a foot and Woolen tripped over it, preventing a longer comeback.
Tampa Bay led 14-3 at the time with just under seven minutes left in the third quarter. Instead of capping off what was otherwise a solid drive, the Buccaneers turned it around with an ill-advised play.
But, in the end, it worked for Tampa Bay as they hung on for a 21-16 win over Seattle. It’s the second straight win for Tampa Bay after ending a three-game losing streak last week.
Brady went 22-29 for 258 yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception.
The match was played in Munich, Germany. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he expects more games to be played in Germany in the future.
With the win, Brady moves to 4-0 in international play. Sunday was the closest game Brady has played outside of the United States. The other three were blowouts while Brady was with the Patriots.
Brady led the Patriots to wins in London in 2009 and 2012, where they beat the Buccaneers and Rams by a combined score of 70-14. The Brady-led Patriots enjoyed similar success in Mexico City in 2017, where they blasted the Raiders 33-8.
Brady has three career receptions for 65 yards and no touchdowns. His longest catch was 36 yards in 2015. Brady hasn’t caught a pass since 2018. His first catch in the NFL was a 23-yard catch in 2001, which was a first down.
This dude called Nick Cannon is on a mission to either fill up the earth, create a family soccer/football team or a basketball team and even have a bench. He isn’t done bringing kids into this f***ed up world—as he has welcomed his 11th child. That’s not all, there is baby number 12 on the…
The post Nick Cannon Welcomes His 11th Child With Abby De La Rosa And There’s Baby Number 12 On The Way appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
The Polytechnic University of Catalonia says it suddenly learned that the photographer attached to the notorious unit was a neo-Nazi
The Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC) has removed a photo exhibit of Dmitry Kozatsky, a Ukrainian activist from the notorious neo-Nazi Azov regiment. The exhibition ran in a university library from October 18 until Sunday, when it was abruptly removed.
The University said it chose to cancel the exhibit after being alerted to Kozatsky, also known by his military call sign “Orest,” and his neo-Nazi views.
“Regarding the information revealed about the author of the exhibition at the Ferraté Library, we inform that the work has been withdrawn and that the University was not aware of the author’s ideology. The UPC radically rejects Nazism and regrets the situation created,” the university said in a statement.
Photos featured in the exhibit were taken by the fighter during the siege of Azovstal earlier this year, with the militant eventually ending up in Russian custody. Orest was released from captivity in a prisoner exchange between Kyiv and Moscow later in the conflict.
It was not immediately clear how the University managed to overlook Orest’s opinions, given that he never actually concealed them and proudly displayed various hate symbols on social media. The downfall of the exhibit only came when Anatoly Shariy, a popular Ukrainian opposition blogger and outspoken critic of the Kyiv government, who currently resides in Spain, learned of the event earlier in the day. .
Shariy claimed that he contacted “several influential journalists” in the country, declaring on social networks that the University “will long remember this exhibit.” Apart from that, the blogger encouraged his followers to spam the University with screenshots of Orest’s now-deleted posts, where he displayed various neo-Nazi hate symbols.
Shariy predicted that the spam attack will be countered by “dumb nazis” trying to reject offensive images like “Russian Propaganda”. Indeed, a handful of pro-Ukrainian users have come forward on the University’s social media, claiming the screenshots were faked and accusing it of supporting Moscow with the cancellation of the photo exhibit. of Kozatsky on his opinions.
Orest’s offensive posts included the fighter showing off a pizza he baked with a ketchup swastika topping. Apart from that, Orest posted a mirror photo of himself wearing a black hoodie with the Ukrainian coat of arms and “14/88” written on it. The digital coding is widely seen as a symbol of hate and is extremely popular among various neo-Nazi groups.
The code references racist concepts originating from the late American white supremacist and convicted national terrorist David Lane, namely his fourteen words and the 88 precepts. On its own, ’88’ is considered a reference to the ‘Heil Hitler’ salute, as ‘H’ is the 8th letter of the alphabet.
Ole Miss fell to Alabama on Saturday in a crucial SEC matchup, 30-24, but there was at least one play that sparked debate involving quarterback Jaxson Dart.
In the third quarter, Dart was trying to avoid Alabama’s pass rush when he was met by linebacker Dallas Turner. Dart and the Rebels started a pass-action game and when he got the ball back, Turner grabbed him by the facemask and twisted his helmet and dragged him down.
Dart’s helmet fell off the game and Turner appeared to put his hands on his own head, seeming to signal that he didn’t want to do what he did.
Alabama received a 15-yard penalty on the play and it helped the Rebels set up a score later in practice. However, Turner was not kicked out of the game, which some fans claimed.
LSU’S HAROLD PERKINS JR HAS CAREER GAME AGAINST ARKANSAS; BRIAN KELLY INVOKS “JORDAN FLU GAME” BUT THERE IS A TWIST
Later in the match, Turner shoved Dart’s head into the ground after making a tackle. He still managed to stay in the game.
Dart finished 18 for 31 with 212 passing yards and a touchdown pass
Alabama managed to avoid losing a third game in 2022. Nick Saban’s team remains in position to have a 10-win season. The program hasn’t had a three-game losing streak since 2010.
The effort was pitiful. The defense was egregious. The score was embarrassing.
James Dolan couldn’t have been happy from his baseline seat witnessing Sunday’s atrocity, a 145-135 defeat to the Thunder that represented the most points allowed in the Tom Thibodeau era.
The Knicks (6-7) couldn’t excuse the performance to a top-flight opponent since the Thunder (6-7), the youngest team in the NBA with an average age just a hair over 23, is still rebuilding and projected for the draft lottery.
OKC came to the Garden and shot 63%, including 55% from beyond the arc. The Knicks left the court to a round of boos.
The first fallout was an extended benching of RJ Barrett, who struggled Sunday and logged only two minutes of the second half. Barrett finished with just 19 minutes and four points on 2-of-10 shooting.
He was burned by OKC’s Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, the budding superstar who the Knicks passed over in 2018 to draft Kevin Knox. Alexander finished with 37 points and eight assists, becoming the latest reminder of what the Knicks’ are lacking — a true star.
Thibodeau had the Knicks arrive early for the noon game — their earliest tipoff thus far — to hold a walkthrough on the MSG court. The afternoon weekend contests in Manhattan are famous for flat performances, commonly labeled the hangover affect.
At first, Thibodeau’s maneuver appeared to help. The Knicks set a franchise record for points in the opening quarter with 48, which gave them a 12-point edge heading into the second.
Then things fell apart.
The Knicks were shredded from long distance by OKC, which dropped 43 points in the second quarter and led at the break, 79-73. The bleeding never stopped.
Allowing 79 points in the first half might’ve caused Thibodeau an aneurysm at any other moment in his coaching career, but these Knicks have adopted a fast-paced offensive-minded philosophy that often translates to higher scores.
Still, no matter the strategy, the defensive performance was inexcusable.
