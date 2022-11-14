News
Ivanka Trump cuts Kimberly Guilfoyle – dressed in black – from Tiffany’s wedding photos
Ivanka Trump sparked some fun by cropping her brother’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, in photos from the family’s wedding this weekend.
Ivanka, 41, was a bridesmaid at the wedding of her half-sister Tiffany Trump, 29, on Saturday. She married 25-year-old billionaire Michael Boulos, whom she met while vacationing with Lindsay Lohan in Mykonos in 2018.
Everyone in the family wore pastel or gold colored dresses, except Guilfoyle, 53, who stood out in black.
Ivanka’s light blue dress was a replica of the dress Grace Kelly wore in the 1955 film To Catch a Thief – a parallel that raised eyebrows, given Donald Trump’s current legal battles and his claims about the 2020 election flight.
Ivanka shared photos from Tiffany’s big day at Mar-a-Lago, with their dad Donald Trump walking his daughter down the aisle under a pastel-hued floral arch, and with the pastel-hued wedding party.
And one photo in particular caught the eye.
Tiffany, in her sparkling Elie Saab gown, was center stage with her mauve-clad mother Marla Maples to her right, next to her sister-in-law Lara Trump in a shimmering gold dress. To Tiffany’s left were her mother-in-law Melania Trump, in a gold dress, and Ivanka in her baby blue dress.
Next to Ivanka was Guilfoyle, all in black.
But in photos shared by Ivanka on social media, Guilfoyle had been cropped.
The original photo showed Tiffany Trump surrounded by pastel-clad family members — all but one. Left to right: Tiffany’s sister-in-law, Lara Trump; his mother Marla Maples; Tiffany Trump; his stepmother Melania Trump; his half-sister Ivanka Trump; Don Jr’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle
Ivanka shared a cropped photo on Twitter, with the cropped black-clad Guilfoyle
“In many cases, especially here in the United States, wearing black to a wedding has been seen as a fashion faux pas, as the color black is commonly associated with mourning,” said etiquette expert Elaine Swann. wedding, in an interview with Brides magazine. year.
But, she added, the color was gaining acceptance among modern brides.
“It’s completely acceptable for a woman to wear a black dress to a wedding,” Swann said.
“Always avoid wearing clothes that are too low-cut, too short or too tight.”
It is not known if Tiffany asked her guests to wear pastel colors.
Swann said if a bride makes such a request, it should be strictly respected.
The whole family had gathered to watch Tiffany, 29, say “yes” to billionaire Michael Boulos, 25. The happy couple are pictured here with Tiffany’s mother Marla Maples, who donned a lavender Elie Saab dress, and her father, former President Donald Trump
Trump smiled as he walked his daughter down the aisle on her big day, with Tiffany beaming in her Elie Saab dress
Tiffany is seen moments before she gets married in her wedding dress as bridesmaid Ivanka playfully points her finger at her
Exclusive photos show Tiffany Trump and members of her bridal party wearing cornflower blue dresses for the ceremony for the former president’s daughter on Saturday
Don Jr., 44, brought his longtime girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, 53, to his younger sister’s wedding, and Kimberly’s son Ronan, 16. Guilfoyle was married to Ronan’s father, Eric Villency, from 2006 to 2009.
Don Jr posted that his five children with ex-wife Vanessa did well in the extravagant wedding
Guilfoyle, 53, a former Fox News host, has been dating Don Jr, 44, since 2018.
The couple got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2020.
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner and Guilfoyle and Trump Jr live in Florida, with their homes just 80 miles apart.
Ivanka and Kushner build a house in Indian Creek near Miami; Trump Jr and Guilfoyle bought a $9.7 million home in Jupiter, north of West Palm Beach.
But we don’t think they are close.
Ivanka and her husband are said to be “done” with Washington DC and have no plans to return to the White House if Trump runs again and wins.
Guilfoyle and Trump Jr, meanwhile, remain extremely active on the campaign scene and are said to be encouraging Trump to seek a second term.
The women also have a very different style: Ivanka is diplomatic and reserved, while Guilfoyle, famous for his frowning speeches, is flamboyant and outspoken.
It’s unclear if they were sitting next to each other at the wedding or spending time together.
Chuck Carr, former Met, dead at 55
Former Mets outfielder Chuck Carr, who played in New York in 1990 and 1991, died recently at age 55. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Carr was battling health issues, according to family social media posts.
Carr spent eight seasons at the majors and led the National League with 58 stolen bases for the expansion Florida Marlins in 1993, after just 16 combined games with the Mets the previous two seasons. The speedster stole 32 bases in the strike-shortened 1994 season.
While with the Brewers in 1997, he provided one of the most memorable sports quotes of the decade when he ignored a catch sign to swing on a 2-0 pitch and scored a strikeout. After the game, Carr said, “It’s not Chuckie’s game. Chuckie hacks it 2-0.
He was sent to the minors, refused his assignment, and was cut by the team. Carr was picked up by the Astros and defeated John Smoltz in Game 3 of the 1997 NLDS.
After his MLB career, Carr briefly played for the Long Island Ducks and manager Bud Harrelson, who had been his skipper with the Mets.
Berlin to expand former airport shelter to accommodate 3,600 Ukrainians
The city of Berlin has announced it will expand its migrant reception center at the former Tegel airport to make room for an additional 3,600 Ukrainian refugees as the city has seen a surge of new arrivals this year.
Berlin’s local government said two new large tents will be erected on the site of the old airport, which closed in 2021, with the tents fitted with heaters for the winter.
The expansion comes after the airport’s old terminals were also given over to housing Ukrainians fleeing conflict in their country following the Russian invasion in February.
Around 1,500 Ukrainians already live at the old airport, the majority being women with their children, reports the European Union-funded InfoMigrants website.
According to the website, Berlin had a total of 28,000 beds reserved for asylum seekers and refugees before the conflict in Ukraine, but was forced to increase this number after the influx of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.
Putting ‘on the Ritz…
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) November 10, 2022
Berlin is not the only place in Germany to see a wave of new migrant arrivals, as in addition to the estimated million Ukrainians who entered Germany this year, many other asylum seekers from countries like Afghanistan and Syria have also entered the country, pushing the regions’ ability to accommodate migrants to their limits.
Late last month, Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey warned that her city was at capacity in terms of accommodation capacity for migrants and that other cities had also exhausted their capacity to provide accommodation and facilities. accommodations.
The problem has also been observed in neighboring Austria, which is also experiencing housing problems for new asylum seekers and refugees, with some localities having erected tent camps to cope with new flows of migrants through the Balkan route, while the city of Vienna resorted to using a luxury hotel to house Ukrainian refugees.
Sorry, we are full: the majority of German regions have no more places for asylum seekers
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) September 10, 2022
Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter at @TomlinsonCJ or by e-mail at ctomlinson(at)breitbart.com.
Kherson fell quickly, but Ukraine’s advance east of the Dnipro will be more difficult | Ukraine
Ukraine’s rapid recapture of Kherson, the abandonment of which was only publicly announced by the Russians on Wednesday, paves the way for a critical phase of the war. A fall of territorial concessions by Moscow leaves Russia occupying a central block of territory – the land bridge to Crimea – which Ukraine will want to divide and inflict a catastrophic political defeat on the invaders.
Initially, it will be necessary for Ukraine to consolidate its gains in and around Kherson, to restore electricity and other public services, although there is no serious ground threat, now that the retreating Russian forces blew up much of the main Antonivsky road and railroad. bridges that led into the city for several hundred meters across the Dnipro River, the barrier the Russians now hope to rely on.
Of immediate concern is the explosion of part of the Nova Kakhovka dam, revealed by satellite images, which will further disrupt already strained power supplies and whose downstream impact is uncertain. The effect, however, is expected to be felt furthest south of the Russian-occupied river – an act which, according to the Geneva conventions, can be considered a war crime if it results in “consequent serious casualties among the population. civil”.
Antonivsky and Nova Kakhovka are the only crossings of the Dnipro south of the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, and without them (or even if they were intact) it will be difficult and dangerous for Ukrainian counterattacks to move forward there. . A glance at the map has led a growing number of commentators, Western and Russian, to suggest that an advance in the Zaporizhzhia sector towards Melitopol and Berdyansk is the next obvious point of counter-attack.
Ukraine’s success in Kherson – and make no mistake about it, driving out Russia with minimal civilian casualties is a major achievement – was a victory achieved by destroying the Russian supply chain. This was concluded with US Himars artillery, almost certainly aided by good local intelligence to identify command and logistics centers in the field. But the favorable geography was also critical – the isolated position of Kherson west of the Dnipro.
The Zaporizhzhia front to the east is essentially a straight line through open country that hasn’t moved for months, so in theory Moscow’s forces should be well entrenched. Russia’s other advantage is that it has called up what it says are 300,000 conscripts, a third of which are at the front. But manpower alone doesn’t guarantee success – new recruits are often put ahead of more experienced troops, with reports of rookies thrown into battle with minimal training, poor equipment – only two out of seven vehicles armored would start without pushing – and mediocre pay.
At the same time, Russia’s tactical approach has so far been so inflexible that Kyiv will be convinced it can apply the same trick, to hit the invaders from the rear so their front line cannot beat effectively. From now on, the whole province of Kherson south of the Dnipro, up to the Crimea, is in the 50 mile range Himars rockets.
A notable article published last week by a Russian military blogger, Military Informant, acknowledged that Russia’s position on Kherson had been hopeless since the summer and that only a tenth of the supplies could be advanced. required. The writer then complained about Russia’s “archaic logistics systems” with long lead times, insufficient high-precision weaponry and, interestingly, “centralized depots,” which present attractive targets for Ukrainians to disrupt.
In this context, it was surprising that last week General Mark Milley, America’s top military officer, spoke of “diplomatic solutions” to the nearly nine-month war and argued that the Ukrainians had failed to fight the Russians only “to a standstill”. Concerns about a World War I-style stalemate between the two countries do not appear to be matched by the fall developments on the ground in Kherson and, before that, in the liberations near Kharkiv.
Milley’s position appears to be an outlier in the Biden administration, which also announced an additional $400m (£338m) in arms supplies last week and was backed by mid-election results. -mandate better than expected. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke of Kherson’s victory on Friday and said: ‘If Ukraine chose to stop fighting and give up, it would be the end of Ukraine’ – and , for now, Kyiv appears to be retaining US and western support to keep fighting next year.
The winter weather clearly makes the situation more complicated for both sides, although the ground should freeze, increasing the possibilities of maneuver, which will help the Ukrainian counter-attackers. Last month, Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defense, said he expected fighting to continue through the cold season. Ukraine, with the wind in its sails, will want to show that it can go further, before we speak again of an impasse.
On this historic day, November 14, 1776, the British press names the famous Londoner Ben Franklin leader of the rebellion
American patriot and lifelong City of London man Ben Franklin was named leader of the colonial rebellion by the British press on that historic day, November 14, 1776.
“The very identical Dr Franklyn, whom Lord Chatham so cherished, and said he was proud to call his friend, is now at the head of the rebellion in North America,” reported the St. James Chronicle of London .
“Lord Chatham” was a reference to William Pitt, who served as Prime Minister of Britain from 1766 to 1768 and was known for his sympathetic view of the American cause.
ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, NOV. 11 1921, GRAVE OF AN UNKNOWN SOLDIER DEDICATED IN ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY
International news highlighted Franklin’s particularly complex role among the Founding Fathers.
First, and obviously, Franklin was old enough to be the father, and even the grandfather, of many incredibly young Founding Fathers.
Born January 17, 1706 in Boston, Franklin was 70 when he signed the Declaration of Independence.
John Adams, John Hancock and Thomas Jefferson were 40, 39 and 33 respectively on July 4, 1776.
Thomas Lynch Jr. and Edward Rutledge, both of South Carolina, were each only 26 years old and were the youngest signatories.
GLADYS HUGHES, 99-YEAR-OLD WWII VETERAN, HAS A PATRIOTIC MESSAGE FOR THE NATION
The future father of his country, General George Washington, was only 44 years old.
Second, the other Founding Fathers gained their fame in the struggle for American independence. Franklin already enjoyed fame as an author, statesman, and scientist on both sides of the Atlantic.
His research into electricity “earned him the 1753 Copley Medal (the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in the 18th century) and a fellowship from the Royal Society,” Smithsonian Magazine wrote in 2016 of Franklin’s life in London.
“Ben Franklin was adopted by a British aristocracy fascinated by science.”
“It also transformed his social status. He was famous. This son of a poor tallow salesman was embraced by a British aristocracy passionate about science and particularly fond of the crackle of electricity.”
Third, Franklin had spent much of his life in London, first settling there as a teenager in 1724 before returning to Philadelphia in 1726.
ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, JULY 26, 1775, THE UNITED STATES POSTAL SYSTEM IS ESTABLISHED UNDER BEN FRANKLIN
He lived in London from 1757 to 1775, returning briefly to America in the 1760s.
He was known to enjoy the pleasures of English high society and relationships with leading British citizens.
The Smithsonian Magazine, in the same report, called the man considered a leading American patriot a “loyal British royalist” and “one-fifth a revolutionary, four-fifths a London intellectual”.
Franklin seemed to draw closer to his native soil as Parliament enacted increasingly punitive laws against the colonies.
London society, for its part, multiplies the verbal attacks against him and his compatriots.
He ran to the defense of the colonies nearly two decades before the revolution in a letter to the same St. James Chronicle following a scathing anti-American screed penned by a British officer.
“Dirt stains thrown at my character,” Ben Franklin said, responding to attacks in Parliament.
“There are several traits in (the officer’s article) which render the colonies contemptible, and even odious to the mother country, which may have bad consequences,” Franklin wrote on May 9, 1759.
He took American grievances before Parliament in 1774, for which he was personally scourged by British Solicitor General Alexander Wedderburn.
“Dirt stains thrown all over my character,” a furious Franklin wrote of the verbal abuse.
Increasingly an outcast, he left Britain for Philadelphia for the last time on March 20, 1775, just four weeks before the transatlantic rift erupted into war at the battles of Lexington and Concord.
Franklin’s break with his beloved London was complete when he pledged his life, fortune, and honor to the cause of American independence on July 4, 1776.
Said Franklin to his fellow American Revolutionaries at the signing of the Declaration of Independence: “Gentlemen, we must now all hang together, or we will most certainly all hang separately.”
Since then, London has taken over the legacy of the scientist who became a rebel.
The Benjamin Franklin House at 36 Craven St. in London, where he lived for nearly 20 years before the American Revolution, opened as a museum in the heart of the city in 2006. It is the “sole home of Benjamin Franklin to the world”. says the museum’s website.
Trump ‘put me and my family in danger’ – POLITICO
Former Vice President Mike Pence said then-President Donald Trump “endangered my family and I and everyone on Capitol Hill” with his words and actions during the 6 January 2021.
Pence’s statement came during an interview with ABC’s David Muir, parts of which were released on Sunday and parts of which are due for release on Monday.
Pence was the target of Trump’s vitriol that day — and after — because he refused to take action to block certification of Joe Biden’s election as the nation’s next president. At the height of the melee inside and outside the Capitol, Trump tweeted, “Mike Pence didn’t have the guts to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution.”
Asked about this tweet by Muir, Pence said, “It made me angry, but I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and said, ‘It doesn’t take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law.
Pence, whose memoir “So Help Me God” comes out this week, added: “The president’s words were reckless. It was clear that he had decided to be part of the problem.
Japan could welcome Australian nuclear submarines – sent – RT World News
Tokyo wants to cooperate with the AUKUS alliance between Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom
Australia’s acquisition of nuclear submarines is of critical importance to regional security and Japan stands ready to offer assistance and expertise, Ambassador Shingo Yamagami said Monday at the ‘Advancing AUKUS’ conference. ‘, calling Canberra Tokyo’s most important military ally, besides the United States.
Without directly labeling China a threat, the envoy said Japan was “a frontline state facing difficult circumstances in the dangerous neighborhood of Southeast Asia”, explaining to the audience at the National Press Club in Canberra why “AUKUS means a lot to us.”
In 2021, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom announced the creation of the so-called AUKUS security pact, which envisages supplying Canberra with conventionally armed and nuclear-powered submarines, thus strengthening considerably its naval capabilities.
Last month, Australia signed a separate agreement with Japan to deepen their security cooperation, including joint military training and intelligence sharing. “This makes Australia Japan’s most important defense and security alliance… outside of the United States,” according to the Australian Associated Press.
“In the future, Japan may also welcome Australian nuclear submarines, so measures are already in place to receive them if they come,” the envoy said in comments he later shared on Twitter. “Japan’s cooperation with AUKUS holds great potential…Such submarines will increase regional deterrence.”
China has repeatedly criticized the AUKUS alliance, arguing that its plans pose serious risks to regional stability and nuclear security. This view has to some extent been echoed by Russia. In August, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned that AUKUS could “explode” the entire Asia-Pacific region, since the pact is on the way to becoming “a military-political alliance”.
On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cited AUKUS as an example of Washington and its allies trying to militarize the Asia-Pacific region. These actions are not only “obviously aimed at containing China” but also “Resisting Russia’s interests in the Asia-Pacific”, said the minister.
