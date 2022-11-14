News
Japanese beef croquettes with a 30-year waiting list
It’s not a typo. Thirty. Years.
Founded in 1926, Asahiya sold meat products from Hyogo Prefecture – Kobe beef included – for decades before adding beef nuggets to shelves in the years following World War II.
But it wasn’t until the early 2000s that these fried potato and beef dumplings became an internet sensation, resulting in a ridiculously long wait for shoppers.
An unprofitable business idea
The coveted “extreme kibble” is one of four types of Kobe beef kibble available at Asahiya. Can’t wait three decades? The store’s Premier Kobe beef kibble currently has a more palatable four-year waiting list.
“We started selling our products through online shopping in 1999,” says Shigeru Nitta, Asahiya’s third-generation owner. “At that time, we were offering Extreme Croquettes as a trial.”
Growing up in Hyogo, Nitta has been visiting local ranches and beef auctions with her father since he was young.
He took over his father’s shop in 1994 when he was 30 years old.
After experimenting with e-commerce for a few years, he realized that customers were hesitant to pay big bucks for premium beef online.
Shigeru Nitta is the third generation owner of Asahiya.
Asahiya
It was then that he made a bold decision.
“We sold Extreme Kibbles for 270 JPY ($1.8) per piece…The beef in them alone costs about 400 JPY ($2.7) per piece,” Nitta explains.
“We have made affordable and tasty kibbles that demonstrate our shop concept as a strategy for customers to enjoy the kibbles and then hope they will buy our Kobe Beef after the first try.”
To limit the financial loss at first, Asahiya only produced 200 kibbles in her own kitchen next to her shop each week.
“We sell beef raised by people we know. Our store only sells meat produced in Hyogo Prefecture, whether it’s Kobe Beef, Kobe Pork, or Tajima Chicken. It’s been the style of the store since before I owned it,” says Nitta.
In fact, Nitta’s grandfather used to go to Sanda – another famous Wagyu breeding area in Hyogo – by bicycle with a handcart to collect the produce himself.
“Since that time, our store had links with local beef producers, so we didn’t need to source them from outside the prefecture,” Nitta adds.
Production has increased but popularity is growing
The cheap price of Extreme Kibbles goes against the quality of the ingredients. They are prepared fresh daily without preservatives. Ingredients include three-year-old A5-rated Kobe beef and potatoes sourced from a local ranch.
Nitta says he encouraged the ranch to use cow manure to grow the potatoes. The stems of the potatoes will then be fed to the cows, creating a cycle.
Eventually, his unique concept caught the attention of locals and the media. When a news story about Asahiya’s croquettes came out in the early 2000s, their popularity skyrocketed.
“We stopped selling them in 2016 because the waiting time increased to over 14 years. We thought we would stop orders, but we received many calls asking to continue offering them,” says Nitta.
The extreme kibbles are made with three-year-old A5-rated female Kobe beef.
Asahiya
Asahiya started taking orders for the kibble again in 2017, but raised the price.
“At that time, we raised the price to 500 JPY ($3.4)-540 JPY ($3.7) with the consumption tax. But since the export of Kobe beef started, the prices beef have doubled, so the fact that the kibble production is in deficit has not changed,” says Nitta.
Production has also increased from 200 croquettes per week to 200 croquettes per day.
“In reality, Extreme Kibbles have become much more popular than other products,” laughs Nitta, laughing at her own money-losing business idea.
“We hear that we should hire more people and make croquettes faster, but I think there is no trader who hires employees and produces more to make more deficit… I’m sorry for keeping them waiting. I want to make kibble quickly and send it as soon as possible, but if I do, the store will go bankrupt.”
Luckily, Nitta says about half of people who try the kibble end up ordering their Kobe beef, so it’s a good marketing strategy.
Nitta’s Mission: Helping More People Enjoy Kobe Beef
Each box of Extreme Croquettes, which includes five pieces, sells for JPY 2,700 ($18.40).
The store sends out a regular newsletter to pending customers informing them of the latest shipping estimate.
One week before the delivery date, the store will re-confirm delivery with patient customers.
“Of course, some people have changed their email address. For these people, we call them directly and let them know the delivery date. They can change their address themselves via our website or when we call them, they can let us know.” Nitta said.
Customers receiving kibble these days were placing their orders about 10 years ago.
Having a 30-year list of unprofitable orders to fulfill can be stressful, especially as the price of Kobe beef and labor continue to rise.
But something more important encouraged Nitta to continue.
The waiting time for these frozen Extreme Croquettes is currently around 30 years.
Asahiya
“When I first started selling kibble on the internet, I received many orders from isolated and remote islands. Most of them had heard of Kobe beef on TV but had never had it. because they had to go to the cities if they wanted to try it. I realized that there were so many people who had never eaten Kobe beef.
“Because of that, I kept offering kibble on a trial basis and got more orders for Kobe beef if they liked it. That’s why I started in the first place, so I didn’t really care if it was a deficit,” says Nitta.
One of the most memorable moments was when they received an order from a cancer patient who was about to have surgery while waiting for his Extreme Kibbles.
“I heard that our kibbles were the patient’s motivation to undergo surgery. That’s what surprised me the most,” says Nitta.
The patient survived and has placed several orders since then.
Nitta received a call from the patient who told her “I hope to live a long time without a recurrence of cancer” after tasting her kibbles.
“I still remember it. I was moved by the comment,” Nitta says.
By allowing more people to enjoy Kobe beef, he hopes the awareness of these kibbles will help promote the local industry.
“I’m grateful. By becoming famous, I think I can help the whole industry, not just my shop, by getting people who haven’t been interested in Kobe beef. I want as many people as possible to eat Kobe beef. Kobe beef — not just from my shop,” says Nitta.
How to enjoy beef croquettes now
Asahiya now has two locations: their original store in Takasago City and a store in Kobe City. Its frozen beef croquettes are only shipped to the domestic market.
Although Asahiya operates primarily as a butcher, Nitta says travelers can visit their Kobe shop, where they sell two types of ready-to-eat take-out snacks called “Tor Road” and “Kitanozaka” croquettes, named after the streets. neighbours.
“Kitanozaka” uses lean beef and costs 360 JPY ($2.5) each. “Tor Road” uses a short lanyard and chuck and costs 460 JPY ($3.1).
“We age the meat for 40 days and the potatoes for a month so they are sweeter,” says Nitta.
As for the future, the 58-year-old owner says they are considering expanding.
“I would like to create a little space where people could eat a little, maybe. Our store in Kobe is a tourist spot,” he says. “But if it becomes a restaurant, our neighboring restaurants might be annoyed because we also supply the meat to them.”
Top image credit: Asahiya.
Cnn
News
India to double trade with Russia – media – RT Business News
Using rupiah for trade settlements is expected to speed up the process, Indian Express reports
India is eager to double its trade with Russia despite calls from Western states to join their anti-Russian sanctions regime, the Indian Express reported on Sunday, citing the minutes of a recent high-level meeting between Russian and Indian officials.
“The Commerce Department said it was ready to support the initiative and, based on feedback from various exporters and business entities, it was confident to double Indo-Russian trade in the near future.“, Indicates the document, quoted by the media.
According to the report, Indian authorities believe that using the Indian rupee for trade settlements will help boost mutual trade. The country is expected to start trading with Russia in rupees in the near future, with major lender State Bank of India agreeing to facilitate the new mechanism in September. Also, earlier this week, the Indian government officially allowed international trade settlements in Indian rupees, according to the country’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The volume of trade between the two countries has increased significantly this year, mainly due to a sharp increase in Indian imports of Russian oil. India used to import less than 1% of its total crude oil from Russia, but since the start of the year it has come to cover around 22% of its oil needs with Russian fuel. Last month, Russia became India’s biggest oil supplier, overtaking Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
READ MORE:
No ‘moral conflict’ over buying Russian oil – India
Earlier, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said India and Russia were heading towards an annual trade turnover of $30 billion. In 2021, trade turnover between the two countries stood at $12 billion, an all-time high at the time, according to Russian trade representative in India Alexander Rybas.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson saves the day with ‘remarkable’ catch, 193 yards in win at Buffalo
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson returned to the locker room after Sunday’s dramatic victory at Highmark Stadium, he watched his game-saving catch on video.
It looked even better than he had initially thought.
In Minnesota’s 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, Jefferson caught a 32-yard pass from Kirk Cousins on fourth-and-18 at the Vikings 27 on the first play after the two-minute warning in regulation to keep a drive alive. Jefferson went high in the air in an attempt to grab the ball, and Bills cornerback Cam Lewis got two hands on it before the Vikings star ripped it away with one hand while falling to the ground.
“For sure,” Jefferson said of the catch looking even better on video. “Just the way my body … I went up, him catching the ball in his hands and me taking it away from him. I mean, the whole play was crazy.”
The Vikings didn’t score on that drive when Cousins was stopped on a sneak on fourth-and-inches from inside the 1-yard line with 49 seconds left. But Bills quarterback Josh Allen fumbled on the next play and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks recovered it in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown. Minnesota eventually went ahead for good on Greg Joseph’s 33-yard field goal with 3:42 left overtime.
“That was probably the craziest catch I’ve ever seen,” Kendricks said of Jefferson’s grab. “I felt like the guy had two hands on it, but J.J. had it underneath, and he just snatched it away with one hand.”
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell also was amazed by the reception.
“It was one of the most remarkable catches I’ve ever seen,” O’Connell said. “He’s such a special, special player. … He’s showed up time and time again when we’ve needed him.”
The Vikings sure needed Jefferson on Sunday against the powerful Bills, and he delivered. Jefferson caught 10 passes for a career-high 193 yards and a touchdown.
Jefferson caught a 22-yard touchdown pass on Minnesota’s first drive for a 7-0 lead. And he continued to come up with big receptions the rest of the game.
“I didn’t think that he could surpass what I already felt about him as a player, but he just keeps outdoing himself,” fellow Vikings receiver Adam Thielen said.
Jefferson joined the Vikings after helping lead LSU to a 15-0 season in 2019 and a national championship. He said the greatest game of his career remains LSU’s 42-25 win over Clemson in title game, but that Sunday’s win, in which the Minnesota came back from a 17-point third-quarter deficit, is also right up there.
“Definitely top two for sure, just off us being down and going up against a team like that,” Jefferson said. “It shows a lot how much this team is together and how much we fight together.”
The game had extra meaning for Jefferson since the Vikings for the first time faced wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who played for them from 2015-19 before being traded to Buffalo. In the trade, Minnesota received the No. 22 pick in the first round of the 2020 draft, which they used to select Jefferson.
Diggs had 12 catches Sunday for 128 yards.
“We talked after (the game),” Jefferson said. “It was just us congratulating (each other) on the performance. Both of us had great games, but we had a better one. But I love Stef. I love his game.”
The two agreed after the game to swap jerseys, although Jefferson said it was too cold to do it immediately. So they will make the exchange through the mail.
News
Authorities seize 100 pounds of fentanyl pills in San Bernardino
Authorities seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl in the city of San Bernardino on Thursday, officials said.
During a traffic stop, investigators found “evidence that led to a search warrant” for a home in the 200 block of East 9th Street, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. hurry.
Investigators seized 104 pounds of fentanyl pills, 5 ounces of methamphetamine and a firearm from the car and home, authorities said.
According to public health and law enforcement experts, fentanyl – a substance 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin – is increasingly disguised as prescription pills or added to other drugs.
No further information about the drug seizure has been released as an investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Dalen Terry logs double duty with G League Windy City as the Chicago Bulls seek more minutes for the rookie
Dalen Terry had little time to rest this weekend.
The Chicago Bulls rookie debuted with the Windy City Bulls on Saturday, then logged another G League game Sunday afternoon in Iowa before driving back to Chicago to suit up for Sunday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets at the United Center.
For Terry, two days stuffed with basketball was the epitome of a perfect weekend.
“It felt good to go against somebody besides the imagination in my head,” Terry said. “I’d been asking to go down (to the G League). I just like to play basketball. I’m not a guy that’s here for the money or anything like that. I just want to play. If I can’t play up here or if there’s limited time, then I’d rather go down there and play and go work on something.”
Entering Sunday, Terry had tallied 22 minutes over seven NBA games in the first month of his rookie season. His playing time actually increased because of a schedule front-loaded with back-to-backs and injuries to Zach LaVine and Coby White.
But as the Bulls enter a more relaxed period of their schedule, they wanted to find more minutes for Terry with their G League affiliate. He logged more than 30 minutes in both games against the Iowa Wolves, finishing with 18 points, nine assists and eight rebounds Saturday and 14 points and 10 rebounds Sunday.
“We’ve had a pretty condensed schedule and we had some guys out, so it was good for him to get his feet wet in some of these (NBA) games,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “But you need significant and impactful minutes on a regular basis like (he’s gotten) in the last two days.”
Moving a player to a G League affiliate can be tricky — some players see it as a demotion or a downgrade from the top competition.
But Donovan said that wasn’t a concern with Terry, who specifically requested a move to Windy City to ensure he stays in game shape during any lulls in playing time with the Bulls.
“It’s all your perception,” Donovan said. “For him, he’s eager to play. He wanted to play. He likes that. If he sees an opportunity for himself to improve and get better and get the opportunity to play, he’s going to feel pretty good about doing that.”
Terry spent his summer seeking out pickup games in Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle. He trained with any NBA player he could connect with, including Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Harrison Barnes and Jamal Crawford.
During one of his first pickup sessions before his pre-draft workouts, Terry landed a two-on-two game with Irving and Durant. As the pairs lined up to start the scrimmage, Irving gestured to Durant, then back to Terry.
“You got him?” Irving asked.
Terry said his response was immediate: “All right, bet.”
It wasn’t an even matchup. Terry said Durant pulled out every trick in his bag — including hitting half-court shots — but Terry cheerfully described the matchup as a valuable learning experience.
“I mean, I was guarding him a little bit,” Terry said. “I think I stole the ball from him one time and then he got to talking. That’s KD, so he got to doing what KD does. … Nothing I could do about it, but he had to guard me too.”
Although the Bulls want Terry to use the G League as an opportunity to improve himself, Donovan emphasized the importance of Terry fitting seamlessly into the Windy City lineup rather than jacking up a high volume of shots or playing selfishly.
Terry said he focused on cohesive basketball in his first two games with Windy City.
“I’m not a player that goes down and tries to score 40 or something like that,” he said. “I just want to play a complete game.”
Donovan added that scoring isn’t always the focus for rookies and other developmental players during stints with the G League affiliate.
Terry is already a defensive-minded player. Much of his playing time with the Bulls has revolved around his ability to provide defensive energy on the perimeter. Donovan wants Terry to continue developing that side of his game with Windy City.
“For younger players, when you look at their shots at the end of the game, they spend probably three or four more times on defense than they do offense,” Donovan said. “So part of their development needs to be defensively — how they’re guarding the pick-and-roll, off ball screens, blocking out, being in the right position defensively.”
Terry likely will continue to cycle between Windy City and the Bulls throughout his rookie season, especially when White has recovered from a left quadriceps injury.
Regardless of where Terry earns his minutes, Donovan said the Bulls are confident in the rookie’s ability to grow through these early games.
“He’s a very, very competitive guy,” Donovan said. “He’s a good worker. He’s eager to get better and learn a lot more. And he will just because of his spirit and his disposition.”
()
News
US lawmakers rush to arm Taiwan – media – RT World News
Some members of Congress want to make Taiwan a Ukrainian-style ‘tremendous military force’
US lawmakers are seeking to flood Taiwan with as much US weaponry and military training as possible, the Washington Post reported on the eve of President Joe Biden’s scheduled face-to-face meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
If successful, the bipartisan effort would allow the Pentagon to exploit its own stockpiles of weapons, including Javelin and Stinger missile systems, to accelerate military buildup in Taiwan, the newspaper wrote on Sunday, citing U.S. officials. . The report, however, notes that the approval of taxpayer-funded military aid to Taipei could depend on the support of Biden, who had promised to “find out what the red lines are” during his meeting with Xi on Monday in Indonesia.
Lawmakers supporting the effort apparently hope to avoid a repeat of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. “One of the lessons from Ukraine is that you have to arm your partners before filming begins, and that gives you your best chance of avoiding war in the first place,” Representative Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin, told the Post.
The Biden-Xi summit comes at a time when US-China relations are at their lowest level in recent memory. Beijing severed military and climate ties with Washington in August after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a controversial visit to Taiwan, defying warnings from Chinese officials that the trip would undermine sovereignty of China and would embolden the separatists in Taipei.
Chinese forces stepped up military exercises in the Taiwan Strait immediately after Pelosi’s visit, and Xi said last month that China would not rule out using force, if necessary, to reunite with the province. The Pentagon, which has called China a top national security threat to the United States, pledged on Wednesday to continue providing military assistance and training to Taiwanese forces.
Although it maintains a policy of recognizing – but not endorsing – China’s claim to sovereignty over Taiwan, the United States has been selling weapons to the island for decades. Unlike those agreements, the proposed military aid would be given to Taiwan at the expense of US taxpayers. That could include weapons such as anti-ship cruise missiles, air defense systems, self-detonating drones and naval mines, the Post said.
Aid could total $3 billion a year. The goal is to “to make the Taiwanese a formidable military force that can defend themselves, like the Ukrainians, or at least make it very difficult for the People’s Liberation Army to attack them”, said Sen. Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
He’s got tricks up his sleeve – Orange County Register
Anyone who has attended the Aquadettes’ Aqua Follies in the past five years will remember Jerry Langford, the emcee, who also happens to be a radio host, illusionist and mentalist.
“They invited me on their show because of my radio work and my voice,” Langford said in a recent interview, his voice deep and resonant. “It’s natural for me to speak on behalf of the Aquadettes.”
Langford is the morning host at KSDW Radio in San Diego and Riverside County and K-Wave in Orange County. “Radio opened the door for me to do magic because I’m also very creative,” he said.
To promote its radio broadcasts, Langford set up booths at concerts, conferences, beach events, and county fairs.
“I was standing in our booth and people were just walking by,” he said. “Then I thought of a creative way to stop them by doing close-range magic (card tricks, sleight of hand) and continued to expand my repertoire.”
He learned his trade in online magic shops, hanging out with other magicians, learning and exchanging new tricks and approaches on how to perform them.
“It started as a hobby and now it’s a bigger business than my radio job,” he said.
In addition to hosting the Aqua Follies, Langford performed magic shows in the village. His next is for Saddleback Church in Laguna Woods on Monday, November 14. It is for rent for other events in the village. Contact him at 949-292-2624 or [email protected] His website is jerrydoesmagic.com.
Langford, who can be described as an extrovert driven by high-octane creativity, was more than happy to show off some of the tricks up his sleeve at 19 Restaurant recently.
In a trick – more mentalism than sleight of hand – he handed patron Julie Dickman a roughly 600-page book (“The End of the Hunt,” by Thomas Flanagan).
“Flip through the pages at random, see that it’s a real book, no fakery,” he told her. Then he asked her to choose any word in the book, write it on a piece of paper and then crumple it up. Dickman watched Langford do her own writing, come up with the word “leader”—exactly the word she had chosen in the book.
In another tip, Langford asked this reporter a few questions about pets — before correctly guessing the name of the reporter’s Miniature Schnauzer mix.
“It’s actually more magical, more mentalistic,” he said. “It packs a bigger punch than shooting a dove out of thin air and requires no equipment.”
Langford begins his shows with stage magic to amplify the crowd, then circulates through the audience. He’s got enough stuff, he says, to do two or three shows without repeating any of them.
His audience includes people of all backgrounds and ages, from kids to seniors, and he tailors his material to keep them all captivated.
“I’ve played for groups of 50 to 200, 3,000 to 5,000 people altogether…I’ve lost count,” he said.
Venues are also varied – he’s performed at churches, synagogues, corporate events, bank openings, urban events in places like Fullerton and Laguna Niguel, from nightclub events to birthday parties. of children.
“I’m not shy about including corny jokes for families or events like the Aquadettes,” he says. “I like to let people smile and laugh and try to figure out how I did it.”
Early on in his magic, Langford traveled through California, he said, but found carrying gear proved an inconvenience.
“I do a lot of things with fire, and those materials couldn’t be airlifted, and it became too much of a challenge to get the equipment from one place to another intact,” he said. declared.
Nowadays, everything has to fit in your car. This change, he recalls, led him to perform more mentalistic demonstrations such as the book/word trick.
“Mentalism sounds simple and straightforward, but it has power,” he said.
Some of his most memorable shows are those he performed in Tanzania, where one of his daughters was once a social worker.
“When my wife and I visited her, (the girl) put on magic shows at a juvenile prison, a few schools, orphanages and even a village church. I was busy for two weeks,” said Langford said, “She knew I loved meeting and entertaining people, and she reminded everyone that (my) magic wasn’t sorcery but illusion. She told them in Swahili that the he illusion is an optical illusion.
Langford, 63, was not at the mansion but born magic, so to speak.
“I’ve led a pretty weird life. I drove limos and met celebrities and worked as a stand-up comedian,” he said. “I had left home at 16, and when you leave home at an early age, you have to survive.”
He got into the radio, news and talk business inspired by his grandfather, Ernest Bennett, an Associated Press photographer.
“My grandfather took me to the San Francisco Chronicle building where I got my love for the news,” he said, adding that he started his 30-year radio career in Texas and that he had moved back to California in the 1990s.
Langford developed an interest in magic while in his forties. He credits his happy marriage of 44 years to his wife supporting his many stints on the road and on stage, which have counted more than 100 shows this year alone.
“My shows are booked for January next year,” he said.
Father of one son and two daughters and grandfather of four children, he is also an avid poker and blackjack player. Playing poker two or three times a week and trying new magic tricks with his buddies has gotten him through the pandemic, he said.
“Magic is a device, a way to get people entertained, to make them laugh, to connect,” he said.
California Daily Newspapers
Japanese beef croquettes with a 30-year waiting list
India to double trade with Russia – media – RT Business News
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson saves the day with ‘remarkable’ catch, 193 yards in win at Buffalo
Authorities seize 100 pounds of fentanyl pills in San Bernardino
Dalen Terry logs double duty with G League Windy City as the Chicago Bulls seek more minutes for the rookie
US lawmakers rush to arm Taiwan – media – RT World News
He’s got tricks up his sleeve – Orange County Register
Wild blow two-goal lead in 3-2 shootout loss to Sharks
BJP releases 2nd list of 18 candidates for Delhi civic body elections
Giants defense carries team to win over Texans, second place
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Why online slots are popular casino games
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News3 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Why online slots are popular casino games
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Choosing an Affiliate Business Internet Marketing Program – The Journey Begins!
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family