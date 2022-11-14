Jeff Bezos Gives Dolly Parton $100 Million to Spend on Charities of Her Choice: NPR

toggle caption Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Dolly Parton has used her success to help others, especially in the areas of literacy and education. She just got a huge boost in those efforts: a $100 million gift from billionaire Jeff Bezos.

“You said a hundred million?! Parton said after Bezos announced the giveaway over the weekend.

Parton can use the money to support any charitable cause she chooses, similar to the deal Bezos struck last year when he gave $100 million each to humanitarian leader José Andrés and activist/ expert Van Jones.

“I try to put my money where my heart is” parton said to receive the Courage and Civility Award. “I will do my best to do good things with this money.”

Parton’s ongoing charity projects include The Imagination Library, a grassroots literacy effort that is now one step closer to sending its 200 millionth free book to young children in five countries.

After receiving last year’s award, Andrés committed half the proceeds to the Climate Disaster Fund, amplifying his existing efforts to help communities cope with life-threatening conditions. His group also rushed to provide hot meals to Ukrainians after the large-scale invasion of Russia.

Unlike Andrés, Jones was not running a global charity when he was chosen for the Bezos Prize. In an update on his plans for the money earlier this year, Jones said that while he knows many nonprofits could cruelly use some of the $100 million, he has assembled a team. to research strategies that may have lasting benefits for people in difficulty. Black, brown and poor communities.

“Fortunately, I can take the time to be strategic and deliberate about this process,” Jones said. “Bezos gave the winners 10 years to disburse the funds.”

Unlike last year’s award, Bezos didn’t announce his largesse right after returning from space – a juxtaposition that immediately raised questions about his commitment to helping others.