Joe Biden wants to clarify that the United States does not seek to enter into conflict with China: the White House
On board Air Force One:
US President Joe Biden will make it clear during his bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no conflict, a White House official said on Sunday.
The two leaders are set to meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali this week for their first face-to-face meeting since President Biden took office in January 2021. Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to Joe Biden, said said the meeting could last “a few hours”.
“The president sees the United States and China as engaged in fierce competition, but that competition must not boil over into conflict or confrontation,” Sullivan told reporters. “It needs to be managed responsibly…and there are also areas where we can work together.”
Mr Sullivan said President Biden would be “completely frank and direct” in his conversation with President Xi, continuing an approach he has pursued since the start of his presidency. He said the administration was not looking to “reset” the relationship, despite various issues and flashpoints that had arisen, but saw the meeting as a continuation of Joe Biden’s approach.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Joe Biden would speak to reporters after his meeting with President Xi, but declined to say whether he would hold a full press conference.
The US president is on his way to the G20 summit in Indonesia after meeting with Southeast Asian and East Asian leaders in Cambodia.
President Biden’s visit to Cambodia showed there is a “huge signal of demand” for US engagement, Jake Sullivan said.
He added that Joe Biden believes the results of the US midterm elections, in which the Democratic Party dashed hopes of a Republican “red wave”, will establish a strong position for him on the international stage.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
EU’s top diplomat’s ‘garden versus jungle’ worldview isn’t just racist, it’s delusional – Reuters
Josep Borrell’s neocolonial comparison fails to notice the decline of the West, caused by elites like him
Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign and security policy chief, delivered a keynote speech at the European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Belgium, in mid-October.
Being among other members of the global elites, Borrell felt able to state his views on Europe’s relations with the West and other nations with an unusual degree of honesty and candor.
“Europe is a garden” Borrell said. “We built a garden. Everything is working. It is the best combination of political freedom, economic prosperity and social cohesion that humanity has been able to build – the three things together.
But, Borrell warned ominously, “The rest of the world is not exactly a garden. Most of the rest of the world is a jungle, and the jungle could take over the garden.
How then to avoid this unfortunate prospect?
The solution was simple, according to Borrell – the EU ambassadors, whom he named as “gardeners” had to “go to the jungle” and impose on it the ideological, political and economic agendas of the globalized West.
The “garden” couldn’t sit idly by and do nothing, Borrell warned. “A nice little garden surrounded by high walls to keep the jungle out is not going to be a solution. Because the jungle has a strong capacity for growth, the wall will never be high enough to protect the garden,” Borrell explained.
“Europeans need to be much more engaged with the rest of the world, otherwise the rest of the world will invade us in different ways and means,” Borrell advised.
Borrell’s speech was immediately criticized by a few left-wing politicians in Europe, as well as some non-European states, notably the United Arab Emirates, on the grounds that he was “racist” and “rooted in colonialism”.
These criticisms are valid as far as they go, and Borrell reluctantly offered a kind of apology – saying “I’m sorry if some felt offended.” Nevertheless, he stuck to his basic metaphor, reiterating that “Unfortunately, the world we live in today looks more and more like a ‘jungle’ and less and less like a ‘garden’.”
But far more serious criticisms can legitimately be leveled at Borrell’s crude worldview — censures that go well beyond the obvious fact that it simply reeks of 19th-century Eurocentric prejudice.
First, let’s start with Borrell’s extraordinary Pollyanna-style claim that in Europe and the West “everything is working” and that the “garden” nations are havens of political, economic and social stability.
This statement will undoubtedly surprise many European and Western citizens.
Borrell not notice the recent rise of powerful right-wing political movements in a number of European countries? Isn’t he aware of the recent election results in Italy and Sweden?
Didn’t Borrell’s advisers brief him on the political instability that has engulfed the United Kingdom in recent months, not to mention the crisis of democracy that has paralyzed the United States for two years?
Hasn’t Borrell noticed the recent dramatic rise in energy prices; rising inflation; rising interest rates; long-term wage stagnation; and the impending economic recession that is expected to engulf many Western countries in the near future? Didn’t Borrell see the tens of thousands of demonstrators marching through European capitals in recent months? Is he ignoring the effects that EU austerity programs have had in many member countries of the bloc in recent years?
Does Borrell really believe that the “garden” nations will come through the next European winter unscathed?
Has Borrell ever heard of the so-called “culture wars”? Hasn’t he noticed the collapse of liberal institutions and values across the West in recent decades? Hasn’t the immigration crisis that has rocked Europe in recent years, and recently engulfed the UK, yet been brought to its attention?
Borrell, of course, conspicuously fails to mention that all of the issues listed above have been severely exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
In fact, Borrell does not seem to realize that the growing political and economic instability within the “garden” nations makes it increasingly difficult, if not impossible, to pursue its misguided foreign policy agenda.
Obviously, the view of Bruges differs from that of, say, Athens.
Second, let’s look at Borrell’s prescription for western export “stability” to “jungle” States languishing ominously before the gates of the EU’s Garden of Eden.
Borrell’s solution is deceptively simple: just let the EU “gardeners” impose Western hegemony on those who are unstable “jungle” nations – with, it almost goes without saying, the precious help of the United States.
Readers will not be surprised to learn that Borrell is a strong supporter of the United States. Last year he said “One thing is clear: close EU-US cooperation based on shared values is essential for international peace, security and prosperity. Even if his speech from Bruges did not explicitly include the United States in his imagination “garden”he obviously does not consider it as part of “the rest of the world”.
Borrell apparently failed to notice that the United States has spent the past few decades trying to implement its foreign policy agenda in spades – for example, in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. He seems unaware that these previous attempts to tame the “jungle” ended in chaos. Nor, of course, does it recognize that many of the problems plaguing the “jungle” nations today have, in fact, been caused by such misguided interventions.
Borrell’s whole worldview is nothing more than a global elite fantasy – designed, in part, to camouflage the unpleasant fact that the West “garden” nations look more and more like non-westerners “jungle” country he despises and fears.
Isn’t the political, economic, and social instability that afflicts nearly all Western nations today—largely caused by the West’s foreign policy mistakes—precisely the same instability that afflicts some non-Western nations? for decades ? And hasn’t this instability considerably intensified in the West in recent years?
Test this proposition with a comparison relative to political stability.
Brazil has experienced chronic political instability for decades. Ahead of the recent presidential election, President Jair Bolsonaro announced that he would not accept the election result if he lost.
In the United States, former President Trump refused to accept his electoral defeat in 2020, culminating in the Capitol Riots on January 6. Trump and dozens of candidates backed by him have since maintained their position that Joe Biden’s 2020 victory was illegitimate.
Bolsonaro narrowly lost Brazil’s recent presidential election – but, following his defeat, he accepted the result, even as his supporters staged mass protests in the streets.
Trump and many of his candidates are now refusing to accept the results of the US midterm elections – let alone the 2020 result – and Trump intends to run for president again in 2024.
With regard to the relative political stability of the two countries, where do we place the “garden” fencing?
This week alone, two significant events underscored just how divorced Borrell’s worldview actually is from reality.
First of all, during the COP27 conference in Egypt, the “jungle” asserted its autonomy by demanding the payment of billions of dollars in “repairs” for the damage caused to his countries by climate change.
This request falls completely outside of Borrell’s crude frame of reference and, perhaps more worryingly, seems completely justified by the EU’s own catastrophic climate change ideology. I suspect that the EU “gardeners” will find such repairs a tough sell to EU citizens who won’t be able to pay their energy bills this winter.
Second, it now appears that the Biden administration is exerting increasing pressure on Vladimir Zelensky to negotiate a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine – and that this pressure will intensify once the Republicans take control of the US House of Representatives. . Where that leaves a staunch, uncritical supporter of the conflict like Borrell — or Zelensky for that matter — is still unclear.
Borrell is nothing more than a rather straightforward representative of the global elites who have blindly and rapaciously presided over the decline of European and Western political and economic stability over the past few decades.
That being the case, it is perfectly normal that he finds himself in charge of EU foreign and security policy at present – because, as Cyril Connolly prophesied, it now seems that “It’s closing time in Western Gardens.”
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of RT.
RT
Senator Ed Markey hits back at Elon Musk after he answers impersonation questions
Elon Musk’s Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone atop printed Twitter logos in this illustration taken April 28, 2022.
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
Sen. Ed Markey on Sunday chastised Twitter owner Elon Musk for his response to Markey’s request for answers regarding the platform’s new verification and impersonation policies.
After a Washington Post reporter managed to create a fake verified account claiming to be the Massachusetts Democrat, Markey shared a letter to Musk on Twitter Friday, asking him “to explain how it happened and how to prevent it from happening again”.
In response, Musk replied to Markey in a tweet sunday and said, “Maybe it’s because your real account looks like a parody?”
Markey didn’t seem to like Musk’s response.
“One of your businesses is under a consent decree from the FTC. Automotive safety watchdog NHTSA is investigating another for killing people. And you spend your time fighting online. Fix your businesses. Or Congress will,” Markey wrote in a tweet sunday.
Twitter appears to have suspended the $7.99 per month Twitter Blue verification program shortly after the Post conducted its test as celebrity and brand impersonations proliferate on the platform.
But before the break, the Post was able to set up a Twitter account called “@realEdMarkey” using “a spare iPhone, a credit card and a bit of creativity.” The account received a blue verified check mark, even though Markey already has two legitimate verified accounts.
The blue check is supposed to be a feature of paid Twitter Blue, but the Post reporter found that Twitter said the fake Markey account was verified “because he is notable in government, news, entertainment, or a other designated class”.
Twitter recently lost key privacy and content moderation managers.
“Safeguards like Twitter’s blue checkmark once empowered users to be intelligent, critical consumers of news and information in Twitter’s global public square,” Markey said. wrote in his letter to Musk. “But your takeover of Twitter, the rapid and random imposition of platform changes, the removal of safeguards against misinformation, and the firing of large numbers of Twitter employees hastened Twitter’s descent into the world. Wild West of social media.”
Markey asked Musk to respond to his questions in writing by Nov. 25.
The exchange between Musk and Markey on Twitter is not the first time the pair have faced off.
Musk is also the automaker’s CEO You’re here, and Tesla driver assistance systems are branded Autopilot and Full Self Driving in the United States. During a series of Tesla crashes in August 2021, Markey and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) expressed “serious concerns” about how the company advertises them. technologies. They asked the Federal Trade Commission to open an investigation.
The senators also called on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in June to take “aggressive investigative and enforcement action on vehicles equipped with Automated Driving Systems (ADS) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS )” after the administration released data showing more than 500 crashes in vehicles equipped with these technologies.
– CNBC’s Lauren Feiner and Laura Kolodny contributed to this report.
cnbc
Dolphins’ Austin Jackson available for first time since Week 1; QB Teddy Bridgewater out vs. Browns
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Austin Jackson is available to play for the first time since the team’s Sept. 11 opener against the New England Patriots.
Jackson, who entered Sunday questionable with ankle and calf injuries, was not listed among the team’s inactives 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. kickoff against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jackson suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1. He was placed on injured reserve and activated last week. Nonetheless, he remained inactive for last week’s win at the Chicago Bears, when he entered doubtful.
This week, Jackson ramped up his practice workload to participate in Thursday and Friday drills. Since he’s been out, veteran Brandon Shell has impressed at the right tackle spot that belonged to Jackson to start the season. Left guard Liam Eichenberg is now on IR with a knee injury, and Robert Jones has played for him there. It’s unknown if Jackson will start and where he will line up.
Along with Jackson, left tackle Terron Armstead is also active after going into Sunday questionable with his nagging toe injury and a calf ailment.
Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is out for against the Browns.
Bridgewater had a flare-up with a chronic knee issue this past week and the Dolphins “wanted to be smart about it,” according to an NFL Network report.
With Bridgewater down, rookie Skylar Thompson is set to take on backup quarterback duties behind Tua Tagovailoa.
Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield is available after he was a late add to the team’s injury report on Sunday morning with a toe ailment.
Healthy Dolphins inactives are wide receivers River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma, running back Myles Gaskin and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.
Miami is keeping both Verone McKinley and Eric Rowe active. In weeks prior, one was kept inactive while the other played a majority of defensive snaps in the team’s effort to replace injured strong safety Brandon Jones. Last week in Chicago, it was Rowe starting while McKinley remained on the practice squad before getting signed to the active roster Saturday. On Oct. 30 in Detroit, Rowe was made inactive while McKinley received an elevation for the game.
This story will be updated.
()
‘Unfinished business’: Nube Negra targets Champion Chase after Cheltenham win | Horses race
It felt more like midsummer than mid-November here on Sunday, and the combination of bright, low sun and unusually fast terrain took its toll on the final day of the second-largest Cheltenham meeting of the year.
With last year’s Arkle Trophy winner Edwardstone scratched from the Shloer Chase, Nube Negra found himself with a practice canter at odds of 1-10 to clinch a top prize of £57,000, while three of the eight obstacles were omitted from both the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle and the Supreme Novice Hurdle Trial.
The track’s selective watering overnight wasn’t enough to persuade Alan King that Edwardstone should take a chance, and the winner’s big check for Nube Negra connections was perhaps a crumb of comfort after they were forced to remove him from last season’s Champion Chase in March. when the ground – which had also been watered – became soft.
“If we had thrown him on that, we’d still be looking for him,” Nube Negra coach Dan Skelton said after notching one of the easiest wins of his career.
“It’s a shame the race was interrupted for the racecourse, the fans and the sponsor, but that’s racing. We had our conditions and we would have liked to fight a bit, but that didn’t happen today.
It won’t materialize in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown next month either, as Skelton is ‘insensitive’ that Nube Negra won’t run, despite being cited at around 10-1 in most companies’ rosters. . In fact, Nube Negra’s next start could be in the Champion Chase itself, depending on the field conditions at Kempton’s Christmas meeting.
“We have big ambitions for here in March,” Skelton said. “We were second [in the Champion Chase] there are two renewals and we feel we have important unfinished business.
I Like To Move It carried the weight of 12 stone to victory in the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle, beating favorite Gin Coco by five and a half lengths.
Winners of this race under the highest weight of this century include top performers Menorah, Rigmarole and Rooster Booster, who won in 2002 and went on to win the Champion Hurdle itself the following March. I Like To Move It’s around 50-1 to emulate it, in a market led by Constitution Hill (11-8) and defending champion Honeysuckle (4-1).
“He’s a real horse and the International Hurdle [at Cheltenham on 10 December] will be next,” said Nigel Twiston-Davies, the winner’s coach. “Seems pretty busy, the Champion Hurdle, but that’s the plan for now.”
theguardian
Dallas air show crash kills 6; bomber, fighter jet involved
By LM OTERO and JILL BLEED (Associated Press)
DALLAS (AP) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground in a ball of flames during a Dallas air show, leaving six people dead, officials said.
National transportation officials were investigating the cause of Saturday’s collision between a World War II-era bomber plane and a fighter jet. The crash came three years after the crash of a bomber in Connecticut that killed seven, and amid ongoing concern about the safety of air shows involving older warplanes. The company that owned the planes flying in the Wings Over Dallas show has had other crashes in its more than 60-year history.
Emergency crews raced to the crash site at the Dallas Executive Airport, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the city’s downtown. Crumpled wreckage of the planes could be seen in a grassy area inside the airport perimeter.
The crash claimed six lives, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday, citing the county medical examiner. Authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims, he said. It was not clear if there were any injuries or fatalities on the ground. Dallas Fire-Rescue told The Dallas Morning News there were no reports of injuries there.
Anthony Montoya saw the two planes collide.
“I just stood there. I was in complete shock and disbelief,” said Montoya, 27, who attended the air show with a friend. “Everybody around was gasping. Everybody was bursting into tears. Everybody was in shock.”
Victoria Yeager, the widow of famed Air Force test pilot Chuck Yeager and herself a pilot, was also at the show. She didn’t see the collision, but did see the burning wreckage.
“It was pulverized,” said Yeager, 64, who lives in Fort Worth. “We were just hoping they had all gotten out, but we knew they didn’t.”
The National Transportation Safety Board took control of the crash scene, with local police and fire providing support, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said. The Federal Aviation Administration also was going to investigate, officials said. The planes collided and crashed about 1:20 p.m., the FAA said in a statement.
Officials did not specify how many people were inside each plane, but Hank Coates, president of Commemorative Air Force, the company that owns the planes and put on the air show, said one of the aircraft, a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, typically has a crew of four to five people. The other, a P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane, has a single pilot. The aircraft are flown by highly trained volunteers, often retired pilots, he said.
Air shows must obtain special waivers from the FAA and all of the pilots have to demonstrate their skills in low flying and other manuevers used in air shows, said John Cox, a former airline captain with more than 50 years’ experience. Cox is also founder of Safety Operating Systems, a company that helps smaller airlines and corporate flight services from around the world with safety planning.
Each air show is overseen by an “air boss” who serves as the flight controller for the event, Cox said.
“If there’s any adjustments that have to be made, it’s the air boss that makes those calls and the pilots comply with that,” he said. In addition, any pilot with a mechanical problem would announce it to the air boss, he said.
Air shows typically rely on extremely detailed plans, including contingencies for emergencies, Cox said. For example, any pilot who ran into trouble could break out of formation and go to a designated area free of other planes that is identified by a landmark of some kind.
The B-17, a cornerstone of U.S. air power during World War II, is an immense four-engine bomber used in daylight raids against Germany. The Kingcobra, a U.S. fighter plane, was used mostly by Soviet forces during the war. Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of World War II and only a handful remain today, largely featured at museums and air shows, according to Boeing.
Several videos posted on social media showed the fighter plane flying into the bomber, causing them to quickly crash to the ground and setting off a large ball of fire and smoke.
The Commemorative Air Force has had previous crashes during its more than 60-year history, including a deadly 1995 crash near Odessa, Texas, involving a B-26 bomber that killed five crew members, according to an NTSB report. The plane crashed while practicing for an air show. The NTSB determined that the probable cause of the 1995 crash was the failure of the pilot to maintain minimum airspeed for flight.
In 2001, two separate West Texas crashes involving planes owned by the group — one in April and one in May — killed three people. In June 2005, two people were killed when a single-engine plane owned by the group crashed in Williamson, Georgia.
The Commemorative Air Force, previously called the Confederate Air Force until members changed its name in 2001 to avoid any association with the Civil War, had been headquartered in Midland, Texas, but relocated to Dallas in 2014.
Wings Over Dallas bills itself as “America’s Premier World War II Airshow,” according to a website advertising the event. The show was scheduled for Nov. 11-13, Veterans Day weekend, and guests were to see more than 40 World War II-era aircraft. Its Saturday afternoon schedule of flying demonstrations included the “bomber parade” and “fighter escorts” that featured the B-17 and P-63.
___
Bleed reported from Little Rock, Arkansas. Associated Press reporters Bobby Caina Calvan in New York City; Ken Miller in Oklahoma City; Dave Kolpack in Fargo, North Dakota; Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska, and Juan A. Lozano in Houston contributed to this report.
Christina Applegate’s MS: Here’s why early symptoms are often overlooked
Actress Christina Applegate apparently overlooked early symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS) before being diagnosed last summer while filming the third and final season of ‘Dead To Me,’ which will be released on Netflix on November 17.
“I was diagnosed while we were working,” the Emmy winner recently told Variety during an interview.
“I had to call everyone and say, ‘I have multiple sclerosis, guys.’”
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE REVEALS HER ROLE IN ‘DEAD TO ME’ MAY BE LAST DUE TO MS DIAGNOSIS
She added: “And then it was kind of a learning curve – we all learn – what I was going to be able to do.”
The 50-year-old rose to fame as the silly girl in the raunchy TV comedy “Married…With Children,” but continued to show off her versatility performing from shows like “Friends” to popular films like “Anchorman.”
For her work, she is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 14.
She talks about her early signs and symptoms of MS.
What is MS?
Multiple sclerosis is a neurological disease of the brain and spinal cord, which together form the central nervous system that controls everything we do, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Although the cause of the disease is unclear, something triggers the immune system to attack the nervous system, the group also said.
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE SAYS ‘SIGNIFICANT CEREMONY’ WILL BE HER FIRST OUTING SINCE DIAGNOSED WITH MS
This attack on the nervous system damages the protective outer covering of nerve fibers, known as myelin, as well as the nerve fibers themselves.
Nerves send electrical signals that help us feel sensations and move muscles in the body.
MS disrupts the transmission of these nerve signals between the brain, spinal cord and the rest of the body, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Every MS patient’s experience is different.
“This disruption of communication signals causes unpredictable symptoms such as numbness, tingling, mood changes, memory problems, pain, fatigue, blindness and/or paralysis,” notes the company on its website.
However, each patient’s experience with MS is different.
Signs and symptoms
“Multiple sclerosis should be suspected when a younger person develops neurological symptoms,” said Dr. Jai S. Perumal, assistant professor of neurology at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York.
She links it to “the way you suspect a stroke when an older person” develops neurological symptoms.
Most people with MS show symptoms early in adulthood, usually between the ages of 20 and 40, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
A common early symptom includes vision difficulties, such as blurred vision or even blindness in one eye, the same source added.
Most patients also experience muscle weakness in the arms or legs and difficulty with balance which can become so severe that they have trouble walking or standing.
“MS can manifest as isolated loss of vision, numbness, tingling in the face [and] double vision, which typically lasts for days, not hours or minutes,” said Dr. Michael G. Ho, assistant clinical professor of neurology at UCLA in California.
‘KISSING DISEASE’ IN ADOLESCENTS MAY TRIGGER MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS: REPORT
Applegate said she “slept all the time” after her diagnosis and used a wheelchair to get around on set because it was difficult to walk, according to Variety.
Symptoms are subtle, often missed
But these symptoms are nonspecific and subtle, so they may initially be overlooked by patients.
“About half of all people with MS suffer from cognitive impairments such as difficulty concentrating, paying attention, remembering and poor judgment, but these symptoms are usually mild and are often overlooked,” according to the website. from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
“Sometimes when symptoms are mild and people recover fully, they may decide not to see a doctor.”
Applegate remembers having balance issues while filming a dance sequence on the first season of “Dead To Me” before he was officially diagnosed, according to The New York Times.
“I wish I had paid attention to it,” she told the publication. “But who was I to know?
She later noticed that her tennis game was starting to suffer, but she didn’t link it to a medical issue, the same report notes.
But Applegate’s experience may be common to other MS patients.
“Sometimes when symptoms are mild and people make a full recovery, they may decide not to see a doctor because they attribute it to a number of causes, including ‘pinched nerve’, stress, etc,” Perumal told Fox News Digital.
Some cases, however, can result in partial or complete paralysis, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke noted on its website.
Most patients experience temporary numbness, tingling, or tingling sensations.
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE MS DIAGNOSIS: WHAT ARE THE WARNING SIGNS?
Applegate told The Times she began having numbness and tingling in her extremities which worsened for several years before she was finally diagnosed last year.
Other characteristic symptoms include pain, difficulty speaking, tremors or dizziness.
A diagnosis of MS
“A diagnosis of MS is made based on the results of the MRI,” Perumal added. “A lumbar puncture is only necessary if the MRI is inconclusive.”
A patient with MS may only have symptoms temporarily, and then these symptoms partially or completely disappear over time. But then they can “relapse”.
“An MS exacerbation (also known as a relapse, attack, or flare-up) is the appearance of new symptoms or the worsening of old symptoms,” according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
“Current treatments work best when used early in the course of the disease.”
The relapse must last at least 24 hours and occur at least 30 days after the previous attack, with other causes – such as infection – being ruled out, the organization added.
“A relapse of MS is any neurological symptom, such as numbness, weakness, vision problems or impaired walking, among others, that appears and lasts for a few days or weeks” – then gradually fades, said Perumal.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER
“A patient with MS may have a normal examination between relapses.”
Current treatments are effective
The doctor noted that today there are very effective treatments for MS.
“Our current treatments work best when used early in the disease course. They are very good at preventing further injury and maintaining function, but they are not good at reversing injury sustained over time. years,” she said.
The doctor added: “If there’s one takeaway, it’s optimal early treatment.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“People are going to see me for the first time as a person with a disability, and it’s very difficult,” Applegate told Variety.
“I’m trying to understand – and I’m also grieving for the person I was,” she added.
Fox
