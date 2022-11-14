Joe Biden wants to clarify that the United States does not seek to enter into conflict with China: the White House

Josep Borrell’s neocolonial comparison fails to notice the decline of the West, caused by elites like him

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign and security policy chief, delivered a keynote speech at the European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Belgium, in mid-October.

Being among other members of the global elites, Borrell felt able to state his views on Europe’s relations with the West and other nations with an unusual degree of honesty and candor.

“Europe is a garden” Borrell said. “We built a garden. Everything is working. It is the best combination of political freedom, economic prosperity and social cohesion that humanity has been able to build – the three things together.

But, Borrell warned ominously, “The rest of the world is not exactly a garden. Most of the rest of the world is a jungle, and the jungle could take over the garden.

How then to avoid this unfortunate prospect?

The solution was simple, according to Borrell – the EU ambassadors, whom he named as “gardeners” had to “go to the jungle” and impose on it the ideological, political and economic agendas of the globalized West.

The “garden” couldn’t sit idly by and do nothing, Borrell warned. “A nice little garden surrounded by high walls to keep the jungle out is not going to be a solution. Because the jungle has a strong capacity for growth, the wall will never be high enough to protect the garden,” Borrell explained.

“Europeans need to be much more engaged with the rest of the world, otherwise the rest of the world will invade us in different ways and means,” Borrell advised.

Borrell’s speech was immediately criticized by a few left-wing politicians in Europe, as well as some non-European states, notably the United Arab Emirates, on the grounds that he was “racist” and “rooted in colonialism”.

These criticisms are valid as far as they go, and Borrell reluctantly offered a kind of apology – saying “I’m sorry if some felt offended.” Nevertheless, he stuck to his basic metaphor, reiterating that “Unfortunately, the world we live in today looks more and more like a ‘jungle’ and less and less like a ‘garden’.”





But far more serious criticisms can legitimately be leveled at Borrell’s crude worldview — censures that go well beyond the obvious fact that it simply reeks of 19th-century Eurocentric prejudice.

First, let’s start with Borrell’s extraordinary Pollyanna-style claim that in Europe and the West “everything is working” and that the “garden” nations are havens of political, economic and social stability.

This statement will undoubtedly surprise many European and Western citizens.

Borrell not notice the recent rise of powerful right-wing political movements in a number of European countries? Isn’t he aware of the recent election results in Italy and Sweden?

Didn’t Borrell’s advisers brief him on the political instability that has engulfed the United Kingdom in recent months, not to mention the crisis of democracy that has paralyzed the United States for two years?

Hasn’t Borrell noticed the recent dramatic rise in energy prices; rising inflation; rising interest rates; long-term wage stagnation; and the impending economic recession that is expected to engulf many Western countries in the near future? Didn’t Borrell see the tens of thousands of demonstrators marching through European capitals in recent months? Is he ignoring the effects that EU austerity programs have had in many member countries of the bloc in recent years?

Does Borrell really believe that the “garden” nations will come through the next European winter unscathed?

Has Borrell ever heard of the so-called “culture wars”? Hasn’t he noticed the collapse of liberal institutions and values ​​across the West in recent decades? Hasn’t the immigration crisis that has rocked Europe in recent years, and recently engulfed the UK, yet been brought to its attention?

Borrell, of course, conspicuously fails to mention that all of the issues listed above have been severely exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In fact, Borrell does not seem to realize that the growing political and economic instability within the “garden” nations makes it increasingly difficult, if not impossible, to pursue its misguided foreign policy agenda.

Obviously, the view of Bruges differs from that of, say, Athens.

Second, let’s look at Borrell’s prescription for western export “stability” to “jungle” States languishing ominously before the gates of the EU’s Garden of Eden.

Borrell’s solution is deceptively simple: just let the EU “gardeners” impose Western hegemony on those who are unstable “jungle” nations – with, it almost goes without saying, the precious help of the United States.

Readers will not be surprised to learn that Borrell is a strong supporter of the United States. Last year he said “One thing is clear: close EU-US cooperation based on shared values ​​is essential for international peace, security and prosperity. Even if his speech from Bruges did not explicitly include the United States in his imagination “garden”he obviously does not consider it as part of “the rest of the world”.







Borrell apparently failed to notice that the United States has spent the past few decades trying to implement its foreign policy agenda in spades – for example, in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. He seems unaware that these previous attempts to tame the “jungle” ended in chaos. Nor, of course, does it recognize that many of the problems plaguing the “jungle” nations today have, in fact, been caused by such misguided interventions.

Borrell’s whole worldview is nothing more than a global elite fantasy – designed, in part, to camouflage the unpleasant fact that the West “garden” nations look more and more like non-westerners “jungle” country he despises and fears.

Isn’t the political, economic, and social instability that afflicts nearly all Western nations today—largely caused by the West’s foreign policy mistakes—precisely the same instability that afflicts some non-Western nations? for decades ? And hasn’t this instability considerably intensified in the West in recent years?

Test this proposition with a comparison relative to political stability.

Brazil has experienced chronic political instability for decades. Ahead of the recent presidential election, President Jair Bolsonaro announced that he would not accept the election result if he lost.

In the United States, former President Trump refused to accept his electoral defeat in 2020, culminating in the Capitol Riots on January 6. Trump and dozens of candidates backed by him have since maintained their position that Joe Biden’s 2020 victory was illegitimate.

Bolsonaro narrowly lost Brazil’s recent presidential election – but, following his defeat, he accepted the result, even as his supporters staged mass protests in the streets.

Trump and many of his candidates are now refusing to accept the results of the US midterm elections – let alone the 2020 result – and Trump intends to run for president again in 2024.

With regard to the relative political stability of the two countries, where do we place the “garden” fencing?

This week alone, two significant events underscored just how divorced Borrell’s worldview actually is from reality.







First of all, during the COP27 conference in Egypt, the “jungle” asserted its autonomy by demanding the payment of billions of dollars in “repairs” for the damage caused to his countries by climate change.

This request falls completely outside of Borrell’s crude frame of reference and, perhaps more worryingly, seems completely justified by the EU’s own catastrophic climate change ideology. I suspect that the EU “gardeners” will find such repairs a tough sell to EU citizens who won’t be able to pay their energy bills this winter.

Second, it now appears that the Biden administration is exerting increasing pressure on Vladimir Zelensky to negotiate a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine – and that this pressure will intensify once the Republicans take control of the US House of Representatives. . Where that leaves a staunch, uncritical supporter of the conflict like Borrell — or Zelensky for that matter — is still unclear.

Borrell is nothing more than a rather straightforward representative of the global elites who have blindly and rapaciously presided over the decline of European and Western political and economic stability over the past few decades.

That being the case, it is perfectly normal that he finds himself in charge of EU foreign and security policy at present – because, as Cyril Connolly prophesied, it now seems that “It’s closing time in Western Gardens.”