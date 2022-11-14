The Arizona governor’s race between Katie Hobbs, the Democrat, and her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, remains tight early Monday, with Ms Hobbs maintaining a slight lead.

Results released in Maricopa County on Sunday night appeared to narrow Ms. Lake’s path to victory. She only won 55% of the vote in that batch — less than she needed to make a comeback — even though that group of ballots was seen as Republican-friendly.

After the vote tally was released on Sunday, Ms Hobbs’ campaign manager, Nicole DeMont, called her a “favorite to become Arizona’s next governor”.

“Katie has been in the lead since the first round of voting was counted,” Ms DeMont said, adding that with Sunday’s results, “it’s clear that won’t change.”