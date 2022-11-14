Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get $189 Wallet For Just $45

If you want additional information before adding this wallet to your cart, check out these Kate Spade Buyer Reviews.

Staci Mid-Range Bi-Fold Wallet Reviews

One shopper exclaimed, “This is my favorite wallet from Kate Spade. It had two flap pockets which help keep things organized. I love that the coin pocket has its own side and it There are enough secret pockets to hold receipts and loyalty cards. It’s not too big either, so it can fit in purses of different sizes. My mom loved my wallet so much that I didn’t give it to her. gave none for Christmas and she hasn’t stopped using hers either!Highly recommend this wallet.

Another said, “Perfection. Bought this just over a month ago and it’s absolutely perfect, love it.”

Someone commented, “Good sized wallet with lots of space! Love that it can zip up so everything is secure! I went black!”

“Super cute and slips easily into my shoulder bag. I love the different slots and the little coin purse,” wrote one Kate Spade shopper.

“Love this wallet. Small enough to fit in most handbags but still roomy,” one shopper said.

Someone else said, “Great wallet, just the right size!”

