LOS ANGELES — Just over a week ago, Max Christie came off the G League bench, scoring 18 points for the South Bay Lakers.

Sunday night, he replaced the Lakers in the first quarter, guarding Patty Mills and Edmond Sumner, watching his childhood idol Kevin Durant a few feet away.

The week Christie had would be a lot for any 19-year-old, playing games for three straight days from his South Bay debut to back-to-back nights for the Lakers, culminating in a career-high 29 minutes . in an NBA game (his previous record was 4:50). At the moment, it looks like the Lakers are comfortable fitting their 35th draft pick from Michigan State into the playing rotation, needing his 6-foot-6 height and defensive intensity.

“It feels really good to know that you go there every time now,” Christie said in the locker room before Sunday’s game against Brooklyn. “But obviously you know that can change at any time, so you can’t let any opportunity slip away.”

Some of that is necessary: ​​The Lakers really need depth from the wing, and Christie gave them a good mix of serious defensive effort and believable 3-point shooting (6 for 11 coming Sunday). Coach Darvin Ham tasked Christie with denying Jordan Clarkson and Kevin Huerter last week, simply putting himself between them and the ball.

“Him being a rookie, half the time he doesn’t know what he’s doing, and sometimes that’s a good thing,” Ham said. “He doesn’t think too much. We tell him something, he’s on it.

The Lakers drafted Christie as an offensive draft: They liked the look of his shot, but in his one college season he only went 31.7 percent from deep. In this regard, Christie could be ahead of schedule. He’s often seen after shooting practice with Matt Ryan, the team’s resident 3-point specialist, and he’s proud of the way he’s shot in the few looks he’s gotten so far.

By his own admission, Christie is a little surprised to be helping the Lakers already — he thought maybe halfway through his rookie season he could catch a rhythm and get called up. Now that he’s here too, he tries not to get too carried away.

Christie knows he’s in the game primarily to do two things: 1) Defend. 2) Shoot in threes. But it’s mostly defense – and he wasn’t embarrassed not to have the ball in his hands.

“If I have a draw, that’s not the biggest problem because no one really expected me to contribute anyway,” he said. “So it’s just kind of the icing on the cake for me to keep going as hard as possible, but at the same time there’s no pressure on me.”

Lakers hope LeBron James returns Friday

There will only be one four-day break this season outside of All-Star Weekend, and the Lakers hope that helps LeBron James get back on the court.

James missed his second game on Sunday with a sprained left adductor, which Ham said was “preventive”. Being early in the season helped influence the decision. James was unsure of playing the day before the game.

“We can feel good about it, knowing that he’s had these days to rest, to not put pressure on him, but to strengthen him, process him to get him to the point where he’s able to back there,” Ham said. .

The Lakers’ next game is Friday against the Detroit Pistons. They will also reevaluate Dennis Schränder and Thomas Bryant the day before the game to see if the two players, who suffered thumb injuries before the regular season, can make their debuts.