From the birthdays of some famous personalities like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and King Charles III to the launch of Apollo 12 and the Eurostar service, the list of some major events is quite long as of today’s date, i.e. say November 14. These days are important in terms of pages of history and are still relevant among historians, students and common people. Let’s check in detail the historical events of the past.

1889 – Birth of Jawaharlal Nehru

On November 14, 1889, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India was born in Allahabad, India (then British India). He is considered one of the most important figures in Indian history and is remembered for his enormous contribution to the Indian nationalist movement.

1934 – New York slum clearance agreement

One of the most ambitious slum cleanups carried out in New York was agreed to on this date by the Public Works Administration and the City of New York.

1940 German bombers attack Coventry

Famously known as the Coventry Blitz or Coventration of the City, on this date a series of bombing raids were carried out by the German Air Force on the British city of Coventry.

1948 – Birth of King Charles III

Now ascended to the British throne, King Charles III was born on November 14, 1948 to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

1969 – Launch of Apollo 12

On this date, in 1969, NASA launched Apollo 12, the sixth crewed flight under the American Apollo program. The crew of Charles Conrad Jr, Richard F Gordon Jr and Alan L Bean landed five days later and became the second to land on the moon.

1994 – Launch of the Eurostar service

On 14 November 1994, Eurostar services were launched from London Waterloo International station in London to Paris Gare du Nord in Paris and then to Bruxelles-Sud station in Brussels.

